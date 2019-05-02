Delphi Technologies PLC's (DLPH) CEO Rick Dauch on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sherief Bakr - Vice President, IR

Rick Dauch - Chief Executive Officer

Vivid Sehgal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Brian Johnson - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jarenda and I'll be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Delphi Technologies' First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sherief Bakr, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sherief, please go ahead.

Sherief Bakr

Thank you, Jarenda, and good morning and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Delphi Technologies' first quarter 2019 earnings call. With me today in London is our Chief Executive Officer, Rick Dauch; and our Chief Financial Officer, Vivid Sehgal.

This call will include a discussion of our first quarter 2019 financial results as disclosed in today's press release as well as our full year 2019 outlook. In order to follow along with today's presentation, you can find an accompanying set of slides on our Investor Relations website at ir.delphi.com.

Please note that our discussion includes references to non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to their corresponding GAAP measures in the tables within our press release.

Now, before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q as well as other filings with the SEC.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Dauch

Thank you, Sherief, and good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Before I comment on our Q1 performance, I want to provide a quick update on my first 115 days as CEO and tell you why I'm even more bullish today about our future here at Delphi Technologies. We will then take you through the details of our first quarter performance and our outlook for the full year before we take your questions.

Let's move to Slide 2, as I mentioned on last quarter's call, I've spent the majority of my first three months here at Delphi Technologies, traveling the world getting to know and gaining a deeper understanding of the company. This included spending extensive time meeting with our executive and site leadership teams, and our truly diverse and global workforce, visiting our 30 plus operating sites and technical centers, learning about our product portfolios, business models, internal processes and systems and visiting customers and suppliers and identify meaningful opportunities to improve our business.

Now travels around the globe literally in 80 days included visiting and assessing 90% of our sites in 12 countries, holding 28 Townhall sessions that are global locations, receiving direct feedback from our workforce from than 6,000 of our employees to handwritten 5x7 cards.

Meeting face-to-face with eight of our top 10 customers, hosting 26 of our key suppliers at a supplier day, file by on-site visits of three of our critical GDI component suppliers, reviewing all of our major transition service and contract manufacturing units with our former parent, which I'm pleased to say remain on track.

Undertaking a thorough announcement of our corporate overhead cost and structures including our extensive global engineering footprint and taking a deep dive into our GDI and power electronics businesses and the detailed plans we have in place to deliver improved profitability in these areas.

Speaking with the number of our top shareholders, individually interviewing the top 50 executive leaders here at Delphi Technologies, and recruiting and adding new leadership talent to the company in a few key areas of business. The bottom line, I now have a much deeper understanding of our business and what we need to do going forward to prioritize our resources and to create shareholder value.

If you recall, I also talked in my first earnings call about how I believe we have a unique opportunity here to create a great company at Delphi Technologies. Based on what I've seen and learned over the last three months, I came via two main conclusions; our strategic direction and portfolio of choices are fundamentally right and we have even more potential than I had initially thought but at the start of the year.

More potential to better serve and grow our customers across the globe as our industry works through major powertrain propulsion system transformations and more potential to improve our financial performance. Once we get beyond our near-term spin related and technology ship headwinds, improve our GDI operational performance, streamline our overall cost structure and become a true lean system company.

Slide 3 relates out my assessment in a bit more detail and I bucket them into what I call the five Ps; people, products, partners, processes and profits. Before getting in some of the details, the areas where I see the most potential for improvement and where we are performing at less than peer group benchmark levels fall on three main categories.

First, our process discipline, IT systems and lean tools across the company. Second, our overall SG&A spend and organizational structure and three, our engineering footprint and spend. Improving our performance in these areas will be key to our future success and will improve our free cash flow performance and provide additional options for us to allocate capital more effectively in the future.

Let me cover the CEO scorecard and let me start with what I consider to be our strengths for our green areas and that’s our people and our products. At Delphi Technologies, our greatest strengths reside in our deep-rooted technical heritage and our capabilities. It is the foundational strength of our company and a great foundation to build upon and it all starts with our people.

As I met with a number of our largest customers and visit our technical centers and surround the globe, it quickly confirm my initial view that we have a dedicated and technically skilled workforce that designs, test, validates, produces and supplies cutting-edge and industry-leading products that fit at the crossroads and part of the propulsion revolution underway in our industry.

We have a long established engineering leadership position in internal combustion engines, electronics, software and controls and in many areas we are the technology pioneers in our industry.

As a pure play propulsion company that bridges traditional, internal combustion engine and electric propulsion technology, our customers recognize and appreciate how we are able to help them, improve vehicle performance and the drive expense for their customers, specifically in the areas of fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Our product technology leadership and the depth of our customer relationship truly differentiate us from our peers and will allow us to outpace industry from a growth perspective going forward.

This is evidenced by the strong commercial wins we have secured over the last two years in three key areas of our product portfolio; commercial vehicle diesel and automotive gas direct inject fuel injection systems and power electronics, where we have unique, proprietary and patented technology.

How we execute on these wins will clearly be an important driver of our future financial performance. In one of my priorities have been on ensuring we have the right processes, systems and resources both human and financial capital in place to support our future profitable growth in these areas.

Turning to our primary business partners which I’ll define today as our customers and our suppliers. On the green side, we have a very strong relationship with our customers across the globe, many of whom are relying on us to help them meet increasingly stringent regulatory targets, focus on cleaner and more efficient vehicles for both passenger car and commercial vehicle application.

Often we have embedded engineers working directly with the OEM engineering teams to co-develop the next generation propulsion products and software solutions. These technical partnerships are long-term and deep-seated going back many decades. This plays to our strengths and gives us tremendous opportunity to drive long-term growth with existing customers and the potential to expand our global presence, especially with Asian based commercial vehicle OEMs with the European-based partners.

The rapid transitions from diesel and gasoline and from ICE to electric compulsion systems while treating difficult operational challenges and heavy investments today we will undoubtedly benefit Delphi Technologies on the other side of the transition.

On the yellow side of the bar– place our supplier relationships. It’s clear that we have some more to do here in terms of improving our decision-making, use of common systems and production forecasting methodologies. We are already making some near-term organizational changes in this area and I would dig in even deeper to our supply chain management processes in the second quarter.

This leaves me to processes where we are clearly not world-class and have a significant opportunity to drive more efficiency, speed and flexibility into the way we operate our business. We have all the tools in place, capable people, great equipment and our plants and technical centers but we must do a much better job of putting in the systems and the processes that tie the various functions and tools together.

