Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) CEO Todd Hornbeck on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, Kevin and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Hornbeck Offshore's conference call to review first quarter 2019 results and recent developments. We also welcome our Internet participants listening to the call over the web, please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today May 2, 2019 and therefore, you are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading.

During today's conference call, Todd and Jim will make certain projections about future financial performance, liquidity, operations, and events that are not statements of historical fact and thus constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks uncertainties and other factors that may cause such future matters including the company's actual future performance to be materially different from that which is projected today.

You can locate additional information about factors that could cause the company's results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements in Hornbeck's SEC filings and yesterday's press release under this Investors section of the company's website hornbeckoffshore.com of course, you can also pull it off of sec.gov.

This earnings release also - excuse me this earnings call also contains references to EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the press release issued by the company yesterday afternoon.

And finally, the company uses its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under SEC's Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company's website under the heading Investors.

Accordingly investors should monitor that portion of the company's website in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcast.

Now that behind me, I'd like to turn the call over to Todd Hornbeck, Chairman, President, and CEO of Hornbeck Offshore. Todd?

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Ken. Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2019 conference call.

Joining me today is Mr. Jim Harp, our Chief Financial Officer. Reflecting the softness we typically experience in late winter months, our first quarter results were generally in line with our internal expectations.

It is worth mentioning that by the end of the first quarter utilization had picked up across all of our active vessel types and sizes in each of the geographic markets in which we operate. Looking at the larger picture for offshore exploration development and production activities, which are the drivers of our business, we're seeing the same things that many other service companies are reporting.

Capital budgets of our customers have increased but several majors also announcing increase expiration budgets. The number of FIDs in 2019 are projected to be at the highest level since 2013, assuming oil prices remain at or above current levels.

Both Greenfields exploration and Brownfield reinvestment plans have been approved and many are underway and apparent recognition that be nearly five years of underinvestment in the offshore sector is no longer sustainable for oil and gas majors, which are reporting an overall reduction in proven reserves taken as a group.

So what we see from the ground level is a marked positive shift in sentiment that underscores our view expressed on our last two calls that a recovery should begin to take shape mid-this year. Vessels are usually among the last components of a project to be contracted and so we lack the same ability to build backlog at this point in the cycle as the offshore drillers have.

But their backlogs are a leading indicator for us. Inquiries from our customers for vessel services has certainly increased quite a bit as our bidding activity - is shown in our bidding activity. Compared with the last year – last several years, we are seeing more opportunities for vessels over the next 12 months across our operating universe with Mexico expected to be a notable bright spot.

Before I discuss demand drivers, I want to reinforce how we're thinking – how our thinking has evolved to a more regional mindset when we think about vessel demand. While we have historically thought about the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in isolation from other nearby markets with the recent advent of Mexico and Guyana, as Guyana as emerging deepwater markets in their own right, the reality is that we now see rigs being immobilized and fluidly working across an area that is generally comprised of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the Mexican Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the northern slope of South America but excluding Brazil.

For example, one deepwater rig is mobilized from Trinidad to Mexico back to Trinidad and it’s expected to return to Mexico. With the mobility of rigs and relative ease of transition within proximate basins, we have come to think of this as the greater Gulf of Mexico operating region from a demand point of view.

Due to cabotage regimes affecting some of the markets in this region, namely the U.S. Jones Act protect Gulf of Mexico, and Mexico proper with that snappy over laws, we do not view vessel supply in the same regional way.

Going forward, we will speak of the greater Gulf of Mexico region as being comprised generally of these four basins and will count drilling units across the broader region. We reported during the third quarter of 2018 - third quarter of 2018 conference call that we had visibility to approximately 10 to 12 incremental floaters commencing work by the first half of 2019 in the greater Gulf of Mexico region.

We can now confirm that 10 of these incremental units have commence work or will commence work regionally this year, most in the first half of the year. In addition, we are observing a growing backlog of rig contracts some extending into 2020 for these expiration units.

In addition, we now see five to six incremental floaters double work in the greater Gulf of Mexico region this year. So there should now be approximately 15 to 16 incremental floaters working or available to work in the greater Gulf of Mexico region by the end of this year. That does not mean that all of such rigs will all be working at the same time but it is good to see that rig activity is increasing.

