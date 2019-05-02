The Best Auto-Industry Stock Buy? Cooper Tire

In the last 5 years, the MMs have picked CTB as profitable buys 3 out of every 4 times it became as well-priced as it is today.

Reward/risk map of Market-Makers’ auto industry forecasts for the next 3- to 4-months’ price range shows Cooper Tire is clearly the best reward/risk tradeoff.

The MMs have skin in both games

They have to handicap both hands at the table. You don’t. So take a look at how they see it. There are better hands to bet on at the Information Networks table, where we just placed this article on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Figure 1



This map of the numbered intersections (between the horizontally measured red scale risks of actual price drawdowns and the vertical measures from the green scale of MM-forecasts' reward expectations) identify the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Locations down and to the right are good; any above the dotted diagonal line are issues with more risk in prospect than gain.

Cooper Tire (CTB) is that location [2], while TSLA is at [7].

The Information Network article translates how to make sense out of the data seen in the comparison Figures 2 and 3, following.

Figure 2

Figure 3

If fundamental evaluation of stocks and what they reflect is your thing, the first calendar quarter of 2019 is now available ere on Seeking Alpha.

Just keep in mind that very well-informed, experienced market professionals also are present to give you additional ways to check out some diverse perspectives. They have demonstrated an ability to make sense out of alternative bets -- day after day, year after year.

Conclusion

When the rubber meets the road, it shouldn’t be coming from your checkbook. Bet with Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) at this point in time instead of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