We are not a truly lean company in terms of our cash conversion cycle as compared to our Tier 1 peers and we are addressing these issues immediately. It starts with discipline and efficient product engineering, on-time sourcing to and management of our supply base and then world-class operational performance and inventory management at our factories.

We can and we will get better in these critically important areas. We will soon start our lean system journey here at Delphi Technologies using a proven system that is an effective for me over the past 20 years at other companies.

All of this leads to our financial performance. While our Q1 performance was solid and better than our own forecast, I am by no means happy with our current level of profitability. The bad news is then in the shorter term we are fighting through some major market swings and technology transitions that are negatively impacting our business and some of our peers as well.

The good news is that I do see a number of opportunities improve our long-term financial performance to what I would call self-help measures. These are target rich opportunities which we will address quickly and cost effectively.

First, we’re going to execute on our initiatives to improve GDI probability and this is our number one priority here at Delphi Technologies. Second, reducing our SG&A as we complete the roll-off of the TSAs and focus on getting more efficiencies throughout the organization.

This includes simplified organizational structure to eliminate unnecessary layers of bureaucracy, having greater discipline across the company in how we invest and spend money and three, utilizing common processes and IT systems across the company.

Third, taking the opportunity to simplify our engineering footprint and reduce our engineering spend. While we are a company that has undergone a major rotation of its manufacturing footprint over the last two years, my site visits across the globe underscored my initial view that we have an overly complex engineering footprint with overlapping capabilities, capacity, staffing relatively what we truly need to support our customers.

No doubt addressing these three key areas will require a lot of fundamental hard work and based on my previous experience will likely take us into 2021 to complete some of the necessary changes to become a world-class company.

As a leadership team, we are aligned in the key areas that we need to address whether that would be SG&A, engineering, supply chain, manufacturing performance or program management and we are working at pace to define the actions we will take to significant improve both our operational and financial performance.

That work is well underway, prioritizing the quick wins we can achieve in the short term or being very thoughtful to ensure we focus our efforts in the right places to drive sustainable, long-term value here at Delphi Technologies.

Let me provide you with a few of the changes that we’ve already made in the past 60 days. We now have a cross functional SWAT team in place dedicated to improving our GDI profitability. I personally receive a 40 page deck every Monday that tracks our key operational performance metrics at our five GDI plants, issues are addressed, resources are allocated and decisions are made weekly to drive improvements.

We will also conduct quarterly on-site operation views that our key to European plans that are currently in launch mode on GDI. This stronger focus and higher level focus is already delivered improved results at our operations. We are implementing a new program and launch management process called Foursquare that raises divide visibility of our major capital projects to the C-Suite level on a monthly or quarterly basis.

We hired a season executive who I have worked with before to leave these efforts and kickoff the process in April and we’ll have first in-depth reviews at my level in May. Previously our program management system was to administrative in nature and issues were not addressed at the right level until it's too late leading to poor and costly launch performances for the last two years.

As I mentioned earlier our team has been trained on and understand many of the individual tools using the lean process of the Toyota production system. But we do not fully understand how to make those tools work across the entire value stream. We have identified 16 of our 24 major operating sites that are stable enough to start the transition to lean systems over this summer and we will go through a three-year hands-on training and implementation process that radically changes how we operate our plants and manage our supply chain.

I have led this same transition at over 60 plants in the past 20 years and I am confident we'll see marked improvement in our operating financial metrics going forward once that system takes place and takes root. We pulled our senior leaders and technical leaders together and took a companywide look rather than a business unit or specific technical center view at our global engineering resources, footprint and lab equipment usage.

What we found are many opportunities to improve in this area. We're in the process of analyzing what we have and what we need going forward and identifying the opportunities we have to reduce our operating and future CapEx cost in the engineering area. We're also doing a deep dive into our forecasted post spin SG&A costs. Let me just say there are plenty of opportunities to improve in this area and we will.

Finally, we are starting to take a hard look at our current IT systems, networks, applications hardware and staffing needs. Let me say the team has done a tremendous almost Herculean job in completing the spin related tasks to-date on time.

However, what we inherited in this area is far from world-class and I see another significant opportunity for us to invest and get better in the future. We expect to complete our analysis of each of these key areas over the next few months and will develop plans to address them in a cost-effective manner over the next two or three years.

Let’s turn to the next slide and talk about immediate priorities. In the more immediate term we are laser focused on ensuring we meet our 2019 objectives. While we are off to a solid start in 2019 we also continue to operate in very dynamic marketplace conditions especially in China. More broadly we see certain macroeconomic, geopolitical and regulatory factors which continue to cause uncertainty across the value chain.

I expect the choppiness we have experienced this last summer will continue over the coming quarters as we deal with industry-wide powertrain technology transitions and macroeconomic impacts which include the transition from passenger cars diesel to gasoline engines especially here in Europe, the projected growth and timing of electrification mostly in China and in Europe at this point as well as the ongoing trade and tariff dynamics around the globe.

Our teams are continuing to work close with our customers to ensure that we are on top of any regional market, regulatory or technology changes that may occur to ensure we are able to adapt accordingly and rapidly as necessary. During this uncertain period I expect my leadership team to work with urgency and decisiveness making the tough choices, needed to balance delivering near-term results while support our long-term profitable growth ambitions.

In terms of where we have more control my shorter-term priorities continue to be first, ensuring we complete our full transition to a standalone company and are right-sized to support our growth plans. Second, executing our plan to improve GDI profitability which, includes improving our operational performance on installed equipment and flawlessly launching new plant and production lines over the next 18 to 24 months. We are making good progress here and our GDI business remains on track to breakeven by the end of 2020.

Third, ensuring we have the right foundations and resources to properly scale up Power Electronics business. This includes building and launching three new plants in 2019 all projects in this area were on time and on budget during the first quarter. The upfront cost to build our ENE foundation's are currently weighing on our business. This includes the construction of the three plants, the purchase, installation and qualification of hundreds of piece of equipment and the hiring and training of our new workforce at those locations. We are operationally on track and continue to expect to get Power Electronics to breakeven in 2020.