Most recent rig fixtures continue to be weld well and additional flying on it could be weather contracts that are scheduled to expire this year will be extended or result in new contracts for work in the region in 2020.What we have seen recently is that they have.

Nevertheless, regionally we count 24 floaters working today and we think that will be at the low end of the range for the average number of floaters working throughout the year across the greater Gulf of Mexico region. Given our projection of incremental units that number might very well turn out to be a higher, so there are a lot of moving parts but what we see pretty clearly is a regional market for floaters that is taking shape with the U.S. Jones Act, Gulf of Mexico as the anchor basin.

With what we believe will be no fewer than 18 floaters working domestically on average during the year while the other basins form in the greater Gulf of Mexico region will drive incremental regional demand.

Another facet of the regional market dynamic is that while we have always focused on floaters several other basins in the region can and are being drilled with large jackup rigs, because of some of the frontier regions and are logistically remote, lack infrastructure and are subject to strong currents, large deepwater vessels are being utilized to service these jackups. Against this backdrop, we see a clear differentiation of on fleet HOSMAX 300 class OSVs, which comprise the largest fleet of greater than 6,000 deadweight ton vessels of the world.

We believe that with our fleet of the largest and most capable high spec new generation OSVs and our fleet of regionally deployed MPSVs, we are very well-positioned to capture contracting activity that will result from improved conditions in our core markets.

The overall supply of high spec Jones Act, OSVs capable of servicing this market remains fairly static, given the robust levels of stacking that has transpired over the last five years. We believe that 100% of the stacked high spec vessels have lost their required regulatory and class certifications which will necessitate drydocking events in order to reactivate them. Compounding this issue is approximately 35% of the active high spec vessels will also require drydockings and/or recertification this year which is already strained shipyard repair and drydocking availability. So in the near term we see no real impetus for unstacking Jones Act qualified high spec vessels that are not in the underpinned by term contract.

Contract terms that would justify unstacking vessels would need to be at economics that would cover the unstacking cost plus the additional costs associated with reactivation of a vessel such as hiring and training crews, additional shore-side staff and other vessel upgrades that might not be required for recertification but are driven by customer requirements or practical reasons.

In our third core market Brazil both of our vessels are working for major IOCs. The HOS Achiever DP-3 flotel commenced the charter in February that is expected to last for the better part of 2019. In early April, she experienced a technical issue that resulted in about 30 days of downtime that will be reflected in our second quarter. That event is a reminder of the difficulties that this industry will face with technical support from our vendors which just like we have been required to do have materially paired back their staffs.

We learned that the major global manufacturer of the component part that we needed had only single technician working in Brazil who was occupied with several other customer problems stemming from operators in Brazil increasing their activities. We have said before that the reliability and robustness of our supply chain and technical support may prove to be a significant bottleneck for the offshore industry as activity picks up in all of our markets. A shortage of qualified technical personnel whether working for vendors or working on our vessels is a challenge that all offshore companies will face.

On the MPSV front seasonality continue to weigh on the MPSV utilization in the first quarter. However as noted utilization did improve over the sequential quarter both of our 430 class DP-3 MPSVs are now contracted in working internationally. We expect to pick up and activity for our Jones Act MPSV fleet as the spring and summer construction seasons take hold. We have stacked both of the 370 MPSVs in order to curtail their high operating cost until we identify opportunities for those vessels commensurate with their capabilities and value.

Finally while Jim will take you through the details we were able to meaningfully advance the ball and reducing our near-term debt maturities during the first quarter. In addition, we have recently had constructive dialogue with representatives of the Ad Hoc Group of our 2020 and 2021 senior noteholders and are continuing these discussions to explore a variety of ways to open a path for greater strategic opportunities that we believe we are well-positioned to pursue at this time.

Now let me turn over the call to Jim and take you through some of the numbers in greater details, Jim?

Jim Harp

Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon we reported our first quarter results and updated the forward-looking guidance information contained in the data tables to our press release to provide second quarter and updated annual guidance for 2019 and limited annual guidance for 2020 for various categories of financial and operational data.

