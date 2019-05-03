ConocoPhillips: Three Companies In One

COP is so undervalued that one analyst asked the CEO if he was not concerned the company could be the next takeover target.

In spite of "liquidation" comments, the truth is the company has a 30-year tier-1 resource base that is, effectively, "three Conocos in one".

My followers know I am bullish on "super-independent" O&G producer ConocoPhillips (COP). The company's recent Q1 EPS report is exhibit #1 as to why. After delivering $5.5 billion in free cash flow last year, the company delivered another $1.3 billion in FCF (and $1.60/share in profit) during what most analysts considered a challenging quarter. Consider that Exxon Mobil (XOM) was able to generate only $2.9 billion in upstream profits as compared to COP's $1.8 billion despite having 3x the production (4 million boe/d as compared to 1.32 million boe/d). That is, all things being equal and equivalent realized pricing, one would have expected XOM to make closer to an estimated $5.4 billion in profit based solely on production ratios. Regardless, what the comparison clearly shows is that COP is very efficient and has one of the lowest cost production profiles in the business.

Source: Q1 Presentation

Mergers and Acquisitions

The battle royal for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has taken all the attention away from COP's excellent Q1 report. And, on the merger front, it's interesting to read through COP's Seeking Alpha Q1 conference call transcript. When questioned about the need or desire to make a big acquisition, CEO Ryan Lance commented on the kind of "value propositions" exist in the market today and said:

When you put a premium on... these assets, it adds $10 to $15 constant supply to the all in returns and if you're focused on all in returns and you're sitting with a portfolio that's got 30 years of life and there's three ConocoPhillips sitting inside our resource space, it's just a very high bar to jump over.

What Lance is referring to by his "three ConocoPhillips" comment is that the company ended 2018 with 5.3 billion boe of proved reserves and its total resource base has an estimated 16 billion boe of reserves with a less than $30/bbl WTI average cost of supply:

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

In plain-speak, Ryan said: why dilute one of the lowest cost resource bases in the business (breakeven under $40/bbl WTI) with an over-valued acquisition and what is the big motivation to buy more assets at premium prices when the company already has a 30-year resource base that is, effectively, three existing ConocoPhillips yet to be exploited?

So, it amuses me to no length when I continue to read O&G "analysts" saying that COP is in "liquidation mode" because they have sold the majority of their oil sands business to Cenovus (CVE) and many non-core assets sales. After all, these sales are exactly why COP has reduced its breakeven price while increasing its average realized price. As I pointed out in my comparison of COP to what some consider to be the leading shale producer (EOG Resources (EOG)), COP's average realized price last year was $53.88/boe, which was ~$8/boe more than EOG. (see EOG vs. COP From An M&A Perspective). Yet, it is EOG that trades at a premium to COP (instead of vice versa). And, 75% of COP's production profile is exposed to Brent pricing, not WTI, and certainly not WCS.

It is absolutely clear that COP's portfolio pruning and high-grading efforts have been extremely successful. They have raised efficiencies and - perhaps more importantly - dramatically increased its ability to generate free cash flow. And, that is exactly what investors in the energy sector want to see. Not merely production growth. And, certainly, not production growth in something like oil sands, which has exit capacity pricing and needs help from the government just to artificially keep prices up.

Speaking of FCF generation and being undervalued, it was interesting to note the following exchange between BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate and COP CEO Ryan Lance during the Q1 conference call:

Douglas Leggate Ryan ... what I am really getting is you're setting off an enormous amount of free cash. Is there a risk if you don't do something that someone will see your cash flow as attractive? Ryan Lance Well, I mean… Douglas Leggate In other words, you become an acquisition… Ryan Lance The best defense is a good offense. We're executing our plan and we think it's the right plan to go forward. I can't comment on what others might be thinking of our plan.

In other words, COP is so attractive and undervalued that it could well be the next takeover target.

Summary & Conclusions

ConocoPhillips was the first company to come up with a long-term strategic plan to thrive in the new world of shale O&G production (which I describe as a "no moat" investment proposition). They are delivering massive FCF even during challenging environments and are proving that last year is no fluke. Those that say COP is in "liquidation" because they sell under-performing non-core assets simply don't understand the company's existing and massive low-cost asset base.

The bottom line for investors is this: if you have a company that is significantly undervalued, and it is the leading low-cost producer with a shareholder-friendly management, why not buy it yourself? Either the company's valuation will rise to be in line with peers, or a bigger fish will try to swallow it. That said, with COP's tier-1 high-quality, Brent-based, production profile, it would likely take in excess of $90/share to buy the company. That means it's only a play for the biggest: Exxon, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), or perhaps Chevron, should it choose to take the $1 billion break-up fee and walk away from the Anadarko bidding war.

If COP is breakeven with WTI less than $40/bbl, just think of the cash it is generating today with WTI above $60. COP is a BUY and could easily trade up to $75 this year, given a $5/share earnings estimate and FCF generation that could once again hit $5.5 billion this year. That works out to an estimated $4.80/share of FCF based on the 1.146 billion shares outstanding at the end of Q1. Compare that to a current annual dividend obligation of only $1.22/share (~$1.4 billion total per year), and it is clear that COP has FCF literally shooting out of its ears. And, that makes the company very attractive, not only for the big international E&P companies but also to ordinary investors like you and I.

