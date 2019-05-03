Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) CEO Bob Azelby on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Horowicz - Stern Investor Relations

Bob Azelby - CEO

Paul Streck - CMO

Carlos Campoy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Danielle Brill - Piper Jaffray

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Matthew Luchini - BMO Capital

Michael Horowicz

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Just aftermarket clothes today we filed our Form 10Q for the first quarter of 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, both of which are available in the investor section of our website at www.alderbio.com. You may listen to a live webcast and listen to a replay of today's call on the investors section of the website. Today's speakers are Bob Azelby, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paul Streck, Chief Medical Officer and Carlos Campoy, Chief Financial Officer. Nadia Dac who just joined Alder's Chief Commercial Officer, and Eric Lavelle, Chief Operating Officer will be available for the Q&A portion of today's call.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution you that during today's conference call we'll be making forward looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company including statements about possible future developments regarding clinical, regulatory, commercial, financial and strategic matters, actual events or results of course could differ materially, we refer you to the documents that Alder files from time to time with the SEC, and in particular, the company's Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which is filed with the SEC today, May 2, 2019.

These documents, which are available on the SEC's website, contain and identify under the heading risk factors, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those containing any forward-looking statements.

With that let me pass the call over to Bob.

Bob Azelby

Thank you, Michael and welcome everyone. As many of you know, the mission of our team here at Alder is to forever change the migraine treatment landscape. And we are driven by the opportunity to develop and commercialize treatments that allow patients debilitated by migraine to get back to daily living. We're pleased that on April 22, 2019 the FDA accepted our BLA filing for our lead investigational product candidate Eptinezumab, our monoclonal antibody inhibiting calcitonin gene related peptides or CGRP for the prevention of migraine. We subsequently were advised by the FDA in our day 74 letter that it has set the PDUFA target action date of February 21, 2020.

We are continuing to scale the organization and we expect to be ready to competitively launch in Q1, 2020 following approval. We have continued to build out our team with several key hires, adding significant commercial expertise. Notably, Nadia Dac, recently joined Alder as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing over 25 years of U.S. and global commercial experience, having launched multiple neurology products in competitive markets, well in leadership roles at Biogen, Novartis and AbbVie. Additionally, we have added season marketing, market access and commercial operations team members at various levels throughout the organization.

We are successfully scaling our medical manufacturing and G&A infrastructure as well. We further enhanced our medical presence, such as increased opinion leader engagements, and our greater presence at next week's AAN meeting and we continue to produce commercial product to meet forecasted demand at launch. As we stated on our Q4 call, we have a supply agreement with Sandoz that provides to the manufacturer of guaranteed quantities of Eptinezumab drug substance for a five year term running through 2023. This puts Alder in a position to meet forecast the commercial demand not only in the U.S., but also globally beyond 2023.

Turning to the product itself, we believe in Eptinezumab unique clinical profile and its potential to meet the needs of many of the approximately 13 million migraine patients for candidates for prevention therapy. As we have mentioned in the past, migraine is far more than just a headache. It's a debilitating neurological disease with far reaching effects. Those with migraine often experience sensitivity to light, sensitivity to sound, suffer from gastrointestinal issues, sleep disorders, and may have impaired cognitive abilities, which may lead to anxiety and in many cases depression. Essentially, they're living with the reality of migraine every day, not just the day of a migraine attack.

Just to further expand on this market research done by migraine.com indicates that a third of migraine patients surveyed say they have lost a job due to their migraine, and about 2/3rds this disease has negatively impacted professional advancement, as well as their personal relationships. However, this population is determined. Many of them had tried and will continue to try multiple therapies and drug classes as they search for relief. It's no wonder that our market research shows they are looking for therapies with robust and sustained efficacy that take effect rapidly.

In our market research, nearly 90% of patients surveyed would choose a product based on its effectiveness, and 80% of them would choose a product based on speed of prevention effects, our market research also supports our belief that many patients would prioritize relief of the disabling symptoms over convenience of administration. In fact, over half of the patients we survey, when given the choice would choose an infusion product with Epti's clinical profile.

If approved, we believe that Eptinezumab rapid onset of preventive effect high 50%, 75% and 100% responder rates and a safety profile similar to placebo, as demonstrated in our clinical trials, combined with a 30 minute quarterly IV dosing will be attractive to these efficacy seeking patients and the physicians who treat them. From a broader market perspective, we're encouraged by the uptake of the anti-CGRP since last May with over 300,000 new to brand RXs have been written. Alder is targeting roughly 3000 procedure lists who are high volume clinicians each see an average of 150 to 200 migraine patients monthly aligning well with Epti's profiles because they perform in office procedures, including IV therapies, 94% of them have access to IV, IV capabilities, 63% have IV capabilities in their office, and 45% stated they would expand or add IV capabilities once Epti becomes available.

