Why You Should Own Choice Properties REIT Forever

Commercial real estate is an integral part of a diversified portfolio. Not all real estate is created equal. Grocery-anchored properties are necessity-based, supplying products that are essential to daily life.

Benefits of Investing in REITs

In the simplest form, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is an investment vehicle that pools investors' money to buy real estate. I, for one, couldn't run out and buy a shopping mall today if I wanted to. This is just one reason why REITs can be such a good investment vehicle for the average retail investor.

REITs have established themselves as a means for the smaller investor to participate directly in the higher returns generated by real estate properties. High-quality, large-cap REITs offer numerous benefits to investors, beginning with their demonstrated ability to deliver long-term capital gains and reliable income through their tax-efficient and above-market distributions, anchored by steady rents from long-term leases. Dividend growth rates for quality, large-cap REITs have outpaced inflation historically.

REITs are a differentiated asset class, which, historically, has had lower correlation to the traditional asset classes of equities and fixed income securities. They can serve as a source for protection, portfolio diversification, and liquidity. Adding public real estate investments to a portfolio offers income, diversification and inflation hedging benefits. In addition, they may offer lower liquidity risk relative to private investments.

REITs have generally delivered better risk-adjusted returns than global equity and fixed-income securities over virtually every long-term holding period. Adding quality REITs to equity and fixed-income portfolios has been shown to increase investors' total returns and reduce risk.

As a rule REITs must have at least three-quarters of their assets invested in real estate and must also derive at least three-quarters of their income from rents, interest payments, sales of real estate, or other sources derived from the real estate itself. They also have to pay out most of their income in the form of distributions — which is one of the reasons investors are so attracted to REITs, especially in registered retirement accounts where they do not have to pay taxes.

However, because they pay out so much in distributions, it can be difficult for them to fund growth; they can effectively only fund growth in one of three ways. The first is by selling old properties and buying new ones. While this does not necessarily translate to growth, it often does. The second is by taking on debt — REITs tend to be very debt-heavy and therefore, very interest-rate sensitive. The third is by issuing equity, which equates to diluting unit holders. Most REITs will do some combination of the three.

REITs offer stable distributions, anchored by steady rents from long-term leases. REITs are required to distribute to unitholders at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends — significantly higher than most other equities. And distribution growth rates for quality, large-cap REITs have outpaced inflation historically. A portion of the distributions paid by REITs may constitute a non-taxable return of capital (ROC), which not only reduces the cost basis for the unit holder and the unit holder's taxable income in the year the dividend is received but also defers taxes on that portion until the capital asset is sold. (Theoretically, it is possible for a unitholder to achieve a negative cost basis if the units are held for a long enough period of time.)

These attributes of REITs have held true over time and through different economic environments, including the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. REITs are a valuable component of a diversified investment portfolio.

Commercial real estate is an integral part of a truly diversified portfolio. But not all real estate is created equal. Grocery-anchored properties are necessity-based, supplying products that are essential to daily life. Necessity-based retail provides a conservative income component to your portfolio and is a pure play on inflation in the form of rising food prices.

We invest in REITs for steady, predictable income. We do not expect as much in the way of capital gains as well. But this year is an exception. The decisions by the Federal Reserve Board and the Bank of Canada to put interest rate increases on hold have boosted the fortunes of all interest-sensitive securities — including REITs.

Though traditionally a staple of conservative, income-seeking investors, REITs delivered some of the best market returns in Canada in 2018. The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index delivered a total return of 6%, including distributions, while the total return of the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 10% over the same period.

Canadian REITs have also delivered a strong performance so far in 2019, the second-best return of any TSX sub-sector this year, surpassed only by technology stocks. The S&P/TSX Capped Real Estate Index is up nearly 17% year-to-date. That is an impressive move in four months for a sector that is not prone to big swings up or down except in extreme circumstances. Expectations of a possible interest rate reversal by the Bank of Canada have put income-generating stocks such as utilities and REITs back on investors' buy lists and have driven these two sectors sharply higher.

There is good reason to believe this upward trend will continue, even if at a somewhat slower pace. The Canadian economy continues to be soft, and the Bank of Canada has indicated it is not expecting to resume rate hikes any time soon. In fact, we could actually see a cut by the Bank of Canada by a quarter point or more if things do not pick up.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been exerting pressure on the Fed to cut rates. He believes last year's hikes were a mistake. The President wants a strong economy heading into the 2020 election. Rate cuts would encourage more business investment and hiring and give a boost to the stock markets. All of this suggests that the climate for REITs should continue to be favourable for at least the next couple of years.

Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada hiked their respective rates multiple times in 2018 — four times for the Fed and three times for the Bank of Canada — yet REITs still delivered one of the best sector returns. This positive performance during such a challenging year for Canadian stocks overall was particularly surprising because of the rising interest rates. Rate hikes were expected to trigger a sell-off for publicly traded REITs.

