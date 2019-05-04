5 Best CEFs To Buy For May 2019 (Income Series)

We will go over our filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 closed-end funds. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 8.18% and an average discount of 5.41%.

In this monthly series, we highlight five CEFs that have a solid track record, pay high distributions and are offering "excess" discounts.

In the CEF world, it's hard to figure out which funds to buy and when to buy. But we will try to separate the wheat from the chaff.

For income investors, closed-end funds are an attractive class of asset with the premise of high distributions and reasonable total return.

For income investors, closed-end funds, or CEFs, are an attractive class of asset that promises high income generally in the range of 6%-10%, broad diversification in terms of types of assets, and market matching total returns in the long term, if selected carefully.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. We list various risk factors at the end of this article.

For regular stocks, we can use several well-known metrics to figure out if the stock was overvalued or undervalued at a given time, even though no single metric or methodology is perfect. But it's even harder to figure out which CEF funds to invest in and if they are attractive buys at a given point in time. This is what this series of articles does -to attempt to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Starting February this year, we started a new monthly series, where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs (net asset values), pay high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 8.18% and offer an average discount of 5.41%. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month. For example, one of the selected funds this month also appeared on our list of five funds last month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors including retirees. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Goals for the Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process.

Here are our primary goals:

Reasonably high income/distributions, long-term reasonable return on the NAV Cheaper valuation, determined by the "excess" discount offered compared to their past history

A well-diversified CEF portfolio should at least consist of 10 CEFs or more, preferably from different asset classes. It's also advisable to build the portfolio over a period of time, rather than invest in one lump sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month, in a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk-appetite or risk-tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset-classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, govt. and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice is always good, but it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to... Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.0% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than 10 years (inception date 2007 or earlier) Approx. 300 Funds We want funds that have a long track record. UNII* Balance > -$1.00 Approx. 280 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate the fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +5% Approx. 250 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Since Inception Annualized Return on NAV > 0% And 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > -5% Approx. 230 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% 140 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high.

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with 129 funds in our list, which is still too long to present here or meaningfully make a selection of five funds.

Narrowing Down to Less Than 50 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to less than 50, we will apply the following criteria:

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes, we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So what's important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their past 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5% but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Week Average Discount/ Premium

So what's the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12-month period. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) simply compares the current valuation with the last 12-month average.

Once we calculate the excess discount/premium, we will apply the filter that we will only choose the funds that have a negative value (or < than 0%). This will ensure that we are paying less than the 52-week average.

After applying this filter, our number comes down to 52 funds. The list of 52 funds is presented below:

