Protective Insurance: Wait For Some Clarity

But, the negatives, warning signals and unknowns - growth in losses, a ratings agency downgrade, dividend cut, the lack of CEO and exploration of strategic options - are stacking up.

Gross premiums written and consolidated revenue continue to grow. Insider ownership is strong. The insurer's primary customer is considered a key benefactor from online shopping trends.

Protective Insurance has not been protected from drama. Its share price has declined over 30% since February.

Protective Insurance (PTVCA, PTVCB) has not been protected from drama in the past three years, albeit much of it self-inflicted.

Protective is a niche player in the insurance industry, primarily providing commercial transportation policies to the transportation industry. The company was founded in 1930 by Harry Baldwin. In 1944, he joined forces with Voris Lyons. Baldwin & Lyons publicly listed in 1969. In August, 2018, the insurer adopted the name of the company's first subsidiary, dropping the names of the founders.

A significant percentage of the premiums written at Protective are for FedEx (FDX) coverage. Protective also provides policies to contracted service providers of FedEx. In its 2018 annual report, Protective estimated its “uncollateralized exposure related to FedEx to be as much as 70% (after-tax) of shareholders' equity”.

The Drama

Nathan Shapiro has been the largest shareholder of Protective's outstanding shares since 1979. His brothers, Norton Shapiro and Robert Shapiro were/are also on Protective's board. In October, 2015, Nathan's son, Steven, was appointed to a new position of Executive Chairman on Protective's board.

Hostilities surfaced quickly. The insurer's 51-year veteran Deputy Chairman, Gary Miller, its 35-year veteran CEO, Joseph DeVito, and its 38-year veteran CFO, Patrick Corydon, “retired”. The insurer immediately promoted Randall Birchfield, Executive Vice President of Sales and Underwriting, to the CEO position. Mr. Birchfield had been with Protective since 2013.

In the summer of 2016, Mr. DeVito, Mr. Miller and Mr. Corydon formed DMC Insurance, specializing in commercial transportation insurance. Crum & Forster, an insurance company held by Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF), is the underwriting partner for DMC Insurance.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, excluding the Shapiro brothers, the majority of the names in the seats on the board of directors changed. John Nichols and James Porcari were appointed in May, 2017, LoriAnn Lowery-Biggers in September 2017, Steve Bensinger in February, 2018, and David Michelson in May, 2018.

On June 5, 2018, Steven Shapiro resigned his position as the Executive Chairman and from the Board. Just four months later, Mr. Birchfield resigned his position as CEO, President and COO. John Nichols was announced as interim CEO and will be retained through October, 2019.

Even more startling in the announcement was Protective's disclosure regarding its exploration of strategic alternatives.

“Additionally, the Board has decided to form a sub-committee, consisting of key stakeholders, to explore opportunities to continue to maximize long-term shareholder value, including evaluating potential strategic partnerships or transactions.”

In the 2018 third quarter earnings call in November, Mr. Nichols shared the sub-committee was comprised of himself, two board members and two of the Shapiro brothers. By the year-end earnings call on February 27th, theories were surfacing.

“Our strategic review committee of the board of directors continues to explore opportunities to maximize long-term shareholder value, Unfortunately, I will not be expanding on our activities in this area, nor can I comment on the numerous articles regarding this activity.”

The numerous articles included an article on The Insurance Insider in early February which shared an acquisition may be in the works.

“This strategic review has now led to Protective entering into sales talks with a number of potential bidders with TigerRisk advising the company, this publication understands.”

In my opinion, the “news” of the article was not the potential of a sale. Rather, interested investors would probably consider the disclosure of Protective's advisor as the pertinent “news”. Steve Bensinger, director at Protective since February, 2018, has been a Senior Advisor for TigerRisk since 2015. TigerRisk does specialize in the insurance industry. Bensinger joined the firm to provide advice on deals. Source

Whether Mr. Bensinger brought potential suitors with him or whether Mr. Birchfield's abrupt resignation was prompted by interest from potential suitors is unknown. But, there is likely something to be gleaned from the fact the resignation and the potential of strategic change were disclosed simultaneously. As well, less than six weeks later, by the end of November, Mr. Birchfield had joined e-TeleQuote as its COO and relocated to Florida. The fairly new e-TeleQuote provides plan options for Medicare insurance.

Potential suitors of Protective are, supposedly, American Financial Group (AFG), W.R. Berkley (WRB), RLI (RLI) and Fairfax, the same company behind DMC Insurance.

In its shareholder letter in February, Fairfax hinted about opportunities which could have been presumed to mean interest in DMC.

“In the Commercial Auto space, which is currently undergoing considerable turmoil, we are quite excited about emerging opportunities for Crum’s new DMC operation, led by Joe DeVito and his highly experienced team.”

But, in the year-end earnings call, it left no question unanswered.

“We are, in fact, not there. And, we will not be there. We're not interested. Just to make it clear, we are not looking at Protective in any way.”

If an acquisition were in the works, progress could have slowed in early 2019. The elder Shapiro brother, Norton, passed away on February 2nd. Mr. Shapiro had served on Protective's board for 35 years and was a 10% stakeholder.

Whether the departure of TigerRisk's CEO factors into the equation is also an unknown, but is doubtful.