Fourth [inaudible] great work our leadership team has done to improve the profitability and position our aftermarket business for accelerated and profitable growth. I'm extremely encouraged by the deep experience of our aftermarket leadership team. They have a detailed plan to properly grow on a global basis and they are executing on that plan. The strength of the Delphi brand is a strong enabler for our aftermarket business. I believe this business is a hidden gems for us with strong free cash flow, potential to help us fund our overall global company growth.

And fifth completing the work to define the specific actions we will take to become a great company for all our stakeholders. That is a nice way for me to say we are doing a lot of hard work and analyzing key market trends, our overall cost structure, our business systems here at Delphi Technologies to identify and prioritize where we must move and move quickly to make the company better. As we make decisions we will convey them to you on a timely and as appropriate basis.

Let me move to Slide 5 and before I turn the call to Vivid Slide 5 gives you a high level recap of our first quarter performance which from an adjusted operating income perspective came in a little ahead of our expectations. In our full-year basis, we now expect to be towards the higher end of our adjusted EPS outlook range. From an operational transitional perspective we are on track with some of our key initiatives such as completing our [inaudible] test on time executing the challenging transition from diesel to gasoline. As well as expanding our manufacturing capacity for our CV fuel injection systems at our Stonehouse plant.

Revenue of 1.15 billion for Q1 was consistent with the outlook we provided on last quarter's call. Vivid will cover the key drivers behind the year-on-year decline revenue as well as some of the global line favorability that led to the better than expected EPS performance. Operating cash flow of 21 million was impacted by the timing of inventory builds relative to the uncertainty around Brexit. And we also began our share repurchase program in the quarter returning 15 million of cash to our shareholders.

From a growth bookings perspective, we have 1.6 billion of wins in the quarter in line with where we expected to be at this stage in the year. We continue to have strong momentum in key areas of our portfolio with customers across the globe and our wins in the quarter included a significant GDI program with a major European OEM for industry leading 350 bar fuel injection systems. A four year contract extension with a major global commercial vehicle customer for our heavy-duty diesel fuel injection systems and for Power Electronics we booked additional volume with a leading global OEMs our inverter and onboard charging solutions.

We continue to see high level of pursuits from both our ISE product portfolio and our electronic and electrification portfolios and remain focused on leveraging our disciplined commercial strategy deliver long-term value. More specifically we see opportunity to secure material business wins particularly on the Power Electronics side and in the CV segment over the coming quarters. And I remain very confident that we’ll have another year of strong new business wins in 2019.

In summary we are off to a solid start in 2019 my orientation to the company is fundamentally complete. We are on track with our key initiatives such as improving profitability in GDI and Power Electronics. And my team and I ready to take control and drive technologies to higher level of performance in the near future.

With that I'll turn the call over Vivid.

Vivid Sehgal

Thank you Rick good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call. My remarks will focus on our Q1 performance, our full year outlook and some of the below the line actions which take us closer to the top end of our EPS outlook range as well as providing additional commentary on how we see our phasing over the balance of the year and the drivers of our margin improvement into the second half of 2019.

Looking at Q1 performance in more detail on Slide 6 revenue of $1.15 billion in the quarters declined by 6.4% year on year slightly better than the overall market decline of almost 7%. Consistent with recent quarters our Q1 performance was driven by double-digit growth in Power Electronics and commercial vehicle which was offset by expected lower sales in China and lower passenger car diesel revenues in Europe.

In addition, we saw some revenue softness in our aftermarket business primarily due to the timing of certain customer programs that shifted into Q2. I'll come back to this in my later remarks. Adjusted operating income of $87 million or 7.6% margin declined by 470 basis points year-on-year yet came in slightly ahead of expectations.

On an adjusted basis, our first quarter operating margin benefited from the timing of customer recoveries that we had assumed would be recognized in Q2. Excluding this, our adjusted operating income for the quarter and our expectations for the first half of 2019 are essentially in line with the outlook that we provided in February.

Adjusted EPS of $0.67 was stronger than expected driven in part by the higher operating income performance as well as some below the line favorability, most notably lower minority interest as well as a slightly favorable tax and interest expense. Consistent with our priority to focus on costs and cash flow in a softer growth environment, I was particularly pleased with some of the actions we executed in Q1.

These included completing the roll-off of a number of key TSAs particularly in IT, closing our final salary pension scheme to future accrual in the U.K. and lowering our expected full-year interest expense. The result of these actions is expected to benefit our adjusted EPS over the course of 2019 and beyond.

Given our U.K. footprint, we also took appropriate actions in the quarter to offset some of the potential supply chain disruption related to a no deal Brexit, resulting in an incremental inventory build of approximately $20 million which impacted our operating cash flow in quarter 1. We expect to unwind this in the second half of the year subject to the outcome of Brexit negotiations. Finally, CapEx of $131 million in the quarter is consistent with our front-end loaded phasing for the year given the strong current and future demand we see for GDI and Power Electronics as well as expected onetime CapEx related to the separation from our former parent as we build three new plants for our electronics and electrification business and establish our own IT infrastructure.

Our full-year CapEx outlook is unchanged. Turning to slide 7, which provides more details on our revenue progression in the quarter. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to see strong year-on-year growth in two key areas of the portfolio namely Power Electronics and Commercial Vehicle which both saw revenue increases of approximately 10% in the quarter.

The Power Electronics revenue growth in Q1 was slightly lower than expected due to a slower program ramp in China which we expect to accelerate through the balance of the year. However on a full-year basis and beyond, we continue to expect very strong growth and as Rick indicated, we have great momentum with customers.

GDI revenues came in slightly ahead of our expectations only declining by approximately 5% year-on-year primarily related to lower revenues in China. Over the course of 2019, we expect sales of our newer 350 Bar GDI products to be an important driver of our revenue performance particularly in the second half of the year.

As you can see on the right side of our slide from a total company perspective, revenue in Europe increased by 3% as growth in commercial vehicle and GDI was again offset by the ongoing decline in passenger car diesel revenues. Revenue in North America was impacted by the expected changes in production schedules, I referenced last quarter which more than offset continued growth in commercial vehicle.

Finally, our sales in China declined by 29% in line with our expectations driven by the combination of market softness as well as our own customer mix. Slide 8 walks through our operating income performance for Q1. Adjusted operating income was $87 million down from $159 million in the prior year quarter. This is primarily driven by unfavorable mix, lower industry production particularly in China, unfavorable FX dynamics, higher commodity and tariff related costs as well as higher year-on-year spin related costs. This was partially offset by ongoing improvements in materials and manufacturing performance, overall cost control including lower engineering spend as well as the timing of customer recoveries related to GDI.

