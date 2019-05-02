WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) CEO Richard Muncrief on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 11:00 AM ET

David Sullivan - Director of Investor Relations

Richard Muncrief - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Gaspar - President and Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Vann - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Greg Horne - Senior Vice President of Natural Gas

Gabe Daoud - Cowen and Company

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

William Thompson - Barclays

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Downey - Citigroup

Neal Dingmann - Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Energy

Leo Mariani - KeyBanc

Kevin McCurdy - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2019 WPX Energy Incorporated Earnings Conference Call.

David Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the WPX Energy first quarter 2019 call. We appreciate your interest in WPX Energy. Rick Muncrief, our CEO; Clay Gaspar, our COO and Kevin Vann, our CFO, will review the prepared - slide presentation this morning. Along with Rick, Clay and Kevin, other members of the management team are available for questions after the presentation.

On our website, wpxenergy.com, you will find today's presentation and press release that was issued after the market closed yesterday. Also, 10-Q will be filed later today. Please review the Forward-Looking Statement and the disclaimer on oil and gas reserves at the end of the presentation. They are important and integral to our remarks, so please review them.

So with that Rick, I will turn it over to you.

Richard Muncrief

Thank you, David. Good morning to everyone who is joining us, we sincerely appreciate your interest in hearing about our first quarter results as well as our outlook for 2019. All of us at WPX share your high expectations for our Company, our result and our reputation.

I would also like to thank our employees who are listening today. Their efforts drive our success and I’m grateful for their ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. Getting things done is exactly what we do at WPX.

We have a rock solid record of execution, I'm quite pleased with what we have accomplished over the past five years, but today, it's all about capital discipline, generating free cash flow and leveraging those resources to reward shareholders in a tangible way.

We originally presented a goal of returning capital to shareholders in the year 2021, since that time, some things are starting to line up in our favor and we believe there is a chance we could accomplish it sooner. As we have said, this could be in the form of debt retirement, dividends and/or stock repurchases.

Now let's turn to the Page 2. We are off to a good start this year, sticking with our plan and doing what we said we are going to do. On capital, we are right on track to stay on budget. We are confident in our guidance range and we believe our actions throughout this year will give you reasons to share our confidence.

These reasons include significant cost savings we realizing in the Delaware basin. Bow Clay will have more so about that in a few moments. We are also continuing to apply the lessons we are learning from our basin-leading technical work, which drives efficiencies and stronger well results.

Our financial strength has enhanced us well by the uptrend in commodity prices. At today's strip, we believe we can generate more than $100 million of free cash flow this year. Even with stronger commodity prices, once again our capital plan is firm.

With regards to debt, we expect to finish the year at about 1.5 turns of leverage on a trailing 12 month basis. Now on the transaction front, we have already executed a couple of midstream deals that came together ahead of schedule, and we are really pleased with the return to be perceived.

We turned about $125 million of investment into the net proceeds of more than $500 million within a two year timeframe. All this contributes to a rather robust value proposition for WPX shareholders.

And at this, we will turn to Page 3 and I will turn it over to Clay.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you Rick and good morning everyone. We have enjoyed a solid start to the year and we are very encouraged with what we see going forward.

Our Delaware team continues to strive for operational excellence every day. You will see that as we moved in the full development mode, our well performance continues to improve and our well costs have materially improved even relative to our 2018 average numbers.

We have aggressively incorporated the lessons we have learned from our Pecos State and that is immediately translating into value. In North Dakota, we have field a prolonged subzero temperature period including the coldest February since 1936. I'm very proud of how our field organization was safely able to keep existing wells producing while fighting off 40 below temperatures.

On the completion side, we elected to slow down a bit to make sure that we are not going to jeopardize the safety of people on location or the environment. As I'm proud as I am of our production performance, I'm even more proud of our safety culture, this is a great example of our team keeping our eyes on the big picture rather than just a short-term win.

While our first quarter numbers were lowest and were unaffected, we will have delays of some of our second quarter for sales. This will dampen our second quarter wells production, but we have steps in place to catch us back up in the third quarter.

The Delaware basin experienced March windstorms that left a portion of the basin without power for a period of time. While our team can fight off harsh conditions they can’t operate the field without electricity. The power outage impacted Delaware oil production for the quarter by about 1400 barrels per day.

I get that all of that sounds like quite a bit of granular give-and-take. Here is what you need to know. As we stands today, I have full confidence in our ability to meet or even exceeded our full-year production capital, while we hold firm on our capital plan.

Also, we will accomplish all of this with a very healthy and safety culture. Our midstream strategy, which we rolled out over three years ago, has created impressive downside protection and a significant shareholder value. It's never been more evident than in the quarter.

Rick mentioned that monetization of nearly $0.5 billion in the quarter with the sale of equity interest in both Whitewater and Oryx II. Remember these sales do not negatively impact our slow capabilities or our rate structure. In Q1, or Delaware oil realizations averaged $0.09 below the WTI when you include our basis hedges.

Finally, despite a significant basis blowout in Waha later in the quarter our natural gas, our natural gas realizations were $0.76 below the NYMEX including our basis hedges. In addition, our midstream partners, Howard Energy are currently commissioning our second 200 million cubic feet a day process in train and it will be in service late in the second quarter.

Now let's turn to Slide 4, and we can talk specifically about the Delaware results. This is a pretty busy slide, but that is because there is a lot going on in the basin and there is so much good stuff to talk about. A hot topic in resource place today is the impact of parent child wells interference.

This is something that we have been focused on since our early efforts in 2016. We now have more than a dozen spacing test, investigating various horizontal and vertical spacing, completion designs, sequencing impacts and they are planted in various parts of our development area.

