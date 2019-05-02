Parker-Hannifin's (PH) CEO Tom Williams on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cathy Suever - CFO

Tom Williams - Chairman & CEO

Lee Banks - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

David Raso - Evercore ISI

Andrew Obin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Ann Duignan - JPMorgan

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Operator

Cathy Suever, Chief Financial Officer

Cathy Suever

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning and welcome to Parker-Hannifin's third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release teleconference. Joining me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Lee Banks.

Today's presentation slides together with the audio webcast replay will be accessible on the company's investor information website at phstock.com for one year following today's call.

On slide two and three, you'll find the company's Safe Harbor Disclosure Statement, addressing forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations for any reference to non-GAAP financial measures are included in this morning's press release and are also posted on Parker's website at phstock.com.

Today's agenda appears on slide number four. To begin our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams, will provide comments and highlights from the third quarter. Following Tom's comments, I'll provide a review of the company's third quarter performance together with the guidance for the full year fiscal 2019. Tom, will then provide a few summary comments and we'll open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Please refer now to slide number five and Tom will get us started.

Tom Williams

Thank you, Cathy, and good morning everybody and thanks for your interest in Parker. We had a very strong performance in the quarter, but before I’d jump into the quarter, I’d like to take you back for a few seconds here to 2015. We had launched the new one strategy in our first generation of five years goals. If you remember one of our key goals we had at that time was to get to 70% operating margin by April 20. And I kind of remember that meeting we also got feedback that perhaps it might be too aggressive, but we are excited to tell you that we have achieved that goal basically about 18 months early and that included doing the CLARCOR acquisition during that period of times, it really a remarkable accomplishment and my thanks to everybody around the world the Parker team for that huge accomplishment ahead of schedule.

So you might be asking how? How did we do that and we are like it comes directly from the slide that's up there slide five describing our business model in the competitive differentiators that we have. And we look at that as really a powerful line up and that list represents what makes us different, a strategic that positions us versus our competitors and helps answer the question why would you invest in Parker, why would you buy from Parker and why would you work at Parker. So I like to show this every quarter but I am all going to pick one bullet to go over to give you some extra color. And let's talk about the operating CapEx requirements of the company.

If you go back before the when strategy started, we had basically 6% CapEx to sales company and today we are bouncing that 1.5% to 2%. How we did that is we implemented the Parker lend system, value stream transformations, waste reduction efforts, and by doing that we have freed up four space machine and people capacity and that enabled us to free up basically 400 basis points of free cash flow, which you can imagine what we can do with 400 basis points of free cash flow deployed as effective as we can back to our shareholders. That's been a big part of our success over the last decade or so.

So let's go ahead and jump into takeaways from the quarter. Safety continues to be our top priority. We had 20% reduction in recordable incidents. We continue on about that 20% clip and it's really making great progress. My thanks to our team members around the world for their ownership on safety and remember the connection between safety performance, engagement and finance performance as a clear link between all those.

We had strong operational quarter reflecting the benefits of a Win strategy and we put a number of quarterly records, saving operating margins, net income and EPS and our confidence remains very strong for achieving record performance in FY 19. Again, a big thank you to all the Parker team members out there for the great progress and all the hard work.

So some highlights on the quarter. Organic growth came in approximately 2% offset by currency in divestiture. Order rates did moderate bumping against some tough comparables growth moderating and North America distributors destocking and of course we will discuss that more in the Q&A portion of the call.

EPS and net income were all time records. Segment operating margins was an all time record at 17.1% and adjusted total segment operating margins were 17.2% up 90 basis points versus prior year and we saw improvement across all of our reporting segments.

Aerospace posted an all-time record at 20.7% same operating margin for the quarter and a big thank you to the aerospace team for their great work. We've seen really nice returns from past investments in aerospace which is a long cycle business that's performing at a very high level and it utilizes all of our motion control technologies into that space.

Our as reported EBITDA margin was up 150 basis points to 18.6% or 18.7% adjusted and we had very strong cash flow, operating cash flow of 12.1% excluding discretionary pension contribution. Free cash flow conversion was 104%, so in summary an excellent quarter with a number of records.

Switching to capital deployment. Last week we announced a 16% increase in our dividend and we've now made dividend increases for 63 consecutive fiscal years. It's a record we're very proud of and a record we intend to keep as we go into the future. We also continued our 10b5-1 repurchase program of $50 million in Parker shares and we made an opportunistic discretionary purchase of $150 million in shares which we initiated immediately after our second quarter black out period finished and before the lowered acquisition process started.

And of course on Monday we announced the agreement to acquire lower corporation for $3.675 billion and lowers approximately $1.1 billion business, 23% EBITDA and a leader in material sciences vibration control technologies. And if I could just as a reminder because some people didn't listen in on the call on Monday what the strategic rationale was behind that acquisition. This is a strategic portfolio transaction which significantly expands our engineer materials business. It has complimentary products, markets and geographies that are aligned to key growth trends and it's very culturally line with Parker's values and has a rich history of innovation and product reliability.

Strong global brands with long-standing blue-chip customer list that is very similar to our customer list. Strengthens material science capabilities electrification, light weighting, and aerospace offerings and it's expected to be accretive to organic sales growth, EBITDA margin and cash flow and EPS excluding one-time costs and deal related amortization.

