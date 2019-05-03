Heron: In The Middle Of Every Difficulty Lies Opportunity

You don't make money when you buy stocks. And you don't make money when you sell stocks. You make money by waiting - The Dhando Investor (Mohnish Pabrai)

According to Integrated BioSci Investing, being "opportunistic" is one of the requisites to successful capital allocation. Stellar investment opportunities usually arise amid the negative market news that, in and of itself, created a temporary market inefficiency. Specifically, a bioscience stock usually tumbles due to negative news flow. And as investor sentiment tends to swing at both extremes, either a failed clinical investigation or a negative regulatory binary event nearly always induces a fundamentally strong company to trade substantially lower than its true worth. That aforesaid phenomenon is occurring to Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) - an excellent drug innovator addressing the unmet needs in pain and cancer. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Heron's latest regulatory binary. More importantly, I'll provide you with pertinent data analysis for you to capitalize on this stock.

Figure 1: Heron chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll briefly feature the corporate background for new investors. Operating out of San Diego, California, Heron Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of molecules to manage pain as well as cancer-induced nausea and vomiting ("CINV"). In harnessing the power of the proprietary Biochronometer platform, Heron can essentially reformulate any approved drugs into the best-in-class long-acting and sustained release therapeutics. The fact that Heron solely employs approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) substantially lowered the hurdles to success. As shown in Figure 2, the launched assets are comprised of Cinvanti and Sustol whereas the developing franchise is galvanized by HTX-011.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Heron)

HTX-011 Regulatory Binary

Notably, a regulatory binary event is strongly correlated to an investment's success. Therefore, it's important to discuss the latest development that is affecting Heron's share price. On April 30, 2019, Heron announced that the FDA issued a complete response letter ("CRL") regarding HTX-011 as potential management of postoperative pain. Accordingly, the agency requested additional manufacturing information prior to approval. It's interesting to note that the FDA neither identified any safety nor efficacy issue. More importantly, the CRL did not request additional clinical trial or data analysis. Commenting on the latest development, the President and CEO (Barry Quart) stated,

We plan to request a meeting with the FDA to obtain its agreement on our approach to resolve the issues outlined in the CRL and resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

In my view, the negative regulatory binary of HTX-011 is temporary in nature. Heron should be able to ameliorate it with the required manufacturing information. Had the FDA cited safety or efficacy concern, then I'd be apprehensive. The fact that Heron does not need to conduct another trial saves years of clinical expense. To ascertain whether the FDA will ultimately approve HTX-011, it's important for investors to re-evaluate the prior clinical assessment.

Heron delivered highly robust data for the Phase 3 (EPOCH-1 and EPOCH-2) trials back in March 2018. The said investigations demonstrated unquestionable proof of efficacy and safety for HTX-011 in managing bunionectomy and hernia repair. The data is quite compelling that the FDA granted HTX-011 an "expedited review." Remarkably, the agency set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) for April 30 without holding an Advisory Committee (ADCOM) meeting. Those fundamentals lead me to be confident in HTX-011's ultimate success.

Pertaining to my prior research, I ascribed a 70% (i.e., strongly favorable) chance of a positive regulatory binary for April 30. In my analysis of many companies over the years, a 70% chance of success nearly always yields positive results. I noted,

In EPOCH-1 and EPOCH-2 that altogether studied 830 patients, HTX-011 cleared both primary and secondary endpoints with flying colors. In a new multi-center study of 63-patients, nearly all (i.e. 90%) subjects on HTX-011 remained opioid-free for 3-days after surgery. Additionally, 81% of those patients did not need opioid for nearly 1-month post-op. The fact that HTX is directly injected into the local site further reduces other potential adverse [outcomes].

Furthermore, I assessed HTX-011 regulatory outcome from the qualitative view. I assigned the “extremely high” score on all variables. I like the fact that HTX-011 is a novel medicine having a differentiated mechanism of action that deters drug abuse on the molecular level. As a result, I strongly believe that it should curb the growing prescription opioid abuse epidemic that wreaks havoc on countless American families. Of note, prescription opioid abuse commenced as a patient is given an opioid for pain control in the hospital. The high abuse potential of opioids causes the same patient to seek additional pain med in the outpatient setting. The statistics demonstrated that prescription opioid abuse is real and devastating. The National Institute of Drug Abuse stated,

Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total "economic burden" of prescription opioid misuse alone in the U.S. is $78.5B a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.

