Citigroup: Still Too Slow

Citi is cheap, has capital and is buying back shares: how many times have we said this?

Citigroup (C) has an affliction: growth so low that it might not really be there at all. This explains why the stock remains cheaper in valuation than peers. It needs to speed up or its discount will persist.

Cast your eye over Citi's numbers and the picture is clear. Yes, there was a decent move up in group net interest income in 2Q 2018. Since then, net interest income has moved sideways in the same bracket between $11.6 and $11.9 bn.

Source: Company data

As a comparison, here's Bank of America's (BAC) NII line, which has moved up steadily through this period. BAC has lower emerging market interest exposure than C and its NII line offers greater visibility.

Source: Company data

At Citi, Group non-interest income tells an even less encouraging story. There is usually some volatility here given that non interest income contains the group's trading line. But nowhere in the non-interest lines is there much sign of life.

Source: Company data

Within the Group, we can happily give credit to the Consumer Banking performance. What you see below is the impact of revenue growth over a flat cost base doubling up its impact on the line Citi refers to as "operating margin." Thus 4% (after one-offs) revenue growth gives 8% operating margin growth.

Source: Company data

Citi seems keen almost to discuss only its Consumer Banking division on conference calls to the extent anyone new to the stock might think this is all the group does, at least until Q&A on the analyst call.

Investors need to know that this handy gain in operating margin in Consumer Banking applies to less than half the Group operating margin. The rest of it comes from the Institutional Clients Group, which as you can see is less compelling:

Source: Company data

Putting the two divisions together shows there is no clear blue water in terms of whether Citi is posting *convincing* growth in operating margin. Again for comparison, the equivalent figure for BAC was 5.9% which is usefully over the nominal rate of US GDP growth for the period.

Source: Company data

Given Citi is buying shares hand over fist (a 9% count reduction in the last four quarters) and remains very well-capitalized, bulls of the stock will emphasize this as a reason to own.

I like the buybacks too, but they are more relevant when the stock is at a discounted valuation due to a credit or growth scare, as we saw in early 2016.

Source: Google

The capital dynamics are supportive but should not be seen as a driver of sharp upside over the medium term.

There is some hope that operating leverage gains can pick up, given this message from CEO Corbat on the last call:

This is a reasonably confident statement about management having room to maneuver, but it doesn't amount to a hard target for the market. I think because there is too much fluidity in ICG revenues at Citi to give it.

Valuation

Investors need to be aware that much of this forward EPS growth comes from assumed share buybacks and there is nothing new about this driver for the market.

The bull case for the stock is that it is able to find more consistent growth in revenues from its institutional clients business and drive more consistent growth across all its businesses. This would drive a rerating towards BAC's valuation on rapidly growing EPS. That said, the market is likely to wait for this to start happening before it commits to a higher valuation. This analyst remains skeptical as to what can be achieved and would like clearer revenue guidance from management.

Conclusion

Citi is in need of "new news" to provide catalysts for rerating in the near term. The stock is appropriately discounted in respect of low growth and mix visibility. The strong buyback program offers hope that if (if) management can get revenue growth to the mid-single digit level, the stock could outperform peers. Before this emerges, though the buybacks are just a defensive support and are in any case well-known, I would not expect strong relative or absolute performance until the top line starts moving better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.