So moving out to the outlook, we’re maintaining EPS guidance midpoint of $11.32 as reported and $11.60 adjusted our forecast at organic growth ranges is in that 2% to 3% with a full fiscal year and we're anticipating record earnings in FY 19 to the Win strategy execution. We are really in a great position to perform regardless how the macro environment turns out and there's a number of positives that are going to serve as a tailwind to our performance as you look forward for the next several years.

The first is we're still early days of the new one strategy and execution and you can see the progress we made just in the first five years of it from 15% to 17% and the CLARCOR acquisition so lots of headroom as we continue improve with the Win strategy.

Integration of CLARCOR is showing lots of promise with upside, continued upside to margins as we continue to improve following the manufacturing consolidation and the lower corporation brings the top quartile performing company into the portfolio that has attractive technologies and material science by bridge controls and will generate that incremental organic growth margin and casual deliver referred to earlier.

So we continue to have confidence in reaching our second set of financial targets, the ones we set for FY 23 and those are just to remind everybody to grow organically a 150 basis points pass in the market to achieve segment operating margins of 19%, EBITDA margins of 20%, continue our free cash flow conversion up greater than 100% and this would all yield an EPS cagier of 10% plus over that time period.

So in sum, we anticipate another record year for FY 19 and we're making progress towards that second generation of five-year targets.

And with that I'll hand it back to Cathy for more details on the quarter.

Cathy Suever

Thanks, Tom. I'd like you to now refer to slide number 7. I'll begin by addressing earnings per share for the quarters. Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 13% compared to the prior year reaching $3.17. Adjustments from the 2019 as reported results are business realignment expenses of $0.03. This compares to fiscal 2018 adjustments of $0.04 for business realignment expenses and $0.06 for CLARCOR cost to achieve.

One slide 8, you'll find the significant components of the $0.37 walk from adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to $3.17 for the third quarter this year. The most significant increase came from higher adjusted segments operating income of $0.15.

The aerospace segments generated 26% more income in 2019 with meaningful organic growth and considerably higher margins. The diversified industrial segments generated consistent year-over-year income with higher margins despite declining revenues. Lower corporate GN&A accounted for $0.12 increase driven by market adjusted investments tied to deferred compensation. Lower interest expense and higher other expense lowered earnings per share a net one penny and lower average shares resulted in an increase of $0.11 cents.

Slide 9 shows total Parker segment sales and segment operating margin for the third quarter. Total company organic sales in the third quarter increased year-over-year by 1.8%. This was negatively offset by 3% of currency impact and 0.5% from a prior year divestiture. Total segment operating margin on an adjusted basis improved to 17.2% compared to 16.3% for the same quarter last year. This 90 basis point improvement reflects productivity improvements and the benefits of synergies from acquisitions combined with the positive impacts from our Win strategy initiatives.

Moving to slide 10, I'll discuss the business segments starting with diversified industrial North America. For the third quarter North America organic sales were relatively flat as compared to the same quarter last year. With flat sales operating margins for the third quarter on an adjusted basis were 16.5% of sales versus 16.4% in the prior year. A one-time labor settlement in Mexico and a less favorable mix put pressure on margins in the quarter. Despite these headwinds North America continued to deliver improved margins, which reflects the hard work dedicated to productivity improvements as well as synergies from acquisitions and the impact of our Win strategy initiatives.

I'll continue with the diversified industrial international segment on slide 11. Organic sales for the third quarter in the industrial international segment increased by 0.7%. Currency negatively impacted the quarter by 7.5% and a prior-year divestiture accounted for 0.7% loss of sales. On relatively flat sales operating margin for the third quarter on an adjusted basis improved 120 basis points to 16.5% of sales. This margin performance reflects our team's continued progress in growing distribution along with improved operating cost efficiencies from realignment initiatives and the benefits of the Win strategy.

I'll now move to slide 12 to review the aerospace system segment. Organic revenues increased in impressive 9.2% during the third quarter due to continued broad-based growth across all aerospace markets. Operating margin for the third quarter improved an impressive 260 basis points to 20.7% of sales reflecting the benefits of higher volume, lower development costs, and cost efficiencies from the Win strategy initiatives.

Moving to Slide 13, we show the details of order rates by segment. Total orders decreased by 4% as of the quarter end. This year-over-year decline is a consolidation of -6% from diversified industrial North America orders, -4% from diversified industrial international orders and a 2% from Aerospace Systems orders.

On Slide 14, we report cash flow from operating activities. We had strong cash flow this quarter. Year-to-date, cash flow from operating activities was $1093000000. When adjusted for a $200 million discretionary pension contribution made during the first quarter, cash flow from operations was 12.1% of sales. This compares to 8.6% of sales for the same period last year.

The revised full year earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 is outlined on Slide 15. Guidance is being provided on both on as reported on an adjusted basis. Total sales for the year now expected to be relatively flat compared to the prior year within a range of -0.4% to 0.6%.

Anticipated organic growth for the full-year is forecasted in the range of 2% to 3% or 2.5% at the midpoint. The prior year divestiture negatively impacts sales by 0.4% and currency is expected to have -2.1% impact. We calculated the impact of currency to spot rates as of the quarter ended March 31, we've held those rates steady as we estimate the resulting year-over-year impact for the remainder of this fiscal year.