Keep in mind this information is based on the current market environment which is always subject to change. As I did last quarter, I’ll start off my remarks this morning discussing our balance sheet, overall capital structure and the recent liability management transactions we completed this quarter, which Todd touched on in his opening remarks.

On February 7, 2019 we closed on an exchange offer with $132 million or just over one third of our 2020 notes that were tendered in exchange for $112 million, a second lien term loans due 2025, resulting in a total discount of roughly $20 million or 15%.

Since we last spoke, we were successful in exchanging an additional $11 million of our 2020 notes for $9 million of incremental second lien term loans for discount of roughly $2 million or 15%.

So after these two transactions the face value of our 2020 notes has been reduced from $367 million as of year-end two $224 million today and the face value of our second lien term loans due 25 is now 121 million.

We were also able to complete a few open market transactions on our 2019 notes since our last call. We repurchased roughly $53 million in face value of our 2019 notes for just over $47 million in cash for discount approximately $6 million or 11%.We also exchanged $21 million in face value of our 2019 notes for $20 million of additional partially term loans due 2023 and raised $30 million of cash by issuing new first lien term loans to a new money provider.

So after these two transactions, the face value of our 2019 notes has been reduced from $100 million as of year-end to $26 million today and the face value of our first lien term loans due 2023 increased from $300 million as of year-end to $350 million today.

Overall, we have reduced the face value of our outstanding unsecured debt from $917 million as of year-end to roughly $700 million as of March 31, 2019. As $26 million of which is due in September 2019, $224 million is due in April 2020 and $450 million is due in March 2021.

In addition, we now have $471 million of secured debt of which $350 million and $121 million are due in 2023 and 2025 respectively. Our secured debt is collateralized by 55 of our 76 pro forma total vessels including our two newbuild MPSVs leaving 21 of our vessels and other assets unencumbered and available to use as lien currency in the future.

In the aggregate since we began our liability management efforts in June - in the aggregate since we began our liability management efforts in June of 2017, we have eliminated nearly $425 million in near term debt while capturing roughly $87 million of discount and raising over $235 million in new money. We continue to execute our iterative strategy designed to achieve our liability management goals of extending runway by addressing our near-term debt maturities, capturing discount, repaying indebtedness and preserving value for our equity holders.

As of March 31, 2019 our consolidated net tangible assets or CNTA as defined in the indentures governing our 2020 and 2021 notes is just under $2.6 billion inclusive of $175 million in cash. CNTA is what drives the formulaic total amount of permissible secured debt available to us under the indentures which is approximately $585 million as of March 31, 2019 leaving us with roughly $114 million of additional secured debt capacity.

One additional item I want to bring to your attention before I jumped into the results for the quarter is that last Friday, April 26, we filed our 2019 proxy statement with the SEC. One of the matters we proposed and are seeking such stockholder approval for is additional shares under our long-term incentive compensation plan that will allow if approved settlement of currently outstanding phantom awards with shares of common stock.

As we have discussed for the past several quarters over the past three years, the company has had to issue a greater and greater mix of cash settled units or phantom stock units than in the past, due to a rapidly declining and now nearly depleted amount of stockholder authorized equity settled shares or units.

With the company stock price at all-time low levels, management and the board elected in the last couple of years not to seek stockholder approval for additional shares for use as equity awards to executives, employees and directors. Approval of this proposal would allow us to avoid future volatility in G&A expense caused by mark-to-market requirements of GAAP for these currently unvested awards that would otherwise be settled in cash by settling the phantom stock units with shares, which will also preserve cash liquidity that could otherwise be used to settle the phantom stock for more strategic purposes including debt retirement.

We provided some sensitivities in the proxy to illustrate the potential cash settlement amounts for current phantom stock unitsat various assume stock prices, assuming that the grants vest at such price over the next several years.