Of course, commodity price and well cause also significantly contribute to the calculus of seeking the most creative solution. Today, I can humbly say that I believe we are well ahead of our peers in this important work and I have a great deal of confidence in our development plan. That said, we embrace a learning mentality and we will always continue to evolve and improve.

The plot in the top right shows exactly this and some great insight on this very topic. As you can see, we have one, one mile wells and we have seven, two mile wells on this recent pad. The performance of the group of the two mile wells at the top are exceeding what we had held out as our directional guidance for two mile full development.

Also there is one mile well that is exceeding the one mile type curve. Two questions I anticipate from this plot are one, why drill the one mile well and two, why is one of the two mile well underperforming the rest?

Well, as we go back to develop these two mile drilling spacing units, we need to work around the existing delineation wells. In this case, the one mile well compliments another one mile well that we drilled in the opposing sections.

In the case of the underperforming two mile well, we need to tuck this well closer than ideal to the parent well, that is several years old. We needed to do this to get our spacing pattern back in line for the rest of the DSU.

That well will still generate a solid return but is not nearly as economic as the properly spaced well. I liked this plot, because it clearly shows the importance of two mile development as well as getting the spacing right.

I should also note that when we first presented our one mile, one million barrel type curve, it was for parent wells. As you can see, we have been able to drive well performance to the point that we can maintain that same type curve, even as we move to full child development mode and that is a really big deal.

On the left side of the slide, you can see the efficiency gains we are achieving on the drilling and completions front. Our days from spud to rig release have improved from 32 days in 2018 to 23 days in Q1. As we move to delineation to development, we have more room for improvement. Recently, we had a two mile well with a record spud to rig release in just under 16 days. The team is already looking for improvements beyond that impressive mark.

On the completion side, our lateral feet completed per day has improved approximately 90% over the last year. Many of the efficiency gains are directly tied to the changes we made as a result of the Pecos State project.

The gains has allowed us to utilize one frack crew for a very efficient five rig program that we are now running. Last year, we would have needed almost two full frack crews to keep up with five rigs running at a slower pace.

Now let's turn to Slide 5 and let’s talk about the Delaware midstream. Our midstream strategy continues to deliver. The objectives of our strategy are to capture physical flow assurance and have a diversified transportation portfolio to multiple markets to enhance value and minimize downside risk. The impact of this strategy is evident when looking at the first quarter realized prices.

The plot in the top left shows monthly realized oil price and how we stacked up relative to WTI. The results show that we have taken very significant risk out of the system. This is still a very dynamic market and can change quickly. In fact, the June Midland basis is back out to $5.50.

Know that we are protected when the basis is blown out and just as importantly, we are not massively underwater when the basis closes backup. Although gas is not a financial driver the same way the oil is, we also pay attention in that market and do every things can to protect downside risk.

As you can see in the top right, our realized prices have hung in very well even in a very disrupted Waha market. When you include the value that we have created marketing the open capacity we have within our contracts, we have essentially closed the gap all the way back to NYMEX prices. Once again, our focus is on physical flow assurance and diversity of markets. When that strategy is executed properly, these are the results that you get.

Now let's look forward a bit. In the back half of 2019, approximately 75% of our Delaware barrels will receive Gulf or international pricing. This percentage increases to over 80% in 2020. I think it's important to remind everyone that many of our take way contracts our Midland were signed well before the Midland basis became an industry-wide concern. This is the reason, our weighted average cost is so much lower than the current market spread.

As you can see in the bottom right bar chart, our transport contracts are well in-the-money, despite the tightening of the Midland WTI spread, this bar chart shows the relative uplift to MEH pricing. With many of our barrels actually receiving international pricing, the actual spread is even higher then what is depicted here on the chart.

I would like to point out that with the pipeline projects coming on late in 2019, our transport costs will actually decreased by about a $1 a barrel in 2020 and our exposure to international pricing will increase. This also continues to support our work to get light barrels to the preferred international markets.

Let's turn to Slide 6 and I will discuss our work in Williston basin. The Williston delivered a strong 8% sequential growth quarter-on-quarter. This was accomplished despite severe winter temperatures.

First quarter winter weather and road restrictions have impacted the timing of two pads coming on in the second quarter, our Badlands pad and the Spotted One pad have both been pushed out about a month from their planned timing.

This chart on the slid never gets old. We have shown this several times but it continues to amaze me each time we update it. The plot shows the average 12 month cumulative oil production for all WPX wells drilled in Williston from 2012 to 2019.

Our lock in Williston has always been top tier but this chart shows that we are continually pushing ourselves to raise the productivity bar from this incredible lock. In addition, we have gained ground on well costs and we are headed back below $7 million for drill, complete and equip well costs including artificial lift.

As you can see the start of 2019 is looking to be very even improvement over 2018. This is driven by the results we are seeing on the Good Voices, Young Bird, Plenty Sweet Grass pads.

Now, I will turn it over to our CFO, Kevin Vann for the financial updates.

Kevin Vann

Thank you, Clay. As obvious, compelling progress in our operations and in our financial results. Speaking of in my remarks last quarter, I referenced how we comp the debt. During the Q&A the comment was rightfully challenged.

At the time we had conquered our year-end leverage goal. We did it of course, but then we set a new target. True to our Company D&A, we are still putting downward pressure on that metrics. As Rick mentioned earlier, we expect to be at a turn and a half by the end of this year. Many companies don't have the underlying assets to continue to improve their leverage especially at $55 crude pricing, we do.

Constantly getting better is a big deal. It generate new value, maximizes our portfolio and most importantly helps strengthen margins. And that is part of what makes our disciplined story so good. For us staying disciplined is bigger than just sticking with a plan.

We also have the discipline to know that the race brand is never over. We compete against the market every day, and in our business its either fight or fall behind. You don't have to guess where we stand on that.