You can see the forecasted as reported in adjusted operating margins by segment. Total Parker margins are forecasted to increase approximately 100 basis points from prior year reaching an adjusted range of 17.0% to 17.4% for the full fiscal year. The full-year effective tax rate is projected to be 23%, this anticipates the tax rate -- tax expense run rate of 23.5% for the fourth quarter.

For the full-year, the guidance range on and as reported earnings per share basis is not a $11.17 to a $11.47 or a $11.32 at the midpoint. On our adjusted earnings per share basis, the guidance range is not a $11.45 to a $11.75 or a $11.60 at the midpoint.

The adjustments to be as reported forecast made in this guidance include business realignment expenses of approximately $16 million or $0.09 per share for the full-year fiscal 2019 with the associated savings projected to be $10 million. The guidance on an adjusted basis also excludes $14 million $0.08 per share Parker cost to achieve expenses.

Parker synergy savings are estimated to achieve a run rate of $125 million by the end of fiscal '19 which represents an incremental $75 million of run rate savings in fiscal '19. We remain on track to realize the forecasted $160 million run rate synergy savings and $100 million revenue synergies by fiscal '20.

And finally, guidance on an adjusted basis also excludes a $0.11 per share for the second quarter tax expense related to U.S. tax reform. This forecast does not include any results from our announced acquisition of LORD Corporation or any other acquisitions or divestitures that might close during the remainder of fiscal 2019.

In August, we will give you an update on our projections for LORD but we will not include LORD's results in our guidance until we have closed the transaction. We ask that you continue to publish your estimates using adjusted guidance for purposes of representing a more consistent year-over-year comparison.

On Slide 16, you'll find the components of our full-year guidance relative to the outperformance in the third quarter versus our initial guidance going into the quarter. Actual third quarter earnings per share on an adjusted basis were $0.18 higher than previously guided due to $0.04 driven by excellent operating results, lower net corporate G&A interest and other expense of $0.07, lower income tax expense of $0.06 and fewer shares outstanding contributing $0.01.

For the balance of the year, we are projecting $0.16 per share lower segment operating income due to anticipated lower volume and $0.04 per share higher net corporate G&A interest and other expense. We expect these to be partially offset by $0.01 from lower taxes and $0.01 from lower shares outstanding.

This concludes my prepared comments, Tom I'll turn the call back to you for some the summary comments.

Tom Williams

Thanks, Cathy. So, we are very pleased with the continued progress, we've got much improvements still at the Win Strategy. And with this all execution to-date, we're projecting record earnings for fiscal 2019. And we feel like we're well on our way to being a top portal financial performing company. Again, my thank you to the global team for all their hard work and their dedication to Parker.

And with that Jonathan, I'll hand it over to you to start the Q&A portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Nathan Jones from Stifel. Your question, please.

Nathan Jones

Good morning, everyone.

Cathy Suever

Good morning, Nathan.

Nathan Jones

Just like to start on industrial North America on the margin profile here. I would have expected a little bit of number there this quarter, I mean, margins there pretty flat, volumes pretty flat. But you should have had some improvement on getting rid of some of the duplicate costs from CLARCOR next year, some accrual of cost synergies from the CLARCOR acquisition.

So, just any color you can give us on what the offsets where there this quarter?

Tom Williams

Yes Nathan, its Tom. So, there's a couple headwinds that we ran into for the quarter that really amassed some pretty good performance by North America specifically. Cathy referred it a little bit in her comments. We had a onetime LABOR settlement in Mexico which is about $5 million.

This was in case people aren’t familiar with that there was about 35 companies that were impacted, they were on the Maquiladora range region of the country and it was a one-time LABOR settlement to settle our union strike that impacted all 35 companies and that was about $5 million.

The other is that we saw a marked shift versus our guide in the distribution mix. So, we saw this stocking of about 300 basis points of impact in the topline on distribution. So, we had much less distribution volume that we had expected in the cost but you recognizes the difference in margins with to any distribution and OEM.

And then, while we are flat to prior year and volume we ever saw to the guide that we gave you. And so, those three things together we were light by about a 100 basis point to our guide in North America and that's what makes up the 100 basis points. So, without that and these are some pretty unique things that happened, we of course we can foresee the Mexico LABOR thing when we did the guide or the mix in volumes shift.

So, without that I was I hope very good about our North America perform, minus that and those are one-off type of things that should repeat other than the distribution. The stocking is that from what we can tell looking at our trend lines is going to continue in the Q4 and but just not quite the same kind of destocking rate.

Nathan Jones

Okay. Say, the destocking distributed is going to have somewhat negative impact on the mix there for North America in 4Q as well?

Tom Williams

Yes. And we, but that's reflected in our guide. We have that in the guide in our guide for Q4s 18.1%, so still pretty nice margins for Q4 in North America and that'll be better in prior year by 30 but yet it'll still wait on North America a little bit.

Nathan Jones

Got it. Then, maybe if we just broaden out that in North America in margin discussion for the full year. You're at 20 basis points of margin expansion at the midpoint of your guidance now. And Cathy mentioned $75 million in additional synergies from CLARCOR this year.

That it be a 110 basis points by itself of margin expansions. So, maybe you can comment a little bit more on the full-year impacts and what kinds of things are the offsets there over the full year and how we should think about those going forward?