We've been interacting with physicians within this group to solicit their feedback on Epti. Their feedback suggests that while they view the new anti-CGRP subcutaneous products as being fairly comparable to each other in terms of their performance, they're looking forward to Epti's uniquely differentiated clinical profile and IV motive administration. During the quarter, we completed a 250 physician quantitative demand study, which once again estimated Epti's share of the anti-CGRP market to be in the range of 20 to 30%. This most recent market research study is consistent with the ones we have highlighted in the past. We have also had significant engagements with commercial payers over the past few months. These payers also view Epti as being differentiated due to its 20% bioavailability immediately after a 30 minute infusion, high response rate and a rapid onset of prevention, as well as Epti's potential for enhanced compliance due to its in-office quarterly IV administration. We feel confident that at the time of launch, payers will make Epti widely available for their planned participants.

During our Q4 2018 financial results call I spoke about how Alder is focused on becoming a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and our excitement about ALD1910, our preclinical asset, which has the potential to address another subset of migraine patients who may not respond to anti-CGRP therapy. Paul Streck, our Chief Medical Officer will provide details on that program in a moment.

Additionally, through our Lifecycle Management prioritization program last fall, we believe that there's a significant opportunity for Eptinezumab leveraging its 100% bioavailability and rapid onset of prevention as an acute treatment for migraine. We reached this conclusion following a clinical trial feasibility study and a rigorous commercial assessment, combined with expert clinical consultations. As Paul will discuss, we plan to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of Epti in the second half of 2019 to investigate this opportunity. If approved for prevention of migraine, and if successful in treating in active migraine and clinical testing Eptinezumab would be in a unique position as the only anti-CGRP monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment and prevention of migraine.

In summary, we're excited about the broad potential for Eptinezumab and are working hard to ensure its clinical and commercial success, while also attempting to enhance the portfolio by developing additional indications and new therapies that could potentially help migraine patients in the future.

With that, I will turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Streck

Thanks, Bob. First, I wanted to share my increasing enthusiasm since coming to Alder in January. I've been able to see the positive responses from key opinion leaders and the busiest headache focused practices regarding our Eptinezumab program and it's clear, we have a unique opportunity to improve treatment outcomes in patients suffering with a debilitating condition. I've also gotten to know the Alder team and I'm extremely pleased to see the commitment, technical expertise and enthusiasm. We believe we submitted a high quality BLA and have successfully shifted from a single clinical focus to effectively executing on multiple key clinical development and commercialization initiatives. Given Eptinezumab's magnitude and speed of response I'm excited about the potential opportunities to explore additional indications in order to impact a larger number of migraine patients.

Before I discuss Eptinezumab in greater detail, I'd like to update you through on ALD1910. ALD1910, as you may know, is our high specificity, high affinity neutralizing monoclonal antibody with reactivity to PACAP-38 or pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating peptide. PACAP-38 has emerged as an important signaling pathway in the pathophysiology of migraine, and is believed to be distinct from CGRP. As such, we believe PACAP-38 represents an attractive novel target for preventing and treating migraine. Evidence indicates that PACAP-38 and it's three known receptors PAC1, VPAC1 and VPAC2 are expressed in the regions of the brain known to be associated with migraine symptomatology. We are very encouraged by our preclinical work today, which indicates that ALD1910 prevents the signaling of PACAP-38 to all three of these receptors

Our acute toxicology studies have not indicated any adverse treatment related effects by ALD1910 in two species. Similarly, 28 day multi-dose studies have completed their main treatment phases with no treatment related effects observed. The preclinical program is on track for completion this summer and we expect to initiate a first in-human clinical study of ALD1910 by the end of 2019.

Now, I want to return to Eptinezumab currently under review with the FDA and our plans to seek to expand our proposed prevention label into the acute setting. When we think of treating and preventing migraine, there are three reasons that bring patients to their physician for therapy. First, for a new patient appointment, a majority of chronic patients and about a third of the episodic patients who are coming to a clinician for evaluation will have a migraine on the day of their visit.

Second, they come for a planned follow up appointment, there is a large number of patients returning to their physician as planned, and their therapy may require adjustment, has become ineffective or has worn off. And finally, patients come for an urgent intervention. Many episodic and chronic migraine patients will present to their physician or to the ER in crisis. Considering these scenarios, there may be a therapeutic rationale to prescribe Epti in each of them and that's why we're excited to potentially provide physicians with a tool that manages a highly debilitating disease in the immediate term, along with the previously demonstrated preventive efficacy over the following 12 weeks.

As Bob mentioned, in the second half of 2019, we expect to initiate enrollment in a Phase 3 study to investigate Epti's utility in the acute setting. Our depth of knowledge with the pathophysiology of migraine and our experience with Eptinezumab give us confidence in this study. We conducted post-hoc analysis of time to migraine resolution in three of our previous Eptinezumab clinical trials in patients who enter those trials with an active migraine. We observed two hour resolution rates in these patients, which demonstrated a clear trend from which we've been able to design a well powered Phase 3 trial to detect a meaningful difference versus placebo. For this trial, we're planning to examine a 100 milligrams Eptinezumab dose level versus placebo, with the co-primary endpoints of patients achieving pain freedom, and the absence of most bothersome symptom at two hours post treatment.