Now let's turn to Slide 8 and review our first quarter results. For the quarter, at 96.1000 barrels per day our oil production is 46% higher than the same period 2018. Our Williston basin drove this increase. From a sequential quarter perspective, we were effectively flat to the fourth quarter.

Again, as Clay mentioned, we were negatively impacted by approximately 1400 barrels a day as a result of weather that caused unplanned downtime in Delaware. Despite these weather related issues our full-year guidance is not impacted.

On an equivalent basis, we are up 51% since the first quarter of last year. For the first quarter, we are reporting adjusted EBITDAX of $312 million, which is $112 million higher than last year. This 56% growth in EBITDAX is impressive given our realized oil prices in 2019 were nearly $10 a barrel lowers than 2018.

We did benefit from some modest hedge gain for this quarter, but more importantly our realized margins per barrel continue to improve. We had indicated many times in the past that our asset base generates great returns even at $50 crude with realized pricing around $52 per barrel this quarter, the results continue to confirm those statements.

With these first quarter results in the books and the remaining forecasts the balance of 2019 again I'm pleased to say that our leverage will be approximately 1.5 terms by the end of the year, and we will be generating free cash flow in excess of $100 million.

For the quarter, our operating costs have trended right as we expected, and nothing has changed regarding our expectations for the rest of 2019. For the quarter, we are reporting adjusted net income of $22 million versus a net loss of $22 million in 2018. The improvement was driven by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDAX.

However, our DD&A was $58 million higher than last year, despite this absolutely increase, our DD&A rate continued its downward trajectory by nearly $2 per barrel. Same story, at different quarter here, we are drilling better wells at lower costs.

Our capital expenditures incurred for the first quarter totaled $425 million. Of this amount $102 million was for land and surface acres acquired during the quarter, which we had guided to previously and were funded by the sale of our Whitewater equity investment.

All other capital expenditures totaled $323 million and keep us in line with our full-year guidance. As you have already heard in this call, our capital plan for this year is our capital plan. We will remain disciplined.

Turning to Slide 9, you have heard Rick discuss the additional free cash flow that we will be generating this year. You have also heard about the amazing returns on capital invested we have realized from equity investments in two pipeline projects.

The next obvious question, one for which I have been asked repeatedly over the last couple months is what is WPX going to do with all that additional cash flow. I have answered that question with the following.

First of all, we need to see the higher commodity prices realized into cash. We are four months into the year, we is still have a lot of ball to play this year. As far as expected proceeds from our recently announced Oryx II monetization, if you read 10-Q that will be filed today, you will see that we had just about the same amount pulled over as we did at year-end. Those proceeds will be used to pay off the revolver.

So again, our capital plan for 2019 is unchanged and unwavering. We are absolutely committed to it. As a matter of fact, we even changed the metrics that drive our annual incentive program. This annual incentive program establishes the behaviors that we want to reward our employees

At least 50% of those metrics now incorporate some kind of capital or cost control and incentivize the behaviors of sticking to our capital plan and generating the free cash flows that we have discussed this morning.

Though our metrics are designed but if we outspend our capital plan, the result is punitive to all WPX employees. We take this seriously. In previous years, those metrics were more aligned with growing the cash flows to reduce leverage. Again, we set a leverage goal, established the compensation metrics to align employees to that goal and guess what, we did it.

Now, we are pivoting, our goals to continue to create shareholder value much like we have done over the last three years. As we begin to accumulate free cash flow on the balance sheet, our ability to begin returning value to shareholders comes into clarity.

With that, I will turn back to Rick for some closing comments.

Richard Muncrief

Thank you, Kevin. As you and Clay discussed, our commitment of continuous improvement really shows in our results. As we said in a recent annual letter to shareholders, we will work hard to keep earning your trust by focusing on margin growth and precise capital execution.

Yes, we are positioned well for 2019, but we are also well positioned for 2020 and beyond. Our plan is simple and it can be summed up in three words, sustained value creation. Simply put that is our job every day.

At this time, we can now open the lines for questions and I will turn it back to the operator.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Gabe Daoud from Cowen. Your line is open.

Gabe Daoud

Hey, good morning Rick and good morning everyone. May be just starting in the Delaware, obviously volumes down a bit here quarter-over-quarter and there is some weather at sale. But can you maybe just give a little bit more color around the Delaware in 1Q and just how volumes trend over the next couple of quarters particularly just given the number of wells you guys did turn on in Q1 and the also considering your - how Q2 volume look, not just in Delaware, but I guess also just overall, considering your comments on Bakken? Thank you

Clay Gaspar

Sure. Yes. I will take that, this is Clay. You are right. Obviously the turning line numbers on a quarterly basis is so important, but I would argue they are probably more important for the trailing quarter than they are in the current quarter.

As an example of the 31 wells we brought on the Q1, about eight of those were in the last couple of weeks of the quarter really netting no material gain for the first quarter. We will continue to see steady progress in second, third, and fourth in Permian. On the Williston side, it is a little bit more lumpy bring on some big pads. They tend to kind of come and go. You have seen that, in our prior numbers you can track over time.

I would suspect as we are rolling the numbers forward, plan on the Permian being kind of that steady growth quarter-after-quarter and in Williston, as I mentioned in the call in my prepared remarks, second quarter is going to be a little bit light and then third and fourth quarter will be pretty strong Williston. Hope that helps.

Gabe Daoud

Yes, thanks Clay, thanks for that. And then maybe just a follow-up. You mentioned in the press release $100 million plus or so of free cash this year and then obviously you combine that with some of the midstream proceeds, it seems like you have enough dry powder for maybe moving on to think about accelerating that capital return timeline, but any specific updated thoughts on that? Are we still kind of waiting on corporate base decline to moderate a bit?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, you know we are going to watch this thing, I think if you ask Kevin, he can always say first things first, let's get the proceeds in from the sale and let's watch this year and see how it progresses, and as I said earlier, we are very, very confident in our plan, but I think first things first, let's go ahead and get the cash in the door and we will go from there.