Tom Williams

Yes Nathan, its Tom again. I think that the full-year impacted by the same things that I've mentioned earlier that the distribution mix really is impacting the whole second half of the year and weighing down on that number, the LABOR settlement way down on it as well.

We continue to see progress, we're probably about 2/3rds of the way through as far as the productivity improvements that we needed to get from CLARCOR but that's what how I characterize as a mix headwind, a little less volume that we had expected versus our prior guide that would be another factor because when we did the original guides we had quite a bit more volume associated with that.

So, the culmination of volume mix, the LABOR settlement is pretty much contained in Q3 but those are weighing down the full-year number.

Nathan Jones

Okay, thanks very much for the color, I'll pass it on.

Cathy Suever

Thanks, Nathan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs.

Joe Ritchie

Thanks, good morning everyone.

Cathy Suever

Hi, Joe.

Joe Ritchie

So, maybe just kind of following a little bit on Nathan's question and your commentary, Tom, on distribution. Is it your sense that distributors these starts now because they go forward demand at the end of the calendar year last year or what are maybe kind of some of the underlying things that as it better impacting the destocking that you're seeing this past quarter and then into this quarter?

Lee Banks

Joe, this is Lee. I'm going to -- I'll answer that question. I think as long as I might I'll take an opportunity to just update everybody on the markets to if I can.

So, as Tom said noticeable inventory destocking in North America, the channel at Q3. And we expect that you could tell the imbalance of stock material was improving through the quarter, it's improved in April but we do expect it to continue through Q4.

A couple of key things different, one it kind of our visibility to this is kind of a 30-day lag and so we didn’t have perfect information as we went into Q3. Second, there were some noticeable slowdowns in some end-markets that our North American distributor service that I think caught them off-guard. Definitely a slowdown and implant automotive investment which is it comes in waves depending on platforms and build schedules.

Continue softness in microelectronics area and then softness in land-based oil and gas. And there's two factors taking place there. One, there is takeaway capacity mostly in Alberta and the Permian Basin. But there's also an over build that some of the key land-based oil and gas OEM.

So, I expect that to cycle its way through as time goes on. And then just lastly I would say it's order entry was accelerating which left to this inventory destocking, our team likes to use the inventory as a real competitive weapon out there. So, kind of a natural thing that happened but that's what's different than Q2.

I'm just going to take a second if I can and update on the markets. So, I really put these markets in three buckets and if I thought about distribution at a high level, it was pretty neutral for the quarter, I'm not going to comment anymore now they give you the most color, so that it varies by region but North America was neutral.

On the positive side for us, they continue to grow around the world. Aerospace obviously are coming on that, really natural resource construction forestry, engines, lawn and turf, North America centric, rail was very strong. A heavy-duty truck I'll say backlogs are very strong.

There's probably some softening coming in the future based on order entry there but right now the backlogs are very strong, material handling and refrigeration end-markets along with telecom and life sciences. So, a lot of positive market still right now. I talked about distribution which I put in that neutral category right now.

But then I'd say on the soft side, there's some trade related end-markets, we highlighted those last quarter but general industrial machine tools, automotive, mills and foundries continue to be soft. And vendor's oil and gas which is soft based on where we play which predominantly is on the upstream side. We had exposure to all areas but upstream.

And then Power gen and semiconductor microelectronics. Just quickly on Aerospace; a great quarter. Commercial OEM up 6% for the quarter, we're going to finish the year plus 9%, so strong backlogs there. Military OEM, up 16% for the quarter. We're forecasting up 13% for the year, so very strong there. Commercial MRO as you would suspect, very strong at a 11% for the quarter.

Forecasting plus six for the year and military MRO are very strong plus 10 for the quarter forecasting plus two. So, year-over-year for the quarter plus 9.2% and then rounding for the full-year approximating 8%.

I'll just comment on Asia as a region because there's a lot of questions on that. It's clear that China was impacted, it has been impacted by broad trade challenges in Q3. This was compounded really by a longer Chinese New Year shutdown and versus very high comps.

What happened around the Chinese New Year shutdown, there was slowness in the economy, a lot of OEM customers decided to shutdown either one side or the other Chinese New Year; so a little longer shutdown than we typically see. Microelectronics markets continue to really contract with a negative impact on Korea, Japan and Asian regions.

And then, Japan and Korea also experienced really depressed export market, heavy percentage export to China. That's really a raw machine tools and automotive and trucks. So, it's probably more than you wanted drill but now you have it.

Joe Ritchie

Now, that's exactly what I wanted. Thanks, really appreciate all the color. And if I could just maybe follow-on, obviously commercial Aero, the MRO piece of the business sounds like it was a little bit better than we anticipated for the quarter. I know that you guys were originally talking about some headwinds in the second half of the year for the Aero business both from an aftermarket standpoint but also because R&D was stepping up.

So, if you could maybe just provide a little bit more color on what R&D was for the quarter and what we should be thinking about in terms of that preferred 4Q as well.

Cathy Suever

Yes Joe, I'll help you with that one. We do see a little bit of the comps for the fourth quarter. We had significant military MRO last year fourth quarter. So, the comps for fourth quarter are higher than usual and so that's kind of part of the headwind in terms of volume or growth that we were talking about and we still see that as a headwind.

