Asure Software Has Been Punished Too Much

Management promises positive cash flow this year, which is pretty crucial in our view, given the debt and dilution.

The shares are also pretty cheap, but the company's recent history is full of dilution and debt issuance, mostly to pay for all these acquisitions.

However, we expect the positives of these acquisitions to gradually outweigh the cost during the year, generating significant cost and revenue synergies.

The shares still haven't recovered from a disappointing Q3, and visibility a little hampered by the large number of acquisitions.

Asure Software (ASUR) is a provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workspace management software. We actually wrote about this company all the way back in 2012 here, but the present company is quite a different beast and that article long lost its relevance.

We start with the usual overview of the last five years which displays some kind of revenue explosion, mostly driven by acquisitions. It's not surprising (GAAP) net income has suffered as the cost of acquisitions predates the benefits.

Data by YCharts

Here are the company's two main planks of businesses (from the March 2019 Investor Presentation):

These two main areas are HCM and workspace which are increasingly integrated, according to management. Here is what workspace management contains in terms of services (and existing clients):

And if that's too abstract here are two useful case study summaries:

The workspace business also contains an interesting HaaS business (Hardware as a Service) with IoT sensors monitoring environmental factors such as co2, lighting, heating, air conditioning, for instance. The company is completely revamping its hardware business, introducing many new and improved versions.

As the HaaS model suggests, the hardware isn't stand-alone but exists to generate data which is consolidated in the cloud and machine learning will distill meaningful analytics from the data. Its hardware business grew 153% y/y in Q4 and 83% sequentially.

What is also encouraging is the ongoing shift to the cloud and the increase in recurring revenues from the IR presentation:

Q4 Results

If you look at the stock performance, one might have missed what management argued was a very good quarter (Q4CC):

We drove several records for the year. Record revenue, record gross profit, record cloud revenue and record non-GAAP EBITDA and record booking. Importantly, recurring revenue and we've been on this journey for a couple of years now as represented 81% of our revenue mix compared to just 73% two years ago.

From the earnings PR:

Fourth quarter total revenue of $24.4 million, up 60% year over year

Fourth quarter cloud revenue of $17.7 million, up 54% year over year

Fourth quarter cloud bookings up 32% year over year

Fiscal 2018 total revenue of $89.0 million, up 63% year over year

Fiscal 2018 cloud revenue of $68.9 million, up 75% year over year

Fiscal 2018 cloud bookings up 65% year over year

Short-term Backlog (within a 12-month period) was $29.4 million

Total Backlog (short and long-term) currently exceeds $50.0 million

The company also enjoyed significant client wins, in HCM for instance with NetPayroll, Hilltop National Bank, Centro and Prolong Pharmaceuticals. In workspace, companies like Assurance, New York Parks and Recreation, Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAY) and SAP America (NYSE:SAP) signed up.

The share price crash occurred in November last year in response to disappointing Q3 results.

Guidance

Here is how management described its priorities for the year (Q4CC):

Our focus in 2019 is to absorb the recent acquisitions, show margin improvement, experience better cash generation, invest in product improvements and execute on our cross selling opportunities, while also completing our ERP system overhaul and adding AWS to improve our infrastructure.

From the earnings PR:

Revenue $104.0 million to $107.0 million Non-GAAP EBITDA $23.0 million to $25.0 million Additional 2019 Guidance: Interest expense $9.5 million to $10.5 million Depreciation $2.0 million to $3.0 million Amortization $11.0 million to $12.0 million Stock compensation expense $1.5 million to $2.5 million Acquisition costs and other one-time expenses $3.0 million to $4.0 million Basic average shares outstanding 15.4 million to 15.9 million Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 15.7 million to 16.0 million Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 0.0%

Acquisitions

A big part of its growth strategy is acquisitions - the company acquired no less than 18 companies in the last two years, 7 in last year and one this year (so far):

The idea of course is to create cost and especially sales synergies, but it also increases the company's footprint.