Kevin Vann

Yes. The current commodity pricing - the proceeds that you know we expect we will be receiving this quarter from our works to sale, that definitely helps accelerate kind of the foundation that we need in order to lean into a dividend or some type of other return a value to shareholders.

But, I will preface all that the same, we need to realize this - we need to see what the balance of this year does and then we also need to be thinking about what 2020 looks like in terms of commodity prices and then just what our base cash flows look like in that environment.

Gabe Daoud

Awesome. Thanks a lot everyone.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield from Stifel. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Good morning all and congrats on a strong ops update. Perhaps for Rick or Kevin, over the last several weeks the gas figure as this become the topical discussion for Permian producers in light of recent Waha prices, while your gas was relatively insulated due to the strategic actions taken on a midstream side. Could you share your thoughts and views on local gas macro and how long gas prices could remain depressed in basin?

Richard Muncrief

I think, there is going to be a lot of gas coming on over the next several years in the Permian. And so I think, you are going to see some pressure led pricing. There are numerous projects on the drawing board from an industry perspective, I think it's just going to help alleviate part of that. But, there is going to be a lot of gas coming on.

I'm going to turn it over to Greg Horne, who is our VP of midstream and marketing and let him give you a little more detail around that.

Greg Horne

Sure. Thanks, Rick. Maybe the only other color I would add to this is that we have seen this situation occur in a number of basins that many folks in the management team here WPX have been involved in past.

And really, this being an oil basin, people are very focused on oil and we have got a lot of folks that also have a lot of gas background at WPX as well. So from a macro situation, the way we look at what is going on out in the Permian basin is that, you certainly infrastructure to evacuate the gas from Waha to get it to the Golf.

And there is a number of pipelines that I think this year again this pipe and then there is another one that comes on in 2020. Depending on let's say global demand, the health of the economy, et cetera, if we continue on the phase that we are on, you kind of need a pipe maybe everyone to one and a half years.

So you will continue to see this pressure, especially in shoulder seasons, which is what we are in now and we expect that Permian gas will continue to be pressured, so you will have to certainly keep an eye on the future and be sync up with what the demand is that is coming down the road.

Richard Muncrief

One thing I may add is, if you look at Permian producers, I think with the strong balance sheets, you know you have got a lot of majors that obviously have big presence there. I think overtime people will get it. They will sign up for firm transportation, underpin some of these projects and I think it will be a big plus. But at the end of the day, producers have recognize the importance of the associated gas and be ready to handle it.

Derrick Whitfield

Helpful color. And as my follow-up, perhaps for Clay, Referenced in Slide 4, could you speak to what is driving the relative performance of these wells. If I recall, your 1.7 times rule of thumb multiply it for long lateral development is really based on unbounded wells. These wells are clearly bounded a point you referenced in your prepared comments.

Clay Gaspar

Yes. I think the mass holds. So, the 1.7 for those that haven't heard me talk about that before, as we walk into the Delaware basin, I mean very early on the question was if you are going to do all the plan work with the uptick or the benefit in doing so. And I said historically speaking, you kind of see a 1.3-ish multiple on cost and 1.7 or may be 1.8 multiple on EUR productivity and obviously that is a very accretive proposition.

So what we are seeing here that 1.7 is holding true. Your question is, hey, that was kind of apparent-to-parent. The mastered work on child-to-child. As you see on the one mile well that we have on this plot, it's a fully bounded well as well. And so, as its outperforming that one million barrel type curve, take the 1.7 times it, we are still seeing that uptick and that is something we are really proud of.

I don't think it's kind of one of those subtleties that can kind of get lost, but we throughout that type curve as a parent well knowing that we are quickly moving to a development mode and really trying to understand this well-to-well interference.

Our well performance has caught up or I would say outpaced the degradation of the well-to-well interference, and so it ends up being a wash. And when it’s a wash and kind of its kind of lost on the casual observer, but it's a really big deal.

We are really proud of that one million barrel type curve for these child wells, full development mode for one mile lateral and you could see here that 1.7 multiple holds up really well for a fully-bounded two mile development. So really exciting. It's a very insightful plot, pretty excited to have that talk from.

Derrick Whitfield

It’s very helpful. Thanks for your time guys.

Clay Gaspar

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Will Thompson from Barclays. Your line is open.

William Thompson

Hey, good morning guys. It sound obviously there is a clear emphasis on your plan is to hold the line of 2019 CapEx. And you have captured some meaningful cost savings in what sounds like more structural efficiency gains. But, given last quarter, there was some discussion about adding Permian rig at some point down the line. Correct me if I'm wrong, but the belief was that you under scale the five Permian rigs, particularly with some leasehold activity. Just want to get your current thoughts on 2020 and beyond. And maybe what could be the capital efficient gains that you could do decide to add a rate down the line?

Richard Muncrief

Well, I think one thing we need to do is continue to focus on these efficiencies and we are really, really pleased. And I think that would drive rig count those sorts of things. But the bottom line is, it couldn’t be on the CapEx and you can keep a focus on free cash. I think you will hear us really talking more and more about is a capital spending. And I think that that will drive what your rig count actually is.

I think play and the team are doing a nice job. Managing, covering our acreage or CDCs that we may have to deal with. While at the same time building out infrastructure. And infrastructure could be pipe, it could be redundant power systems and that sort of thing. It’s one of the things we are really looking at as we have tested with a lot of our growth out there.

Not just us, but a lot of our ops. You can have straight line area, it's going to rock this there is no world. And so a lot of focus from a lot of good companies. But what you see is you see infrastructure getting stress. I mean we are seeing it on the power side and so we are going to be attacking that.

