The Divergent Paths Of Income And Wealth Inequality

Since the Fed appears officially oblivious to its role in inflating asset bubbles, expect it to pull out all the stops in bolstering asset prices in the future.

By now, everyone is well aware of economic inequality. What might be somewhat obscured is the difference between income inequality and wealth inequality.

The two terms are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same. Income inequality measures the differences in annual inflows of money across the spectrum of earners, whereas wealth inequality measures the differences between individuals' net worths including all assets.

Recent research based on data from the Survey of Consumer Finances compiled by researchers from the University of Bonn in Germany reveals an interesting divergence between the two that has played out over the last 40 years.

One thing that makes the study unique is that it disregards data about the richest of the rich and the poorest of the poor in order to focus on the bulk of America that is neither ultra-rich nor ultra-poor. In so doing, the study attempts to prevent extreme outliers from muddling the data.

As far as income inequality goes, the research paints a familiar picture:

We document that the period from the 1970s to the 1990s was disappointing for the American middle class in terms of income growth: The 25th and 50th percentile experienced real income losses while incomes at the 75th percentile stagnated. While all households saw a return to real income growth from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s, only incomes at the 75th percentile have recovered from the income drop that occurred during the 2008 crisis.

The 25th percentile is the lower-middle class. The 50th percentile is the middle class. Both have experienced falling inflation-adjusted wages since the 1970s, recovering briefly in the early 2000s and now in the mid- to late-2010s. The 75th percentile is the upper-middle class, and though their income has grown slower starting around 1971, it has still grown steadily without falling below the 1971 level.

It's striking to note how rapidly incomes were rising in the 1950s and 1960s, as well as how abruptly the trend changed in the early 1970s.

The story of wealth is quite different. There is not sudden trend change in the early 1970s when it comes to the growth of wealth. Instead, we see most Americans' net worth improving until the late-2000s. In short, the gaps in wealth inequality didn't expand until the Great Recession. "For the 25th percentile of the wealth distribution [the lower-middle class], we find that the financial crisis wiped out all wealth gains that have been made since 1971."

This has led to large gaps in wealth between the lower-middle, middle, and upper-middle class in America. Looking at the whole spectrum of households, the researchers found "that income inequality has been on the rise since the 1970s, but wealth inequality in 2007 was still at the level it was in 1971."

After the Great Recession, however, the wealth of the upper class briefly dipped then continued its upward trend while the wealth of the middle class collapsed. It has not come close to reaching its former high.

The explanation for this is simple: "Changes in asset price induce large shifts in the wealth distribution."

The wealth gap can be explained almost entirely by the differences between the assets held by each class as well as the kind of leverage that is used.

Portfolios at the top of the wealth distribution have a large share in corporate and non-corporate equity, making them very exposed to the stock market; while households in the bottom 90 percent, including the typical middle-class household, are heavily exposed to the housing market with the largest share of assets being housing. What increases the exposure to the housing market further is that household leverage increases the further we move down the wealth distribution.

The middle class is much more likely to prioritize homeownership over investment — or perhaps to view homeownership as a form of investment. Indeed, home prices do tend to rise over time as the population increases. The problem, as many discovered painfully in the Great Recession, is that homeownership for many is essentially a leveraged bet on the housing market. For instance, many in the middle class use FHA loans to put 3.5% down on their first home and subsequently enjoy a rise in wealth (at least on paper) as the home price rises. This and worse (i.e., very low owner equity) was prevalent during the housing bubble years prior to the crash.

The huge spike in middle class wealth in the late 1990s and early 2000s was transient due to being based on an inflated housing market. The combination of low interest rates, a political push for homeownership, and a speculative frenzy in housing sent home prices to unsustainable highs, leading to a crash that took middle class wealth down with it.

Compare the growth in middle class wealth above with the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index:

Though middle class wealth has bounced back somewhat after the Great Recession, the rebound has been much stronger for the upper-middle and upper class who were not so financially devastated by the crash. These were the ones, for the most part, who have steadily bid home prices back up to their present highs.

However, the lower-middle and middle class, who are finally experiencing some decent wage gains, are largely unable to participate in homeownership due to lack of affordability. It took these households, who tended to employ a larger amount of leverage in their homes, much longer to recover. And now they've been left behind.

