Merck - Reasons To Like The Reward:Risk Ratio

I conclude that Merck may be 10% undervalued; considering its high degree of safety and a technical position I like, I find the stock attractive and went long Wednesday.

I took a crack at valuing Keytruda's lifetime value as well as the rest of Merck.

Technically, I suspect that its multi-month basing period could be ready to resolve to the upside, with Merck generating new highs relatively soon.

Merck has moved up the past few years, due mostly to booming sales of Keytruda, its immune stimulator to treat cancer.

Merck shines in Q1

On Tuesday, Merck (MRK) reported $10.8 billion in sales, up 8% yoy and up 11% in constant currency. Its EPS of $1.12 beat expectations. Note, I ignore the widely used but misleading non-GAAP numbers. I am also ignoring MRK's guidance for 2019 as too conservative, and am going with GAAP EPS of $4.20 and sales of $45.5 billion. GAAP EPS expectations would change if MRK made a large costly deal, however.

The Street's initial reaction to the report was mixed; MRK first rose a little, then fell into the red. It closed nicely positive at $78.71, and was virtually unchanged on Wednesday. With GAAP earnings for the S&P 500 (SPY) estimated at $150 or lower for 2019 (by S&P), the index is around 19.5X 2019 EPS. In contrast, MRK is at 18.7X my EPS estimate. This article explains why I find this an attractive relative value opportunity, especially given MRK's stellar balance sheet. First, a quick look at the technicals, which I also like.

Technically speaking - Corrective phase over?

MRK shows a pattern I'm liking these days, outperforming the SPY on a 1-year basis, but having "rested" or consolidated that alpha the past several months:

MRK remains below its early December high around $80. This may represent a 4-5 consolidation that's ready to break to the upside.

Now for the evolving fundamentals and why the Street may be ready to embrace a sunnier view of the company's growth prospects.

MRK sticks to its knitting

Focus, focus, focus. Make the most of what you have, build on it, and prosper. As a giant, MRK comprises many products in many locales. To investors, it's simpler. From p. 1 of the 2018 10-K, MRK's #1 product was already Keytruda. Within human health, numbers 3, 4 and 8 were all vaccines. Animal health would be #3 on the list, behind only Keytruda and the Januvia group of drugs, if included. In a sense, from a P&L standpoint, MRK currently is, in descending order of importance:

Keytruda

Keytruda (it's that important it bears repeating)

Januvia complex

Vaccines (more sales than Januvia complex, but lower margins)

Animal health

Everything else (but collectively the largest segment); and,

Don't forget China for future profits.

The company also has few important patent expiries (10-K, p.11) until the Januvia complex in 2022-23. The composition of matter patent for Keytruda expires in 2028 in the US and 2032 in Japan; protection to 2030 in several EU countries is expected. The growth drug, Bridion, is expected to go generic no sooner than 2026 in the US. Please see the full list, but be aware (a) of the footnotes and (b) that MRK may have patents and other protection that could protect against generics or biosimilars beyond the dates set.

So, it's a reasonably young group of drugs, and for a giant pharma company, well-focused. The non-oncology late-stage pipeline is weak, but given MRK's current focus, I'm not weighting that issue too heavily. Here's what I'm overweighting:

Keytruda - The master key to MRK stock

Keytruda was approved in 2014 and began to look truly special in the summer of 2016. It reported a positive major study result in front-line use in a subset of lung cancer patients, and around the same time, the major competitor Opdivo, a Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) drug, failed in a broader but closely related lung cancer population. MRK surged to $64 and BMY collapsed 30%.

Coming into 2019, here's the 3-year sales history of Keytruda:

2016: $1.4 billion

2017: $3.8 billion

2018: $7.2 billion

This is an amazing trajectory. Naturally, some deceleration was occurring last year, and continued in Q1, with this comparison:

Q1 2018: $1.46 billion

Q1 2019: $2.27 billion (up 55% yoy, but up 60% in constant currency).

