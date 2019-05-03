Getting To Know Unilever

Despite running to highs, the stock isn't terribly expensive. However we would like to see a pullback after a strong surge higher over the past month.

When it comes to consumer staples, investors are faced with a lot of choices. There are various companies of different sizes, and product mixes within their portfolios. As a US investor, it can be easy sometimes to lose track of high-quality companies that happen to be based in other countries. A perfect example of this is Unilever (UL), a consumer staples conglomerate based out of London. The company boasts a number of traits that provide the foundation for a bullish investment thesis. Investors looking for a well-rounded company that can provide an attractive combination of top line growth, safety, and dividend growth should take a closer look at Unilever.

A Strong and Diverse Brand Portfolio

Unilever boasts a wide assortment of brands for products ranging from body soap to deodorant, food products, premium ice cream and more. The company's 51 billion euros of annual revenues are divided between three segments of the business (Home Care, Food, and Personal/Beauty Care) and touch every aspect of your weekly trip to the grocery store/retail center. This gives Unilever stable revenue streams, as these products are purchased throughout most economic environments. The company boasts a total of more than 400 brands, 12 of which generate more than 1 billion euros in annual sales.

(Source: Unilever at CAGNY, Thursday, 21st February, 2019)

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of such a deep brand portfolio is that assets can be sold off quite easily to raise cash and reshape the business. Unilever has taken advantage of this in recent years, and is similar to what Procter & Gamble (PG) has done to reignite organic growth after growing too large over the years.

(Source: Unilever Q1 2019 Trading Statement (presentation), 18th April 2019)

Some of Unilever's recent deals have been notable, including its 3.1 billion euro deal for Horlicks and a $1 billion deal for Dollar Shave Club, among various others.

Expanding Margins

One of the traits we look for in any business is that a company is expanding (or at least maintaining) its profitability. Unilever has set out to grow its operating margin to 20% by FY2020. Thus far the company has been successful, with FY2018 margins up to 18.4% on an operating basis from 16.4% in 2016.

(Source: Unilever at CAGNY, Thursday, 21st February, 2019)

The company has leaned on a number of variables to expand margins, including restructuring, cost savings programs, and a higher-margin product mix. This will help it generate more free cash flow. Unilever is already a strong FCF engine, converting roughly 10% of its revenues into cash flow (5 billion euros of 51 billion euros in sales).

Growing Dividend

Investors looking for an instrument of income generation could find Unilever appealing. The stock currently offers a 3% yield, which surpasses what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries yielding 2.51%.

European stocks can behave a bit differently than American companies when it comes to the dividend payout. Unilever won't show up on any dividend growth screenings because the dividend isn't raised on a year-by-year basis. The payout can gyrate some in the short term, but make no mistake - the dividend grows over the long term.

Unilever switched from paying a semi-annual dividend to quarterly dividends in Q4 2009. The first quarterly payment was $0.27 for ADR shares. The most recently declared dividend (Q1 2019) will be $0.46 for ADR shares. This represents a CAGR of 6.10% over this time period. Unilever's estimated 2019 earnings of 2.56 euro per share, translated to $2.87 in USD, would result in an approximate payout ratio of 72% of earnings. As the company continues to grow, we expect a mid-single digit dividend growth rate to continue as it falls in line with the growth of the business.

Growth In Emerging Markets

Unilever holds a strong footprint in emerging markets. Approximately 59% of revenues stem from emerging markets. This includes traditionally difficult markets to penetrate, such as China. With the Asia-Pacific regions estimated to see great middle-class expansion in the coming decades, Unilever's presence is a great indicator of future growth.

(Source: Unilever at CAGNY, Thursday, 21st February, 2019)

The company has traditionally seen strong growth in these markets, with a 10-year average growth rate of almost 4% volume growth. While this trend tailed off some in recent years, it is rebounding with volume growth accelerating incrementally over the past three years.

(Source: Unilever Full Year 2018 Results (presentation), 31st January, 2019)

This volume growth can help keep Unilever's total sales growth headed in the right direction at a time when many of its large peers are struggling to generate top line growth. If Unilever can continue to achieve 3-4% top line growth and continue expanding margins, the company will realize strong growth of its cash flows.

(Source: Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018)

Are Shares A Buy Today?

The stock market is currently pressing all-time highs and has been on an absolute tear since the beginning of January. This broad leg higher in the markets has taken Unilever with it to new 52-week highs.

(Source: YCharts)

Analyst consensus estimates are projecting the company to grow earnings per share 8.2% in 2019 to approximately 2.56 euros per share. Because the company's ADR shares are issued at a 1:1 ratio, we simply need to convert the EPS forecast to US dollars to price ADR shares. Given estimated EPS of $2.87 per ADR share, the current stock price results in a P/E ratio of 21.19X.

Between Unilever's top line growth, its margin expansion, and stock buybacks, an EPS growth rate of 6-8% should be very manageable over the long term. With a 3% dividend at current levels, total returns should fall in the 9-11% per year range. Unilever's 10-year median P/E ratio of 18.95X implies that shares are currently modestly overvalued by 12%. This isn't an extreme overvaluation, but we can see that the stock has simply surged over the past 30 days alone. It should be reasonable to expect a modest pullback that would price shares closer to historical norms and limit the risk of P/E compression. We like Unilever at even 20X earnings, resulting in a price target of $57. The ignited growth in emerging markets and margin expansion are enough to provide value, even at a multiple slightly above historical norms.

Wrapping Up

In all, Unilever brings a lot to the table for investors. The company boasts a strong product portfolio and has established itself in emerging markets where many competitors are simply trying to find traction. The dividend offers a solid combination of yield and growth, and the stock is close enough to historical valuation levels that a case been be made that shares are within "striking distance" of a reasonable valuation level. Investors should at least familiarize themselves with this strong player in a sector that is popular among dividend growth investors.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Author's Note: Based in the UK, Unilever's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be affected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.