Ticker Discount/ Prem Leverage % Expense Rate Freq Premium Since Inception Balance Per share Cap Fund Name ETW -6.07% -- 1.09% 8.75% M -4.04% 5.81% ($0.48) $1,070 MM EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps CHY -5.40% 34.54% 1.28% 9.22% M -3.32% 8.29% ($0.10) $807 MM Calamos Convertible & High ASG -3.87% 0.86% 1.28% 8.38% Q -4.34% 6.71% ($0.25) $157 MM Liberty All-Star Growth CHI -3.16% 34.58% 1.29% 9.05% M -2.39% 9.53% ($0.09) $743 MM Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc HQL -3.05% -- 1.19% 8.02% Q -8.50% 9.05% $6.41 $375 MM Tekla Life Sciences Investors QQQX -2.78% -- 0.92% 6.70% Q 0.69% 10.64% ($0.83) $878 MM Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over FRA -2.61% 29.29% 1.19% 6.49% M -12.16% 5.00% $0.04 $479 MM BlackRock Float Rate Strat EOS -2.58% -- 1.09% 7.01% M -1.51% 8.39% ($0.54) $806 MM EV Enhanced Equity Income II OIA -2.44% 24.73% 0.77% 5.27% M -0.40% 5.03% $0.04 $355 MM Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust EFT -2.31% 35.33% 1.27% 6.17% M -11.57% 5.34% $0.09 $542 MM EV Floating Rate Income ETG -2.31% 24.98% 1.18% 7.67% M -8.87% 7.18% ($0.16) $1,223 MM EV Tax Adv Global Dividend Inc RMT -2.31% 5.99% 1.07% 8.56% Q -11.57% 9.66% ($0.01) $334 MM Royce Micro Cap Trust SPXX -2.26% -- 0.91% 6.69% Q -0.38% 6.32% ($0.48) $262 MM Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwri JRO -2.18% 37.02% 1.40% 7.69% M -12.32% 5.86% ($0.02) $395 MM Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps EFR -2.12% 34.46% 1.30% 6.48% M -11.50% 5.52% $0.03 $490 MM EV Senior Floating Rate NCZ -2.10% 27.35% 1.24% 10.19% M 4.74% 6.24% ($0.20) $401 MM AGIC Convertible & Income II JFR -2.09% 37.51% 1.37% 7.52% M -12.41% 5.38% ($0.00) $558 MM Nuveen Floating Rate Income LGI -1.99% 14.63% 1.45% 7.99% M -10.52% 6.93% ($0.64) $151 MM Lazard Glb Total Return & Inc PFO -1.95% 36.10% 1.26% 6.69% M -0.42% 8.95% $0.01 $141 MM Flah&Crum Pref Income Opps BDJ -1.88% 0.00% 0.84% 6.48% M -9.61% 5.51% ($0.20) $1,622 MM BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div NSL -1.83% 37.98% 1.44% 7.65% M -12.24% 5.95% $0.02 $227 MM Nuveen Senior Income IAF -1.73% -- 1.45% 11.05% Q -6.06% 6.94% $0.24 $123 MM Aberdeen Australia Equity JCE -1.71% -- 1.01% 7.13% Q -2.91% 8.12% ($0.53) $225 MM Nuveen Core Equity Alpha FAX -1.62% 32.43% 1.16% 8.09% M -14.82% 6.91% ($0.77) $1,028 MM Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income BGT -1.51% 29.51% 1.20% 5.90% M -11.61% 5.24% $0.05 $297 MM BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr DIAX -1.39% -- 0.92% 6.59% Q -1.05% 8.04% ($0.50) $646 MM Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrit SPE -1.23% 32.19% 1.91% 10.98% A -12.73% 5.95% $0.02 $115 MM Special Opportunities Fund BOE -0.95% -- 1.06% 7.11% M -11.19% 5.37% ($0.28) $733 MM BlackRock Enhanced Global Div PFD -0.89% 36.05% 1.23% 6.79% M -2.14% 9.86% $0.01 $149 MM Flah&Crum Preferred Income EOI -0.87% -- 1.10% 7.18% M -2.15% 7.11% $4.78 $588 MM EV Enhanced Equity Income DSU -0.78% 31.49% 0.91% 7.63% M -12.30% 5.62% ($0.05) $540 MM BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund BXMX -0.78% -- 0.89% 7.00% Q -1.26% 6.03% ($0.42) $1,377 MM Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income GDV -0.73% 23.03% 1.35% 6.09% M -7.98% 7.89% $0.03 $1,788 MM Gabelli Dividend & Income JRS -0.72% 28.46% 1.29% 7.50% Q -8.82% 8.22% ($0.28) $293 MM Nuveen Real Estate Income GGT -0.70% 10.36% 1.59% 10.59% Q 2.41% 7.93% ($0.04) $206 MM Gabelli Multimedia EVT -0.64% 21.33% 1.14% 7.46% M -2.31% 8.89% $3.65 $1,698 MM EV Tax Advantaged Dividend Inc IGA -0.63% -- 0.97% 8.86% Q -7.89% 6.42% ($0.18) $194 MM Voya Global Adv & Premium Opp FT -0.58% 24.42% 1.08% 5.48% M -16.25% 6.39% ($0.01) $176 MM Franklin Universal Trust IGR -0.56% 7.77% 1.16% 8.19% M -14.17% 5.06% ($0.25) $855 MM CBRE Clarion Global Real Est I JTD -0.53% 30.59% 1.50% 7.59% Q -4.12% 7.08% ($0.47) $237 MM Nuveen Tax-Adv Div Growth NIE -0.47% -- 1.06% 6.94% Q -8.52% 7.32% ($0.08) $607 MM AGIC Equity & Convertible Inc FFA -0.43% 0.00% 1.13% 7.39% Q -4.46% 6.32% ($0.44) $308 MM First Trust Enhanced Equity In JDD -0.38% 30.08% 1.42% 8.11% Q -7.74% 7.46% ($0.37) $212 MM Nuveen Diversified Div & Inc VKI -0.36% 41.63% 1.02% 5.10% M -10.03% 5.28% $0.02 $470 MM Invesco Adv Muni Inc II MIN -0.35% -- 0.62% 9.25% M -8.17% 5.17% ($0.13) $437 MM MFS Intermediate Income MGU -0.32% 31.68% 1.75% 7.25% Q -14.55% 7.40% $0.14 $280 MM Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund CII -0.30% -- 0.89% 6.14% M -5.77% 8.45% ($0.42) $713 MM BlackRock Enhanced Cap & Inc VMO -0.27% 41.55% 0.99% 5.11% M -10.58% 6.10% $0.01 $792 MM Invesco Muni Opps. Trust MCR -0.12% 20.14% 0.67% 8.91% M -11.02% 7.16% ($0.23) $377 MM MFS Charter Income SCD -0.11% 26.01% 1.25% 9.25% Q -10.36% 5.98% ($0.21) $241 MM LMP Capital & Income HQH -0.07% -- 1.03% 8.29% Q -9.52% 10.81% $7.14 $838 MM Tekla Healthcare Investors ETY -0.05% -- 1.07% 8.49% M -1.41% 6.53% $2.58 $1,781 MM EV Tax-Managed Div Equity Inc