I would encourage all of our stockholders to review the company's proxy statement for further details. Our first quarter net loss was $37 million or $0.97 per diluted share compared to a reported net loss of $24 million or $0.64 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Our reported operating loss was $27 million in the current quarter compared to an operating loss of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.However,included in our fourth quarter 2018 results was a $7 million decrease in G&A expense due to a mark-to-market adjustment required by GAAP on cash settled share based awards to reflect the decrease in the company stock price during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Excluding the impact of this reconciling item, net loss, negative EPS and operating loss would have been $30 million, $0.79 per share and $23 million respectively. EBITDA for the first quarter was approximately $2 million, down $10 million or 83% from fourth quarter of $12 million.

However, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, fourth quarter EBITDA would've been $5 million. Since our stock-based compensation expense can cause such volatile swings in our EBITDA both up and down, I want to point out that we also provide adjusted EBITDA another non-GAAP financial measure in our quarterly earnings releases.

Adjusted EBITDA as an alternate and we feel under the circumstances may even be better indicator of our normalized cash flows with less quarterly noise, because it adds back all of our stock-based compensation expense as well as interest income and certain other non-recurring expenses or income as applicable comparably calculated for each of the measurement periods.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $4 million, down $3 million or 43% from the fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $7 million, 33% from the fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $7 million.

As we have discussed many times in prior calls, the fourth and first shoulder quarters are always the time of year when activity slows down offshore due to cyclical weather patterns. However as Todd mentioned earlier, based on observed activity levels among our customers, we currently expect our EBITDA to begin trending upward in the second quarter of 2019.

For additional information regarding EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as non-GAAP financial measures please refer to the data tables in yesterday's earnings release including note 10.We have not in the past recent past given actual dollar value EBITDA adjusted EBITDA guidance and do not intend to do so in the future.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $54 million in line with the sequential quarter. Average new generation OSV day rates for the first quarter of 2019 were approximately 18,200 or about $1100 lower than the sequential quarter. However utilization for our new gen OSVs for the first quarter of 2019 was 33% up from 31% sequentially while utilization for our MPSVs for the first quarter of 2019 was 28% up 22% sequential. Adjusting for stacked vessel days the effective utilization of our active fleet of new gen OSVs was 72% in line with the sequential quarter.

Our effective of a utilization adjusted OSV day rates were approximately $5,900 in line with the sequential quarter. Geographically our foreign revenue was just over $18 million or 33% of our full of our total revenue for the first quarter of 2019 compared to roughly $12 million or 22% of our total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses of $40 million for the first quarter were $1 million higher than the sequential quarter and were at the high-end of our guidance range. Aggregate cash operating expenses for the full calendar year 2019 are projected to remain within our prior guidance range of $155 million to $170 million. Our operating expenses in each fiscal period can vary based on charter mix, specialty jobs such as flotel work versus a standard OSV mud run for example geographic footprint and active vessel count.

In each of our quarterly earnings releases, we update our forward guidance as these factors and our operations change in a market like we are in today changes are constant and the variable factors are many. So our historical quarterly OpEx is not always a good indicator or predictive run rate for future quarters. Reflected in the projected cash OpEx for fiscal 2019 are the continuing effects of several cost containment measures we initiated over the last five years including among other actions the stacking of new generation OSVs and MPSVs on various dates since October 1, 2014 as well as companywide headcount reductions and across the board pay cuts for shore side and vessel personnel.

As a reminder, we have provided you with updated full year and second quarter 2019 OpEx guidance in our press release issued yesterday afternoon. Consistent with our cash OpEx guidance for prior periods these estimated ranges are good faith estimates based on best available information as of today and are only intended to cover our currently anticipated active fleet complement, geographic footprint, charter mix and industry market conditions.

While our updated guidance is predicated on an assumed average stacked fleet of just over 36 OSVs and two MPSVs for the full year fiscal 2019 we may consider stacking or reactivating additional vessels as market conditions warrant.

Our first quarter G&A expense of $12 million was up $9 million compared to $3 million for the sequential quarter. This sequential increase in G&A expense was primarily due to the $7 million mark to market adjustment on outstanding cash settled stock-based awards during the fourth quarter of 2018. G&A expense for the first quarter of 2019 was just below the midpoint of our guidance range.

