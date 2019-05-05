Significant New All-Time Highs For Stocks Suggested By Recent Data

The current economic expansion is likely to continue for a significant period of time, and during this time, the S&P 500 is likely to make a series of new significant all-time highs.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its “Advance Estimate” of US GDP for the first quarter (Q1) of 2019 on Friday, April 26. Contrary to popular belief, the part of this report that has the most important implications for US equities is not the data on economic activity, such as GDP (an important subject, nonetheless, which I discussed my last article). The part of the report which has the most significant implications for stocks is the data on aggregate price inflation.

There are two main reasons why the inflation data reported in the BEA’s advance release are extremely bullish for stocks:

1. The implications for Fed monetary policy and overall financial conditions.

2. The implication for stock valuations.

These two things are related, but nevertheless distinct.

In this article, I will briefly review the key inflation data, and then assess the implications.

The Inflation Data

There's a wealth of price data provided in the BEA’s GDP report. I will focus on aggregate price data for two particular indicators of US economic activity.

Implicit Price Deflator. The Implicit Price Deflator (IPD) is the broadest and most comprehensive measure of price inflation in the US economy. Although this gauge aggregate prices is not widely followed, I monitor this indicator closely because my own research has demonstrated that this particular aggregate price index is very useful in both business cycle analysis and financial markets analysis. On a year-over-year basis, the growth rate of IPD inflation decreased from 2.17% in 4Q 2018 to 1.83% in 1Q 2019. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, IPD inflation momentum decelerated quite significantly from a 1.9% annualized growth rate in 4Q 2018 to a 0.6% annualized growth rate in the most recent quarter.

PCE Price index. The price index for Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - a subset of IPD - represents the broadest aggregate measure of the prices of consumer goods and services in the US economy. This particular price index is the Fed’s preferred gauge of consumer price inflation. On a year-over-year basis, the growth rate of PCE inflation decreased from 1.9% in 4Q 2018 to 1.4% in 1Q 2019. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, PCE inflation momentum decelerated quite significantly from a 1.5% annualized growth rate in 4Q 2018 to a 0.6% annualized growth rate in 1Q 2019. The so-called “core” PCE price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, decelerated from annualized growth rate of 1.8% in 4Q 2018 to a 1.3% rate in 1Q 2019.

Both the IPD and the PCE index data – assuming that they are confirmed in future revisions - indicate a surprising and significant deceleration of inflation. It's important to note that all of the above data represent “advanced estimates” which will undergo two rounds of revisions before the BEA’s final estimates are booked. I highlight this fact because some of the price declines are so significant that I will not be surprised if these estimates will either be revised in future releases and/or there may be compensatory effects which kick in during future quarters. However, for now, this is where the data stand, and the Fed cannot and will not ignore them.

What the Weak Inflation Data in This Report Means for Fed Policy

It's important to be aware of the fact that since January 2012, the US Federal Reserve has explicitly targeted an inflation rate of 2.0% – as measured by the annual change in the PCE price index. The Fed has explicitly stated that it considers a 2.0% rate of inflation, as measured by the PCE price index, to be the most consistent, over the long run, with the Federal Reserve’s statutory mandate to promote price stability and full employment.

It's important to note that with the recent decline in PCE inflation, the Fed finds itself in a rather embarrassing position in which it has consistently failed to achieve its stated policy objective and is now significantly further removed from achieving its inflation target than it was several months ago. A large majority of Fed officials have been going out of their way to publicly express concern and consternation over the fact that the Federal Reserve has consistently failed to achieve its target during the past few years. Consequently, Fed officials have made it clear that, in order to correct this shortcoming, the Fed will remain “on hold” for a considerable period of time before tightening its monetary policy. Indeed, Fed officials have stressed that they will be “patient” about monitoring the evolution of inflation and other data. They also have signaled that, unless inflation rises to the Fed’s target relatively soon, they will give serious consideration to easing monetary policy in order to stimulate inflation and bring it more in line with the Fed’s long-term objective.

Either way, with the inflation data published by the BEA on April 26, it's clear that the timeline for any tightening in the Fed’s monetary policy has been pushed out significantly.

Important Recent Changes in Substance and Tone of Fed Communications Regarding Its Inflation Target

The Fed’s disinclination to tighten its monetary policy – and to prolong and/or intensify their already highly accommodative monetary policy - has become increasingly clear in the last two months as a majority of FOMC members have made a series of pronouncements that have been intended to make it clear to the public that the Fed’s 2.0% inflation target is “symmetrical,” and that FOMC members are unhappy that inflation has persistently (non-symmetrically) stayed beneath the Fed’s target. By insisting repeatedly and emphatically to the public that its 2.0% inflation target is “symmetrical,” FOMC members are clearly signaling that they intend to stimulate/allow inflation to rise well above 2.0% before any further tightening monetary policy.