Narrowing Down to 15 Funds

Three-Step process:

We will select the top five funds based on each of the three criteria.

Excess Discount/Premium:

We sort our list (of 52 funds) on the excess discount/premium in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So we select the top five funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

Ticker Discount/ Prem Leverage % Expense Rate Freq. Premium Since Inception Date (ETW) -6.07% -- 1.09% 8.75% M -4.04% 5.81% 9/28/2005 (CHY) -5.40% 34.54% 1.28% 9.22% M -3.32% 8.29% 5/30/2003 (ASG) -3.87% 0.86% 1.28% 8.38% Q -4.34% 6.71% 3/14/1986 (CHI) -3.16% 34.58% 1.29% 9.05% M -2.39% 9.53% 6/28/2002 (HQL) -3.05% -- 1.19% 8.02% Q -8.50% 9.05% 5/8/1992

High Current Distribution Rate:

We sort our list (of 52 funds) on current distribution rate. We select the top five funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Discount/ Prem Leverage % Expense Rate Freq. Premium Since Inception Date (IAF) -1.73% -- 1.45% 11.05% Q -6.06% 6.94% 12/12/1985 (SPE) -1.23% 32.19% 1.91% 10.98% A -12.73% 5.95% 6/8/1993 (GGT) -0.70% 10.36% 1.59% 10.59% Q 2.41% 7.93% 11/15/1994 (NCZ) -2.10% 27.35% 1.24% 10.19% M 4.74% 6.24% 7/31/2003 (MIN) -0.35% -- 0.62% 9.25% M -8.17% 5.17% 3/17/1988

High Return on NAV:

We then sort our list (of 52 funds) on the Return on NAV (since Inception) and select the top five funds.

Ticker Discount/ Prem Leverage % Expense Rate Freq. Premium Since Inception Date (HQH) -0.07% -- 1.03% 8.29% Q -9.52% 10.81% 4/23/1987 (QQQX) -2.78% -- 0.92% 6.70% Q 0.69% 10.64% 1/30/2007 (PFD) -0.89% 36.05% 1.23% 6.79% M -2.14% 9.86% 1/31/1991 (RMT) -2.31% 5.99% 1.07% 8.56% Q -11.57% 9.66% 12/14/1993 (CHI) -3.16% 34.58% 1.29% 9.05% M -2.39% 9.53% 6/28/2002

Now, we have 15 funds total from the above selections. We should see if there are any duplicates from the above selections. In our current list, there is one duplicate (NASDAQ:CHI), so we remove it, and we are left with 14 funds.

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Funds

In our list of 14 funds, we already have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That's not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to six factors and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights (from 0 to 10) to each of the six criteria:

Current distribution rate, current discount/premium, excess discount/premium, NAV return since inception, NAV return last five years, excess NAV return over distribution rate (can be positive or negative)

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate an "overall total weight." The sorted list of 14 funds on the combined weight is presented below. The top five funds are highlighted.