As we discussed in detail last call GAAP requires that the expense for all cash settled awards be trued-up for changes in the stock price during the current quarter from the previous quarter's level together with a cumulative catch-up to adjust live-to-date expense for each grant to the current stock price. As of March 31, 2019 our 10 day trailing average stock price was $1.41 per share compared to a trailing average stock price was a $1.41 per share compared with 10 day average - trailing average stock price at the end of December 2018 of a $1.54 per share.

In the second quarter of 2018 we added a new footnote to our press release which we updated yesterday that generally describes how our cash settle units are mark to market on a quarterly basis. For the second quarter of 2019 G&A expense is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $13 million inclusive of roughly $1 million of quarterly stock-based compensation expense valued at our 10 day trailing average stock price at end of March 2019 of a dollar $1.41 per share.

For full calendar 2019, G&A expenses are expected to remain in the range of $45 million to $50 million inclusive of roughly $3.6 million of annual stock-based compensation expense. Also valued at our 10-day trailing average stock price at the end of March 2019 of a dollar $1.41 per share. In order to give you an idea of how much increases or decreases in our stock price could affect the stock-based compensation component of our G&A expense for the second quarter of 2019.

Based on the number of unvested cash settled share grants currently outstanding each $1 movement in our 10-day trailing average stock price at the end of June 2019 above or below $1.41 per share would increase or decrease our G&A expense by roughly $2 million from our current second quarter guidance levels. To be clear our latest G&A guidance for the second quarter and full calendar year 2019 is predicated on the baseline assumption of no further increase or decrease in our stock price from the first quarter end level of a $1.41.

Therefore given that our future stock price is very likely to vary from a $1.41 per share analysts and investors will need to adjust their assumptions for our baseline G&A using the above formula for our actual 10-day trailing stock price at the end of June 2019. We will continue to update these supplemental metrics quarterly as part of our new guidance template and will report the results of the vote on the authorized shares increase proposal under our incentive compensation plan following our annual meeting of stockholders in June.

I will now review some of our other key balance sheet related items for the first quarter. As previously noted during the first quarter 2018 we notified the shipyard that we were terminating the construction contracts for the last two vessels under our nearly completed 24 vessel newbuild program. As of the date of termination, these two remaining vessels were projected to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2019 respectively. Due to the amount of uncertainty surrounding the timing and location of future construction activities for guidance purposes we are currently projecting these vessels to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2020 respectively.

We've also conservatively projected to incur roughly 40% of the remaining cash outlays associated with this program during the second half of 2019. The aggregate cost of our fifth OSV newbuild program is expected to remain on budget at approximately $1.3 billion of which $23 million and $38 million are expected to be incurred during fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 respectively. The timing of the – incurrence of these final construction draws is subject to change based on the ultimate delivery dates of the vessels which are yet to be determined.

From the inception of this program through March 31, 2019 we have incurred roughly 95% of the total expected project cost with $61 million left to go. For an update on our historical and projected regulatory drydocking activity as well as expected cash outlays for maintenance and other CapEx I will refer you to the data tables on page 12 or 15 of our earnings release yesterday afternoon.

As of March 31, 2019 the company had a cash balance of $175 million which represents a sequential decrease of $50 million. Our net debt position based on the carrying value of our senior unsecured notes first lien term loans and second lien term loan was just over $1 billion as of March 31, 2019 up from $995 million sequentially excluding the deferred gain from the carrying value of our first lien term loans and second lien term loans.

Net debt would be $986 million at quarter end. As of March 31, 2019 all of our funded debt was long-term except for $26 million of funded debt was long-term except for $26 million and 2019 convertible notes due in September of this year which went current on our balance sheet in the third quarter of 2018.

After taking into account our recent debt for debt exchange transactions we currently have a blended average fixed cash coupon of about 5.8% on $821 million of total outstanding face value of secured and unsecured debt resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our fixed rate debt in the amount of roughly $48 million.

We also have a floating cash coupon of 8.99% on $350 million of total outstanding face value of first lien secured loans resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our floating rate debt in the amount of $32 million based on our current rate which will vary over time.

Cash interest on our first lien term loan is variable based on a current spread to LIBOR of 650 bps. This LIBOR spread is next scheduled to increase to 700 basis points on June 15, 2019.The LIBOR rate applicable to the 30-day tranche we currently have outstanding under that facility is 2.9%.