Protective's Latest Report

Since the financial crisis of 2008, Protective has been setting a new record each year for gross premiums written. The trend continued for 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

As well, the company has almost tripled its consolidated revenue from approximately $157 million in 2008 to over $439 million by year-end 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

Protective's reliance on FedEx has fluctuated over the past decade. In general, if an insured entity were to default, Protective tries to hold collateral “equal to 100% of the ultimate losses that would be paid”. Collateral amounts are based on numerous estimates and are adjusted periodically. However, Protective has determined, relative to FedEx, that its financial strength “is sufficient to allow for holding only partial collateral at this time”. Therefore, at any given moment, Protective will not be fully collateralized relative to FedEx. At year-end, Protective estimates this uncollateralized exposure. As mentioned above, at year-end 2018, this exposure relative to shareholders' equity increased to as much as 70%.

Source: Author-created from company data

Protective's liability for unpaid losses and LAE (loss adjustment expenses) increased 27% in 2018 based primarily on a $100 million increase on claims occurring during 2018. Source

Insurance companies generate income in two ways. The first revenue stream is derived from premiums for coverage. As premiums accumulate, the insurer will invest, pay dividends or repurchase shares. Thus, the second revenue stream comes from returns on a company's investment portfolio.

The increase in losses and LAE alongside an unrealized loss on the investment portfolio drove a net loss of $34 million for all of 2018. The loss per share equated to $2.28.

In November 2018, insurance ratings agency, A.M. Best, downgraded Protective's rating from "A+" (Superior) to "A" (Excellent) as a result of three consecutive years of “material adverse loss development”.

The increased liability in unpaid losses and LAE decreased Protective's shareholder equity by approximately $63 million from $419 million in 2017 to $356 million in 2018. Thus, Protective's book value declined from $27.83 at year-end 2017 to $23.95 at year-end 2018.

Alongside its annual results for 2018, Protective announced its dividend rate for the 2019 first quarter. The insurer has continuously paid a dividend since 1974. In 2018, the annual dividend rate was $1.12. But, for the first quarter of 2019, Protective cut the quarterly rate to $0.10 per share.

Strategic Alternatives

Protective's shareholders must be curious about two things relative to an acquisition – 1) whether the Shapiros are truly willing to sell and 2) what to expect in a bid.

The generally-accepted return on equity measure for insurers does not currently help in determining value since Protective's ROE for 2018 was negative.

“A general rule of thumb is that a company should trade at one-tenth price-to-book value of its return on equity. Thus, if an insurer earns an industry-standard 10% return on equity, it trades at 1.0x book value.”

But, shareholders need be aware TigerRisk facilitates more than acquisitions. In October 2018, the company was highlighted in an article on GR (Global Reinsurance). TigerRisk described “Insurers of the Future”.

“They are firms that are taking strategic actions to reduce volatility, increase fee volume, make full use of third-party capital, shed long-tail exposures and embrace the latest technology.”

Protective's embrace of technology changes emerging in the transportation industry, such as crash avoidance and electronic logging, has already been recognized. TigerRisk defines five additional attributes an Insurer of the Future will exhibit. Three of the six attributes may be formative for Protective - reducing earnings volatility, leveraging third-party capital and eliminating long-tail exposures.

“Smart insurers will recognize potentially volatile lines of business and elect, for example, to utilize third-party capital for quota share treaties / sidecars replacing underwriting income with fee income for those lines of business where capital is most costly.” “ Legacy liabilities can be a drag on earnings, consume valuable management time and trap capital. Transferring those liabilities to willing partners with the help of adverse development covers ((ADCs)) or loss portfolio transfers ((LPTs)) enables insurers to stabilize earnings, free up capital and concentrate on new products and income. TigerRisk is the industry’s undisputed leader in ADCs/LPTs having advised on many landmark deals, including the single largest reinsurance transaction of all time.”

Considerations

Since the release of its 2018 annual results, Protective's share price has declined over 30% to the $16 range. The outstanding unknowns – the lack of a permanent CEO and the exploration of strategic options - continue to weigh on the price.

In the $16 range, Protective's shares are trading at a price-to-book ratio of only 0.67. If the insurer is truly available for acquisition, it is difficult to conceive the Shapiro family and other insiders would agree to sell at such a discount. Of course, the speculation of a sale could also have been premature. Then again, it is difficult to imagine a CEO departure resulting from disagreements over third-party capital injections.

For income investors, Protective has not raised its dividend rate annually. From 2008 to 2015, the dividend rate was $1.00 per share. From 2016 to 2018, the insurer bumped its rate $0.01 per quarter. Th 2019 first quarter cut was the first in the insurer's 70+ year history. At $0.40 per share annually (if the company maintains the rate), with a stock price in the $16 range, the yield hovers around 2.5%. Then again, a dividend cut should always be considered a warning signal.

Even in its downgrade, A.M. Best noted Protective's balance sheet was "strong", its operating performance was "adequate" and its risk management was “appropriate”. Then again, A.M. Best categorized its outlook as “negative” and projected a turnaround “could take 1-2 years”.

Investors with a higher risk tolerance may want to perform their own due diligence on Protective. Many consider FedEx a key benefactor of online shopping and e-commerce trends. And, a large portion of Protective's business does rely on the success of FedEx.

Then again, the negatives, warning signals and unknowns concerning Protective are stacking up. Investors may want to wait for some clarity and the drama to calm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.