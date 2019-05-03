Ingersoll-Rand: A Gardner Merger And A Break-Up

I understand the rationale behind the transactions which seems to make sense, and while I am theoretically appealed to the pro-forma businesses, I require a little greater clarity.

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) has announced a rather complicated restructuring of the business. The company will merge its industrial activities with Gardner Denver (GDI) while the remaining climate business of Ingersoll-Rand will be separated. The rationale behind the deal and transaction looks solid and while I am appealed to both companies at this point in time, I require a little more clarity on the pro-forma numbers before jumping on board.

Deal Terms

To start with the industrial business: Ingersoll-Rand industrial will merge with Gardner Denver in a $15-billion deal. The company will retain the Ingersoll-Rand name but will be led by Gardner's current CEO Vicente Reynal. This merged business will be 50.1% owned by the current holders of Ingersoll-Rand, creating essentially a 50-50 deal.

The Climate business will get a new name and listing and consists of the climate business which includes brands like Trane and Thermo King.

So basically we are left with two companies to analyse, so let's start.

IndustrialCo - Ingersoll-Rand

This business will become a pure play on mission-critical flow creation and industrial products with $6.6 billion in annual revenues. The company will benefit from greater scale and diversification. The idea is that the combined activities could generate $1.65 billion in EBITDA which includes $250 million in expected costs synergies. Problematic is that this takes three years to realise and comes at a steep upfront cost, estimated at $450 million, including expected costs associated with the separation of the business.

Gardner Denver will contribute $2.7 billion in revenues, or just 41% of pro-forma revenues. The company is notably strong in industrial and energy end markets and generates EBITDA margins equal to 25% of sales. The Ingersoll-Rand industrial segment is a bit larger with $3.8 billion, yet EBITDA margins of just 18% make that its contribution to EBITDA is roughly the same as Gardner, at least in absolute terms. Strength of Ingersoll-Rand is notably seen in compression technologies. The $250-million synergies are roughly equally divided based on the share ownership which is more or less 50-50, although most synergies probably will have to come from the legacy Ingersoll-Rand business given its lower margin profile.

Based on the deal calculations we have to look at shares of Gardner Denver which is the surviving entity here. The company has 209 million shares outstanding which trade at a 5-day VWAP of $28 per share, for a $5.8 billion valuation, or $7.3 billion if net debt is included. Ingersoll-Rand's shareholders will receive 210 million shares in the surviving entity, valued at $5.8 billion as $1.9 billion in cash will be paid out to the ClimateCo business, for a $7.7 billion enterprise value. Added together we arrive at the communicated $15 billion deal value.

Shares of Gardner have risen from $28 to nearly $34 in response to the deal announcement. Including the to-be-issued shares some $2.5 billion has been created, equal to 10 times the anticipated synergies. With 419 million shares outstanding, the company is awarded a $14.3-billion equity valuation as I peg net debt at $3.4 billion. Net debt is equivalent to 2.1 times EBITDA if synergies are included, more or less in line with what has been reported, although my leverage calculation comes in a little higher on the back of included pension liabilities.

Pegging D&A charges at 2% of combined sales and operating with $1.4 billion in combined EBITDA (ex-synergies), I see EBIT at around $1.25 billion. Interest on $3.4 billion in net debt could amount to $125 million, as a 20% tax rate works down to $900 million in net earnings, or about $2.15 per share in earnings power. If synergies are realised, earnings per share could accrue by another half dollar per share. If those back-of-the-envelope calculations are somewhat correct, shares trade at 16 times current earnings, although the multiple drops rather sharply to 13 times if synergies are included.

ClimateCo

Upon the merger of the industrial business of Ingersoll-Rand with Gardner, the "old" Ingersoll will become a pure play on climate control solutions for buildings, home and transportation. The company will be led by the same management team and is a very large operator with $12.9 billion in annual sales and $2.0 billion in EBITDA.

This pure play operator benefits from mega trends regarding sustainability as more targeted operations and freedom of capital allocation strategy make the business more flexible and focused.

The company should be quite profitable as capital intensity (capital spending) is seen at just 1-2% of sales, suggesting about $120-240 million in capital spending and thus depreciation charges at a similar amount in the long run. With EBITDA of $2 billion that works down to $1.8-1.9 billion in EBIT. Ingersoll-Rand currently operates with $3.7 billion in net debt, as it reportedly operates with a 1.2 times leverage ratio.

$3.7 billion in debt will be reduced by the $1.9 billion cash influx from the industrial business, for a pro-forma net debt position of $1.8 billion. Still the company sees leverage at 1.2 times for a $2.4 billion net debt load, mainly the result as some of the cash proceeds are already "pinned" for share buybacks, among others. Assuming $2.4 billion in net debt and thus about $100 million in interest expenses, earnings before taxes are seen at $1.7-1.8 billion, or about $1.4 billion after a 20% tax rate.

In the deal presentation, a bridge regarding the pro-forma earnings per share has been released to provide some more clarity following the transaction, that is for the shares of Ingersoll-Rand. Ingersoll-Rand guides for stand-alone earnings of $6.15-6.35 per share in its current form. Following the separation of the industrial, earnings are seen at $4.40-4.60 per share. Elimination of stranded costs and usage of cash proceeds might boost earnings to $4.85-5.05 per share.

Trading at $123 per share and recognising that here are 253 million shares outstanding, shareholders of Ingersoll-Rand will obtain about 209/253 = 0.83 shares of Gardner Denver currently valued at $33 per share. This stake is valued at roughly $27 per share, suggesting that the pure-play operating assets are valued at $96 per share, at about 19-20 earnings, roughly in line with the wider market.

What Now?

Following the complicated deal we are left with essentially two businesses to be analysed, that of an industrial and climate company. The valuation of Gardner Denver looks rather compelling, certainly if synergies are being delivered upon, although that sounds rather optimistic. On the other hand, the ClimateCo. business will become a pure play at more or less a market multiple at first sight, yet could see a premium valuation given the long-term secular trends favouring that business, as well as reasonable leverage position.

Consequently, I see potential appeal for both businesses although quite some good news has been priced in already by the market. Shares of Ingersoll-Rand have essentially risen by $2.5 billion in value in response to the deal, and another billion in value created through the premium in Gardner Denver.

Earlier this year I last checked upon the outlook for the business after PFS was acquired in a $1.5-billion deal. Trading around the $100-mark I noted the long-term value creating track record of the business and reasonable valuations as the latest move of M&A has pushed up shares to their $123s, although everything has changed of course. Not having bought a position at the time, I will watch the planned acquisition with great interest, to see which of the NewCos could offer the most value going forward.