Turning to our segment performance on the next slide, on a year-on-year basis Powertrain Systems adjusted revenue declined by 7% in the quarter as growth in lower electronics and commercial vehicle was more than offset by lower revenues in passenger car diesel as well as softness in GDI and ongoing transitions within our own customer mix in China.

Adjusted operating margin of 7.5% was down 480 basis points year-on-year primarily due to the factors I just described most notably unfavorable mix primarily related to the ongoing transitions away from higher margin passenger car diesel, higher launch costs related to new GDI and power electronics programs and plants, lower overall volumes and to a lesser degree foreign exchange commodity and tariff related headwinds.

In the shorter term, and as Rick referenced, one of our key priorities is ensuring we execute on our initiatives to improve GDI and power electronics profitability. I was pleased with the progress we made in the first quarter particularly in GDI and our teams remain highly focused to deliver the profitability improvements we have targeted.

Turning to our aftermarket segment on Slide 10, on a year-on-year basis our Q1 aftermarket performance was impacted by the timing of certain customer programs. And we remain on track to deliver our full-year outlook of low single digit revenue growth and adjusted operating margin expansion. Revenue of $193 million in the quarter declined by 6% on an adjusted basis.

Adjusted operating margin declined by 220 basis points year-on-year driven by lower sales, unfavorable foreign exchange mix and the timing of new programs with independent aftermarket customers which are now expected to occur in Q2. In addition, aftermarket adjusted operating margin was impacted by higher year-on-year tariff headwinds.

Now let's move on to our outlook for 2019. Slide 11 highlights our outlook for the year which is essentially unchanged and our solid Q1 performance puts us on track to deliver on our full-year revenue, adjusted income and operating cash flow targets. From adjusted EPS perspective, the below the line favorability we saw in Q1 and expectations for the balance of the year positions us towards the high-end of our EPS outlook range.

More broadly we continue to expect 2019 to be a transitional year with an acceleration of our own mix dynamics as well as continued macro uncertainty and industry headwinds. From a global production perspective, we still expect to see an approximately 2% decline in 2019 with China down by approximately 8%. We also continue to expect strong growth in power electronics 350 Bar GDI and commercial vehicle revenues offset by the ongoing decline in passenger car diesel.

And as I mentioned earlier, we expect the aftermarket segment to deliver growth this year with growth returning in Q2. On a full-year outlook, continues to include headwinds related to ongoing trade and tariff dynamics as well as commodity exposure.

In total this equated to approximately $20 million of higher costs in our previous 2019 outlook. During Q1, we saw a number of puts and takes related to the trade and border situations between the U.S. and other nations such as China and Mexico. In addition, we saw some additional cost pressure related to certain commodities. Putting this all together, our earlier estimate of approximately $20 million headwind for 2019 is unchanged while we’re not providing a specific quarterly EPS outlook, I wanted to spend a few minutes on how we see our phasing through the year.

Starting with Q2, from a revenue perspective we expect a low to mid single digit adjusted revenue decline with strong year-on-year revenue growth for the aftermarket segment. As I mentioned earlier and as you will see on the next slide, our adjusted operating margin outlook for the first half of 2019 is essentially unchanged.

Consistent with this and given our stronger than expected margin performance in Q1, we now expect Q2 margin to be in the similar range to quarter 1. On the last quarter's call, I provided some additional color and commentary on the drivers of the stronger margin performance, we expect to achieve in the second half of the year. As you can see on Slide 12, those drivers are essentially unchanged. On a full-year basis, we remain on track to deliver on the approximately 9% adjusted operating margin outlook. From a volume perspective, we expect to see modestly higher growth in the second half of the year given the phasing of our launch activity which we expect will more than offset the declines in roll loss we expect elsewhere in our mix.

What we have added to the slide is our perspective on how we break down that approximately 300 basis points of margin improvement from H1 to H2 between areas that we can control or a specific to Delphi Technologies versus external dynamics. Consistent with my comments on last quarter's call approximately three quarters of the drivers are in areas that are within our control.

Specifically, first the phasing of our cost in 2019 both in terms of engineering and spin related costs which are expected to decline in the second half of the year. As mentioned, we are on track to exit a number of transition service agreements with our former parent throughout the year which will eliminate duplicate costs particularly in the back half of the year and second improvement in our manufacturing and materials performance consistent with the cadence we have delivered in prior years partially offset by higher depreciation expenses.

In terms of the market and macro drivers, these include incremental volume including launch activity in GDI and power electronics partially offset by the continued declines in passenger car diesel and the expected improvement in aftermarket margin in the second half of the year.

So in closing and before we take your questions, we had a solid Q1 relative to our expectations. Given the continued macro and industry uncertainties, my focus which is aligned with Rick will remain on cost control and operating cash generation while continuing to invest to support our longer term growth.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Murphy from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

John Murphy

Just a first question, I mean Rick you were talking about all the efforts that you have in sort of planning your thought process, it seems like there's still a lot to come as far as execution in turnaround once we get into 2020, so I guess the question is when we look at the second half margin of 10% to 11%.

Have you worked through everything you're focused on how much more opportunity is there on margin and where do you really ultimately think it needs to go to justify to get a good return on invested capital because it seems like it's been in 12% to 13% range but it seems like you make a whole lot more room than another 100, 200 basis points versus where you are in the second half based on everything you're talking about. So how do you think about sort of where this ultimately can go?

Rick Dauch

Great question, John. I went back and looked at where this business was in the past and where we ended up in the year, last year where we are this year, we're kind of in that transitional stage right now, I'd say it's too early to commit to where we're going to be in 2020. I do think we can be better. I think that as David just covered, we're going to have a different run rate in the back half of this year than we have in the first half of this year and what we had in the fourth quarter last year.

We are right in the middle. I didn't really quite understand this when I first got here. We're in launch mode at six or seven plants. We're basically starting up three new greenfield sites one in Poland, one in China, one in Mexico building them from the ground up new equipments where someplace we're rebadging people, some we’re hiring new people up the train and about to make electronic components, so that's a big challenge for us.

And then I didn't realize we had five plants in GDI mode right now, right. Two are pretty stable but they're getting their next round of capacity and three are still in launch mode right now and these are very tight times parts. So we have a lot of hard work to do on the operational standpoint.

