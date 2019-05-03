ConocoPhillips: Earnings Beat, Production Grows, Moderate Valuation

ConocoPhillips is a "Strong Buy" for investors who want to bet on strong economic growth and a continued recovery in oil prices.

ConocoPhillips (COP) continues to make a strong value proposition after the release of better-than-expected first quarter earnings. The upstream company is a directional bet on higher oil and gas prices, and expects to continue to grow its production in 2019. Shares are moderately valued given the strength of the value proposition, and an investment in COP yields 2.0 percent. The yield on cost can be expected to rise going forward.

ConocoPhillips - First Quarter Earnings Overview

ConocoPhillips reported Q1-2019 results last week that beat expectations. The energy company said that it had adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion in the first quarter compared to $1.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower price realizations in Q1-2019 were largely responsible for the earnings drop: ConocoPhillips' average realized price was $50.59/BOE in the first quarter compared to $53.00/BOE last quarter.

On a per-share basis, ConocoPhillips earned $1.00 in adjusted profits compared to $1.13 in the previous quarter. The consensus earnings estimate called for adjusted profits of $0.91/share.

Here's an earnings snapshot.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Oil prices dropped sharply in the fourth quarter of 2018 when investors became fearful of slowing economic growth and the possibility of a failed U.S.-China trade agreement. Energy prices, however, recovered in the first quarter of 2019, in lockstep with rising stock prices and improving investor confidence. Importantly, the U.S. economy grew in excess of 3 percent in the first quarter, and the Fed remained supportive of economic growth this week by holding interest rates steady.

ConocoPhillips benefits from rising price realizations more than integrated oil companies such as ExxonMobil (XOM) or Chevron Corp. (CVX) because ConocoPhillips is a pure-play upstream business that depends entirely on its drilling business for profit growth. As a result, ConocoPhillips is a directional bet on higher oil prices with considerable upside potential in a rising oil environment.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow

ConocoPhillips raked in $2.9 billion in operating cash flow in the first quarter. After paying for its capital expenditures, the company had $1.3 billion left in free cash flow compared to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hence, ConocoPhillips' covered its total shareholder distributions of $1.1 billion with free cash flow.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Production Growth

ConocoPhillips produced 1,318 MBOED in the first quarter, which reflects 5 percent year-over-year production growth. ConocoPhillips made strong gains in the Lower 48, too, thanks to its bets on U.S. shale: Production from the Big 3 unconventionals grew a whopping 30 percent year-over-year to an average of 326,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. For 2019, the energy company is guiding for 1,300-1,350 MBOED in production, reflecting ~5 percent production growth this year.

Valuation

ConocoPhillips' shares are sensibly valued given the potential for higher earnings and free cash flow in a rising oil environment. Today, income investors pay less than 14x next year's estimated profits for ConocoPhillips which makes COP rank midfield in its peer group.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

ConocoPhillips is a directional bet on higher oil prices, as I have argued in this article, due to the company's sole upstream operations. As a result, COP could do really well in a rising oil environment, but could also underperform in an energy bear market, just like it did from 2014-2016. An investment in COP comes with large energy price risks, and I recommend to limit an investment in ConocoPhillips to 2 percent of total portfolio assets, max.

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips reported decent first quarter results that beat estimates. The energy company covered its shareholder distributions with free cash flow and is growing production, thanks to its bets on U.S. shale. ConocoPhillips' shares are not overvalued yet, in my opinion, and have an attractive risk/reward in today's supportive macro environment. Speculative Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.