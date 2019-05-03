Do You Smell The Coffee? Massimo Zanetti Beverage Is Here For You

Yet investors don’t have a lot of options when it comes to getting exposure to the coffee market worldwide, not to mention the Italian coffee market.

The coffee market is countercyclical and relatively stable, which could play a role in a long-term asset allocation.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage IPO'd four years ago and, so far, it has been the only Italian coffee company listed in the public market.

If you love coffee, you are probably already in love with Italian coffee, since Italians are renowned for being coffee masters.

Even Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had never dared to open a coffee shop in Italy, until a few months ago, although its founder Howard Schultz often declared he was inspired by the Italian espresso culture when he started the company 35 years ago. The reason is simple: Italians usually snob global chain cafes, as they believe that even the worst Italian coffee is better than the rest of the world’s best coffee. Some chain brands, like “Costa” or “Caffè Nero,” have nothing Italian but the name.

Yet, the Italian coffee market is quite widespread, with a plethora of Italian-style bars (or little local bar chains) and many resellers, the biggest ones being Lavazza, Segafredo Zanetti and Illy Caffè.

If you want to get investment exposure to the Italian coffee market and, at the same time, bet on the penetration of the Italian coffee brands around the world, thanks to the product’s outstanding quality, you only have one option: Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (OTC: OTC:MSSZF), the only publicly quoted Italian coffee company.

Zanetti Beverage is a cheap defensive play

Coffee is quite a stable commodity. More importantly, the limited ups and downs (in size) of the coffee market have little correlation with the broad securities prices and economic cycles. If an investor seeks an alternative asset to differentiate their portfolio risk, coffee will be a valid option to consider.

The worldwide coffee market has been growing by a historical average of about 2% CAGR, while Zanetti Beverage Group, hereafter MZBG, has managed to grow its top line by roughly 6% yearly in the last 20 years.

The company is planning to use both organic and inorganic sales to reach its future growth targets. In the last 10 years, it has been particularly active in its M&A operations: Kauai, Boncafé, Nutricafés and, more recently, The Bean Alliance and Caffe Nandi are just some examples of the acquisitions made by the group.

It’s worth mentioning that the company is not a coffee producer. Therefore, it benefits from decreases in raw coffee prices, while it is negatively impacted by sharp increases in supply prices, since it cannot transfer such increases to the final consumers, at least in the short-term.

In any case, MZBG represents a much purer coffee player than the main alternatives found in the market at the moment, namely Starbucks, Strauss Group (Tel Aviv: STRS) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP). Keurig used to have a business operations model that was quite similar to MZBG’s, until last year’s merger with Dr Pepper, which changed the company’s structure considerably.

The following is a fair comparison between the operative metrics of these companies.

Gross Margin Operating Margin FCF/Price Starbucks 30% 15% 10.5% Strauss Group 38% 10.6% 3.2% Keurig Dr Pepper 52% 17% 3.5% Average 40% 14% 6% MZBG 44% 4% 14%

As shown in the table above, MZGB’s actual problem is its business size, still too small to guarantee a solid margin expansion, given the considerable amount of fixed costs the company must sustain to carry its business. Gross margin and the FCF level are very promising though.

On a value basis, the Italian company appears to be traded at a big discount:

P/B P/S D/E Starbucks 80 4 7 Strauss Group 5 2 1 Keurig Dr Pepper 1.8 5.4 0.6 Average 29 3.8 2.9 MZBG 0.7 0.24 0.7

The problem is, again, ZBG’s top line, which has been decreasing in the last few years and is currently too small.

In any event, Forex and the adoption of a new accounting method in 2018 (IFRS15) negatively impacted the company’s results. A homogenous comparison would show a decrease in the top-line of roughly 4% YoY. Gross and operating margin improved, as the company benefited from lower green coffee prices in 2018 (which, at the same time, depressed its top-line).

Overall, its revenue’s growth pattern remains intact, as MZBG has little exposure to emerging fast-growing markets. Moreover, its high margin business (cafés, which are a part of the bigger Food Service business and are made up of the company’s franchise chain of bars) is likely to increase its contribution to the company’s top-line in the coming years.

As shown in the picture above, Asia-Pacific & Cafés accounts for less than 9% of the company’s business. MZBG’s growth perspectives mostly rely on this segment.

Dividend yield is more than 3% at the current stock price, or €0.19 per share, with a payout ratio of 32.8% against €0.17 per share and a payout of 32.6%.

Its debt load is considerable and it could represent another legitimate reason for such a cheap stock price. We are talking about roughly €220M against a total book value of €319M. However, the debt load has been decreasing and so has the interests paid (-12% YoY), with an interest coverage ratio as high as 5.

This means that all the debt MZBG is carrying has quite a low interest rate (less than 3% overall), mostly not fixed.

This could eventually mean bad news from a financial standpoint, since investors tend to believe that interest rates are set to climb in the short or medium term, even though this doesn’t seem to be the case now, especially in Europe.

In any case, the company’s debt edges close to the fluctuations of the EURIBOR.

Bottom Line

Coffee is a reliable commodity, with a stable and somehow countercyclical multiyear level of growth. Thus, an investment in the coffee market will make sense in the long run.

Even though it’s possible to buy commodity futures and coffee ETFs directly, investors could be better off with acquiring stakes in coffee companies.

A tempting option is a relatively small Italian company: Massimo Zanetti Beverage S.p.A., which is trading at a significant discount against its peers these days. Moreover, this company is less exposed to the fast-growing emerging markets, and it could progressively benefit from the increase in its foreign operations.

At the end of the day, MZBG is one of the purest coffee-players present in the public market, even though it’s not involved in the green coffee production.

On the other hand, it’s worth mentioning that the company’s biggest coffee supplier, Cofiroaster SA, is controlled by the Zanetti family, which owns more than two thirds of the MZBG shares.

Supply purchases are verified by independent financial accountants, namely PwC, to assure that the transactions happen at the current market prices.