So I think from a Permian rig counts perspective, Clay and the team will just balance all that and see what the net effect is, but just please hear us that we are really focused on generating free cash.

William Thompson

Okay. that is helpful color. And then regarding your early work on the midstream arrangement, so you are clearly seeing the benefit on closing the GAAP with WTI pricing even before the basis swaps, with 80% of 2020 volumes are typical into international Gulf Coast pricing, would look under $2 of transport costs based on that slide. Should we think about modeling a premium to WTI at some point. Just share on how - that is going to play out?

Richard Muncrief

You know I think it's all going to look at what the strengths of Brent is. I mean that spread is going to drive a big part of that. But I do think we are well positioned with the arrangements that we have had and that is the thing that gets us really, really excited about where Permian growth that we are going to see over the next several years and you don’t see more of that exposure. So I think it's going to really lead to some very, very nice net backs well head.

William Thompson

Excellent. Thanks for talking my questions.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks.

Our next question comes from line of Brad Heffern from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brad Heffern

Hey, good morning everyone. Rick, I was wondering if I could just get your updated thoughts on M&A. Obviously we have, at least one of the big players getting bigger. So your thoughts on the importance of scale either through you guys doing a new acquisition or some sort of merger of equals would be interesting? Thanks.

Richard Muncrief

Well, you know obviously the large transaction that is underway out there with Anadarko, it’s going to be real interesting to see where that - how that really plays out. And I'm surprised actually there is not a third player in there that seems like a logical player in that role. So we will see how that all plays out.

But, as far as WPX perspective, we have shown that we can operate quite well. We like our assets and so I think we are going to just focus this year on our portfolio and I really like the growth that we are going to see. We have talked about 20% growth over 2018, living within cash flow, generating some free cash and I think that is going to be our focus.

We always have opportunities come our way for small acreage, there are not even - some of them are small note and not even bolt-ons, but I think our team will continue to look at those and try to optimize our portfolio and focus on that.

So, that is kind of where we are at a little bit, there a lot to talk about the M&A out there, but for every positive out here, a lot of people that push back on things. And so, until the market gets more receptive a lot of talk but I think people are going to be by in large on the side lines. We will wait and see.

Brad Heffern

Okay. Thanks for that. And then there has been more talk about West Texas slide and general current quality discounts in the Delaware. I was wondering if you could talk about, A, sort of what your average API is across the production and B, if you are seeing any issues with that in any areas?

Greg Horne

Sure. I will take stab at that. This is Greg Horne. That is a good question, appropriate concern and here is how I would answer it for WPX, regarding kind of light barrel on the discount and then I will may be let Clay opine on the gravity.

We have largely demonstrated a core competence at WPX identifying constraints or opportunities in the market and then taking action to mitigate those risks will position the Company to be in advantage position. So regarding a light barrel discount we saw it coming and locked in physical deals with fixed discount to WTI for equity barrels.

So for example, if the discount goes to $2, $3, $5 we are in good shape, we are protected well below those levels that is kind of for the balance of 2019. Beyond 2019 we have got the P66 Gray Oak line coming on where the WPX holds capacity. Our capacity ramps from 2020 towards the end of this year when there is early in service Q4, quickly goes to 30 and then eventually goes up to about 50 overtime.

So, really is more long haul capacity opens up later this year and into 2020 where our barrels move to core pits and down to Golf in general, hit the export markets, that is where those markets desire the live barrel. So, we see that discount, just in general for the basin being alleviated a little bit when pipes come on, but for WPX, we have taken care of it in 2019.

Richard Muncrief

Yes. I will just add something and reiterate a point. Gravity 50 plus, we are just over 50 probably on a lot of barrels, 48 to 52 is the range. Remember on a worldwide basis, that is not a negative. Much of the world crave those barrels and so the trick is, not to be stuck in West Texas with a bunch of barrels where there is not a local market for it.

So as Greg mentioned, getting the barrels to the Gulf Coast really open this up to that international kind of a premium market that we are really excited about. So, we have done a great job of mitigating kind of the time between now and when those pipes come on and then once the pipes are then we are freed up to market the barrels internationally.

Brad Heffern

Great. Thanks for your answers.

Richard Muncrief

You bet.

Brian Downey

Great, thanks for taking the questions. On the co-development, you have clearly have solid results out of the [CER] (Ph) pad there and you indicated additional wells on that same time the X, Y and upper and lower A. You also touched on some of the lower Wolfcamp intervals and Hattie pad as delineate acreage there. Medium-term, would you start adding any Wolfcamp Bs or other zones in your co-development plans in any of your areas and does that affects the calculus as you mentioned on co-development?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, I think it's a great question. We think about this a lot. We actually recently tested a B well in conjunction with a Wolfcamp A development right in the middle of state line. The results are telling us that where we are picking the landing zones in the A, and the landing zone, this particular landing zone in the B is that there is not hydraulic communication between the two.

So what that does, it freezes up from needing to co-develop the B at the same time as the A. Now in the right rig program, right commodity price, right environment, we certainly could do that. But right now, we are trying to take bite size pieces and make sure that what we leave behind is ready for a rig to come back and be in a very good productive state.

Now contrast that down with in the Sand Lakes area, what we are finding that B landing zone is in hydraulics communication with the Wolfcamp A. So when you see us have a program down there we will actually be developing the B the lower A, the upper A and the X, Y all at the time in one rig visit.

So it's really a little bit unique to the area, you mentioned that was a little further out to the east on what we call the river tracks. We have tested the B, we have tested the D, tested the A, obviously the D is clearly in a different flow horizons. But we continue with a relatively small percentage of our overall capital to continue to test these landing zone and understand the bigger picture.

