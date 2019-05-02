Fitbit Not Moving Fast Enough, Stock Could Reach All-Time Low

Given a number of reasons that range from turnaround risk to soft pricing to lack of near-term catalysts, I keep my distance from FIT.

Deep discounting seems to have been the name of the game in 1Q19, as ASP and gross margin came in as low as they have been in a while.

Fitbit did on Wednesday what it does best: delivered an earnings beat coupled with an unimpressive outlook that sent share price lower.

It was largely a repeat of previous quarters.

On Wednesday, Fitbit (FIT) reported yet another all-around beat, the fifth in a row. Not unlike last time, however, the outlook for the following period failed to excite. This time, guided 2Q19 adjusted net loss per share of -$0.185 million at the mid-point of the range landed a couple of pennies below consensus. As a result, the stock took yet another dive, giving up virtually all its YTD gains by mid-trading session and moving a step closer towards its all-time lows.

Credit: ZNet

In 1Q19, deep discounting seems to have been the name of the game. Average selling price, or ASP, of $91 was the lowest that I have seen in the past two years at least, despite the fairly recent introduction of two devices that sold for $150 and up (two of Fitbit's three most expensive products) ahead of the shopping season.

The pricing trend seems to have carried into the new quarter. Today, the six-month-old Charge 3 already retails at a 20% markdown. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Versa has hit the discount rack, down $20 for the higher-end versions on Mother's Day special.

Source: Fitbit's web page

Back to 1Q19 results, soft pricing teamed up with higher component costs driven by the revenue mix shift towards smartwatches (vs. lower-end trackers) to wreak havoc. The end result was adjusted gross margin of 34.2% that unwound nearly 13 percentage points YOY - the sharpest decline that I have ever seen Fitbit experience. To be fair, the low levels of profitability had been largely anticipated by the management team when it offered a guidance of 34.5% at the mid-point of the range.

Further down the P&L, the company once again did a good job at keeping a lid on operating expenses, which by my estimate drove a sizable seven-cent improvement to EPS YOY. Lowering a bit, the quality of the earnings beat was two cents of EPS upside driven by a combination of higher interest income, higher tax benefit, and a 6% higher share count that better diluted the non-GAAP net loss of $38.1 million.

See summarized income statement below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

FIT can't seem to gain any traction, even when the company delivers results that exceed de-risked expectations. With the Street expecting loss per share to moderate from -$0.17 in 2019 to -$0.08 in 2020, it looks like the wearable device maker is turning its business around and ramping up, but certainly not fast enough to generate much enthusiasm.

In my view, Fitbit is in the best market environment possible for a company of its kind. The global economy is still firing on all cylinders, although strong arguments can be made for the imminent end of the robust macro up-cycle, while demand for wearable devices seems to be at its peak - but worth mentioning, Fitbit's shipment volume growth in the holiday quarter was by far the lowest among all top five sellers.

Still, Fitbit can't nimbly climb out of the gutter. Today, FIT trades at nearly $5/share, and I would not be surprised to see the stock head closer to its all-time lows of about $4.50/share before shopping season and new product introductions inject some adrenaline into the business.

Data by YCharts

In the meantime, bargain shoppers might be compelled to buy shares (and a new Fitbit smartwatch) on the cheap. But, in my view, there is little about the speculative nature of this stock that compels me to turn bullish. As the chart above depicts, forward EV-to-revenues and price-to-tangible book are even higher now than they were this time last year, suggesting that valuations have not de-risked much, if at all, over the past 12 months.

Given (1) the uncertainties associated with the company's turnaround, (2) the snail-pace recovery observed so far, (3) soft pricing and dwindling margins, and (4) what could be a six-month-long period of little to no catalysts to support share price, I choose to keep my distance from FIT at this moment.

I do not own FIT because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.