The Secret of the Rich?

What's the secret of the wealthy? Their secret isn't a secret at all. It's just a matter of the weighting of asset ownership between the rich and the middle class, and which assets have been bolstered most by fiscal and monetary policy decisions.

A much larger portion of the wealth of the wealthy is in businesses (private and public) than in one's primary residence. This may be surprising given the stereotype of the rich family that owns several mansions - one on the West Coast, one on the East Coast, one in the Rockies, a condo in the city, etc. In reality, for the rich in aggregate, non-rented homes make up a relatively small percentage of total assets.

Rather, the largest assets as a percentage of the total are companies, whether they be private businesses and partnerships or publicly traded stocks, mutual funds, or ETFs. The researchers demonstrate that "at any point in time the top 10 percent of the wealth distribution own more than 90 percent of all stock holdings among US households."

Moreover, the wealthy carry a significantly lower amount of housing debt than the middle class.

The researchers write, "The top of the distribution benefits from stock market booms while the leveraged bottom 90 percent of the wealth distribution experiences the largest wealth growth during a boom in the housing market."

Compare the housing price index above to the performance of the stock market in recent decades:

Is it any wonder that the rich have done better? Is it any surprise that wealth inequality has expanded?

For the bottom 50% of households, the vast majority of wealth gains between 1971 and 2007 came in the form of house price appreciation. For the middle and upper-middle class (between 50th and 90th percentiles), around 60% of the wealth gains came from housing. For the top 10%, however, the vast majority of wealth gains came from stock price appreciation. Likewise, the lack of a strong middle class rebound in wealth after the Great Recession is entirely due to house prices.

Most stock ownership is not encumbered with leverage (via margin debt), but most home ownership is. Sharp falls in the stock market are wealth-destroying, but rarely devastating for shareholders. Falls in home prices, on the other hand, are much more malefic, causing great harm when mortgages become underwater, mortgagees default, and homes are foreclosed.

Lessons for Investors

Leveraged homeownership has proven, after a long housing bull run ending with the Great Recession, to be a poor savings vehicle. Home price gains can only be counted for those that purchased at a relatively low price and sell at a higher price. What about those who purchased at an inflated price in 2006 and had to wait ten years just for their home to reach the same market price as their cost basis?

And if home prices fall again, which will inevitably occur in the next recession given their currently high levels, how long will it take middle class buyers of the last few years to see the market value of their home return to the purchase price? This, of course, does not even consider the many costs associated with homeownership (that are not present with stock ownership).

Policymakers would do well to realize that asset bubbles, be they in housing or the stock market, do more harm than good for the bulk of America in the long run. It would be better, in my estimation, to enact policies that encourage the lower and middle classes to rent and save (or invest) until financially prepared to pay a down payment that would give them substantial equity in their own home (and a lower monthly mortgage payment). In lieu of that realization and a corresponding change in policy, it seems that the status quo will more or less continue.

My conclusion here is the same as in my previous article, "Blame (Or Thank) The Fed for Meteoric Wealth Inequality." With no admission of responsibility for its part in the inflation of asset bubbles, the Fed is unlikely to reverse course and cease backstopping markets. Besides, the United States has become so "financialized" that drops in asset prices will have strongly negative effects on a wide range of institutions from pension funds to life insurance companies to banks.

The Fed will do everything in its power to bolster asset prices because it knows that, if it doesn't, another severe financial crisis will ensue. As such, the next recession (or any sizable correction), whenever it comes, will be a great time to buy either stocks or real estate.

Most policymakers do not have the courage and iron will demonstrated by Paul Volcker, who endured many years of being the most hated man in Washington DC so that the country could come out in better economic shape.

Perhaps, someday, we will get another Volcker-esque figure who will raise rates as much as needed to wring asset inflation and excessive debt out of the system. But that would cause much worse financial pain than what occurred in the 1970s and 1980s and would require an almost Christ-like level of self-sacrifice.

I don't see that happening anytime soon. Therefore, prepare for the normal business cycle to take its course and give way to lower asset prices in the years ahead.

