Turtle Beach Corporation: Beginning To Sound Good

Other niche tech names such as GoPro and Fitbit have broken out in 2019 and Turtle Beach Corp. could be the next to follow suit.

Expansion Of "Freemium" Gameplay Will Help Fuel Turtle Beach Growth

Many analysts credit Turtle Beach Corporation's (HEAR) 2018 run to the release of free-to-play games such as Fortnite and are now turning more and more bearish as the "Fortnite trend" slowly dies off. What has continued though is the popularity of the "freemium" gameplay hype as releases such as Apex Legends keep this trend thriving. More free-to-play hits are expected to be released in 2019, but only time will tell if their popularity can continue. With a major pullback in HEAR stock price following last quarter's earnings projections, Turtle Beach is now posing an enticing valuation with a 3.7x P/E ratio. At these prices even if HEAR can just meet expectations the stock price could see nice action back to pre-pullback prices. With industry-leading products (Figure 1) at the forefront of the charge and markets thriving despite warnings of slow-down in economic growth, Turtle Beach Corporation is beginning to have a very good sounding risk-reward out of the consumer technology sector.

(Figure 1) Turtle Beach Offers Some Of The Highest Rated Products In Gaming On Multiple Platforms

Projections of a slow-down in growth have opened up new buying opportunities, creating potential for as much as 50% gains by summer next year based on current valuations. Turtle Beach will have to fend off bigger names to acquire a larger portion of the total addressable market and use catalysts such as next-gen consoles and growth of virtual reality and in-ear products to really take its stock to the next level in this niche market.

Current Valuation

Turtle Beach Corp. can be a tricky stock to value as there are very few peers/competitors similar to the gaming headphone company. For example, headphone manufacturer Logitech (LOGI) trades with a much higher P/E ratio (Figure 2) giving investors the idea that HEAR is significantly undervalued, but in reality Logitech is made up of many areas beyond just the gaming headphone niche, allowing more opportunity for growth. Although, compared to other niche entertainment companies such as Funko (FNKO), HEAR still looks considerably undervalued at a low single digit P/E ratio. Niche tech companies have had a nice year so far with names such as GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT) up substantially year to date, so I see no reason why Turtle Beach cannot follow suit with a couple nice earnings reports.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Turtle Beach Corporation Has One Of The Lowest Price To Earnings Ratios Of Both Tech Accessory Companies And Niche Names

A better way to measure Turtle Beach's value is to look at revenue growth. Revenue has grown nearly 93% over the past year and continues to deliver tremendous beats YOY. The stock has pulled back as some analysts point out that this run has slowed down, but it looks to be far from over. With a new generation of consoles rumored to be announced within the next 12 months, renewed growth for HEAR is inevitable. New consoles mean a new cycle of headphones and accessories and Turtle Beach will be right there to lead the charge. Because of this I see no reason why HEAR does not return to pre-pullback prices in the $15-17 range over that 12-month time period, allowing for nearly 50% gains from current prices.

Gaming names such as Sony (SNE) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have both reported nice earnings so far and these numbers should trickle down to HEAR going forward as well. Gaming has been one of the strongest sectors for nearly a decade now and I see no real sign of this coming to an end with colleges beginning to hand out gaming scholarships and ESPN playing some of the biggest matches on its main channels. Gaming is maintaining users, especially within the younger generation, and offers strong potential for growth for years to come benefiting Turtle Beach Corporation greatly.

Current Stock Price Recommendations:

Sell Above $16: Around $16 range, Turtle Beach's risk will again outweigh any rewards barring any additional positive news.

Hold Between $11 and $16: HEAR trades at a substantial discount in this price range with single-digit price-to-earnings ratios for a company with a lot of room for growth.

Buy Below $11: At the current prices HEAR is a bargain on value alone. Catalysts in "freemium" gameplay and next gen. consoles will help move this price over the next year barring any substantial economic downfall.

Risk

The biggest risk for HEAR going forward, in my opinion, is the projected slow-down in growth set to hit in late 2019. This has been the biggest weight lagging the stock down in early 2019 and as the slowdown continues to be less and less than expected, at least through Q1, this looks to be less and less of a problem for Turtle Beach stock.

Looking at the company's debt I see little to no issues as well. With around $38 million in short term debt and nearly $300 million in annual revenue, Turtle Beach should have no issue taking care of liabilities.

Investor's Takeaway

Facing what has been for the most part an unwarranted sell-off, Turtle Beach's stock presents a moderate risk, high reward play. Heading into earnings one substantial beat could catapult the price of the stock. This, along with next generation consoles on the horizon, creates an approximately 50% increase in opportunity over the next 12 months based on my valuations. Trading with a single digit P/E ratio, it may pay to take a bet and buy in on some Turtle Beach stock at these prices as other niche technology names such as Fitbit and GoPro have shown not to bet against them.

The total addressable market (TAM) of headsets is expected to grow to as much as $20 billion by 2024. The market is currently led by Sony, but if Turtle Beach could take over even a portion of this market, it could expand its cap size well beyond its current $155 million market cap. If it could enter into the even faster-growing in-ear products, I believe it could even further expand this opportunity for growth. All in all, HEAR offers a lot of investable opportunity that is not found in many places else within the market. Fears of a slow-down in growth have opened up buying opportunities for the stock and now is the time for fearless investors to get in if they want a chance to make potential huge gains in a fairly short amount of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.