For detailed guidance and a granular breakdown of our GAAP interest expense as well as our projected cash interest and taxes by quarter and annually, please see our guidance tables on page 13 of our earnings release yesterday, which are also available in excel format in the Investor Section of our website.``

We currently project that even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations together with cash on hand should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments through at least March 31, 2020.

However, absent a combination of a significant improvement in market conditions such that cash flow from operations were to increase materially from currently projected levels coupled with a refinancing and/or further management of our funded debt obligations, we do not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the remaining amount of our 2020 senior notes and our 2021 senior notes as they mature in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

We remain fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing the offshore oil and gas industry and continue to review our capital structure and assess our strategic options. We may from time-to-time, depending on market conditions and other factors repurchase or acquire additional interest in our outstanding indebtedness whether or not such indebtedness trades above or below its face amount for cash and/or in exchange for other securities term loans or other consideration in each case in open market purchases and/or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

With that, I'll turn it back to Todd for any further comments or to entertain questions.

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Jim. I think now operator, we'll be happy to take some questions

Turner Holm

Now glad to hear you talk about some of the positive things after announcing market Todd, about OSVs and MPSVs and naturally the question just how quickly the market can improve relative to financial needs but if we could just talk about each of the vessel segment quickly. On the large OSV side pretty tight market down already and I believe there are another successful vessel headed down to Guyana and Suriname in the near-term which suggest that market might tighten a little further and we've even heard one owner said it's about to get fun again. So I guess curious if it's - if you are seeing the same and what you're thinking is on the possible impacts rate to the course of 2019?

Todd Hornbeck

Yeah, I think we've been calling for the last couple of quarters that you know as we look at the have and gets in the supply and demand that mid-year this year, we should see some sort of inflection point. We're still not a lot of disciplined on bidding from the offshore service vessel fleet owners – the offshore service vessel fleet owners.

We’re seeing in sporadic rates all over the page. We have the most availability in our fleet that was by design, because we see you know, the market getting tighter during the summer. We've seen a lot of really low bidding in rates and in contract terms that are being pushed on the boat owners. I guess as a last-ditch effort by the operators to get everything they can and the contracts before the market stabilizes but I still feel the market is transitioning to a better market through the last half of 2019 and hopefully in 2020 and 2021.

We’re seeing that but I still believe regionally and not just this region but every region needs consolidation to get efficiency in these companies just to lower costs, get efficient discipline and operating, it still very sporadic and hopefully that now we’re entering a part of the market that something can start to develop and happened because the people can start to see that the rigs are going back to work. But it's still very volatile market, which I was hoping at this point would be a little behind us now we start to get some pricing improvement but we haven't seen that yet.

Turner Holm

Fair enough. With regard to the MPSVs, I get that more question of utilization and we’re hearing that the major IMR contractors and the Gulf are pretty tight with regards to their availability in the summer and Hornbeck is really their only player out there with them meaningful available thought capacity for MPSVs. So I guess, I am asking, do you expect it to be able to reactivate the 370 class MPSVs and how do you see the summer market shaping up on that segment?

Todd Hornbeck

You're correct, we have the most availability on the MPSVs. We would have to saturate and get some utilization in rates on the current ones that are available before we reactivate the 370s.Those are very highly specialized vessels as you know, very conducive for remote locations or high impact, high-pressure wells are very logistically challenge places around the planet, particular our playfield, which is that of northern slope of South America, Mexico in that region all the way back to the Gulf of Mexico.

So we’re in hopes that you know, somewhere later in the last half of the year that something is going to develop there for us to bring those vessels out of stack, but you know, for us to do that it's going to have to be some compelling rates and some term. We won't do it for spot opportunity. It doesn't make any sense.

I don't think anybody should probably be bringing anything out of stock at this point. Economics are not there, makes no sense that you would make your investment back over near-term horizon and for the risk of cannibalizing the rest of the fleet.

We think the fleet has to get much tighter from here and rates really have to increase a lot before we just find a thing coming out of stock. So we have – while we’re calling for an inflection point mid-year where you've got to grow into that, that doesn't mean the whole world changes in your profitability, your profitable mid-year on. It just means that we’ve seen a marked change and we should start to see some utilization improvement.