We've submitted our protocol to the FDA, and they're actively preparing to initiate pre-study activities. We continue to see significant opportunity for Eptinezumab in the preventative setting. We believe it also has the opportunity to bring improved clinical outcomes to a broader population of patients, assuming successful clinical results in acute migraine.

I would now like to turn the call back to Bob to discuss the commercial opportunity for Epti in the acute setting.

Bob Azelby

Thanks, Paul. Our commercial assessment identified three incremental opportunities for Eptinezumab if we are successful in securing a product label stating. Epti is indicated for the treatment and prevention of migraine. The first and largest incremental commercial opportunity is in the prevention marketplace. Our market research with physicians demonstrated that having a treat and prevent label would provide significant uplift in terms of market share. The increase would come from physicians who are prescribing Epti to more patients, as well as an overall increase in the number of physicians that would now be willing to use Epti because of the acute indication. Keep in mind in our PROMISE 1 study in episodic migraine, these patients averaged nine migraines a month. So that means approximately 30% of these patients saw their clinician during a migraine attack. In our PROMISE 2 study in chronic migraine these patients averaged 60 migraines a month, indicating that greater than 50% of these patients, saw their clinicians during a migraine attack. The feedback from our market research demonstrated that a product that has both a treatment and prevention label will be attracted to both the physicians that treat the migraine as well as their patients.

The second incremental opportunity for Eptinezumab with both a treatment and prevention label would be in the emergency room setting. A large number of episodic and chronic migraine patients end up in the ER when they are in crisis, meaning the current therapies do not work and the patient has run out of treatment options. The goal of the ER physician is to triage these patients and try to relieve their symptoms quickly. However, it is common for these same patients to return to the ER days later, when their symptoms come back. We believe the ability to treat and prevent migraine in this setting would be an attractive option for ER physicians institutions and to the patient by minimizing the repeat visits.

The third commercial opportunity for Epti both a treatment and prevention label would be in those patients who are suffering from debilitating migraine, but average fewer than four migraines a month. The thresholds for reimbursement of prophylactics therapy. These patients 80% of whom are women in the prime of their careers, family obligations can be sidelined for multiple days a month, battling through their migraines, limiting their career opportunities, negatively impacting their personal relationships and creating challenges for the family members. Our market research indicates there are large number of patients willing to pay out of pocket for a therapy that treats and prevents migraine and allows them to be more effective in their personal lives and their careers.

As you can see, we are excited about the potential to bring Epti to the market for the prevention of migraine and continue to support the needed commercialization efforts. We are further encouraged by the life cycle opportunities for Epti as we look to expand the proposed Epti indication and to change the treatment paradigm. Our objective is labeled as both a treatment and prevention indication in order to positively impact more patients battling through this serious neurological disease.

With that Carlos Campoy, our Chief Financial Officer will take you through our financial results. Carlos?

Carlos Campoy

Thank you, Bob, and hello everyone. During the first quarter of 2019 our Epti program drove a significant portion of our R&D and G&A expenses in support of our commercial readiness activities. As of March 31, 2019, we reported $499 million in cash and cash equivalents, investments and restricted cash compared to $412 million as of December 31, 2018. This includes net proceeds of 159 million from an equity financing in March. Please note that we will provide brief first quarter results on this call and refer you to our period over period operating results detailed in this afternoon's press release and Form 10Q filed with the SEC.

In the first quarter R&D expenses totaled $70 million, G&A expenses were 45 million, which include a 26 million loss contingency provision related to a dispute over a contract we terminated for breach by the other party. Our net loss was 119 million, or $1.63 per share. These results generally reflect our planned expenditures to advance the Epti program and to position the company for commercialization.

With respect to our financial outlook following our reported Q1 results, we continue to expect that our full year 2019 net cash used in operating activities and purchases of property and equipment will be in the range of $285 million to $315 million much of this spend is focused on ensuring that we are prepared for the potential launch of Epti in the first quarter of 2020 including advancing its supply chain, building commercial inventory, continuing to build out our commercial footprint and the other pre-launch market readiness activities. We estimate our available cash, cash equivalents, investment and restricted cash as of March 31, 2019 will be sufficient to meet projected operating requirements through the anticipated launch of Eptinezumab and into late 2020.

With that, I will turn the call back to Bob.

Bob Azelby

Thank you, Carlos. In summary, we are really pleased with our execution in recent months and are confident in the capabilities we are putting in place to take advantage of our near term opportunity by successfully launching Epti early next year. We have made the decision to continue to invest in Epti's lifecycle management, creating a mid-term opportunity to leverage Epti's unique clinical profile to continue to differentiate it in the marketplace, as well as expand the number of patients that may benefit from it. Finally, we understand that as good as Epti's clinical profile looks, there is still a need to bring additional novel therapies to the market and that's why we are pursuing alternative pathways and the development of ALD1910, creating a longer term opportunity for Alder.

I look forward to sharing our continued progress as we advance towards Epti's potential commercial launch in the first quarter of 2020.

With that, we'd like to open the call to your questions. Operator?