I will point back to the 41,44. The other reason I like it so much, it sits right in the middle of state line. And it's very representative of the two mile development that is the heart of what we are going to be doing as an organization for the next several years.

That is the basis of our growth program. And so it's very encouraging, really excited to see these results. And again, on the back of some really good technology, we applied, we have learned form, we are creating massive value when you pull all that together.

Brian Downey

Great. That is very helpful. Any ancillary effects there as you go towards the B, I know the gas cut and oil cut changed a little bit. Anything on that front?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, generally speaking, as you are going down on section from the X, Y down to the D, you are lessening oil, increase gas. We mentioned in the release one of the wells that we drilled in Hattie, we had I think an A and a D, maybe a B as well. The D well in that particular case was 26% oil.

So obviously, that is significantly lower than the preponderance of our development, right in state line, we are just north of 50%, call it 50%, 55% oil for the Wolfcamp A. It would be the same thing in state lines you move down in section it becomes a little bit gas here.

The good news is, you get a lot more energy. The EUR is going to be higher, the flow rates are higher. And so there is some interesting trade off and in the right commodity mix, the right commodity pricing environment, these will become compelling and we will queue them up and get ready developed at some point in the foreseeable future.

Brian Downey

Great. I really appreciate the color. Thanks guys.

Greg Horne

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann from Suntrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning guys. Clay or Rick, you guys done a great job of just creating value around your midstream and my question is around sort of on a forward. Do you still see, a number of other ways to create internal midstream value whether it's with the water system or JVs or you know and the other things you have.

Richard Muncrief

Yes, you know Neal, we do have a water system who has a lot of value there, the JV a lot of value there. But, the other thing I would think a lot of folks don’t understand is once you have shown an established track record or value creation and investing at the right time and monetizing at the right time. You get more opportunities coming your way.

And so that is one of things we are really focused on is just looking at opportunities and seeing if that fits with us and - in our capital budget and then we are going to be once again one side of broken record, but we are going to be very, very disciplined around that. But we do see from time-to-time some opportunities present themselves that are very intriguing.

So I think on the water and the JV, we will continue. There is still more somewhat I think immature, really excited about the recycling capabilities that we now have and that is growing part of our business. So, I think you will just continue to see value growth in both of those arenas with water gathering and the JV.

Clay Gaspar

Neal, I will just add a quick comment. I completely agree with Rick's thoughts around water and all the other things we have talked around the gas that we have been ahead of the market on, this light barrel business, I mean, clearly we have got that box checked as well.

Think about the announcement from the last quarter, the TPLT, the surface acreage, that opens up a whole new arena of value creation for us. On the call, I believe, I tried to convey how important and value creating this $100 million investment is going to be the Company.

I can tell you as we stands today, we clearly see time-and-time again, opportunities coming our way because of that position that we hold. Multiple times over potential value creation of what we have invested in it. So, it lines up exactly with what Rick was talking about and what your question was around our culture of thinking about four value creation in creative ways.

Neal Dingmann

Great. Thank you very much.. And then, just a follow-up, Clay, you significantly added that surface acreage around sale, and lastly could you maybe comment on the benefits you are seeing from that and has anything changed that you think you will continue to see just sort of the fruits to that labor?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. Neal, that is exactly that I was talking about the TPLT, that is maybe a little bit inside speak on the surface acreage. We invested $100 million last quarter to buy 14,000 acres over the heart of our Stateline field.

How that is materializing in value, I could tell you it's dealing with other surface center, making sure that all of this value creation Rick was just talking about around the water business and recycling, that is imperative that you have a strong land position, because otherwise the surface owners can essentially hold you hostage to a lot of the decisions you would like to make.

But it's also really showing value in our conversations peer-to-peer with other operators. They see the value creation opportunity that we have and the opportunities that we are seeing for trades, working deals with some of our partners, I think those things are continuing flow our direction, really on the back of this surface acreage acquisition.

Neal Dingmann

Thanks Clay for all the details.

Clay Gaspar

You bet.

Our next question comes from the line of Kashy Harrison from Simmons Energy. Your line is open.

Kashy Harrison

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking my questions. So I'm just wondering if you guys could share some color on how you think about maintenance CapEx to hold the year-end 2019 oil rates slide into 2020 just given all the cost improvements that you are seeing in the Delaware here more recently.

Clay Gaspar

Okay. Yes, Kashy it's Clay. What we talked about is fourth quarter, fourth quarter we are reiterating the 5% to 10% growth on the oil curve. That is obviously replacing a lot of the base decline.

As we continue at this pace, our base decline is significantly shallow in. And so as you march through time, that maintenance capital piece becomes smaller and smaller, compounded by the fact that well cost is going down, efficiencies are going up. So if you think, of our DC&F investment for this year, $1 billion to $1.1 billion for 5% to 10% growth.

Now, we are talking about generating free cash flow on that same investment. Obviously, it's something less than that, without giving you a stab of a specific number, I can just tell you, all of the metrics are moving in the right direction in that regard from the time component and from a cost components as well.

Kashy Harrison

That makes sense. And then the year-over-year improvement in Williston well performance, that was certainly interesting, just given the last year was augmented by North Sunday Ireland. And so maybe a question for Clay. Is the right way to think about what you all consider to be core Williston, does that well performance look like what we saw in 2018. And what we are starting to see in 2019. Should we think about that kind of well performance as your core wells moving forward?

Clay Gaspar

Let me think about out financial - that I think, yes, we are clearly testing broader geographic area. Most of the balance of our inventory is representative of what we are doing now. Not just in the first quarter, but this year, last quarter, over this time period, you see us - if you keep an eye on our rigs, we are not just kind of hold up the one corner of our acreage position, moving quite a bit around the acreage position.

Now I will say we have a significant step out to the southeast, the Badlands Kash, that is one of the two well pad that was delayed this quarter, seen first quarter into second quarter. That is an important step out.