MRK advised analysts that while Q1 Keytruda sales may not have completely met expectations, everything was strong and certain inventory stocking patterns depressed Q1 sales somewhat.

Using the 60% ex-currency yoy sales gain, Keytruda has been growing around 12.5% per quarter. That pace would imply that in this quarter, it is annualizing around $10 billion.

Keytruda's P.I. reflects a huge number of oncology indications. Some of these were gained recently; please see the conference call transcript with attention to the prepared remarks of Dr. Perlmutter, MRK's head of R&D, for additional very relevant details. The most noteworthy of the many specifics of the drug's advances is the recent FDA approval for use in many cases of second-line lung cancer. Quoting Dr. Perlmutter:

We also obtained FDA approval for the use of KEYTRUDA monotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 at 1% or more of tumor cells based on the results of our KEYNOTE-042 study. This indication broadly [expands] use of KEYTRUDA monotherapy to a much larger set of patients. Previously only those patients in whom 50% or more of tumor cells were shown or expressed PD-L1 were included in the monotherapy indication.

This could be a new, material use for Keytruda in second-line cases in all markets, most notably in parts of the world such as China, where, assuming this indication is granted, there are vast numbers of such patients who've never received Keytruda or other immuno-oncology treatment in the front-line care.

What may drive Keytruda's further growth?

First, there is China. MRK emphasized its surging sales there right at the top of the press release - but details of pricing/profitability and product contributions are lacking. But it's clearly a massive opportunity. China is already making very large percentage contributions to growth of UK-based drugmakers. US companies such as MRK are also cashing in.

Next, there is further growth ahead in 2nd-line and 3-line lung cancer, though market saturation in the US in certain front-line lung cancer indications is here to an extent that guarantees much slower growth in those indications.

MRK emphasizes non-lung cancer indications for Keytruda; see its slide presentation (#14) for read-outs expected in about the next 12 months in these anatomic areas of inoperable cancer that the drug may treat:

Breast (TNBC, 3 studies)

Bladder (studies)

Small-cell lung (1 study)

Cutaneous squamous cell (1 study)

Colorectal (1 study)

Nasopharyngeal (1 study)

Success in most of these trials would help Keytruda sales significantly, both because it would open up new markets and strengthen the drug's basic market position with oncologists and insurers.

There is also the potential for Keytruda's use as adjunct to surgery, either before or shortly afterward. BMY is pointing to this sort of "adjuvant" opportunity as a broad initiative it has under way to drive Opdivo's growth.

Between geographic expansion and many more potential indications, I think that Keytruda retains a long runway for growth.

Finally, both Keytruda and Opdivo have vastly more studies underway listed in ClinicalTrials.gov than any of the 4 other "anti-PD" antibodies on the market; 1003 are listed for Keytruda. Most, I assume, involve studies sponsored by other companies testing their products alongside Keytruda, or by independent investigators studying the drug for any number of reasons.

The large number of trials involving these drugs show the importance of Keytruda (and Opdivo) in share of mind. Massive mindshare suggests to me that doctors will continue to think of these two drugs first when recommending a treatment plan to a patient. And the sheer weight of all these studies may all but guarantee additional successes for Keytruda (and Opdivo) in combination with other drugs and/or in new types or sub-types of cancer.

All these together give me confidence that Keytruda is going to drive growth at MRK for years to come.

Targeting $20 billion and up for annual Keytruda sales

My own model for Keytruda sales growth is as follows (readily subject to change)

35% yoy growth one year from now

25% yoy growth the year after that

20% yoy growth the next year, i.e., mid-2022.

That gives a mid-2022 annualized sales target estimated as:

$10 B X 1.35 X 1.25 X 1.20 = $20.25 B.

As growth becomes increasingly ex-US, it will increasingly be lower-margined, however. This could be offset, at least partially, by:

Greater sales productivity

Lower per-unit manufacturing costs

Eventual decline and then elimination of royalty payments

Relative decline in MRK's Keytruda-specific R&D costs

No guarantees here!

But I continue on with the guesswork...

