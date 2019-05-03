EssilorLuxottica Looks To Increase Cash Flows Through Synergies

EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF, OTCPK:ESLOY) is the largest eye care company in the world. The merger of the two giants should add several hundred million euros to operating income and fee cash flow in a few years. The stock isn’t cheap but the aging population needing eye care and portfolio of strong brand names should bode well for investors.

From the company's website

The stock trades for €108.50, there are 435 million shares, and the market cap is €47.2 billion. Earnings were €4.08 and the price to earnings ratio is 26.6. The dividend is €1.53 and the dividend yield is 1.4%.

Sales jumped from €6.7 billion in 2015 to €10.8 billion last year. Earnings kept up and grew from €757 million to €1.09 billion over that time frame. Free cash flow was €1.17 billion and the free cash flow yield was 2.5%. A little expensive on that metric. Cash was €1.8 billion and receivables €2.7 billion. The liability side shows €1.7 billion in payables and debt is €3.45 billion in debt. That’s a solid balance sheet.

Luxottica sells vision wear under popular names such as: Ray-ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, Ferrari, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Chanel, Burberry, and dozens of other names. The company also has total eye care clinics such as Pearle Vision and LensCrafters. In October of last year, Luxottica and Essilor merged. Profit margins for the combined companies were an amazing 11.6% last year. The combined companies breakdown of revenues by region were 37.2% in North America, 26.7% Europe, 16% Asia/Africa/Middle East, 6.3% Latin America. Further, the company broke this down as 83.6% lenses and optical equipment, 10.7% sunglasses and readers, and 3% equipment.

From the company's website

Delphin is the controlling shareholder with a 32% stake. In the Annual Report, management merged the two stocks together to show what the return was for the combined companies. From January 1, 2009 to December 31, 2018, the stock averaged 10.7% a year. The Cac-40 (the French index) averaged 3.8%.

Apparently, management is not getting along. Fidelity is leading a proxy fight to get board seats. The company is currently looking for a new CEO to take the helm by the end of 2020. Voloptec International represents current and former Luxottica employees who want a new board seat. The board of directors met recently and rejected calls for independent directors. Big surprise--that means board members would be giving up their own seats.

Management sees growth of 3.5% to 5% for 2019 and earnings growth one to 1.5 times sales growth. Management has also stated that the combined companies should expect €420 million to €600 million in savings that will show in operating earnings. I assume these savings will come from layoffs (which is the unfortunate thing about mergers) and other things such as the distribution of products. Imagine a truck delivering sunglasses. Now that same truck can deliver for both companies.

In a report from Morningstar, the analyst notes that Luxottica has 9,000 retail locations and Essilor serves a whopping 400,000 eye care specialists. Morningstar has a target price of €119 and notes that the combined companies should do well with aging global demographics and strong brand names such as Ray-ban. I definitely can see their point. Morgan Stanley has a target price of €111 and expects organic growth to be 3.7%. If the economy stays strong, these targets could be met. The stock does have a profit margin north of 10%.

Interesting stock. Big fat profit margins north of 10%, aging people around the world who will need eye care, and extremely strong brand names. If synergies between the two could add in free cash flow in a few years, the stock could yield (free cash flow) 3.34%, which is still a little expensive based upon where the stock is at this point. I get this free cash flow number by adding €400 million in costs savings (a more conservative estimate of what management has projected), taken the current free cash flow of €1.17 billion, and dividing by the current market cap of €47.2 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.