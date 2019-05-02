General Electric: Still A Mystery

How long investors will be satisfied hearing about why this went up and that went down is a major question.

General Electric and new CEO Larry Culp sill have not given investors any real picture of what they are trying to do and so just end up explaining specific results.

As one analyst put it, "Did this change our view on anything? The answer is no."

General Electric released its first quarter reports with a little bit of positive news and a little bit of negative news.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) remains in transition. No one really expected much at this stage and that is what they have received. But, we need to keep watching the company and its management closely.

Still at the top of my list is the failure of Larry Culp, GE CEO, to define much of a vision of where he thinks General Electric might go. This, to me is a prerequisite for the leader of a turnaround.

There were some positives in the company’s first quarter earnings report.

“The industrial conglomerate boosted its cash position and improved operating performance during the first quarter, swinging to a quarterly profit.”

General Electric stock rose by as much as 5 percent during the day, but this was the first sign of any positive performance since Mr. Culp has taken over.

However, “there were as many reminders of what is wrong with GE as what is starting to go right.”

And, this is the problem at this stage.

General Electric is a very complex organization. Part of the problem Mr. Culp faces is that the complexity makes it very hard for anyone to get their hands around the company and make sense of it. This is, of course, part of the reason that it is difficult to develop a vision of the future.

Still, this is one of the major “to dos” of the leader of a turnaround.

Mr. Culp, at least to the public, is just responding to the fact that one piece of information is positive and another piece is negative.

As a result, analysts and reporters can only respond an earnings review like the one just completed this week, as one GE observer was reported saying in the Wall Street Journal,

He followed this up by saying, “With the multiple challenges facing GE,” the analyst “sees the lack of surprises in the results as positive. “

“It is so much better for the market for GE to need to explain why something is better rather than worse,” the analyst said.

Yet this tells us little or nothing about where Mr. Culp is leading the company.

The “forward guidance” we have gotten amounts to this:

The company “has called 2019 a ‘reset year and said the first quarter would be the low point of the results.”

The most we hear about the future is that “CEO Larry Culp is restructuring the company, prioritizing the struggling Power division as well as reducing the conglomerate’s massive debt load.”

That’s it.

And, although GE expects to report positive cash flow in 2020 it does not expect the Power division to produce cash until 2021.

And the performance of the Power division “continues to be moribund.”

The segment that makes turbines and other products that outfit gas and coal plants recorded declines in both orders and revenue. Expected to be a growth driver, gas-turbine orders industry wide fell by nearly half in the past three years.

My opinion on General Electric and Mr. Culp have not changed from my report three months ago.

“The problem now is that we are in the sixth month (now the ninth month) of Mr. Culp's reign and it is my feeling that the questions and concerns that are being raised are not the ones that should be being raised.

“Something is missing and I am afraid that its absence is hurting Mr. Culp and will continue to hurt him in the near future.”

General Electric can't seem to catch a break, but, they only seem to have themselves to blame.