The development cost for the quarter were lower than we expected, some of the cost got pushed into the fourth quarter. We did 4.3% development cost in Q3 with the push of some of those into the fourth quarter and we expected fourth quarter to be high. Right now, we're forecasting fourth quarter to be 7.5% to 8.0% for the quarter.

That'll get us to a total year development cost of somewhere between 5.5% and 6.0%.

Joe Ritchie

Great, thank you very much.

Cathy Suever

Okay, thank you Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Raso from Evercore ISI. Your question, please.

David Raso

Hi, good morning.

Cathy Suever

Good morning, David.

David Raso

I was just curious with the order rates that you're seeing and if you can clarify, where do you think the distribution, destocking and is it on in your mind by June 30th. Just curious, big picture Tom just how you're thinking about looking into fiscal '20 with the order rates. Maybe you can help us a little bit the kind of baseline, are we thinking of the year as a year than can return the growth, not just earnings I'm talking about of course but the revenues.

Just seeing what the order book is trending now inventory levels, just trying to get some perspective and maybe if you could help us it's where the where is the backlog today versus a year ago or how you're thinking about fiscal 4Q, what is the backlog and the fiscal year or year-over-year?

Tom Williams

So David, its Tom. Just a couple of comments about like how we formed our view for Q4; it was influenced by Q3's orders. So, we're seeing -6 in North America. And that kind of declined throughout the quarter, however we saw an improvement in April to where and we really felt that our order enter rate at -6 was probably influenced by about 300 basis points by distributions destocking.

We look at the sales into distribution and the sales, at our distribution that was about a 300 basis points delta there. Hence, we've forecast for Q4 about a 2.5% softness in North America but so that's real better than the order entry picking up on a little better April order entry that we saw.

International stay pretty consistent to the quarter as well as April, hence we kept international -4 for Q4 and then Aerospace is a +3 piggybacking on what Cathy talked about as far as the comparables to last year. So, it's hard as you might imagine to predict FY'20 and I'm not going to do that because it would really help us to have another three months under our belt.

I think you can project which is what we have in the guide here that the destocking will continue to the quarter. And I think we've got a better way of grapping that now to see these trends a little bit easier to looking at it and tables. And so, I think we need a few more months to know whether we can save but it's going to end in June.

But it's clearly that gap between purchases and sales and our distributors is narrowing. So, and the trend looks good whether we'll get done in the complete quarter, we don’t know. I think when you look at the comparables to last year, we continue with the comps get a little bit better but there's still pretty high and so maybe our first half is well more challenged and the second half becomes a little more attractive when you look at some of your entry comparables.

I still feel very optimistic about the underlying growth, if I take distribution as an example and back out the destocking. Our view is distribution is growing around 3% in the low single digits in North America. And so, I think that's going to be there once the destocking plays through for the reasons that Lee went through.

And we'll give you the visibility for sure when we get there but I'm still optimistic, a lot of this noise is going to play through. We have a couple of tough comps in the beginning of the year but that should help us in the second half.

David Raso

And given your April comments and maybe just what you're seeing and what you're hearing from customers. Would it be fair to say as a bit of a baseline given a little bit easier comp and your commentary about April, you would not expect further order deterioration year-over-year in North America and international?

Tom Williams

Well, you still get tough comps.

David Raso

On a year-over-year declines you would use this base case?

Tom Williams

It's hard to say, I mean, I think you foremost or they when we were forecasting to be soft for Q4 based on our guide. When you get to Q1, still a pretty good comparable, pretty tough comparable at a +8 for North America. So, I think you still need a little bit more time for that to play through but at some point we're going to pick our head above that.

And that there's still that underlying growth and I'm optimistic doing it, it's going to come through the destocking will finish, the trade tensions will finish which for us the trade tensions has been negligible cost impact but it's been more demand impact. And I think more of a true growth trajectory we'll be seeing for the company.

David Raso

And last question. Just I think maybe some of these order growth rates were a little bit weaker than some people thought. Is there anything when you look at 2020 how you think about toggling between price and the cost, maybe you believe that you've seen that allows you, maybe be a little more aggressive on sales, just trying to think of the toggle between obviously dedicated to your margins but also maybe the orders you're a little weaker than people thought.

And I'm not sure if there's any cost relief, that seem a lot to be a little more aggressive next year, just maybe frame that balance for us?

Lee Banks

David, it's Lee. I mean I think we always try to price to win, so I mean where we the target we want to go, we're very cognizant of the balance between input cost and what's going on and we always try to be margin neutral. So, I expect it to be a lower inflation environment going next year than what we've been experiencing.

David Raso

I appreciate it, thank you.

Cathy Suever

All right, thank you David.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Obin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your question, please.

Andrew Obin

Yes, good morning.

Cathy Suever

Good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Obin

Just to I'm sure. I'll ask another question on destocking. Just thinking about where the industrial cycle is, your goal of 150 basis points out growth, should we expect a snapback in growth rates once destocking is over and if not how does this reconcile as I said was your target of global industrial growth for both 150 basis points. Thank you.

Tom Williams

Andrew, this is Tom. So, the goal versus the global industrial production is really over a cycle over multiple years. And if you look at as a last really two years approximately, we were growing in that anywhere from 6% to 10% organically. And so we were clearly growing 2x to 3x times global industrial production in this.