Unidentified Analyst

This is Owen [ph] on for Brian. Thanks for taking our questions and congrats on the recent BLA acceptance. I have two questions if I may first regarding the new acute study. You talked a little bit about the possibilities in the ER setting. Do you think a positive result in that study is required for any sort of ER use? Or might you expect any potential off label use, given the profile, even if acute wasn't part of the label?

And then just switching gears to discounting regarding some of the details in the space over the last week with some of your competitors, noting, potential rebates in the 40% plus range? Is this in-line with your expectations for the market? And would you expect any differences in discounting given the different profile of your product? Thanks.

Bob Azelby

Sure. So starting with the acute study and the impact in the emergency room, obviously, we wouldn't be able to promote anything in the emergency room without an acute indication. However, I do think it would be important for that to secure an acute indication to get uptake in the ER because those conditions are looking to problem solve, and triage that patient quickly and provide relief and so we think the acute indication would be an important element for significant ER use.

As it relates to your second question on discounting, and the 40% range that you spoke to, we're not terribly surprised by it because there's three players. They're working through the pharmacy benefit and that's what PBMs do, right? When you have products that are similar to one another and they think they're commodity, then you know, at the end of the day, they start working down the discount. That's why we're really pleased that we're in the medical benefit and as you know, those two are distinct processes used by managed care plans. So we'll be dealing with the medical director, and that we won't have to go back every year to renegotiate contracts, because it's basically mitigated by ASP, you can't take crazy price increases due to average selling price. And so I don't think it was a terrible surprise and we feel great that we're in the medical benefit.

Operator

Our next question is from Jessica Fye from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Daniel for Jessica. Thanks for taking our questions. The physician feedback as suggested they view Eptinezumab as a potential option for patients were not doing well on injectable CGRPs. Do you expect the physician to product [ph] where this type of use when you launch or just focused on capturing patients new to the CGRP and second what should we expect [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Bob Azelby

Sure. So the first question I'll take and then the second question, I'll turn over to Paul. So as it relates to - when we launched this product in the marketplace, we do not believe that we're going to be second line to any other monoclonal antibody out there. We think we'll have to jump through the hurdles of failing two prior therapies similar to what the sub-Qs do today. But our target market is going to be for those patients that are debilitated that are struggling to get their life back, struggling to go to work and the fact that we can provide robust efficacy, you know, deep responses 50%, 75% and 100% and then offer that prevention starting within 24 hours. We think that will be highly attractive to not only the physicians but the patients as well.

Now, with that being said, do we think that patient to have tried to sub-Q CGRP, and have had an inadequate response? We've been told by opinion leaders that they think that they would go to Eptinezumab because they like the fact that they would get 100% bioavailability, so they get the full effect of the product, right at the end of the 30 minute infusion and Eptinezumab doesn't work for the patient, then they would roll them out as a CGRP candidate. So again, going back, our target market is going to be that highly impacted patient, but we do see us getting inadequate responses from the other product.

Second question I'll turn over to Paul for AAN, the data we will be sharing.

Paul Streck

Yes, thanks, Bob. Certainly excited going into AAN this year. I think if we look at the themes of the presentations that we're putting forth, they would include consistency of effect that we see across trials. Certainly the longer term efficacy and durability of responsive Eptinezumab impact on quality of life and certainly how early response impacts this and finally, the impact of Epti on most bothersome symptoms, which I think is really along the lines of this not just being a headache. So those are will be presented in three oral presentations and six poster presentations and would refer you back to our press release from last week outlining these.

Operator

Our next question is from Difei Yang from Mizuho. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Alex on for Difei. Thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if you could comment on the impact that CGRPs have had on the overall migraine markets since launch. Are market share gains of CGRPs at the expense of other classes of migraine drugs? And are you seeing overall migraine market growth? And how did these dynamics play into your pre-launch activities? Thank you.

Bob Azelby

Yes. So thanks for the question. So first of all, I think, you know, a great example would be the 300,000 new to grant prescriptions in less than 12 months is really a large number and as a benchmark, you know, Botox has been out since roughly 2010 and we see them treating about 250,000 patients a year or so. So you can see that the impact of the CGRP have been outstanding. In fact, I was at a one of the largest practices a few weeks ago and basically they have 600 patients on Botox and they have over 2000 patients on anti-CGRPs and when we look at the data, we do see some declines in some of the other preventive medicines the orals and the CGRPs are picking up and Botox seems to be holding pretty steady, but it's still early and there's a lot of noise in the marketplace with the free product. But overall, we think the uptake has exceeded most people's expectations.

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Matteis from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Ben on for Paul Matteis. I wanted to ask for just a little bit more color on the acute treatment and the regulatory path forward for that program. Do you expect at this point to need to run multiple pivotal studies? And then also just wanted to clarify just approximately how big do you expect this acute study, this first acute study to be?

Bob Azelby

So basically, we and I'll turn it over to Paul for more detail, but we just submitted the clinical trial design to the FDA and so we're not going to provide the numbers on the sides of the trial at this time. We're still working through those logistics and details, and Paul, as it relates to securing an indication do you anticipate that this one, Phase 3 should be able to secure an indication?

