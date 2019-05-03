Juniper: Valuation Starting To Appear Attractive As Company Looks To Achieve Growth

Valuation has diverted further away from the peer group, making this an attractive entry level, though there are still concerns over revenue growth and increasing profitabiliy.

Juniper (JNPR) reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, albeit revenue declined by 7% yoy, led by continued weakness from their cloud customers. Initially, the stock popped following the earnings as management noted during their last quarterly call that Q1 revenue could be weak because of underperformance in the cloud segment. Thus, the revenue beat during the quarter was a nice surprise. However, shares proceeded to trade down on Friday as it appears investors should remain worried about the longer-term growth and earnings potential. As competition continues to increase, especially in the cloud space, both Cisco (CSCO) and Arista (ANET) appear to be in better competitive positions as these competitors are not declining their cloud-related revenue.

JNPR saw their revenue decline by 7% to $1.00 billion, which was ~$20 million above consensus estimates. Guidance for Q2 revenue appears to be within consensus estimates with the high-end of EPS guidance matching estimates. Although margin will likely be taken down to account for a slightly lower EPS guidance, the Q2 guidance was not as bad as feared.

Data by YCharts

Initially after earnings shares popped up 2-3%, however, the stock ended the week down over 3% on Friday. The above chart demonstrates that although the stock was not hit terribly bad during the later parts of 2018 when the market went through a correction phase, JNPR continues to be a volatile name and the recent run-up prior to Q1 earnings was met with contraction.

JNPR appears to be a lower quality name when comparing them to their closest competitors, CSCO and ANET. Both CSCO and ANET have done a better job over the past few years advancing their technology and better transitioning into a cloud-based infrastructure world.

Choppy trading sessions over the past few months have provided some good opportunities for short-term investors. However, over the long term, it is challenging to believe JNPR will generate more alpha than their competitors.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

JNPR reported a better-than-feared Q1 after management warned investors last quarter of some potential weakness during the quarter due to weak performance from their cloud customers. Revenue came in at $1.00 billion, compared to consensus estimates for $1.020 billion. EPS for the quarter came in at $0.26, which was ahead of consensus estimates for $0.20.

Revenue and operating margins continue to decline yoy, a troubling sign for any investor considering the growth rates seen from other competitors such as CSCO and ANET. Both CSCO and ANET continue to post revenue growth and operating margin expansion, whereas JNPR is struggling to grow their top line or provide margin expansion. Although CSCO and ANET grow revenue in the low single digits, this is significantly better than JNPR's revenue declines over the past few quarters (Source: CSCO and ANET investor relations)

Revenue decreased 7% yoy which is slightly worse than the 5% decline in Q4 and 6% decline in Q3. In addition, operating margin contracted to 11.2% compared to 12.3% in the year-ago period. With operating margin continuing to contract, the company is still able to beat EPS estimates. This quarter, it was due to better-than-expected revenue as well as below the line items and share count.

Source: Company Presentation

Routing revenue continued to show weakness, which is by far the largest revenue stream for JNPR. Down 8% yoy, routing represented 37% of total revenue and continues to be a weakness for the company. The biggest drag to the quarter was switching revenue, which declined 23% and now represents only 18% of total revenue compared to 21% in the year-ago period. The pressures from routing are largely from the competitive landscape coming from both CSCO and ANET as well as weakness from their cloud customers.

Source: Company Presentation

When looking at vertical revenue, both cloud and service provider saw revenues decline, though enterprise revenue increased slightly by 3%. Cloud revenue continues to be a drag on the company and just as management warned us, cloud revenue declined by 18% during the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q2, JNPR expects revenue to be around $1,100 million, +/- $30 million, which came in near consensus estimates for $1.11 billion of revenue. Management also expects gross margin to be 58.5-60.5% with operating margin of ~15.5%. These factors lead to an EPS guidance of $0.36-0.42 (assuming 350 million shares) which compares to consensus estimates for EPS of $0.42.

Management noted they expect revenue to grow on a sequential basis going forward while expecting better trends during the second half of the year. In addition, they noted they expect to see yoy growth in Q4, which would be an impressive feat for a company which has posted several consecutive yoy revenue declines (Source: CFO Commentary).

For the full year, management expects EPS to be $1.70-1.80, which includes a slightly dilutive impact from their recent acquisition of Mist Systems. Previous guidance called for EPS in the range of $1.75-1.85 (Source: Company Transcript).

Risks

Risks to JNPR include an overall slowdown in IT-related spending. If enterprises become less willing to spend on IT upgrades, there will be less demand for JNPR's services. History shows there tends to be a bit of cyclicality with IT spending. When the economy slows down and enterprises begin to tighten their expense control, upgrading IT systems is usually not at the top of their lists.

In addition, JNPR could continue to face cloud segment challenges due to their concentration around larger contracts. Competition in the cloud segment continues to increase as there is a significant market opportunity. Enterprises are increasingly looking to shift to the cloud due to increased computing power and less need for on-premise hardware. If JNPR is not able to capture the potential upside from cloud customers, this could enable competitors to have a greater market opportunity.

Valuation

Declining revenue coupled with contracting margins and 2019 EPS guidance below consensus were the main reasons the stock ended the week down. Investors continue to seek out high-quality names with strong downside protection as we climb on later into the bull cycle. While financial trends are not the strongest at JNPR, their valuation paints a different picture.

Data by YCharts

JNPR's valuation has started to diverge from CSCO's over the past few months as investors began to worry a bit more about the long-term growth and earnings potential. I continue to believe JNPR should trade at a discount compared to CSCO and believe the stock could be a challenging name to own over the next few quarters as the company looks to return to growth, expand margins, and increase their profitability.

During 2018, JNPR produced an EPS of $1.88. With management now seeing 2019 EPS of $1.70-1.80 (slightly lower than previous guidance due to their recent acquisition of Mist Systems) this represents a decline in the range of ~4-10%. Investors with money in the name must be certain in the long-term viability in the company and confident in management's ability to return the company to growth and expanding margins.

Using a conservative 2019 EPS of $1.80, which would be at the top end of management's guidance, and assuming EPS grows an aggressive 15% in 2020, we could see 2020 EPS of ~$2.05, which would mean the stock currently trades at ~13x 2020 EPS. Assuming this were the case, the multiple would slowly expand throughout 2019, let's say by 1 turn compared to their current ~15.5x forward PE. Assuming a 2020 EPS of $2.05 and a 16.5x forward multiple, it appears the stock would have a bullish price target of $34, which would be a 25% upside from current prices.

I believe this bullish scenario could come to fruition if the company is able to return to growth in Q4, like management suggested, and if they are able to see some synergy benefits from their recent acquisition.

However, a more realistic scenario could include 2019 EPS ending up at $1.75, the midpoint of current guidance, and growing a solid 10% in 2020, leading to 2020 EPS of ~$1.92. If we assume multiple stays at the current level, which is near the higher-end of the past year, we would have a more realistic price target of $30, representing an upside of less than 10%.

Although these do not seem like strong returns, management did recently increase their quarterly dividend. In addition, the company still has $300 million of shares to repurchase in an accelerated buyback program, which they will look to execute during Q2. The lower share count could provide some additional upside to EPS throughout the year and into 2020.

For now, I remain on the sidelines waiting for a bit better opportunity to enter the name. There continue to be heightened worries about the company returning to growth and their struggles with the cloud segment. Although valuation is starting to appear attractive, this could be a value trap as the company struggles to return to growth and expand their margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.