Right now, we'd be a hair below that with global industrial production makes in that 1.5% to 2.0% range. I would expect once the destocking plays through and the China demand stabilizes post trade concerns, that you would see us in a not as snapback, I would not characterize it as a snapback, I would characterize it as a slower moderate growth where not the 6% to 10% that we're living in when we snapped out of the industrial session of 15 and 16 but more of a steady growth.

And with all of the things we have our extra tailwinds that we have to drive earnings growth between the Win Strategy nationally between efficiencies on the planned orders more coming on, synergies will get there. Now, we have a lot of EPS growth that we can do over the next several years and a moderate growth world.

So, I feel very strongly that that 19% target is still the target even with the extra amortization we're going to take on with lowered and all that. We still have an opportunity to hit that and that's the plan.

Andrew Obin

And just a follow-up on sort of adjustment to fourth quarter guidance, so in segment operating income you identified a number of one-time items in North American performance.

And frankly, if you pull that out, we thought incrementals were very solid. So, just wondering why so conservative on Q4, why don’t you think you could get more off-sets on topline through execution to fourth quarter and did I just miss something in your commentary and if I did I apologize.

Tom Williams

No, you didn’t miss anything. And Andrew, this is Tom. And we've got really we have some softness in Q4 and we have a very attractive detrimental that's in there. It's one like minus less than -10% detrimental. So, we are that underlying margin enhancements is still there being offset by the volume and we still have the distribution pressure of the destocking with that mix or shift in this.

We'll still come in in Q4 in 18.1% operating margin for Q4, so it's very nice numbers. But I think that is part of the story that's attracted going into FY'20, is that destocking is going to play through, it's not going to continue forever. And we're going to get some upside for that as we turn the corner into FY'20.

Andrew Obin

Thank you, so much.

Cathy Suever

Thanks, Andrew.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Sprague from Vertical Research. Your question, please?

Jeff Sprague

Yes, thank you. Good morning, everyone. First, I was just wondering if Cathy perhaps could explain a little bit more what exactly that adjustment was in corporate and what we should expect going forward.

Cathy Suever

Sure, Jeff. We carry some investments to support a differed comp plan and the accounting rules require us to mark-to-market that balance. And in the third quarter, we saw a nice gain in the market share of those investments now that compares to second quarter where we had a significant loss.

So, it’s a mark-to-market investment fluctuations that we're seeing come through our corporate G&A line.

Jeff Sprague

And I was also just wondering back on kind of the whole order equation. It looks like your organic revenues have historically very closely track your orders, right, with maybe a quarter delay. You don’t seem to be signaling a revenue contraction in North America that would be commensurable if the order decline that we just saw and perhaps continues based on your commentary.

Am I missing something there or is there just something in kind of the way this destock is playing through that's coloring your view, any additional color there would be helpful.

Tom Williams

Now Jeff, its Tom. You're not missing anything. In general, you're right that our follow-up period orders tend to generate the next quarter’s sales with the exception of the destocking was more pronounced in Q3. And what's giving us optimism which is why we had the guidance not quite as soft in North America is that April orders improved quite a bit from March.

They're still not out of the woods, we still have the destocking but it improved better to where what you're seeing with that 2.5% is about what we saw in April. And our sense as far as when we talk to our distributors what we'll see the rest of the quarter. And a lot of cases in those type of orders, we can't cycle them all within the same period.

Jeff Sprague

Okay, thank you.

Cathy Suever

Thanks, Jeff.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ann Duignan from JPMorgan. Your question, please?

Ann Duignan

Hi good morning, everyone.

Cathy Suever

Good morning, Ann.

Ann Duignan

Good morning. And maybe switching gears a little bit, could you give us a little bit of color around rest of the world markets, I mean I know you talked about Asia but could you talk a little bit in more depth about year up and what you're seeing there by end-market or by country?

Lee Banks

Yes again it's Lee. I spent quite a bit of time at Hannover fair and then a Obama show and the Obama show if you talk to industrial customers this is generally soft and I would a lot of it seems to be trade related in some way or another. So these would be German machine tool companies, etc. If you're in the construction equipment forestry industry you can't build equipment fast enough. So there's still high demand.

Distribution markets are still strong throughout EMEA and then there's a little bit it's bouncing off a low number but there's an acceleration around the world around offshore oil and gas slowly but surely. So I mean that's positive and we're seeing some of that in the North Sea.

I would say in Asia I'm not sure I can really add anything more than what I have on there. There's definitely softness around some of the industrial markets were there. Construction equipment, etc. still seems to be pretty good and distribution as a whole kind of held in there in Asia-Pacific.

Ann Duignan

Thank you. I appreciate the color and then just maybe one follow-up on North American distribution. Do you know how much of your North American distribution is leveraged to oil and gas or even by region distributors in Texas or any metrics that you can use to get us some sense of the size of that business?

Lee Banks

Nothing I can repeat right now. It might be something we could take offline but the exposure tends to be among those distributors that are in that area of trade. So I mean it's like you said its Texas, Oklahoma. We're on the Gulf down there that's where it is but that's something we can look at.

Ann Duignan

And the destocking was broad-based in the oil and gas sector or regions.

Tom Williams

Yes and also around we've got distributors do a lot around implant automotive which is kind of sprouted away from the Midwest down through the South. That amount of investment in activity is slowed down quite a bit and then we've got distributors on the west coast mostly some on the East Coast involved with the micro electronics industry and has been pretty soft as you know.