Maybe I will talk about it in the next quarter might even be the quarter after, that is testing a little bit different rock. We are encouraged by what we have seen so far from a drilling and completion standpoint, but the real test is productivity and how that ultimately translates into value.

Kashy Harrison

That is it for me. Thanks again.

Clay Gaspar

Thanks Kash.

Our next question comes from the line of Leo Mariani from KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Leo Mariani

Hey guys, wanted to touch on the Permian oil pricing as you roll into 2020. I appreciate that, you get some step up in terms of the pricing there. I was hoping you could take that kind of 80% of your barrels that go to either the Gulf Coast market or international markets and maybe give me some sense of what the split is between international versus Gulf Coast there?

Clay Gaspar

We haven't gone on that level of detail on that split and we just talk about in an overall bucket MEH and international or Gulf Coast and international, it's several contracts, we do quite a bit of work to get into that granularity. It's probably something we are not willing to share at this point.

Leo Mariani

Okay. I guess just following up on you are comment about some of the delays in the Bakken. It certainly sounds like you are expecting to see Bakken production come down a little bit in the second quarter versus first quarter here. Just wanted to get an overall sense, you know the Permian is going to grow a little bit, when you sort of add all that together, do you think you will see some sequential oil production growth in Q2 or we want to kind of wait till Q3?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. I think the jury still out on the second quarter. We would like to have the continued growth quarter-over-quarter-over-quarter. As you know, this business can be a little bit bumpy. So, we don't have precise number for you on the second quarter. But certainly, when you look at the impact in third and fourth, we are really comfortable reiterating our full-year number.

And so, I would ask you to keep your eye on a little bit larger price you know timing shift is 30 days for a couple of pads, especially winter weather that is no negative indication of our geology, or inventory, or quality of what the work that we are doing.

We have made a call on the back of safety and making sure that were doing the right thing. Stand by that every day and there will probably be obviously some negative impacts that we will see quarter-over-quarter. We will take that - another day and look forward to third quarter.

Leo Mariani

Okay. That makes a perfect sense for sure. And just wanted to follow-up on your comments around sort of the improved efficiencies and cycle times in the Delaware. Just trying to get a sense of whether or not you could kind of translate that into sort of what the current well cost are in Delaware versus where it may have been say six months ago? Just try to kind of qualify some of the benefit there.

Clay Gaspar

Yes. I think we continue to make really good improvements. We had indicated our expectations for 2019. We are hoping to approach for one mile, 1.5, two miles, $7 million , $8.5 million and $10 million per well for those individual components of those individual types of wells.

I would tell you today we are there. We probably have additional room going forward and so we are ahead of schedule on some of those cost improvements that we had identify from last year, material improvement, we have already achieved kind of the tail end of the first quarter. We will benefit from that really for the balance of the year and I know my team, I continue improvements even beyond that.

Leo Mariani

Okay. Thank you.

Clay Gaspar

And I should note that it does include drilling completions, the facilities artificial lift, if you are comparing apples-to-apples make sure that all included.

Leo Mariani

That is great. Thanks.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin McCurdy from Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Your line is open.

Kevin McCurdy

Hey guys, my questions are already asked. Thank you.

Clay Gaspar

Okay. Thank you Kevin.

Richard Muncrief

Thank you, Kevin.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Singer from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning. A couple of follow-ups, I joined a little late, apologize if you have already touched on. First, on the Bakken, you highlighted as we talked about a couple of questions ago the continued improvement you are seeing in the type curve. Can you provide a little bit more color on the drives of this particularly this year, the lateral lengths versus quality of location selection versus other drivers and really trying to get down to the sustainability or the continued potential for improvement here?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, Brian, it's certainly not lateral length, we have been drilling right up to 10,000 feet per well, pretty consistently for several years. It's not a geology difference. Obviously, we have had the same relative footprint for several years.

What it comes down to you is just very what I would call minor tweaks that in cumulative effect they continue to improve, how we are placing the sand, how we are pumping the jobs, how we are flowing the wells back, how we are thinking about all the small inputs that come in. It's dozens and dozens of things that we continually tweak, perforation design, perforation size, perforation clustering, some of the techniques that we are using to getting the efficient work done.

All those kind of - remember, Williston is pretty far in the maturity spectrum. And so you are not going to see us have a breakthrough 180 to return on a lot of the work we are doing there. We are not searching for the landing zones, we are not searching for kind of incremental big pieces of gains.

I think what we are finding is continuing to be thoughtful and smart, we are transferring knowledge, not just from the Delaware basin, but from other basins around the country and continues to chip away and continue to make improvements.

Brian Singer

Great, thank you. And then with regards to the cost reduction that you have highlighted, what speaks into your CapEx budget for the year relative to what you have demonstrated and what you expect through the remainder of the year?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. We have in the budget - we had planned on a reduction during the first quarter into the second quarter and then achieving that. I will talk in terms of one mile laterals on the prior question, I talked about scaling it up. But just for simplicity one mile laterals we talked about approaching a $7 million well cost by sometime midyear.

We are a little ahead of schedule on that. I think with our continued improvements, I see this probably going below that at some point this year. So we are a little head on what we projected, overall well costs. Obviously that scales up to the two miles we had planned on approaching $10 million and I would expect that we are there now and working towards going below that at some point this year.

Brian Singer

And if I could just follow-up on that. If you end up below to a point where you have flexibility in your CapEx budget, would you come in under budget or would you drill more, get more wells drilled for the same budget?

Richard Muncrief

You know I think you are going to put me under budget. That is the bottom line and so we are going to be - you know Brian we have worked really, really hard to get to this point. So we are going to be very, very disciplined on managing our cash.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you.

