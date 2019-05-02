Caterpillar: Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy A Shovel-Full

The stock is a BUY with a $150 price target. Combined with the dividend, that's an opportunity for an estimated ~15% return.

This comes on the heels of record Q1 profits of $3.25/share. The company ended Q1 with $7.1 billion in cash (an estimated $12.25/share).

Shares are selling off, but Caterpillar announced a 20% boost in the dividend, and management has a long-term plan to return FCF to shareholders.

Caterpillar's (CAT) 20% dividend increase announcement (to $4.12/share on an annual basis) was a reminder to investors that management is committed to a long-term plan to return free cash flow to shareholders. That fact, combined with recent weakness that has shares trading below historical valuation levels, means it's time for investors to BUY a shovel-full.

CAT's Q1 EPS report carried with it a rather bullish tone as the company hit an all-time record for Q1 per-share-profits at $3.25/share. In addition, the company continued to buy the stock during Q1 by purchasing another $750 million, which is roughly the same as management bought in Q4FY2018.

CAT also raised its FY2019 per-share profit estimate by $0.31/share due to a "discrete tax benefit". The mid-point of updated guidance is now $12.56.

With the recent pull-back in CAT's stock by ~$10 to $134 and change, that puts CAT's forward P/E at 10.7, which is at the low end of historical valuations and compares very favorably with the average S&P 500 P/E of 22 (i.e. less than half). I know CAT is a cyclical play, and it may be late in the cycle, but all that seems to be amply priced in given the dividend and full-year 2019 EPS guidance.

While there are certainly risks in buying CAT now (strong US$, uncertain trade policy, potential slow-down in the global economy, late cycle, etc.), the risks look to be outweighed by other factors.

Sales and revenue for Q1 increased ~$600 million as compared to the year-earlier period driven by an 18% gain in the Resource Industries segment. Perhaps more importantly, of the $574 million increase in MET segment sales, $292 million came from increased price realization. This means that CAT is raising prices and is still able to increase sales:

Operating profit margin held steady yoy at 16.4%.

Secondly, CAT ended the quarter with $7.1 billion in cash-on-hand. Since the share buybacks have whittled down the outstanding share count by 30 million shares over the past year (~5%), the company now has an estimated $12.25 in cash for each of its 578.8 million shares. Even after the generous dividend increase, the annual dividend obligation is now only $2.39 billion. Obviously, management has wide latitude in further allocations to both dividends and share buybacks while still having a nice cash hoard for a rainy day (i.e. a global economic slowdown).

Infrastructure Opportunity

Meanwhile, it would appear that both parties may be able to agree on a targeted $2 trillion infrastructure bill. The country sure needs it. A recent report by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the country's infrastructure a failing D+ grade. Perhaps, no other company would benefit more from a massive country-wide infrastructure upgrade than Caterpillar.

Speaking of infrastructure, exploitation of the Permian Basin by the O&G industry has been strong but could be much stronger if it were not for a lack of pipeline exit capacity out of the region for both oil & gas. The problem has led to big price discounts in Midland for WTI crude, and natural gas prices have actually gone severely negative. ConocoPhillips (COP) reported in its Q1 conference call that the price of natural gas actually went dramatically negative during the quarter. Don Wallete, ConocoPhillips EVP & CFO, said this about COP's gas marketing operations:

... I'd say in the first quarter of most of our gas was sold into Arizona and California market ... the other side of that on the gas marketing side, we did benefit a good bit from Waha pricing as we were in the market some days with producers paying us, as much as $6 or $7 Mcf.

Imagine a producer has to pay COP $6-7/Mcf just to take away their nat gas production.

Clearly, Permian producers aren't getting much for their gas - and that hurts returns and is likely having an impact on overall production growth (and spending on CAT machinery). The good news is that significant additional pipeline exit capacity will go in-service later this year enabling more Permian O&G production to make it to Gulf Coast customers. This should provide a nice tail-wind for Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation segment as the year comes to a close and Permian producers incrementally increase drilling activity to take advantage of new pipeline capacity out of the region.

Summary & Conclusion

Caterpillar appears to be undervalued. Given the current dividend and 2019 full-year EPS estimates, a price of $150 would equate to a yield of 2.75% and a P/E=12. That is much more in line with CAT's historical valuation. As a result, I put a BUY on CAT and a 12-month target of $150.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.