So that's one and nothing I've seen in any of those plants makes me nervous or scared it's just executions, hard roll up your sleeves. Manufacturing one to one supply chain, one to one work and we'll get there. And the second part is I'm getting a better feel, I don't have 100% feel yet of the overhead costs in this company because we're kind of in this transition stage between standing up being a part of a publicly held company all by ourselves.

So I've got to sit with dividend and go back and forth on that in terms of what's just pure transitional duplication IT. Some of the other stuff, we're doing here. When does that go away and then when can we get 100% controls like so I can take out some of the costs. Vivid, you want to say anything?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, I think John it's great to have Rick on board with them, the focus of the company right now. It feels like we're getting our stuff together, we've really got to focus on the cost and that should give us some confidence as we go forward. What I would say just, we're not going to lean into 2020 right now. There is still a lot of work to do for the second half of the year but which we feel confident with.

But what I would say is that the trends that we see as Rick said in the second half of this year primarily around the TSA and cost saving as well as the margin expansion opportunities that we see in power electronics and GDI, those transitions and those movements that we see in the second half, we certainly do expect those to continue into 2020 and we do expect margin expansion coming into the 2020 timeframe.

But Rick and I've spent a lot of time. We do have risks and we've just got to put those on the table as well. We are conscious about some of the risks that are we're seeing some softness in Europe right now. We've got to look at sort of CV and North America. We're looking at launch profiles in China, they don't worry us at all. But we've just got to be very cautious and that's why we're just going to hold off a little longer before we provide any further color.

Rick Dauch

And John, we go back on the Powertrain side of the business, on the GDI side this is an industry wide fund call from diesel to gasoline. None of us in the area have enough capacity in place and yet the demand for it is extensive as the European OEMs try to get ahead of the new regulations that are coming their way.

So that's an interesting situation where we have to run as hard as we can to get as much equipment in place to get ahead of the launch curve. And quite honestly, when I got here we were behind the launch curve, we’re getting buried. And so now I think we're getting back on top of it. On the E&E side of the business, it's a combination of we're basically standing up our own footprint, we’re almost a startup company with a lot of heritage and it’s kind of start and stop based on government regulations, how fast electrification is going to go, right.

We went to that, go in place how are they going to do that Chinese different centers and what type of vehicles and in Europe what about the European regulations, so there's a lot of moving pieces here and that's why at least I'm not ready and Vivid made sure, I'm not ready for sure to get too far ahead of my ski trips here and go up to 2020. Let's just knock it out one quarter of time and make sure we deliver our 2019 results.

John Murphy

Then a second question, I mean the aftermarket it sounds like it was dedicated to where the first quarter was weak because of some order timing. What's going on there and why are you so confident, it could have inflect through the rest of the year?

Rick Dauch

First of all, let me say I only had to spend a few days so far with the aftermarket team by less than five. We have a very competent leadership team that's come together. They have deep experience 20 to 25 years. That's a great combination out there. We've got a great brand in Delphi. We've got an excellent product mix there. I think that business can run and as long as we are able to feed it with the right working capital to put the right inventory in place. We can grow that business.

That's a big upside for us. Longer term, first quarter there were a couple of specific customer issues in North America that are going to shift over, their decision not ours and so we're ready to go. Yes, you should see better results in the second quarter.

John Murphy

And then just lastly on the China customer mix, I mean how should we think about the timing in that kind of maybe anniversarying or you being able to diversify into some of the international players that might help offset that mix or maybe the domestic to actually get stronger through the course of the year, what's -- when should we expect an inflection there?

Rick Dauch

Yes, I'll start with that. I spent about 14 days over in Asia and got to meet with all the big Chinese suppliers. I did not, a customer that did not meet with a lot of smaller Chinese customers. There's definitely a trend where the big guys are going to win and take more market share.

Some of that is because of what they have to offer in the product portfolio and their footprint, part of that is government putting their thumb on the scale a little bit to choose winners and losers and try to streamline, there's a lot of players over there.

It's got to go through a shake out of consolidation. And one of the ways you do that is through the government incentive program regulations and so we're waiting on more than our fair share with the big guys. Unfortunately, right now it's impacting us as the smaller guys where we have had a really strong position doing completed systems there, losing some share and we're monitoring that very closely. Timing wise I think it is going to play out over the next 18, 24 months. Is that fair?

Vivid Sehgal

No, I think that's exactly right. If you look at what we said at the beginning of the year, we said that our sort of revenue in China for the year is in that minus mid single digit range and that meant that our local OEM customers were going down around about the 30% range and we were sort of driving launch profiles to drive that. We haven’t seen much change right now in that cadence that we’re looking at. So I think Rick is spot on when he says that the impact of the transition will continue for the next 12 to 18 months of which point we switched out seeing normalized levels.

Operator

Our next question is from Colin Langan from UBS. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [inaudible] on for Collin. You mentioned Power Electronics build-out I was just wondering if you could talk about the margin impact. And then what that looks like this year and maybe anything beyond that as well?

Richard Dauch

Can you repeat that question for a second.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry the Power Electronics build-out that you guys are doing just wondering about the margin impact for this year and anything beyond that as well?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, certainly hi Vivid here the plan for Power Electronics if I go forward when we first – first of all Power Electronics is exactly in line with our expectations from what we said previously last year and output range. But then we would get to a breakeven run rate by the end of 2020 and the revenue profile of the company would be in that sort of $500 million range. So we are in exactly the right place that we need to be. We did talk and Rick talked about the CapEx that we’re putting into place which is impacted higher than expected CapEx that we had for this year we’re running pace to put that in – and to make it successful.

For this year, we are definitely still as expected to be in the negative operating income margin range but not quite specified what that is. But I would say is we are going to be in a position where the second half Power Electronics margin will incrementally improve and we will see that improvement right through H2 2019 right through till 2020 to a run rate breakeven position at the end of 2020. So we’re perfectly on track right there.

Richard Dauch

Is to make couple comment I have been to all four, I have been three, let me see I have been to four of five electronics plants right. Kokomo is our original plant, it's an okay plant it’s not anywhere near lean and we already talked about that. Suzhou is a world-class plant world-class leadership team there and growing like crazy right it’s going to be one of our biggest plant in next four years. They are further down the pipe in terms of moving from the start up to production.