What I'm hoping for us to start to see some day rates expansion but you know, I haven't seen any discipline, very much discipline in the supply vessel fleets of trying to increase rate. It just seems like everybody still in a big bidding war. Just to me it seems that way.

Turner Holm

For sure now I understand it and I admit I could pick one more and quickly on the creditor discussed - on the creditor discussions understand what you can say there is limited but it sounds like based on your prepared remarks that there may be some constructive dialogue ongoing with the Ad Hoc Group with regard to your ability to make some strategic move and maybe then on the refinancing fund, is that the right reading in your comments?

Todd Hornbeck

Yes, I think as the market has started to show some visibility, since some signs that were coming you know to the end of the cycle where things hopefully will start stabilize going forward and now it's just not rumor mill. We’ve seen actualized going forward and now it's just not rumor mill. We’ve seen actual rigs go back to work.

We’ve seen bidding activity up for all the drillers. The sentiment is changing. We see FIDs happening. Things are actually starting to happen. I think that really opens up the opportunity for us to have some very constructive dialogue with our noteholders and our supporters of the company in a meaningful way that we can organize something that's fair for the company and the current shareholders and for the debtholders and I think now is the time probably – that could happen. As a year or two ago everybody was just kind of speculating wins into the market going to happen or when do we see this trough finally coming off the bottom.

I can remember in 2015 everybody said it was 2016 while didn't happen it didn’t happen in 2017didnt happen in 2018. In fact 2018 was probably the worst year or the darkest year of the offshore industry, but we do see it now changing and not just by hope but by actual rigs going back to work and our customers actually spending money to turn the drill bit and that's a positive sign. So hopefully something can start happen now.

Mike Urban

So I want to take your move to a more retail focus makes a lot of sense and certainly seeing a pretty big pick up and demand across the region. Did want to dig into your comments a little bit on the supply side how do you think about given that regional demands dynamic about positioning of your fleets and some the need the kind of regulatory requirements or flying requirements associated with that. Is there any kind of preemptive moves you can do any cost associate with that or is it more on a opportunity specific basis?

Todd Hornbeck

Well it’s a little of both I mean it’s hard for me to give you all of the strategic planning because we do still have a lot of competition in these markets. But we did say Mexico was a bright spot I think a lot of people are starting to understand the challenges in Mexico to just go to Mexico is not easy. It is complicated area to work Mexico is still learning how to deal with IOCs be it in the country in managing that process. We have a really, really good foothold an opportunity in Mexico but it's got to be with a guarded approach.

And I do see that there could be future opportunity down there, but I think it has to be done very cautiously. And as far as some of the other regions that we’re talking about within our sphere now Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, those are all areas that over the next several years we see more development happening. And we think the best fleet available to work in that region most likely will come out – be most competitive out of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Whether some of that tonnage gets foreign flagged or not I am not sure right now.

Whether that makes sense dependent on what we think the long-term U.S. Gulf of Mexico could do, but I do think that there it is conducive for moving more of the fleet down to that region and down to Mexico. The flip of the coin is going to be the permanently lose your U.S. flag to do it. And I guess that's going to really be based on the sustainability of each one of those markets long-term. But I do think there will be some balancing of the fleet between those regions coming out of the Gulf of Mexico that makes a lot of sense.

Mike Urban

And then you spoke a little bit about the competitive dynamics some competitive bidding out there on the existing fleet. And while I would certainly agree with you that the economics today don't make a lot of sense to bring up vessels out of stack but may be some uneconomic decisions made to the extent that yeah the market starts to tighten up.

So do you see that potential out there for some of your competitors to be maybe proactive as you get more visibility on offshore rig demand. And then see some speculative reactivations or is just ability on offshore rig demand and then see some speculative reactivations or is it just so cost prohibitive at this point, it just won't happen?

Todd Hornbeck

It’s hard to say I think that is very, very costly to bring equipment out you know to bring out the stack fleet that’s been stacked for some time is. I can tell you what it is from Hornbeck perspective it's plus 2 million and while somebody says I can go to drydock and spend a million dollars and bring the boat out that not all the costs. The cost is the training and hiring and the other component parts that you’re going to need for the clients today that may not be on your vessel. Reactivating a lot of electronic systems that have been sitting for three or four or five years those are all hidden cost that drive it up to plus 2 million.