Paul Streck

Obviously, Bob, I think our preventative studies are still under review by the FDA. We do feel like the data that we put forth from an efficacy and safety perspective is compelling. Nevertheless, our senses that from the acute trial based on the work that's been completed, that one trial would be adequate to secure at least a review by the agency and subsequently as an approval provided the string [ph] of data is there.

Unidentified Analyst

And I just want to ask one more question. So I noticed the impact of initiative in acute studies, your cash burn, it looks like you've kept that your guidance the same between '19 should we assume that most of the costs associated with this acute study hits in 2020 or is that already built into your assumptions?

Bob Azelby

So basically the acute study has been built into our assumptions for 2019 and as you know, we haven't provided guidance for 2020 as of yet.

Operator

Our next question is from Charles Duncan from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Charles Duncan

Congratulations on the progress in the quarter with the filing. I have a couple of questions. One is, I think that you mentioned 3000 or so procedure list that would be targeted initially upon FDA approval. And I'm just wondering if you have any updated thoughts regarding the number of sales folks that would you would use to, you know, initially launch the drug?

Bob Azelby

We've been really pleased about when we look at the concentration curves of where the anti-CGRPs are being written and that our target audience of these 3000 procedure list appear to be writing about 75% of all the prescriptions that are taking place right now and so our target that we've been talking about 3000 has been very, very consistent and we stand by, you know, we believe that our field footprint will be between 75 and 100 representatives we will be able to have a very, very successful launch.

Charles Duncan

Okay, that's helpful. And then the next question I had was regarding the pipeline. I like that you're considering the acute use of Eptinezumab and frankly it makes a lot of sense to me in the emergency room setting but I think you've laid out two other commercial opportunities and one is kind of the normal doctor appointment. The other is for patients with less than four migraines and it's perhaps jumping the gun a little bit, but I'm wondering if you know what your thoughts are in terms of pricing and really how the model looks relative to the planned [indiscernible] chronic migraine. Is there a difference? Or do you think that you accommodate that?

Bob Azelby

Sure. So I think the first point we want to make sure that we're really clear on today that we have no delusions that we will compete in the standard acute market with generic triptan that is not the market. Where we see the largest commercial opportunity here is in the prevention marketplace and it goes back to the fact that when clinicians are treating episodic migraine patients or chronic migraine patients, many of them arrive with a migraine, that particular day, and when we went out and did a large study when we're doing our commercial assessment, the uptake in market share to have both the treat and prevent label was very, very large and what I would suggest to you is that's where the real upside from a commercial perspective is. And in terms of pricing, the fact that you know, we'd be using the 100 milligrams in both the prevention space and if you had a treat and prevent label, it would be the same type of patient. We don't see pricing differentials by indication. So as we work through our pricing work in our health, economic data we will come out with a price but I wouldn't assume that - I would assume the 100 milligram dose is going to be the same in either setting. And then as it relates to the less than patients who are suffering between one and three migraines, again, that we see that also in the prevention marketplace, because these are patients that are getting migraines on a regular basis, they may not just hit the threshold of the payer, which is four more month, but you know, one, two or three migraines a month can be terribly debilitating. And so the same type of effect where if they have it, we can treat it and then we can prevent - the future is coming over the next quarter.

Charles Duncan

That last question is on '19. You probably haven't had a lot of questions about that relative or recently, but I'm just kind of wondering when we could see increased visibility. You spoke about that a little bit and I'm wondering if I missed it, or if you kind of set some goal dates in terms of Phase 2 studies, etcetera.

Bob Azelby

Yes, so I think right now, the team, as Paul articulated is actively pushing to get our first in-human by the by the end of 2019. And then if you're running the timelines, we got to see that data, how it works, that will actually help us assess what our Phase 2 type of program would look like. So I think you'd get more visibility into that in the latter part of next year.

Operator

Our next question is from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jim Birchenough

A few questions. I guess first, when you think about the patients that come in through the ER, my sense is typically they've failed to respond to your acute migraine study. Will you enroll patients specifically that have failed triptans maybe that is a starting point.

Bob Azelby

So Jimmy, you broke up a little bit on your question. Can I have you repeat? That we lost you there for about two or three seconds?

Jim Birchenough

Yes. So just thinking about the ER population that presents with migraine my sense is a lot of them have are presenting because they're not responding to their triptan. So in your treatment study, will you study specifically patients who have failed prior triptan use? And I asked the question also, because some of the newer triptans that are more expensive, have step [indiscernible] that require a certain number of prior triptans and so will you try and encompass that population?

Bob Azelby

So Paul, you want to take that?

Paul Streck

Yes, absolutely. I think the main thing that we're focused on in this trial is making sure that a patient did not receive any sort of acute therapy in the period immediately entering our trial to prevent any sort of confusion in terms of was it Eptinezumab versus that treatment that caused the acute relief. But in terms of restricting them from a perspective of failing anything in the past, no.