Baloney over in Poland the building just got finished we got our first wave of equipment in the last 45 days. We got about 50 people who been spending the balance of the year being trained off-site in Hungary and other places. They just got qualified they built their first validated parts just less than two weeks ago. We had a congratulatory talk with them last week and then our Reynosa plant it just cut the walls up in the floor port and starting to get their equipment and we’re starting to get people transitions.

So we're spending a hell of a lot of money to build these new factories whether it's going off equipment and suppliers and transporting into our site qualifying them, launching them, training our people, hiring the management team. In Poland alone we had to hire 300 people between now and the end of year to launch that plant. So that’s a lot of expense just trust me I have launched several plants around the world with lot of money upfront.

And then finally get it to so but I'm confident they were on track to get to the breakeven point as Vivid said in 2020 and based on my conversations and meets with customers and the number of RFQs we have right now and the awards we’re winning as a percentage of those quotes on I am very confident this will be a big part of our business in the future and a proper one.

Unidentified Analyst

And then could you just talk a little bit about the trends you're seeing in South America?

Richard Dauch

South America that’s the one place I haven’t been yet I had some ground representatives down there I think our sales rep down to South America.

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, I mean look we’re pretty much in line with the market right now so South America is relatively out of regions it actually the smallest part of our region. We do have a good business there but right now we are tracking to the market. So right now in quarter one the market was roundabout sort of 6% and we sort of in that same region at this point in time so nothing unusual there we’re tracking the market.

Richard Dauch

Yes, I had one of my previous bosses from American Axle that I worked for several years go down and look at that plant. He sent me a very strong positive feedback on that plant the workforce down there, the products, we sold old equipment there and I hope they get down to [inaudible] here in the second quarter or early third quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Armintas Sinkevicius

When I look at the margin here 7.6% in the first quarter and then moving to 10% to 11% in the second half. Are there any reasons why we can't just roll over the 10% 11% margins from second half into 2020?

Vivid Sehgal

So again – what I did say before was clearly that we believe that the trends have the right trends to be taking us into 2020. We’re not at the position right now obviously Rick is still and the rest management team still looking through all the opportunities that we have right now. But what I would say is that we certainly expect margin expansion in 2020 and the trends that we see in the second half of 2019 would be a good proxy for what see happening in the sort of 2020 timeframe.

I think at the moment we just have to be cautious because there is a macro-economic headwinds like we’ve said we’re watching North America pretty carefully with saw we’re watching all the regulatory issues in Europe and Brexit RDE and WRCE and some of the tires noise. And obviously in China we’re watching the incentive programs pretty program pretty carefully right now I think we are on [inaudible] what that does. But let me give you some comfort we’re tracking to be successful in 2019 H2 and that should form the good trends going into 2020.

Richard Dauch

Couple of things here I just came out of the CV industry for the last eight years and the projections I've read and what I thought before even I got to this company. So just give downturn likely in North American in CV that could way on this a little bit that's a good part of our business right now. We do expect to have improve margins on GDI next year as we get to the launches. And then we should be able to address some of our overhead costs once we get to the spin.

So those are all combination some plus, some minus, the wildcards are really some of the trade and macroeconomic issues in terms of Brexit U.S. trade issues and China market right. So those of kind of things we’re a little bit [inaudible] we are wearing let’s get to another quarter and kind of feel where we are with some of those things and those last things I talked about right of our control but we have to adjust to it.

Armintas Sinkevicius

So it sounds more macro based and sort of operational what’s in your control. So what are the incremental/decremental margins we should be thinking of for businesses like GDI and Power Electronics?

Vivid Sehgal

So in terms of the decremental margins they are pretty in line with what we've been saying I have given sort of data for the company as a whole right now. So our decremental margins at the moment given some of the higher-margin diesel and some of the ICE component businesses is in that 25% to 30% right now is the decrementals and from an incremental margin perspective it's relatively low this year. And we expect that to improve next year primarily that the growth is coming from the three major areas of the business which is Power Electronics, GDI and commercial vehicle.

Commercial vehicle is good operating income and gross margins so obviously that slightly above our company average while GDI and Power Electronics as we said is slightly below the company while they below breakeven at this point. So the incremental's right now are low single-digit while the decremental in that 25% to 30% range.

Richard Dauch

Yeah commercial vehicle right the volumes are so strong in North America that push us into a six and a half, seven day a week, work week. Those aren’t the best ways to run the business. I like to run the plant five and a half, six days but every other Saturday. So when you're running double time on Sunday and you get some maps and tears and you’re getting some premium freight back on the stuff. So we could do better so it would be actually nice for us at the commercial vehicle market backed off just a little bit. But my experience in North America that swings 50,000 to 100,000 trucks that's 25% and 30% so what the deals at next year.

Armintas Sinkevicius

And your evaluation to the plant it sounds like you know things are in relatively good shape here any sort of areas where you think there might need to be incremental spend to get the plant up to the standard you like to be at or operations at a level you like to be at?

Richard Dauch

I would say it’s very few exceptions I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of our plasma conditions of our plants. In the last two or three jobs I did and I walked in the situations where it was massive capital required to clean up old junky equipment. I only found one site one part of a site in Mexico where we have some 30 or 40 old equipment that probably isn’t the best we have in the world. I've heard that some of the equipment we have in Brazil is that way, but I don't see any major capital spend to go fixed things customers have told me that data suggest we have world class quality.

We're in the parts per billion, not parts per million. We have three or four plants as I said are in premium freight mode. And because we lacked capacity in the real opportunity, the great news is I think I can expedite the Lean journey because it's not replace a bunch of equipment, it's teach to people how to use the tools as a system rather than individual tools. And I don’t want to bore you with a lean jargon.

But ask Kaizen Ishikawa diagrams, I have a system that I use that I was trained by ex-Toyota person. It's a 12 step process. As I said we're going to have 16 of our plants start that training process in July. I actually had the contract on my desk with this person and he's lined up four practitioners, who are Toyota veterans in North America primarily who are going to roll through our Chinese, our European and our North American plants on about every four to six week cadence.

And my experience in that is it takes about six months for the people to quite do all the hard work and math and they start seeing the results and then ultimately take off on fire. Those who don't, don't want to and they won't be on the team. So I don't make optional, you either get on the bus in terms of lean manufacturing you get off the Delphi Technologies bus, there's no choice there. That's my direction. How is that?

Armintas Sinkevicius

Okay, that’s good.