But if you went out and talked to a lot of our other distributors I mean they're very positive about business even within the oil and gas area. It was just a slowdown from the high level of activity that there was which is led to this destocking.

Ann Duignan

Thank you. I appreciate it. I'll get back in line.

Tom Williams

Thank You Ann.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks good morning. I feel like if anything ever days until I've spoken to that. So no point to -- I want to go back to the order numbers and fully understand the comments about the destocking in the MO channel but I'm wondering if we saw restocking through calendar 18 and therefore even if we do get to a point where the destocking stopped are we then compared against restocking activity and therefore still have challenging comps through the back half of the year?

And then the second part of my question it's really the same question is normally it takes four to six quarters from the negative order comes to cycle through about two positives. Is there any reason to assume that this cycle to be different and we can get back to positive comps earlier than four quarters?

Tom Williams

Nigel, its Tom. I think when you look at the comparables I think we're going to the next quarter we've given you what we think for this Q4 I think we can go into FY 20. Clearly the first quarter Q1 of FY 20 has pretty tough comp after that things become more balanced. I do think that everything when we do our discussions with our distributors once this channel the a stocking plays through we feel that that underlying growth when we look at the trend lines on purchases versus sales for distributors that Delta was about 300 basis points. So North America came in basically flat so that means if you take out the destocking North America would have grown around 300 basis points a positive 3%.

So whenever that plays through I think that's approximately where we're going to end up. The question is how long does it take to play through. We don't have that complete answer yet. We saw that difference start to neck down which was a positive in April, but until it finishes we're not going to know. I think we have or doing a better job of graphically displaying that internally so we can see the trends better but it does lag 30 days as far as one of our distributors give us that visibility. So we don't always have perfect information when they give you a quarterly update. So when we give you August we'll have a better view on exactly where we are with the destocking.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks so much. I appreciate that. and then obviously with FY 20 in mind just wondering with every first margins performance so well are we at a level where we can still grow from here into FY 20 and beyond just as curious how you be with kind of next two or three years on aero margins? Can they go into the low 20s?

Tom Williams

Nigel it's Tom again. I feel very strongly that they can. We're going to get to an equilibrium which we're approaching that this year on R&D. If you look at this year our mix of OEM to MRO actually got a little bit disadvantage to us versus FY 18 that we have a little less than MRO mix versus OEM and so that's going to naturally over time it's not going to happen instantaneously but over a multi-year period of time that MRO mix is going to come up.

We continue part of what's driving these great margins is because the team has done a very nice job of entering the service productivity. They've done a very nice job with the win strategy and of course they're getting a little bit of leverage with lower R&D. So while the R&D may be reaching equilibrium that entering the service productivity the win strategy things and continued volume is going to continue to give us margin expansion opportunities with aerospace. So I think your approximation of where we can head is spot-on and that's what we're going to try to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks Tom. Appreciate it.

Tom Williams

Thank you Nigel.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse. Your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi this is actually [Indiscernible] on for Jamie. Just the question on international margins where I think you raised your margin assumption despite the weaker top-line forecasts. So you can you help us better understand what drove that?

Tom Williams

In term of Q4?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Tom Williams

Yes, we're building off of what we did with the prior quarter which Q3 came in very nicely at 16.5 and so our Q4 guide is 16.6 that's in line with what we did with the prior quarter. That's building on prior period restructuring that we've done which continues to give us leverage, the win strategy and so we feel good that even with the softest in the top line we have enough momentum with what we're doing from earning standpoint to keep those margins about where we were in Q3.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you and then maybe real quick could you provide some more color around your price cost assumptions for Q4?

Tom Williams

Yes, I would say commodities and input cost are basically neutral. There's some that have softened or some that have accelerated and I would just expect this to be margin neutral here in Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. We'll get back in queue.

Tom Williams

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible], your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone. It's [indiscernible] this morning. Good morning. Most of my questions have been answered. I guess I'll just throw one out there. You mentioned slowdown in plant automotive and you talked about that business kind of comes in waves depending on platforms but we have seen a slowdown in auto builds around the world.

So, maybe a little bit more color on that dynamic and where you see a kind of over the next several quarters?

Tom Williams

Yes, so I mean the way I look at our automotive exposure is basically implant and then MRO activity. The big dollar amounts are when they're tooling up for a new platform, new transmission line etc. A lot of our distribution base gets involved with those types of investments and their machine tool customers. So that's where the slowdown is. These slowdowns tend to happen between model builds. It's nothing that's systemic long term but it's just slow down right now at that level.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. Like I said most of my other questions have been answered. So thank you.

Tom Williams

Okay. Thank you for calling.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [Indiscernible] from Morgan Stanley. Your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning.

Tom Williams

Good morning Josh.

Unidentified Analyst

Just want to follow up on a couple of things and I'll beat the dead horse a little bit more here on North America distribution. I think last quarter Lee you mentioned that we were kind of at the end of destocking you live through a little bit then I guess that sine wave and distributor stocking levels what got worse, what got better and then I guess what got worse again that kind of led to the early call on that being balanced as of last quarter and then coming back in again?