Valuing the present value of the Keytruda franchise

I assume that Keytruda:

Has a finite 10-year life

Carries an average 50% net profit margin (i.e., were it a standalone company)

Does not become at all medically antiquated

Profits deserve a discount rate of only 7% (as part of such a high-quality company)

I then assume that some real growth occurs after the $20 billion sales mark is reached, so that the average discounted sales over the next 10 years is $20 billion. Thus, I get a total discounted lifetime sales target of $200 billion and a discounted profit stream of $100 billion.

Given that Morningstar, for example, pegs peak Keytruda sales at $18 billion, perhaps my $20 billion and up number is too aggressive. (Note, I came to this number as a BMY shareholder and not yet an MRK shareholder.) Thus, the following is relevant...

There are some conservative aspects to this calculation

First, drug companies generally make a disproportionate part of the profits from a blockbuster drug near or at the end of the life-cycle. This is when less sales and marketing effort goes into the drug and when little or no supportive R&D is performed. Therefore, only assuming a 10-year life span from Keytruda is conservative, as I expect US sales to continue at full strength for 10 or more years, or close to that, and sales in the EU and Japan should average about a 12-year life span from here.

Second, not counting the revenues and other benefits from existing alliances to co-develop and co-market Lynparza (from AstraZeneca (AZN)) and Lenvima (from Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)), there are potentially very large other benefits from controlling what may be fated to become the single-most important drug in the world. Some of these include MRK now being one of a small number of companies to get a first look at, and preferred deal terms on, promising pipeline candidates or approved new products. Plus, learnings from Keytruda's experiences are great for MRK's own product development.

So, I'm going to go with $100 billion as a placeholder for Keytruda's present value, then adjust as actual results come in.

A final estimated valuation of MRK

If MRK is valued around $200 billion right now and Keytruda has a present value around $100 billion, then the other about $35 billion of this year's projected MRK sales has an implied market value around $100 billion.

I would say that's somewhat too low. MRK has strengths and focus in vaccines, animal health, diabetes, and some other fields, even if it lacks a blockbuster in some of those fields (such as cardiovascular) right now. Vaccines are a low-margined business relative to oral drugs or biologics, so the price-to-sales ratio attributable to vaccines is not especially high. But as mentioned above, MRK has several younger, growing drugs on the market, and oncology aside, it is a preferred and veteran co-development and co-marketing partner in many fields. In other words, the company has a high franchise value just from being MRK.

All in all, I'm comfortable giving MRK a 3.5X P/S ratio for the "other" $35 billion in sales, or about a $122 billion value for the non-Keytruda parts of the company. That would put its asset value in the range of $100 billion + $122 billion, or $222 billion, implying a modest discount to asset value of 10%.

Risks and the biggest negative

I view MRK as much safer than the average stock, especially when the Fed has tightened so much that the yield curve is inverted out to about 5 years. Please see the 10-K and other regulatory disclosures for MRK's recitation of the many risk factors the company and stock face.

For me, the biggest risk and weakness to the company comes from its sparse mid- to late-stage pipeline other than in oncology and vaccines. See slide 15 from its earnings presentation (linked to again for convenience). But considering the extensive and low-risk nature of the oncology pipeline - mostly Keytruda, but including other drugs - I'm willing to overlook this issue for now and hope that the early-stage pipeline will come through. Given the abilities of Dr. Perlmutter, I think that's a reasonable hope.

Concluding thoughts - MRK as an attractive reward:risk play

Thus, my estimation is that MRK is somewhat undervalued, but that it is extraordinarily safe. This combination is not easy to find in today's market, especially for a stock trading at a discount to the SPY P/E and with about a full point higher dividend yield. In addition to a subjective guess at MRK's inherent value, my experience is that a smash hit such as Keytruda often leads a stock to come into favor both amongst institutions and all sorts of individual investors - conservative buy-and-hold types and speculators.

In addition, I like MRK's technical position.

For the above reasons, I went long MRK post earnings, using funds generated from sale of some high-flying tech stocks.