Rick Dauch

I took a look with Vivid about how we benchmark our cash conversion cycle versus people like American acts or Warner or some of the guys where we have lot of opportunity here. How is that?

Operator

Our next question comes from Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Noah Kaye

Just following up on power electronics. You commented that there was a slower than expected channel launch in 1Q, that in fact broke down a little bit. I guess I just want to sort of square that and obviously the changes to the subsidies that that were expected there with kind of how you're thinking about the medium term outlook. Again saying $500 million of revenue gets to kind of a break even in 2020. Just help us understand what kind of growth do you need to see from the industry to kind of get you there and how much of that has to be the high end plug in and battery ECs versus mile hybrids and it seems like there is a lot of different ways to get there but just want stance how you are thinking about it?

Rick Dauch

Sure. I mean look from our perspective, this one quarter that we have we expect lumpiness in launches that happen. We are very confident about our power electronics revenue growth right now, we are confident by the technology that we have.

We believe it's one of the best technologies out there in the market today. And we've always said that our compound annual growth rates will range somewhere up to 50% and we're not coming off those numbers. From an NEV subsidy perspective, we actually think in the longer run, this will actually support our growth potential largely because we actually believe that the NEV credit is going to effectively improve and sort of recognize those OEMs that have higher range.

And our strategy as you know is being naturally moving towards some of the top OEMs where range has been an important factor. So right now, our technology is both in the bets and we believe that the NEV credit situation in China is that can actually push even harder towards high voltage solutions as OEMs look for the increased range to maximize the NEV credits that are there.

So from our perspective with our bite technology, we believe that the bets right now are the ones that are actually generating the most traction for us and we actually think as the PITVs actually move forward to high range with battery in the next few years that actually plays to our strengths as well.

So actually the NEV situation for us particularly in China is actually we think a positive step in the right direction because our Chinese local OE, the smaller range lower tier group. So we've been moving away from them and I think the best thing for us right now is if you look in our bookings over the last year or so, they are in that high voltage range which we think the NEV credits will actually support. So this is a positive for us and we look at this with optimism.

In terms of the revenue growth right now, I think we have enough in the tank to be relatively confident that the range of getting to break even power electronics at the $500 million plus range, we are on track right now and we don't see any changes to that cadence stage.

Noah Kaye

It was no right, is that you said?

Rick Dauch

This area is interesting to me because I didn't play it in the last eight or 10 years right. And so I'm getting educated by the team and by the customers right, first started with CES. There are several Chinese OEMs that I have never heard of my entire life that we're showing all these high end vehicles and they're really good looking vehicles but I don't know how much backing is behind those.

So going to be the next Tesla or what, right. Second thing I'd say is almost all the big European OEM are in a race on their high end cars to catch up to Tesla and they're driving pretty hard, right. So I don't know the answer to your question. That's one of the areas I've got to dig in with my team over the next 90 days. What I do know is this, electrification is real, it's coming fast, it's going to be a little choppy in terms of based on the government regulations. There's got to be some clear winners and there's going to be some losers, right.

And we're trying to make sure we focus on partnering with the winners who've got the deep pockets technical knowhow that we can support.

So and for us, that's much better content than on our ICE business. And so our real focus right now is the build like I said, build the foundation that starts with we have the right engineers. We have one of the best technical centers in the world for electrification in our Kokomo site.

We have the right people, we have the right test equipment, we can do all the vehicle tests. We're now expanding that into other places in China, Singapore and over here in Europe. So we're building the network for engineering. Second, we've already covered a few times we're building the manufacturing footprint we need. We have book of business right now. We're already starting to think about. We are actually in the future two or three years out we are going to need another plant. We're not sure yet, we'll assess that.

Okay, so it's going to come as I said before I have a Tesla sit in my house back in Indiana. I love it, all right. So got to become more affordable though to be it the high volumes. And the other thing, I've learned in the last 90 days is that China has made a decision at the highest levels to be the leaders in electrification followed by Europeans, by regulations. North American guys are kind of laggards right now to be quite honest. And when I met with those customers, they're a little behind what I've met with in China and Europe. How is that?

Noah Kaye

Yes, I agree. If I could just ask one more. Rick this is great color on kind of your orientation finding, so far. We didn't expect that kind of an updated medium term profitability target this quarter but it sounds like you're getting down the road here. So when the reasonable timeframe to kind of hearing update is this the July call, what would make sense?

Rick Dauch

Yes, I think we've got a lot of hard work to do. We just gave our board an update of some of my initial findings with the team just last week. We gave them some kind of directional things we think we're going to dig into. They gave us clear direction. Go to your analytical work, come back to us. Let's talk about costs where you can save money, where you need to spend money and so I think we'll have a very frank discussion with the board in July and I think as we make decisions we'll be able come out probably the piecemeal fashion.

I'll tell you we're going to have some decisions by July for sure on org structure and where we think we get a lot of that will be determined by are we still on track for our TSA. I think we will be. Are we on track on GDI? I think we'll be on schedule. Are we on track at E&E, we are on schedule, there's no reason to think we're not going to be. So we're kind of balancing and juggling lot of balls right now is what I'd say.

But I would say this too, one thing for sure, I confirmed this company long before I got here set itself forward on a strategic path in a product portfolio. And they are directionally correct. We may make a few degree changes but we're not making any wholesale changes. We're not in the business of going out and doing some big M&A deals right now.

We're going to fix what we have. Stand this company up, get it back to the profitability levels, we think it can get to, generate the cash and then we can be a much bigger player, if we need to in the future. Does that help?

Noah Kaye

It does, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Johnson from Barclays. Your line is open.

Brian Johnson

Yes. I've got some questions on the cadence but I'll set those for later on with IR. My question to you is understand in detail your improvement plan for GDI and the close weekly operational monitoring you're having. I understand as well the TSA and the cost reduction, all of those echo the famous prayer kind of things that you can control. Haven't heard as much on China. And are you kind of saying that you're taking some serenity around the things, you can't control. Do Chinese production volumes in cuts or rates. But frankly, I'd be surprised that there aren't more aggressive either plant level issues, customer recovery issues, cost reduction whatever that can help offset some of that pressure given the – given where you are in the market tell that significant underperformance on the revenue side in an already weak market.

Rick Dauch

I’ll start with GDI. I thank you, for you heard our message loud and clear. There's nothing I see at any of the GDI plants or at our supplier plants that can’t be fix with the right time and the right resources.