Richard Muncrief

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Campbell from Tuohy Brothers. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. I thought that the CBR pad drilling and completion time reductions are really remarkable. First, are those reductions reflected in the 17% two mile lateral cost reduction that is also on the slide. Second, can you add some color on the key elements that drove this dramatic improvement and how it will influence future development?

Clay Gaspar

Yes Jeff, I would say part of the reductions are baked into the numbers. We referenced, obviously, first quarter it's a blended average of everything we have done during the quarter. So by end of the quarter or current state, we are seeing the cost materialize, the benefits materialize. And so it's, it's partially in the first quarter, we will really see this even more so at the balance of the year. I'm sorry, was there a second question as well?

Jeffrey Campbell

Yes. I mean particularly - completion time was reduced so much I was just wondering was there any particular variable or variables that contribute to that improvement.

Clay Gaspar

Well that is a little bit of our secret recipe, we don’t talk too much about. But we have definitely made some changes in how we pump the design, we have partnered with a really good company out there, they are incented to basically have pumps in gear as much as possible and so what that allows us to do is take one frack crew and it keeps up with five very efficient drilling rigs.

That makes that frack crew much more profitable for that service company and it allows us to be much more profitable on our well-to-well basis. So it is pump design, it is also some efficiencies, getting the right people out there kind of oil in all the gears and making sure everything is running really well.

And as you can imagine, as we move prior years we are bouncing rigs around different geographic area, we are trying different landing zones, we are trying different are very significant early innings type changes to wells. It's hard for us to get up on the efficiency scale. I'm telling we have turned the corner, especially in Stateline you will continue to see these improvements.

I spoke of a well that we drilled spuds rig release in under 16 days. That is certainly not the best we will ever do. I'm highly confident saying that. The team will continue to chip away at that and make steady progress to drive that efficiency up and productivity up as well.

Jeffrey Campbell

Got it. Thank you. And I just want to ask about I mean the Hattie pad. Just wondering how large the river tracks area is and perhaps how many acres or location or whatever you want to talk about, did you feel the results of de-risk?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. It's three. The river tracks are three, roughly two miles DSUs, a little east of our Sand Lakes area right there on the river obviously. It's an area we needed to hit the CDC, we elected to do some additional delineation work understand that some other zones and we will always have that in our capital budget portfolio, but it's relatively small percentage. We just highlighted those, because they are a little bit unique, they happen to fall this quarter, don't think of it as a new focus area for us. It's a little bit more of a sweetener to kind of our core focus areas.

Jeffrey Campbell

Sounds great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna. Your line is open.

Biju Perincheril

Thanks. Good morning all. Clay, thanks for all the color on your - parent child there that you have and you probably have more data than any of your peers there. So as I look to some of your data, it looks like the 440 foot space pilot that have, maybe it look like those pilot, we could go even a little tighter, but 330 looks like may be a little too tight. I was just wondering if you can talk about obviously in the Stateline area how you are thinking about spacing in the Wolfcamp A?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. I wish it was just as simple as what is fine with the right spacing is and then hit duplicate, duplicate. Obviously things like commodity price in well cost are touched in my prepared remarks are hugely important. If you think about this, as we have this very efficient frack crew and a per well completion cost goes down.

Now I don't know maybe we are a little more incentivized on a per well basis to add more wells, can we afford to do that? Or are we incentivized to increase the completion design, put more sand in the ground, and then we are able to kind of de-space a little bit. Those are kind of things that come into play a little bit on the margins.

The other very important thing, even within Stateline is very consistent, the thickness of the zone is of critical importance. And so some areas as we get into this - the 4144, we were about 130 feet between upper and lower, and I think 110 or 120 feet between the upper and the X, Y.

As that moves out, then you can afford to tighten those wells in, you just have more oil in ground. And you can tighten those wells up a little bit and still achieve that optimal - into achieving the optimal return there.

So a lot of things come into play. You are right, it's somewhere between 330 and 440. We continue to test and refine that. And we are always chasing those the external factors as well and trying to work those in conjunction.

Biju Perincheril

Alright that is helpful. And one of the I guess topics that come up this morning was sort of your Delaware basin oil mix, and it looks like it's more than anything else it was a higher NGL. So I was wondering, one, was there any lingering impact from on the NGL sales number drawn from inventory and from subsidy you had back in third quarter? Or is it a new plan is more efficient in NGL recovery? Or were there any impact from some of the pilots that you are testing?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, I think it's really the latter. You may have noticed our NGL price realizations were a little low as well. What happens is as we go deeper into ethane recovery, with our plan, we have that option, we are always looking at is the ethane better of more value in a gas stream or in a liquid stream.

In this case, we are pushing it towards the liquids. Now what that does is it dilutes your NGL composite analysis so you have more ethane which are cheaper than obviously some of the richer liquids and that draws down your overall NGL per barrel value.

Now what it does, as you pointed out, it increases your volume of barrels. So overall, is the right value proposition. You have set to look at a little bit more holistically, but it's later what you are talking about. We just have a plant that is very efficient, we can dial up that ethane recovery when it's economically beneficial for us and that is what we have done.

Biju Perincheril

Got it. Is the first quarter mix more appropriate for the remainder of the year or do you expect the oil mix to come up a bit?

Clay Gaspar

It really depends. We have the ability to dial that up and back at our plant. And so it depends on the NGL pricing and that is especially ethane.

Biju Perincheril

Got it. That is all. Thank you.

Richard Muncrief

Thank you.

David Sullivan

Operator turn the call over to Rich.

Operator

Thank you. I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Rich Muncrief.

Richard Muncrief

Well we appreciate your time and interest today. If you have any follow-up questions. Feel free to reach out to Dave Sullivan with our IR group. Otherwise, we will see you out on the road at conferences or gearing some industrial visits. So, take care and have a great day.