Tom Williams

Yes Josh. So it was a lot of phone calls last quarter. I am always in touch with our distribution base just kind of getting a level of what's happening. One it's the holiday period. So sometimes people aren't as focused on what's happening day to day but the one thing that got worse during the quarter was really those things. It was around a significant slowdown around lambaste oil and gas again it was all the way from Alberta all the way down through the Permian Basin. And then with some of the key OEM customers that our distributors really take care of that there was an over build of equipment which will work its way through. So that slowed down and that wasn't so much on the radar screen when we were checking last time.

So I think that's what the overcorrection was and then the other things I talked about just kind of a slowdown and implant automotive and then continued softness and micro electronics and then lastly I think we put a little bit – a little smarter here we had that last 30 days of data because we do our distributors, do report their sales and we would have seen that the data what it says something different than the phone interviews. So it would have helped.

Unidentified Analyst

But I guess within that there's something that presumably felt less bad or got better call it 60-90 days ago that maybe changing, but was there something that actually did get better or was it just the end of [indiscernible]?

Lee Banks

I think so that the de-stockings the headline number but I think if you were to call out to any of our distributors they would feel like these are good times. I mean there's a very good underlying growth happening throughout the country. It's just there was just a rapid growth taking place. There was an inventory stocking taking place and probably got out ahead of what demand was but you - go ahead.

Tom Williams

Josh it's Tom. I just wanted to add on maybe for everybody else to order service as Lee touched on this early on our distributors view inventory as a strategic advantage and they view it as a market opportunity. So remember how rapidly the inflation was when we go from 16 and 17 and where we're all growing at 8% - 10% so our distributors were really hustling to build those kind of inventory positions that they wanted to have. I think that correction and their sales at operating planning correcting to current demand probably didn't happen quick enough on their end.

We had not the same kind of visibility that we would like to have because it lags by 30 days and I think our technology how we looked at it by the fact that we are now trending this it's easier to see trends versus it is to just look at raw data. I think you have all that phenomenal, the rapid inflection may be an opportunity to take share and maybe being a little more aggressive on that and that was playing through. So I think we'll never have perfect visibility but I think the data analytics we now have will give us a little better color when we give you a guidance going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful and then just to follow up obviously with the announcement earlier this week in German engineer materials becomes much bigger pieces of portfolio on a pro-forma basis. How did your engineered materials business perform this quarter?

Tom Williams

Josh it's Tom. It continues to be one of our higher argent businesses and I would say it was very much in line with the total company as far as growth in the same kind of organic growth as total company had. Remember it's an industrial orientated. It has just like Lord has it has aerospace exposure as well. I think the difference what Lord brings that we're excited about is Lord is the content shift for us on automotive. First we remember that Lord is 70% not automotive. It has a fantastic aerospace portfolio and a great industrial portfolio. Lord grew 14% organically in Q1 and if you factor in currency they grew about 7%.

So they're the same kind of currency headwinds we have but the automotive difference like what we felt pressure on automotive they did not feel the same kind of pressure because the bill of material for AGB or an EV if you look at the thermal management and the structural adhesives on light weighting is about 10 to 20 times. That's the right number 10 to 20 times their bill of material on a combustion engine machine. That's why they have the opportunity to not be impacted by automotive and why we were so attracted to them plus the fact that they got this great aerospace portfolio that's growing just like ours and the job they're doing on industrial. So you just look at their growth rate. 14% organic growth in Q1 is I don't care how you slice it that's pretty darn good.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. I appreciate the color Tom.

Tom Williams

Jonathan we have time for one more question please.

Operator

Certainly. Then our final question for today comes from the line of Julian Mitchell from Barclays. Your question please.

Julian Mitchell

Hi good morning. Maybe just a quick one around the North America margin outlook. I just wanted to sort of test your conviction in that if we see in fiscal 20 year of low single-digit that positive sales growth in industrial North America how conferring you are that margins can expand from that what 16.8 level I guess at the midpoint for this year?

Tom Williams

Julian it's Tom. I'm still comfortable that we can expand those margins absolutely. We've got tailwind and just the win strategy and general things were doing related to simplification, lean, supply chain work and our value pricing strategies we still got upside on what we're doing from an innovation standpoint and we're going to continue to get some tailwind as we continue to get better and appliance on the plan consolidations. A good thing is that we're seeing the progress. It was masked a little bit in Q3 because of those one-off that we talked about earlier but we still feel good about that trajectory. So I think you would expect normal type of incrementals coming on volume gain for North America going into next year.

Julian Mitchell

Thanks. And my second one I think Tom on the last call you talked about this still being a great industrial environment clearly the destocking has dented things a little bit and wandered in that light if there were maybe any extra cost measures being taken with the temporary workforce for example or those sorts of levers that you're pulling as an organization as you go through this softer top-line patch?

Tom Williams

Yes Julian absolutely I mean we're pretty good at that. I mean that's an our pedigree our track record will make all those variable cost adjustments whether it's overtime, temps, etc. ratcheting back and having the whole variable cost structure match the order entry output and we have some you can utilize attrition there's a lot of things you can do to help you get there and we track that religiously. So I would expect that we that would not be a problem for us.

Julian Mitchell

Thank you.

A - Tom Williams

Thanks Julian. This concludes our Q&A for today and our earnings call. Thank you for joining us. Rob and I will be available to take your calls if you have any further questions. Thanks everyone. Have a great day.

