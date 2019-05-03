High Risk (And High Reward?) With The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The fund only holds bitcoin, does not distribute any income, and thus, must sell its holdings to pay fund expenses.

Investment Thesis

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) is a new, untested, and highly speculative investment with a high expense ratio only suitable for professional traders, sophisticated investors, or those with a deep understanding of bitcoin and digital currency.

Fund Background

When visiting the fund's website for this article, a popup window informed me that the private placement for GBTC is now closed but that investors can purchase shares on the stock market. A quick jump over to Yahoo Finance confirmed that GBTC trades on the OTC market, averaging about 2.8 million shares of volume per day. Investors are also directed to the homepage for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, a private fund only open to accredited investors.

GBTC, which began trading September 25, 2013, is a closed-end fund (CEF) offering investors access to bitcoin (digital currency) through a traditional investment vehicle. The fund's investment objective is to "track the Bitcoin market price, less fees and expenses." GBTC has a stated annual fee of 2%. As of April 29, 2019, the website lists $1.2 billion in assets under management, however, a note indicates that this figure is for all Grayscale products (see below under "Financial Statements" for GBTC's actual net assets). Of note, Grayscale takes pains to note that the bitcoin available through GBTC is titled in the investor's name and auditable, with all assets stored in cold storage vaults and protected by intense cryptographic and physical security.

Performance

GBTC's website is light on information, so I had to take whatever data that I could find. As shown below, the fund's market price ($6.71/share) is trading at a 28.79% premium to the underlying bitcoin holdings (worth $5.21/share):

Utilizing Yahoo Finance once more, it is plainly visible that GBTC traded right around $1.50/share until May 2017, when it suddenly shot up to a high of $29.66/share on December 11, 2017 (full trading history chart below):

GBTC bounced around a low of about $4/share through late 2018 and, more recently, has bounced off of its lows into the mid-$6/share range (three-month chart below):

Based on this widely divergent trading history (which is reminiscent of bitcoin's own price movements), if you decide to add positions, I would recommend doing it over a series of weeks, if not months. As Jim Cramer says, if it goes up: great! But if not, then you can buy later at a cheaper price if you are still comfortable with the fundamentals.

Distributions

The fund's factsheet states that each share is equal to 0.00098247 bitcoin. However, Note 7 specifically states, "The Trust will not generate any income and regularly sells/distributes Bitcoin to pay for its ongoing expenses. Therefore, the amount of Bitcoin represented by each share will gradually decline over time."

Shareholder Taxation

In the Resources section of GBTC's website, Grayscale provides a 19-page tax document that explains how investors should report their investment in the fund on their individual tax returns. To keep it simple, GBTC only holds bitcoin and does not pay any income. For this reason, shareholders will not receive an IRS Form 1099. The document explains a method for reporting gains from the bitcoins that the fund sold to pay for its expenses. In simplified terms, the shareholder multiplies their shares held in GBTC by two sets of percentages (listed in the document) to determine capital gains and losses. The process seems quite complex and would most likely require the assistance of a tax professional.

Financial Statements

The last, and most critical, part of my analysis can be found in the financial statements. For this, I consulted GBTC's annual report dated December 31, 2018. If you have not determined this already, bitcoin and digital currency can be risky investments, so an investment vehicle holding them should be regarded with additional caution. As such, I only browsed the risk and definition sections early in the document, which finally end on page 84 (yes, the opening sections are extensive).

Overview of the bitcoin industry and market (pp. 21-28)

If you are like me and bitcoin is new to you, it can be difficult to understand. Luckily, this opening section in the financials gives you a good background on the bitcoin industry, what it is, and how it works.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (p. 117)

GBTC reports total assets of $751.6 million, consisting entirely of investments in bitcoin; it has no liabilities. Notably, the fund reported total assets of $2.49 billion at the end of 2017 - a tremendous decrease by any definition! Also on this page, GBTC shows an NAV of $3.64 as of 12/31/2008, almost half of today's closing price.

Statement of Operations (p. 119)

As stated previously, GBTC receives no income from the fund's investments. For this reason, the fund shows a net investment loss of $28.5 million in 2018, all related to its payment of sponsor fees. Over the course of the year, the value of investments dropped by $1.986 billion, explaining part of the drop in assets during the year.

Statement of Changes in Net Assets (p. 120)

When reviewing financial data, this is always one of the most informative sections, because it highlights specific changes to net assets that may not be readily apparent in other parts of the report. While I already discussed the drop in investment value in the previous section, this statement shows that GBTC received $246.2 million from investors for shares issued. When combining this amount with the drop in value mentioned earlier, it equals the large change in assets noted on the statement of assets and liabilities. There really is nothing else of interest in the financial statements.

Notes to Financial Statements (pp. 121-139)

Because the risks of GBTC have been highlighted elsewhere in this review, I mostly skimmed over the notes for any relevant additional info. Note 1 describes a 91-for-1 share split that occurred in late January 2018, which may explain some of the price action in the chart referenced earlier.

Summary

As demonstrated above, GBTC is a safe and secure way for investors to gain access to bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle. However, it is also a new, untested, and highly speculative fund that carries a large expense ratio. The fund only holds bitcoin, does not distribute any income, and thus, must sell its holdings to pay fund expenses. This investment is only suitable for sophisticated investors with in-depth knowledge of bitcoin and digital currencies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.