The company is also driving a harmonization process centralizing back-office functions and moving to Amazon's AWS for client support and implementing a NetSuite ERP system, the bulk of which will be up and running by mid-year. It even appointed a new COO, Rhonda Parouty, for this.

The company will also hire 20 new sales people, 12 of which will be specifically tasked with embarking on the cross-selling opportunities that all these acquisitions have generated.

It's true that the company's sales force has remained fairly stagnant, given the revenue explosion, from the IR presentation:

While revenue doubled in two years, the number of sales people grew much less, although a side benefit was that the productivity of sales people shot up (Q4CC):

We've tripled the overall business in the last two years, while we kept our sales rep headcount growth at less than 20% year over year. At the same time, our productivity per sales rep has been up 23% and 24% over the last two years.

Margins

Data by YCharts

GAAP margins moved pretty comprehensively south, which is no surprise really considering all the M&A activity. The decline in gross margin is partly a result of a reclassification of occupy cost from Q2 and Q3, without which the (non-GAAP) number would have been 65-66%, rather than the 63.2% in Q4.

But most of the decline seems to be the result of a mix shift, the strong hardware sales growth (as well as HCM growth) had a considerable dampening effect on gross margins. Management believes these will remain at 64-66% in the near future.

Non-GAAP EBITDA actually reached a very respectable 24% versus 21.5% a year ago despite one-time expenses from the acquisitions.

Headcount declined by nine employees in Q4, bringing it to 544. There are a number of cost initiatives:

The above-mentioned integration efforts

Cost synergies, bringing headcount down further (headcount declined by nine employees in Q4 already, bringing it to 544).

The 20 new sales people who are going to be hired throughout the year (mentioned above).

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company does expect cash flow to move back to positive territory this year on the integration and organizational harmonization efforts, the falling away of the one-time acquisition cost and the emergence of acquisition synergies.

The company has also started to invest its clients' funds, which are a not inconsiderable $85M-100M, so these investments also generate cash. At the 2.225-2.5% rate that's another $2M-2.5M, even though that's not modeled in the forecast.

The company had $15.4M in cash and investment at the end of the year and $115.2M in debt.

The company issued 2.375M shares mid last year to strengthen its balance sheet and pay for the acquisitions. As one can see below, share-based compensation is rising strongly and the number of outstanding shares has more than doubled over two years, with another $90M or so in debt to boot. The graph below is really a bit worrying:

Data by YCharts

The company really needs cash flow to move back to positive to turn this trend around. Here is a detailed look of the 2018 cash flow:

It shows that the company spent more than $112M on acquisitions in the last two years and issued $825M in debt and $112.3M from equity sales.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

2.2x sales is hardly exorbitant for a cloud software company and this picture is reinforced if one considers the EPS estimates from analysts. For 2019, analysts expect an EPS of $0.61 rising to $0.77 next year, which amounts to 10x earnings.

Conclusion

At first sight, the shares seem amazingly cheap but there are some concerns. One is the debt level, although this will convert into equity fairly soon. All the acquisitions also make it difficult to assess the health of the underlying business.

Then there is the strong rise in the number of shares, but this was mostly related to acquisitions. One could argue that as long as the company squeezes sufficient cost and revenue synergies from these to be accretive, this isn't a problem.

Is the company doing that? It's too early to tell. It is going to hire 20 new sales people, 12 of which will be occupied with generating the revenue synergies.

Despite these hires, the company expects to move back into cash-flow-positive territory, so it looks like it can afford it (although share-based comp is likely to get another jump as a result).

All in all, we tend towards the positive, for three reasons.

The company gained some notable customers in Q4, which is a tacit sign of progress and customer acceptance.

We assume that the acquisition and integration cost will wane, and the cost and revenue synergies will become more prominent.

Really moderate valuation, the share price crash after the Q3 miss seems a bit overdone.

