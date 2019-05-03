Apple: $300 Is My New Price Target 1 Year From Now

On 12/24/18, I wrote an article on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), when it closed at $146.83, discussing how their shares had become too cheap. After AAPL presented their Services plan, I wrote another article on 3/27/19, indicating that Services will drive revenue and the closing price of $188.34 still left AAPL undervalued. After reading the Q2 earnings transcript, I am going to make another bold projection that AAPL takes out their previous highs of $233.47 per share and surpasses the $300 mark by this time next year. AAPL is no longer just a phone company who makes other products. Their business is rounding out, and Services is going to be a treasure trove of untapped potential. Many people who follow Apple never thought of them as a service company because they didn’t offer items such as Office which generated reoccurring revenue. I believe this is just the beginning for Services as the Apple ecosystem grows and entertainment content continues its shift to service-based platforms.

Behind the numbers of Q2 and the important growth metrics

Apple beat their Q2 GAAP EPS by $0.10, and their revenue came in $620 million over their projections. I have heard some people discuss the quarter negatively and indicated that AAPL is slowing down as their revenue decreased 5% from 2018’s Q1 revenue of $61.18 billion. AAPL has previously stated that iPhone sales would be decreasing, and since this was their largest business segment, one can only expect the overall revenue to decrease. Tim Cook delivered a critical report as AAPL is not just a phone company anymore. Yes, the iPhone sales decreased by over 17% as this accounted for over $6.5 billion in reduced earnings from this business segment, but their two newest businesses are starting to pick up the slack.

Apple’s two newest business segments are growing at phenomenal rates. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment increased its revenue by almost $1.2 billion YOY for an increase of 30.05%, while Services grew by $1.6 billion or 16.24%. I am very bullish on both business units as I believe they will continue to grow and help make up for the decrease in iPhone sales. Services has the potential to become Apple's largest business segment providing the company with piles of reoccurring revenue. AppleCare and Apple Pay set record revenues this quarter as the transaction volume more than doubled YOY for Apple Pay. AAPL is on track to reach ten billion transactions in the 2019 calendar year as it is available in thirty markets with the goal of reaching forty markets by 2020. An interesting thing to consider is that Apple Pay is being accepted by transit systems, and New York’s MTA system will be rolling out Apple Pay this summer. I take the subway every day, and I can already envision this being a large success as everyone walks through the subway station on their phone, so it will just come naturally to use it for payment instead of getting your wallet out. Subscriptions increased to 390 million paid, which was an increase of 30 million this quarter.

Apple will be expanding its Services business segment with the launch of Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+. iPad sales increased in Q1 by 21.56%, and while this is Apple's smallest business segment, it has many implications for prospective growth in Services. I believe that the iPhone and iPad will be the primary vehicles for Services as they are just easier and more readily available to use than a Mac desktop or Laptop. Apple currently has 1.4 billion devices in service, which is a very large addressable market for their expanding Services business.

Services is the perfect complement for Apple because it provides the possibility of reoccurring revenue from every device in service. Previously, when the consumer purchased an Apple device, the revenue ended there unless that consumer bought other products in the Apple ecosystem. As Services broadens and the portfolio offerings appeal to a wider variety of interests, Apple’s chances of reoccurring revenue increase exponentially. Even with iPhone sales decreasing, look at the bigger picture as each device represents a single unit in the overall addressable market for Services. As long as Apple continues to increase the number of devices in the market, the more prospects for Services there are. Eventually, I believe Services will overtake iPhones as the largest business segment for Apple, and it will become the most valuable revenue generator, while Mac, iPad, and iPhones not only generate large amounts of revenue but become the delivery device for Apple Services. Apple also has the luxury to offer promotions with the first month free or even the first three months free to get consumers hooked. How many people have tried a subscription product and kept it past the initial offer period? I know I have, and I am sure I will with multiple Apple Services.

A growing population and the introduction of 5G could reverse iPhone sales trends.

By 2030, the U.S. will add roughly 20 million people to our current population, while there will be over 900 million added to the global population by 2030. If the past decade is any indication of how society will adapt to technological devices, one can speculate that the trend will continue to be embraced with open arms. As the population grows the target audience for Apple products increases. In addition to population growth, we are going to witness a large shift in wireless service. How many people do you know who have a smartphone without 4G LTE? I can’t name a single person I know who is still on 3G. The introduction of 5G products will start a cycle of replacing older devices. I believe that this positively impacts iPhone sales as many people such as myself are waiting to upgrade until 5G products hit the market. This powerful combination could reverse the recent trends in revenue from the iPhone business segment.

Apple’s dividend and share buyback program make them one of the top pro-shareholder companies you can invest in.

Apple started paying a dividend in 2012 at $0.7572 per share. The most recent dividend increase the board announced will be the seventh consecutive increase in less than seven years to $3.08 per share. This works out to $0.77 per share on a quarterly basis, which is more than the entire dividend was at inception. With an incredibly low payout ratio of under 30%, there is a runway of growth for dividend increases in the years to come. Apple's dividend may not be as large as some other companies, but they have created so much value for shareholders, the dividend is the cherry on top, which, over time, could grow to the 3% range.

In addition to dividends, Apple returned over $27 billion to shareholders in Q2. AAPL began a $12 billion reproached program in February which retired 55.1 million shares. Apple has repurchased 71.7 million shares for $12 billion through open market transactions and paid $3.4 billion in dividends. Over the last four quarters, Apple has paid over $14 billion in dividends to shareholders. The Board and Senior Leadership is so confident in AAPL’s future and the value it represents that they have authorized an additional $75 billion for purchasing back shares. If this doesn’t spell out confidence, I am not sure what does.

Conclusion

Own Apple for the long haul and don’t trade it. AAPL has fantastic numbers behind their business and will continuously generate value for investors. If you are looking to establish a position in Apple, buy a fraction of your allocation as it has run quite a bit, and there could be some better entry points before its next leg up. I believe Apple will break out and reach $300 by this time next year, which gives four quarterly reports to get there and another holiday season. Purchasing some here and leaving yourself some capital to purchase more if you can snag some under $200 is wise. Regardless, if you purchase Apple now or in a few months, if you're looking for a long-term investment with a long track record of generating value, AAPL is your winning ticket. Be long Apple as it very well could hit $300.