Financials Assessment

Since the main focus of this article is on the HTX-011 CRL, I'll briefly touch upon the financials as revealed in the 4Q2018 earnings report. This way, you can obtain a quick grasp of Heron's financial strength. I noted in the prior article,

Heron procured $28.8M and $77.5M for 4Q2018 and Fiscal 2018 (FY18), respectively. Of this figure, Cinvanti and Sustol sales correspondingly registered at $56.2M and $21.3M. Altogether, both drugs achieved a 152% year-over-year ("YOY") sales increase. That aside, there was $178.8M ($2.44 per share) net loss for FY18 compared to $197.5M ($3.65 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. This represents a 49.5% improvement in bottom line earnings for the year. For a young biotech, the 49.5% earnings improvement is highly significant. [Regarding] the balance sheet, there were $332.4M in cash, equivalents, and investments which represent a 92.8% increase from $172.4M for the prior year. Based on the $80.1M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into early 2020.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Heron)

Scuttlebutt Research

As I'm a firm believer in using Philip Fisher's so-called scuttlebutt method, I usually call the management of various companies. While insiders will not disclose anything that is "non-public," you can nonetheless gain invaluable information based on their response. That being said, I reached out to David Szekeres (Senior VP, General Counsel, Business Development and Corporate Secretary) for more insight. After leaving a message for several hours, Mr. Szekeres called me back. In my brief inquiry, Szekeres addressed all of my potential concerns. He confirmed my assertion that there is neither clinical safety nor efficacy issue. Everything else is on track. And, Heron will promptly compile the requisite manufacturing data for the FDA. My overall impression is that Szekeres seems genuine and professional. He appeared confident in Heron's prospects.

From my investment research experience, if a young bioscience company is unwilling to speak with investors and key opinion leaders it's likely that it has something to hide. On the contrary, if a company is fundamentally sound the management tends to be transparent because it has good things to say. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies eager to talk are truly promising because there is a tendency for certain firms to promote their stocks. These are usually micro-cap issues without much coverage. As such, they tend to request key opinion leaders to promote their company. I'd be cautious in such situations. For Heron, I initiated the outreach and given its responses, I'm more confident in my thesis.

Potential Risks

As investing research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a company regardless of its strength. That being said, investors should be cognizant of the risks associated with Heron. In my view, the most important concern is whether HTX-011 will ultimately be approved for commercialization. Since HTX-011 is the lead drug, Heron would be substantially devalued if it fails to gain approval. Despite that the risks of another CRL remain, I strongly believe that most manufacturing issues should be easily amended. Instead, the molecule would be worthless had it posted negative clinical endpoints. The other concern is that Cinvanti and Sustol might lose sales traction. To put things into perspective, that is an insignificant risk because those medicines are good drugs gaining momentum. As Heron is a young growth company, it can also "overextend" itself and thereby run into potential cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my recommendation on Heron Therapeutics a buy with a five out of five stars rating. And, I ascribed the $45 price target ("PT") to be reached in two to three years. Readers interested in how I calculated my PT should refer to the prior research. With Biochronomer, Heron is adept at reformulating the sustained and controlled release version of nearly any medicine. I strongly believe that the company is positioned to perform more than satisfactorily in the future. As Biochronomer solely utilized approved APIs, the risks of clinical failure are substantially deleveraged.

Two commercialized therapeutics (Sustol and Cinvanti) are already delivering significant revenue increase. And, it's dollars to doughnuts that they will continue to enjoy sales growth going forward. For HTX-011, I strongly believe that it's a matter of "when" rather than "if" the agency will approve HTX-011. The stellar drug demonstrated its prowess in the high-quality Phase 3 trials. There is also a robust demand for HTX-011 because of the prescription opioid abuse epidemic. In my view, this temporary difficulty should be ameliorated in a matter of months. Last but not least, it's highly likely that you'll enjoy a run-up going forward. And, the inefficient gap will close in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.