Jim Birchenough

And may be related to that just when you think about the benefit that you saw in your chronic migraine and frequent episodic migraine studies of migraine relief within two hours trying to benchmark that against what we've seen with triptans, is it a different point of intervention in chronic and frequent episodic migraine studies than what you see in a typical treatment study? And would you expect to see a more rapid effect if you are enrolling more like for like patients that we've seen in the triptan studies?

Bob Azelby

So Paul, why don't you take the efficacy side of things or what we expect to see and now come back to the commercial opportunity.

Paul Streck

Sure, sure. So you know, as we look at the market of individuals who are in the acute setting. I mean, I think the main thing is that we want to get those individuals when - as their migraines are initiating, get them into the center and treat them accordingly and then look at them you know, with the two required end points of the agency puts forth the pain free with into two hours and getting rid of the most bothersome symptom. Does that cover where you were going with that one?

Jim Birchenough

Yes, I guess I was looking more for differences. You've shown in your Phase 3 studies of chronic migraine sufferers that had a migraine at the time that they were initially treated. Some benefit within that two hour time frame, but I'm just wondering beyond that, if the patient's you saw on your Phase 3 were further out from the initiation of the migraine than then what we see in typical treatment studies i.e. could you see an even more rapid effect when you study a treatment specific patient population?

Paul Streck

We don't know that, we don't have that information.

Bob Azelby

Yes. So Jim, I think when we thought about this opportunity, and what I would keep want to - I know people are excited about the emergency room but from a commercial perspective, the real opportunities in the episodic and the chronic migraine setting and so we want to be able to have a label that talks about treating and preventing patients specifically in that setting and the reason why we're excited about it is however you think the CGRP market will be big, whether it be 3 billion, 5 billion, 7 billion one share point in a given year would give you a great ROI on the amount of money we're spending on this particular clinical trial and so the commercial assessment there and then the feedback from clinicians as well as patients on the ability to actually walk into an office and many of the patients are suffering migraine and get a therapy that potentially could treat it and then prevent it is really the real key clinical differentiator.

Jim Birchenough

That's helpful. Bob, and maybe one final question. We have been getting questions ourselves on the potential impact of the Amgen Sandoz litigation, if you see any risk to the supply being disrupted by that litigation? You know, why should investors not worry? And what are your contingencies if there's any disruption because of that litigation?

Bob Azelby

Yes. So, you know, obviously, we have no part in the Amgen Novartis litigation, I would say that, you know, our relationship goes back to 2015 with Sandoz and we're working with him on a day to day basis as you can imagine, we're making commercial product as we speak. We're gearing up for a potential FDA audit, right, so all the day to day activities are underway and then I would just, you know, if you're staying close to the Amgen Novartis situation, they started discussing this issue back in the fall timeframe September-ish. We signed this document and became effective our amendment in January of 2019 and it moves forward for the next five years through 2023 for guaranteed supply and so we feel and our engagement with Sandoz, we have great confidence that this is not going to be an issue for us.

Operator

Our next questions from Carter Gould from UBS. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Andrew in for Carter. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a few here. So first, from the recent script data and commentary by your peers in the CGRP space the points are pretty competitive and private right now in patient gains and shares and you guys benefit from having this play out to an extent before Epti comes online. But I guess in a higher level, how do you see Eptinezumab all their maneuvering through these dynamic. Were your peers have been refining their infrastructures from their sales force on the ground? Dialogue with payers and DTC [ph] campaigns and so forth. I guess, put it another way, how should we be thinking about Eptinezumab first week of launch? That's my first one.

Bob Azelby

Okay, so let me let me take that. So when we've engaged with payers, right, we've had ad boards, and we've gone out and done site visits, because this is in the medical benefit. Basically, what they say is, hey, you're going to have to be prior off like the other products, but we're going to pay for you early and then we'll make a determination six months down the line, whether or not you stay on formulary. But they also told us because of the clinical profile of Eptinezumab and the fact that it's IV, that there's high, high likelihood that that we're going to be on. In fact, they say, Boy, it's really exciting that you're the first IV and not the fourth sub-Q. And then as it relates to how are we going to compete in that marketplace? Well, number one, we're hiring great staff here, right and so we're building a great team and the fact that this is a specialty marketplace and we think these 3000 doctors control a very large portion of the business and the procedural lists and Eptinezumab not only from a differentiation perspective in terms of depth of response and speed of prevention will be a really good characteristic that they tell us, but the fact that it also fits in with their business model, right. And so we don't think we're going to need armies of salespeople, we're going to focus on these 3000 who have large concentrations of patients and we think we're going to do quite well.

Unidentified Analyst

So I wanted to touch on your take out program real quick. Given your comments on CGRP not being appropriate for all patients or some patients were not responding. Do you expect your future studies will be CGRP failed patients or naive patients? I guess I'm trying to get a sense of how this program will evolve clinically and commercially thereafter.

Bob Azelby

Yes, great question. I think that's still a little early for us. We're working through all those particular elements, right. So obviously it would be great if we could identify a biomarker which identified, which was a CGRP patient, which was a PACAP-38 patient because we know that the pathophysiology of these migraines are different. So what I would say is, we're continuing to do more homework on that and figuring out how to design our Phase 2 and whether that would be to have people fail on a on a CGRP or do you just do a similar type of program that we ran with Eptinezumab and so that's still working progress.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you see a value in pursuing sub-Q or keeping with the IV as a more appropriate area for all the - either the PACAP program or the Eptinezumab program?