However, I believe investors have come to see the sector through a different lens. Rather than focusing primarily on underlying interest rates, they now put more emphasis on the REITs' economic fundamentals, with economic growth and supply-demand metrics more important drivers of REIT performance than interest-rate changes, provided the changes are managed, gradual and not unexpected.

Choice Properties REIT: An Aligned Sponsor, Solid Management Team, Steady Performance

Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) (OTC:OTC:PPRQF) was created by Loblaw Companies Limited in 2013. It came to the market in that same year with a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Loblaw giving the REIT:

The right of first offer on retained Loblaw properties; The right to participate in Loblaw's shopping center acquisitions; and The right to participate in any Loblaw developments.

Choice Properties' strategy is to create value by enhancing and optimizing its portfolio through accretive acquisitions, strategic development and active property management. Choice Properties' principal tenant is Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada's largest retailer. The REIT's strong alliance with Loblaw positions it well for future growth. Loblaw's parent, George Weston Limited (TSX:GWL) retains an equity interest of approximately 65% in Choice Properties REIT.

Choice Properties was a pure-play retail REIT until its transformative acquisition in 2018 of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust, or "CREIT," as it came to be known over the years. The $3.9-billion transaction created Canada's largest REIT, with an enterprise value of approximately $16 billion and more than 700 properties encompassing retail, office, industrial and residential assets. The combined REIT is now in an enviable position, with more than 70 prime development sites for creating exciting residential-focused mixed-use communities, many of which are in close proximity to public transportation where people want to live, work, play and shop. More than 90% of development sites are located in Canada's six major VECTOM markets of Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Choice Properties offers a nice combination of defence, from its necessity-based grocery- and pharmacy-anchored retail centers, and offence in the form of its extensive long-term development and intensification opportunities, most of which now include a significant residential component.

By combining with CREIT, Choice Properties REIT has the largest, most exciting development pipeline in Canadian real estate, which, combined with its boilerplate financial metrics and the necessity-based nature of its retail tenants, makes it a compelling defensive, long-term investment.

With CREIT, Choice Properties REIT has become Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust. It is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising some 760 properties totaling almost 70 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a further 23 properties currently under development. The long-term development pipeline consists of over 70 properties in core urban markets — most on major hubs — prime for creating attractive, residential-focused mixed-use projects, with 90% of development sites located in Canada's six major VECTOM (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal) markets.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Loblaw Companies Limited, or Loblaw, (TSX:L) spun out Choice Properties REIT in 2013 in its strategy to maximize the value of the real estate holdings of its food retail operations. Bolstered by quality real estate, a strong anchor tenant in Loblaw and strong management, and with a stable portfolio primarily focused on non-discretionary and service-oriented retailers, Choice Properties continues to maintain its total portfolio's high occupancy rate, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years.

Choice Properties' business model has evolved over time to include moreproperty development as a means to create NAV and generate higher returns, versus acquisitions — and to improve portfolio quality over time. Choice Properties' active development pipeline has an estimated total cost of $1.2 billion with almost 3 million square feet currently under development.

The last 17 months have been exceptionally busy for Choice Properties, following its February 2018 acquisition of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust — or CREIT for short — a diversified commercial REIT, for $3.9-billion, creating Canada’s largest REIT and significantly enhancing Choice's future development and intensification opportunities.

The merger marked the end of a stellar era for CREIT as a standalone entity, after it was taken public 25 years ago. CREIT was a very strong performer over those 25 years. It posted an 8% compound annual growth rate in funds from operations per unit; a 5% annual growth rate in distributions per unit; plus, a 20-year average internal rate of return (IRR) of 14%. For CREIT unit holders, the ride was a good one: $10,000 invested in September 1993 was worth $261,000 when the plan of arrangement was completed.

Most of the CREIT holders, including myself, opted to receive units in Choice Properties. About 43 million units were exchanged for units in Choice Properties. I learned four important investment lessons from investing in CREIT:

CREIT had an excellent senior management team, of which the key members went over to manage Choice Properties. From my long exposure to CREIT as a unitholder, I came to see that good governance cannot be regulated or legislated. It must be part of a company's "DNA." The power of compounding over time is the most important force in the accumulation of wealth. And that compounding is made easier through leverage, which can occur when the issuer offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). It takes a lot of time, patience, and operational execution to build a top quality REIT capable of delivering industry leading returns. A REIT is usually a good investment if it is trading below NAV.

Before its merger with Choice, CREIT was widely regarded as one of Canada's most prudently managed REITs (along with RioCan REIT, which I have written about previously). CREIT's chief executive officer at the time, Stephen Johnson, was selected to run the merged company in its first year. On May 1st of this year, Mr. Johnson retired at the age of 67, handing the reins to CREIT's former president, Rael Diamond. So the superior CREIT culture is still very much alive at Choice.