And if I was anyone really thinking about bringing out these equipment I would put just for measurement standpoint and economics $3 million to bring something out. Now you got to get that back over 30 months and you start doing the economics on bringing having that $3 million recaptured in 30 months plus trying to get a margin on the current fleet. And what it could do to crew cost driving crew costs up. The day rigs are there to support that. The day rigs have to go up substantially for that to be justified to bring equipment out.

Daniel Burke

Really just to set a couple left, piggybacking on things that had been addressed by Mike and Turner, but when we look at diagnostics on the realized rate in the OSV space dropping about a $1000 a day sequentially. I thought that might be mix related is international revenue was going up and when we think of some of those international vessels being lower rest per day. But Todd based on your comments on a challenged rate environment I guess I was just wondering if you could parse it. Are we seeing rate pressure percolate through from Q4 to Q1 or is it a mix shift to international?

Todd Hornbeck

It’s a little of both I mean our operating cost in some of the other areas are a little bit lower. But we've also had some legacy contracts that have – late in the cycle turned over. That we’re still in the high 30 range and have turned over and mark to market it. But I do think there's still the service companies have been conditioned I guess over the last five years to win jobs. And as your markets changing over our philosophy is if you're winning all your jobs you’re really losing.

Our philosophy is we should be losing most of our bids in that way we know we're trying to price the market as the markets tightening up. So we have a different philosophy in how we contract. We think it’s the right philosophy over time particularly in a market that’s transitioning right now. If we thought the market was either flat or declining in demand we would be stacking more vessels.

We don't have the philosophy of going out and just trying to win every job because the only way you do that is with price and terms which aren’t beneficial to the value that we bring to the market. The value of the service that we bring and the value of the equipment so, its better we believe if that's your case is just stacking or change in philosophy the way we do it.

Daniel Burke

That’s helpful Todd and certainly consistent with the way you guys held for a very long time. And then I guess my second question would be a pivoting to the MPSV side just looking for a little more clarity. When you look at the HOSMAX, Jones Act fleet I mean through the first portion of Q2 have you experienced an uptick in utilization. And secondly any sense of the duration or visibility for the Iron Horse to stay active. You had alluded to the duration of the contract on the Achiever?

Todd Hornbeck

Yes, I think the two part question. The HOSMAX fleet we have stayed short with as you know fleet we’ve stayed short with as you know. And second quarter we really haven't seen the inflection point on the demand yet. I think that's coming sometime this quarter it probably towards that we said midyear. So I am still going to hold that midyear is going to be our what you’d say inflection point what we see utilization and hopefully with the utilization we start to see some rate improvement there.

But I think between now and then is very volatile and sloppy from week to week because we’re not willing to take anything very long-term at a very low rate with not good contract term. So we got to let that kind of work through the mix. On the Iron Horse we've mobilized her to Mexico she is now Mexican flag. And she is doing great work down there doing a lot of topside work right work right now. She comes back we have a major tenure drydocking on her at mid June.

So she will come back out of Mexico to do a drydocking which should take her out of service for about 40 days, but we see a lot of backlog of opportunity. We’re bidding a tremendous amount of work in Mexico, the vessels is very sought after not because of her capability, but because of her flag now. And we feel very confident that as soon as she gets out of drydock she will work the balance of the year. As soon as we flagged her she had a job and she has been on that job since then all the way agreed to go to drydock.

So we’re pretty much excited about that part of the market like a I said though Mexico you have to take it with a grain of salt while there is a lot of interest and activity down there. There's still lot of operational constraints in Mexico with supply chain, with infrastructure in bringing all these IOCs on it's really starting to show that the infrastructure in the supply chain is not what it is in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and that will have to be worked out over time.

Todd Hornbeck

All right I want to thank everyone for joining us today in the call. Our second quarter conference call will be August the 1st. We look forward to talking to you then and between now and then safe sailing and have a great spring and summer. Thank you, bye.