Bob Azelby

Yes, so on the PACAP-38 program both of those options are still on the table for us in terms of whether that's sub-Q or IV, as relates to our Eptinezumab. I think what you're seeing right now is we're really glad we're IV, we're clinically differentiated and we're in the medical benefit, not the pharmacy benefit. So we've done our ranking of lifecycle opportunities and we bet on the acute indication and going forward with that. I would say sub-Q is still on the board but down lower, we don't see that adding a tremendous amount of value for us in terms of return on investment.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess the one last one, on your IP giving your licensing it was wondering if there were any IP overlaps that those being litigated between Teva and Lilly right now? Thank you.

Bob Azelby

Yes. So our IP runs through 2032 and we solved our issue with Teva in January 2018 and so we feel great about our IP situation.

Unidentified Analyst

And no overlap with the Lilly issue right now?

Bob Azelby

Yes, actually, we feel good about our PACAP-38 IP estate, but obviously, we'll work through that over time. People are working through these products early, but we feel good about our IP estate.

Operator

Unknown Speaker 45:55

Thank you. Our next question is from Danielle Brill from Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Danielle Brill

I have a few. First I'm just curious for the acute migraine trial why did you decide to go with the 100 milligram dose? And then I missed what you said on the call about your market research about what percent of patients will be there doctored during an acute attack?

Bob Azelby

Sure. So Paul, do you want to articulate why we want the 100 milligram dose?

Paul Streck

Yes, absolutely. So when we look at Eptinezumab from both the peak and a clinical perspective, we see that response is primarily a function of the bio availability, tissue penetration and receptor binding. The 100 milligram clearly hits the threshold and when we look at 300 it really did not offer any benefit. Thus, our rationale for going forward with only 100 in our clinical trial program.

Bob Azelby

And then Danielle, secondly, on the data that I was talking about episodic migraine and chronic migraines was from PROMISE 1 just as a surrogate that people in the PROMISE 1 study averaged nine migraines a month. So that would be roughly 30% of the days in a month that if they go to see their doctors there is a 30% chance that they're having a migraine at the time of seeing their clinician. And then when you're in the chronic migraine space, the low end is 15 days, right? And it ramps all the way up the 30 as it relates to migraine/headache days, there is greater than a 50% chance that patients will see their doctor on the day that they're having a migraine. In fact in PROMISE 2 our patients average 60 migraines a month.

Danielle Brill

So, one more we conducted a recent migraine survey and saw a significant spike in physician awareness for Epti. So I'm just curious if internally you had any new outreach activities or physicians detailing during the quarter that might explain the trend?

Bob Azelby

Yes, so I think at the end of the day data keeps getting released on the Eptinezumab and people are excited about it. We do have an MSL team out in the field that's doing scientific exchange and so we're doing all the things we're doing all the basic blocking and tackling that a company would do as we start the march towards commercialization.

Operator

Our next question is from Jeff Hung from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Jeff Hung

Thanks for taking the questions. You mentioned the opportunity in patients with fewer than four migraines a month. Would these patients continue to pay out of pocket or do you have any reason to believe that payers might be willing to provide some coverage to these patients?

Bob Azelby

You know what I think Jeff, it's still early on on that particular analysis. The market research we've done that roughly adds 35 million Americans that suffer migraines, you know, 13 are eligible for prevention and then there's about another 13 that suffer between 1 and 3 migraines a month so that population is quite large and many of them are in the prime of their careers. So paying out of pocket to get a couple days back 2, 3, 4 days a month is attracted to them, but we will continue to do more work. But I do want to come back and say the biggest and largest commercial opportunities, the differentiation in the prevention marketplace. This other piece between 1 and 3 we think it's an exciting opportunity, but we still need to do more work on it.

Jeff Hung

And then does your expense guidance include the loss contingency provision that was in SG&A in 1Q and just want to get a sense for how we should think about the trend and expenses for rest of the year? Thanks.

Carlos Campoy

Jeff, yes it does include that loss contingency provision and you will see quarterly fluctuations from quarter to quarter but we remain confident that the full year guidance remains in place of 285 to 315.

Operator

Our next question is from [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Andrew on the call for Jeff. So maybe a question regarding the launch strategies. So how do you - I mean, do you believe how many reps and MSL and pay a specialist do you expect to hire and do you expect to build your [indiscernible] internally or through ACSO [ph]? Thank you.

Bob Azelby

So, you know, on the field force perspective, what we've articulated was we will hire between 75 and 100 sales representatives, we expect to have them on board by the fourth quarter fully trained and ready to go by January 2rd, or January 3rd, or whatever the first working day is in 2020 and so we're active on that side. Obviously, we're building hub services, to make sure that it's easy access to access Eptinezumab whether it be the copay cards, insurance verification, etcetera. But we haven't articulated whether or not we're building that internally, or that we're outsourcing that. So more to come on that.