With the integration of the two businesses now complete and 2018 results in the rear-view, it is heartening to see Choice management simplifying and improving its financial disclosures. Over the long-term, I expect the business will continue to become more CREIT-like as management works to lower leverage to less than 40% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and reduce the AFFO payout ratio to below 70%, while simultaneously ramping-up the value-add development program.

Choice Properties delivered a positive start to 2019 with solid financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2019, which it reported on April 26th — including an impressive $169 million of development completions. Choice Properties' management remains focused on growing its rental residential portfolio with a development pipeline currently encompassing some 1,200 suites. From an operational perspective, same-asset net operating income on a cash basis increased by 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Bolstered by quality real estate, a strong anchor tenant in Loblaw and exceptionally strong management, and with a stable portfolio primarily focused on non-discretionary and service-oriented retailers, Choice Properties continued to maintain its portfolio's high overall occupancy rate of 97.4% for the first quarter, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. Retail — which accounts for a majority of the portfolio — is at 97.8%, while industrial is at 97.2%. The only weak spot was the office portfolio, where occupancy is 92.2%, reflecting continuing softness in Calgary and Halifax. However, office fundamentals remain strong in Choice Properties' other VECTOM markets of Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa, thanks to solid employment growth.

Choice's first quarter of 2019 was a sizable quarter for development completions — with many more to come. Through Q1 2019 Choice Properties completed 13 projects under development transferring 808,000 square feet of new leasable area to income producing status. This compares to 517,000 square feet completed in all of 2018 at a total investment of $193 million. In total, Choice Properties currently has an additional $416 million invested in properties under development with a total projected cost of $948 million.

In the first quarter, Choice Properties also acquired two high-quality grocery anchored retail properties and a major residential development site in downtown Toronto for a total investment of $56.1 million.

Choice Properties has seven residential projects in various stages of planning and development, encompassing 1,184 suites with a planned investment of $528 million. Many of Choice's residential development projects originate from the CREIT transaction and four are still in their early stages. There is a long and substantial runway of additional residential density at numerous Loblaw-anchored centers across Canada over the next 10+ years.

Choice Properties' business model has evolved through the years to include more property development. A judicious amount of development is a good way to create NAV and generate higher returns, versus acquisitions. It is also a good way to improve portfolio quality over time. At its share, Choice Properties' active development pipeline has an total cost of about $1.2 billion, representing almost 3.0 million square feet of development.

Through the end of April, Choice posted a year-to-date total return — including distributions — of 21.2%, easily topping the 17% total return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

A Reasonable Yield and a Reasonable Valuation

Choice Properties dipped 2.71% on Wednesday to close at $13.27, following its announcement, after the close of markets on Tuesday, of a $300-million bought-deal at a price of $13.15 per unit to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets acting as joint bookrunners, for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the greenshoe over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,422,250 units, which if exercised in full, would increase the gross size of the offering to approximately $345 million.

My 12-month price target for Choice Properties is $16.75, which represents 26% upside to Wednesday's closing price of $13.27 and a 23% premium to the REIT's $13.60 net asset value (NAV) per unit one year out, or a 17x multiple to Choice Properties' 2019 AFFO per unit estimate. I believe that my target price for CHP appropriately reflects its conservative financial leverage, portfolio attributes, large-cap liquidity, its public market track record and a controlling unitholder discount.

Many of Choice Properties' most ambitious projects will take years to complete. In the meantime, investors get paid to wait. I have a predilection for stocks with above market-average yields, both for the cash-flow, as well as the prudence it imposes on management to be responsible stewards of capital. Choice distributes a monthly distribution of about $.0617 a month or $.74 annually, for a current yield of 5.43%. The distribution is well-covered by Choice's cash flow, the REIT's payout ratio at about 85% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for 2019, falling to about 83% in 2020 as Choice's cash flow will continue to grow.

After Choice's 2019 run-up, following its December swoon, the units are trading at about 12.6x estimated 2019 funds from operations (FFO) — more or less in line with the long-term average of 12.5x. For patient investors with a long-term investment horizon, Choice will almost certainly generate significant growth over the long run, while paying an attractive distribution to unit holders as they wait for Choice’s untapped value to surface.

Investment Risks

While Choice is continuing to diversify, its primary tenant remains Loblaws, which operates in the competitive environment of food retailing. The REIT's significant focus on Loblaws leaves it open to the competitive forces in the food retailing space and Loblaws' ability to compete in the space. More generally, Choice's focus on the retail sector exposes it to risks related to the health of the economy. To the extent that negative economic factors impact consumer spending, tenants may be adversely affected. However, given the necessity-based nature of the Choice's primary tenant, the impact will likely be less severe.