Ticker Rate Premium Disc/ Prem Inception 5-Yr RTN NAV Combined Weight Dsitr. Rate Dis/ Prem Excess Ret NAV Ret RTN Excess Return Over Distr. HQL 8.02% -8.50% -3.05% 9.05% 7.92% 37.57 8.02 8.50 3.05 9.05 7.92 1.03 RMT 8.56% -11.57% -2.31% 9.66% 4.66% 36.29 8.56 10.00 2.31 9.66 4.66 1.10 HQH 8.29% -9.52% -0.07% 10.81% 5.56% 35.96 8.29 9.52 0.07 10.00 5.56 2.52 QQQX 6.70% 0.69% -2.78% 10.64% 12.81% 32.73 6.70 -0.69 2.78 10.00 10.00 3.94 ASG 8.38% -4.34% -3.87% 6.71% 12.51% 31.63 8.38 4.34 3.87 6.71 10.00 -1.67 CHY 9.22% -3.32% -5.40% 8.29% 5.59% 30.89 9.22 3.32 5.40 8.29 5.59 -0.93 PFD 6.79% -2.14% -0.89% 9.86% 7.96% 30.71 6.79 2.14 0.89 9.86 7.96 3.07 CHI 9.05% -2.39% -3.16% 9.53% 5.74% 30.35 9.05 2.39 3.16 9.53 5.74 0.48 SPE 10.98% -12.73% -1.23% 5.95% 5.22% 27.37 10.00 10.00 1.23 5.95 5.22 -5.03 ETW 8.75% -4.04% -6.07% 5.81% 5.45% 27.18 8.75 4.04 6.07 5.81 5.45 -2.94 IAF 11.05% -6.06% -1.73% 6.94% 1.77% 22.39 10.00 6.06 1.73 6.94 1.77 -4.11 MIN 9.25% -8.17% -0.35% 5.17% 2.00% 20.86 9.25 8.17 0.35 5.17 2.00 -4.08 GGT 10.59% 2.41% -0.70% 7.93% 6.47% 20.03 10.00 -2.41 0.70 7.93 6.47 -2.66 NCZ 10.19% 4.74% -2.10% 6.24% 2.24% 11.89 10.00 -4.74 2.10 6.24 2.24 -3.95

Final List

(HQL), (RMT), (QQQX), (ASG), (CHY)

Our final five are the top five from the above table, except HQH. One additional factor that we have to ensure is that our top five are from a diverse set of asset classes. For example, if we find two funds representing very similar assets (say MLPs), we will exclude one of them. In this current set, we got HQL and HQH, both from the Healthcare sector (as well as the same fund-family) in the top five, so we excluded HQH.

(Data is as of April 26, 2019.)

Ticker HQL RMT QQQX ASG CHY AVERAGE of 5 Funds INCEPTION-DATE 5/8/1992 12/14/1993 1/30/2007 3/14/1986 5/30/2003 CATEGORY Healthcare - Equity Micro Cap Nasdaq100 -Covered Call US General Equity Bonds-Convertible and non-conv. DISTRIBUTION. FREQ. Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Monthly EFFECTIVE LEVERAGE % 0 5.99% 0 0.86% 34.54% 8.28% DISTRIBUTION RATE 8.02% 8.56% 6.70% 8.38% 9.22% 8.18% BASELINE EXPENSE 1.19% 1.07% 0.92% 1.28% 1.28% 1.15% DISCOUNT / PREMIUM -8.50% -11.57% 0.69% -4.34% -3.32% -5.41% MARKET CAP $375MM $334MM $878MM $157MM $807MM $510MM UNII BALANCE $6.41 ($0.01) ($0.83) ($0.25) ($0.10) $1.29 52 WK AVG Discount/Premium -5.45% -9.26% 3.47% -0.47% 2.08% -1.93% Z-SCORE- 3 MONTH -1.1 -1.8 -0.6 1.4 -0.6 -0.54 Z-SCORE- 6 MONTH -0.9 -0.4 0.1 1.6 -0.2 0.04 Z-SCORE - 1 YEAR -1.6 -1.0 -0.5 -0.5 -0.9 -0.90 5 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 7.92% 4.66% 12.81% 12.51% 5.59% 8.70% 10 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 15.32% 12.95% 15.44% 14.85% 11.51% 14.01% ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV Since Inception 9.05% 9.66% 10.64% 6.71% 8.29% 8.87%

Risk Factors

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks that the investor needs to be aware of.

Leverage and high fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. While the leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. Please note that two of our selections this month do not use leverage at all, and the other two use very low leverage. However, if a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long-term returns on the NAV. NAV is the "net asset value" of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile, as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period of time. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices which are different from their NAVs. They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. There are many funds that may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find five likely best funds for investment each month, using the screening process. The term "best funds" may be too strong since they are the best only if you believe in the filtering and selection criteria. Also, please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month to month (or even week to week). However, some of the funds can repeat from month to month if they remain attractive. As you could see, our current list of the month has retained one fund from the previous month.

Nonetheless, we have tried to find a group of funds have a solid long-term record, offer high distribution rate and are relatively cheaper and offering a better discount/premium in comparison to their 52-week average. Also, we have tried to pay attention not to allow duplicity in asset classes among the five funds and have selected them from a diverse group. So we believe that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, IIF, CHI, JPS, JPC, JRI, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.