Operator

Our next question is from Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Vamil Divan

Thanks for taking the questions. I think given all the commentary you made around the 3000 interventional [ph] and 75 - 100 reps I'm assuming nothing's changed around your confidence in commercializing this on your own in the U.S. but maybe if you can just sort of confirm that's still definitively the plan, and then also just really just ex-U.S. and maybe we can talk a little bit - any updated thoughts you have in terms of commercialization or partnerships or where things stand there. Thanks so much.

Bob Azelby

Sure. So 100% confidence in the ability for Alder to launch Eptinezumab in the United States. Obviously, we have our new leader Nadia Dac and so with her experience, and also, I'm very proud of the next level of folks that we're bringing in, we're attracting great talent, and there's no reason why we're not going to go out and have success in this marketplace by doing it on our own.

As it relates to ex-U.S., as I've stated in the past, we would be open for a partnership to help take up Eptinezumab to the rest of the world because we're really focused on the on the U.S. It has to make sense for patients meaning that the partner would have to have good relationships with neurologist be well respected and then the deal would have to make sense for our shareholders. So we're active in those discussions, but as you know, they can take a fair bit of time and we won't provide more detail than that at this time.

Operator

Our next question is from Serge Belanger from Needham and Company. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Dan on for Serge. I just had one last question. So I know there's a lot of oral products that are, you know, for treatments that are coming down the pipeline. So how do you plan to sit in or do you expect to compete with orals? Thanks.

Bob Azelby

Yes, so great question. So I just want to reiterate that there's two marketplaces as we see it. There's an acute marketplace where generic oral triptans play large market for people that are suffering, you know, migraines on a regular basis. We're not playing in that marketplace. We're playing in the prevention marketplace and the fact of the matter that if you need prevention therapy, you also need acute therapy, right? And so the fact that we have the opportunity potentially, to get a treat and prevent label that's the marketplace where we're going to spend all of our time competing and so we're not going to be competing against the orals as you highlight there in terms of generic triptans.

Operator

Our next question is from Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Sumant Kulkarni

I have two. So first, on the acute treatment side, is it fair to think of your acute treatment study as more of a strategy to counter detail your IV versus subcutaneous product in terms of speed of action and prevention without running a head to head? I'm actually asking that for two reasons. First, because for an IV product, clearly the larger market is prevention versus acute treatment and second, we are aware of at least three companies that are at various stages of development for inhalable quick acting products that could act within 15 minutes or so. Of course, it remains to be seen if those can be approved.

Bob Azelby

So to answer your question, first of all, we think we're going to be uniquely differentiated without the acute label the fact that we have excellent depth of response and the fact that you get that prevention starting within 24 hours we feel really, really good and that's our A game where we stand today. Although do we think that adding an acute label on to that will continue to further differentiate Eptinezumab? Clearly. We also hear from patients and from physicians that a product that would treat and prevent would be very attractive to both of those audiences.

Sumant Kulkarni

And then I have a big picture question about the migraine market in general, given that there are already three monoclonals out there for prevention, at what point do you think we could see prescriptions for the acute treatment market starting to shrink, because if you look at triptan prescriptions, they're still growing on a year-over-year monthly prescriptions basis. I'm asking this because when you're out there on the market, they could be at least a year or so or more of the other three being out there in terms of prevention.

Bob Azelby

Yes, so I'm just going to go back and give you the stats, 13 million people in the United States are eligible for prevention therapy before the anti-CGRPs came onto the market, roughly 3.5 million were being treated. That's a treatment penetration rate of a roughly 27% and greater than half of the patients would be off those products within the first month. The opportunity here is enormous, right, in terms of patients that would benefit. So I think all this whole entire market is going to grow and I don't anticipate that anybody's going to be boxed out because someone else's captured the patient's I think we're a long, long way from that.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital. Your line is now open.

Matthew Luchini

So just one for me thinking about the acute indication and recognizing that not all physicians are going to have an infusion site, infusing capability in office and patients for whatever reason may not want to go to the ER and maybe unable to, can you just give us some sense as to the ways that you may be able to help a patient that is experiencing a migraine, locate a position that has capabilities in a bit and more importantly availability for media treatment given the sort of time sensitive nature of this setting?

Bob Azelby

Yes. So again, you know, the marketplace that we're going to be playing is in the chronic and the episodic right? And so those patients, many of them already in the marketplace, seeing their clinicians, and we're going to continue to focus on those 3000 clinicians and I stated as those 3000 about 2/3rds have IV capabilities in their practice, and the other ones all have access to IV and to what I'd be telling you IV access is ubiquitous, right? There's enormous amounts of it and so we don't see that as a problem, but as we work through our hub services, we'd be thinking about, you know, what other services, we could help patients, if they would call in to get them into the right spot, to get them treated in the most appropriate way. So that will be part of our commercialization process as well.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Bob Azelby for closing remarks.

Bob Azelby

Thank you everybody. I look forward - I know I'm going to be speaking to some of you in the next few hours and over the next couple of days. I look forward to it. And thanks for your time today. Thank you, Operator.