What I do think and I am pretty strong in this opinion is that we are off-track on GDI about two years ago, because we have launch properly in terms of design being done on time, decisions being done on time, forcing of equipment and tooling being done on time and what you get then is a plant that’s not quite ready to launch and then you got exacerbated because the customers were, oh my gosh, we got switch from diesel gasoline and who want even more.

So we think we launch correctly. Now we don’t worry about that. So that one has to fix and we will do that and I’ve told the team under my watch we won't have late launches. We will do things on time, starting with engineering, sourcing, tracking equipment, stall equipment and then running hell out of the business and so when I say deep into the shores on how we’re going to make that business better and faster.

In China you are right, I’ve got to go back and dig – I’ve got to - it took me all 10 days to figure out go and see all the customers there, right. So we have some work to do there. I think we’re underrepresented in Asia on the CV side of the business, that’s an opportunity for us. That’s the largest CV market in the world.

One of our competitors has a near monopoly in a couple of areas and some of our customers who like us to come there. So there’s an opportunity. I got to dig in a little bit more with the sales team and engineering team on the customers on where we are winning, where we are losing.

So you got three or four big winners there. VW, GM Shanghai, GLE and couple of others. We got to make sure we’re winning our fair share and what can we do there. So that’s kind of where we are right now. Give me another 90 to 120 days, and I’ll be back to China and I’ll be able to dig a little deeper. Thanks. Anything you want to say.

Vivid Sehgal

I think just Brian the only thing I would add is for the second half of the year. I mean for full year China we called the market down. We take appropriately about minus 8 so its production volumes. We are not assuming any stimulus that comes during the second half right now.

So how tightens [inaudible] I mean, you know we are cautious, we’re looking at inventory levels right now making sure that one of the VIP changes is creating any sort of inventory disbalance like we saw last year, but our second half performance doesn't rely on a great market uptake or finish stimulus program right now.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

And just to follow on, my understanding is you were overly exposed to the smaller locals who had been the global expertise [inaudible]. Is the falloff in their market share and interest sales were then implied that there is a cost reduction opportunity at the factory level, consolidated factory. So is there some way to offset what you can control that is your end customers sales through actions in China?

Rick Dauch

We have four large plants in China, right. One is brand-new Suzhou and its launching that 100% pure electrification, you will see the plan quintuple in sales over the next four or five years, so that's going to be one of our fast growing plants.

We have two fuel injection plants, one for automotive, one for medium duty. Both plans are pretty good, layouts are good, equipment is good, people are good. We’re going to go back and drilldown the margins are okay with just volumes are down across fixed assets and there is not. These are two separate plants in two different regions, you don't consolidate them there. We got to go basically filled up those plants up and that capacity up.

The fourth plant is actually a joint venture, got some of our non-fuel injection system programs there. That plant is running at 55% to 60% capacity right now and so that's one of the plants that drag us down a little bit. There’s an opportunity to reduce to go fill some of that capacity up. Let’s go find the customers and what price we make money doing that.

And the second thing is we have two large technical centers one in Beijing and one in Shanghai. We have to take a look at some of the cost structures that, right. So that’s the area we’re probably going to take a look at.

So first is to grow with the olden capacity, we haven’t meet our competitors and profitable. Two, make sure that launch of the E&E plants there and three, we have to do some cost structure changes there. Does that help?

Operator

And our final question comes from Emmanuel Rosner from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Denis on for Emmanuel. Just two questions. First on the on the bookings and apologies for the misses earlier. Can you provide any sort of breakdown kind of shaped up during the quarter?

Vivid Sehgal

The bookings are really in line with our expectations. We are pretty pleased with where they are going because I mean, sort of the main areas of our focus. So as Rick said, we had a pretty large follow-on in commercial vehicle which is certainly a momentum for us. It's a four-year extension to a program in heavy-duty right now.

We had a are very important way in the European customer in GDI, which is going to provide us with some very strong momentum going forward and also equally importance a very material area in power electronics within the HV battery management system, which is also a very important driver in terms of our cadence.

So we’re exactly on track and I think what you’re going to see for the rest of the year is a continuation in our bookings momentum. So geographically very diversified and three categories across the organization at this stage. So we’re in pretty good terms right now.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Do you have a number like a breakdown for the power electronics portion or the electronics portion?

Vivid Sehgal

We don’t really give that I mean I think if you look at it pretty relatively we talked about sort of 1.6 billion. Power electronics was a - let me [inaudible] it’s a material number within that.

Rick Dauch

I think last year it was 50-50 power electronics.

Vivid Sehgal

I think you’ve been looking at it right now with commercial vehicle. There are relatively equal important this quarter, yes.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

And on the margin, so appreciate the disclosure about the 200 to 250 basis points from the Delphi initiatives, is there any way you can kind of breakdown the split among the various pieces of that. For example, the TSAs versus kind of the more manufacturing efficiencies?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, certainly. Let me give it to you maybe magnitude. I won’t sort of give you the full number range but let me give you in the size buckets. By far the biggest element that is our own cost control.

Number one, it is the cost control that is coming from the phasing of our engineering which is very heavily frontloaded into H1 and the spin related cost. So cost control, which we’ve spoken about and is a big focus of Rick and myself right now is going to be the number one driver.

And we’re already seeing improvements that are beginning to happen in Q2 and will see that continue for the rest of this year that is fully within our control. The second and part of that one is manufacturing a material performance. We have a cadence that we do see in the second half of the year improvements in both of those and again we are seeing an improvement in Q2 and we’re very confident. So that will be running through till the end of the year.

And those are really being offset by some incremental depreciation cost that we got but we feel we got those covered in relation to the cost savings and the operational improvements that we have from those site.

The smaller portion and I want to be clear on that is actually coming from the power electronics in GDI margin expansion areas. They are going to be important but they are going to be probably more important in 2020 than they are actually in the second half of 2019. So that’s how we will bucket it. Cost control number one. Operational performance number two, margin expansion number three through our advanced technologies.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I want to now like to turn the call back over to Rick Dauch, Chief Executive Officer for Delphi Technologies.

Rick Dauch

Thanks. Well, appreciate everybody being on the call. I know you had a busy day with a couple of people reporting today. We appreciate your interest in Delphi Technologies and we will continue to go out and drive this business forward in the right direction and we will see out in the road or talk to you later this afternoon on some one-on-one call. Thanks and have a great day. Bye.