Many Fed officials have gone even further, arguing that the Fed should subtly change its targeting approach and establish 2.0% as an “average” target rate of inflation over the long term. They argue that inflation should be managed within a realistically wide “range” which fluctuates around this long-term average – with inflation during recession and the early stages of recovery that will tend to run below 2.0% and inflation during the later stages of the economic expansion that's allowed to run above 2.0%, such that the long-term inflation rate averages out to 2.0%. Fed officials advocating for this change argue that if inflation is only 2.0% when the next recession begins, inflation will fall significantly below the Fed’s target of 2.0%.

While opinions among various FOMC members on this subject are still evolving, I think it's fair to say that there's a slowly forming consensus among Fed officials that they should work toward stimulating a level of inflation that's sufficiently high such that they will be able to raise interest rates before the end of the current cycle - so that they can later be enabled to lower rates significantly during a recession without violating the “zero lower bound.”

Thus, it appears that the Fed will be “on hold” not just until inflation reaches 2.0%, but until it reaches a level that's somewhat above 2.0%. How far above 2.0% remains to be seen. However, the critical thing to note at the present time is that, based on recent trends in the US and globally, it could take a considerable period of time for core inflation rates to rise “comfortably” above 2.0%.

A Fed “On Hold” Means More Monetary Policy Stimulus and More Excess Liquidity

In my monthly Portfolio Strategy Outlook, published regularly for my subscribers to Successful Portfolio Strategy, I supply data that demonstrates the extent to which current financial conditions in the United States are remarkably “loose.”

First, my proprietary measure of systemic liquidity remains at unprecedented levels. This is due to the very significant lingering effects of the Fed’s past policy of quantitative easing and the massive amount of excess liquidity that remains in the financial system.

Second, our model for assessing the Fed’s interest rate policy in a historical context, which emphasizes the unemployment rate and the growth rate of employment as key inputs, indicates that the Fed Funds rate is about 150 basis points below where it would be expected to be based on historical precedent in analogous macroeconomic conditions. Indeed, according to our modeling of Fed policy behavior, the current Fed Funds rate is the most accommodative on record for the Late Expansion stage of the US business cycle.

To summarize: Being “on hold” effectively means an indefinite extension of the Fed’s currently extremely stimulative monetary policy and the perpetuation of financial conditions characterized by excess liquidity.

This has extremely bullish implications for stocks going forward. Historically, there has been a strong relationship between stock market gains late in a stock market cycle, the stance of monetary policy and the ease/tightness of overall financial conditions. Therefore, the implications of the inflation data that came out of the recent GDP report are extremely bullish for stocks, insofar as the Fed is now more likely to remain “on hold” with its highly stimulative monetary policy. Low inflation also implies that overall financial conditions are likely to remain very favorable for the performance of financial assets for the foreseeable future.

Low Inflation and High Price Stability Drive High Stock Valuations

In Successful Portfolio Strategy, I provide my subscribers with descriptions and updates of numerous unique proprietary indicators that I have developed over the years that have strong forecasting power. One of these is a proprietary measure of “price stability.” This indicator – which is not based on the CPI or PCE price indexes - takes various key factors into account, besides measures of the growth in aggregate prices.

My research has demonstrated that there's a remarkably strong and consistent historical relationship between my indicator of “price stability” and the PE ratio at the peak price of the S&P 500 index, during every single business cycle since 1949.

Figure 1: Price Stability and PE Ratio of the S&P 500 at the Price Peak of US Every Business Cycle Since 1949

Details regarding the construction of my price stability indicator, and how it can be used to help forecast the cyclical peak of the S&P 500, are discussed in greater depth in Successful Portfolio Strategy. Assuming a peak trailing 12-month EPS of 140 for the current business cycle (current S&P 500 TTM EPS is about 132), my price stability indicator is currently forecasting that the S&P 500 will peak at 3305. At a confidence level of 90%, the upper prediction interval is 3823 and the lower prediction interval is 2788. It should be noted that the recent all-time high for the S&P 500 already has surpassed the lower boundary of the prediction interval. Still, this particular indicator suggests that there's still a significant amount of upside potential for US equities during the remainder of the current business cycle.

I should mention that my multi-factor modeling, which incorporates my price stability index, as well as several other factors such as fundamental data, financial conditions indicators, and other variables, confirms that the S&P 500 is likely to attain a peak within the aforementioned range during the current business cycle.

Conclusion

Inflation data released in the BEA’s most recent Advance Estimate report have two major implications which are highly bullish for US equities:

Easy financial conditions. Deceleration of PCE inflation below the Fed’s “symmetrical” and “long-term average” target of 2.0%, will keep the Fed “on hold,” for a considerable period of time, with a highly accommodative monetary policy. All else equal, the associated excess liquidity is bullish for stocks because, as liquidity preferences continue to normalize, potential demand for risk assets such as equities will be unleased.

Price stability. A high level of price stability has historically been closely associated with high US equity valuations.

