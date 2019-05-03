Does Economic Growth Cause Inflation? Sometimes - And That Sometime Is Now

But if we try to grow the economy beyond our capacity, then all of the stimulus would be inflationary.

If we are below that level and give the economy a little nudge, all stimulus goes to more output, with no change in inflation.

The simplest model of inflation assumes that there is some level of output that our economy is capable of producing.

How does growth of the economy divide between real economic growth and inflation? In my first year in graduate school, the macroeconomics professor said that was the great unsolved question in the field.

The simplest model of inflation assumes that there is some level of output that our economy is capable of producing. If we are below that level and give the economy a little nudge, all stimulus goes to more output, with no change in inflation. But if we try to grow the economy beyond our capacity, then all of the stimulus would be inflationary. In essence, we'd be trying to spend more dollars in an economy that cannot produce more goods, so prices would rise.

(We usually think of this stimulus as coming from monetary or fiscal policy, but it could also come from the private sector - for example, if expectations for future income rose very high.)

Two challenges limit the value of this simple theory. First, we don't have a good handle on how much the economy can produce. Second, there is a substantial gray area around potential output.

How much can our economy produce? When I develop an economic forecast and we might be near full capacity, I run a simple supply model of the economy focused on how many people will be working and how productive each worker will be. This is quite difficult. We certainly know with high accuracy how many people are of working age in our country, but we are not sure how many of them actually want to work. The unemployment rate measures those who say they are actively looking for a job. But some other people may want jobs but be too discouraged to look for work. Other people, such as stay-at-home mothers, may not want to work at all. We call such folks "not in the labor force," and they also include the disabled, early retirees, slackers living off their girlfriends and so forth. How many of them would come out if jobs were easy to get and if jobs paid higher wages? That's hard to determine. In my current forecast, I believe that more of these people will come out of the woodwork as wages rise and word-of-mouth information about available jobs increases, but the result is subject to a pretty wide range of possibility.

Output per person is also a tough variable to predict. We have enjoyed long periods with output per hour growing by 2.5-3.0% per year, but recently only about 1.0% per year. GDP growth (adjusted for inflation) averages about 3.0%, so more than a percentage point of uncertainty about labor productivity has a huge impact on overall economic growth rates.

In short, we're never sure if we are pushing too hard toward more economic growth.

The second problem with the simple model is that as the economy grows, it does not suddenly hit a wall. Instead, pressures for price increases build up gradually. Consider what happens when the economy is running well below its potential output. Companies have more capacity than they can use in terms of machinery, computers and buildings. They also have good, experienced employees who are not fully utilized. Often, companies will keep these people on the payroll, knowing that the business will need the talent in the next upturn.

In this case, imagine that a salesperson comes in and tells the general manager that a hot prospect will buy if a discount from list price is offered. The business will likely grant the discount to get the volume, keeping their workers busy and utilizing some of the previously unused capacity.

Now let's shift to a time when the economy has pushed most companies to near full capacity. Businesses will not be so willing to grant discounts to buyers. If they tie up their small unused capacity with discounted work, they may not be able to serve another buyer who comes in the next day willing to pay full price.

Finally, let's imagine the economy has grown so that production is beyond what we think of as normal capacity. Workers are putting in overtime. The company may be renting temporary space to house extra inventory or workers. Rush shipments of vital goods - either inbound or outbound - are raising costs. The company won't be granting any discounts. What's more, the business may be contemplating price hikes. Although profits are up, variable costs have risen sharply. The business may see that its competitors are unable to serve more customers. Time to raise prices.

The culprit in this inflation acceleration is not economic growth per se, but economic growth in excess of the economy's capacity to produce goods and services. That takes us back to the number of people with jobs and their productivity per hour worked.

Moderating the inflationary pressure from excessive economic growth is the global economy. Even if American companies are running at capacity, many foreign firms will be able to provide goods at their old prices. Increasingly, services are also sourced overseas. Small and medium businesses often use Upwork or Fiverr to access foreign workers for specific projects, and larger corporations will outsource to foreign companies or set up their own overseas offices.

There are limits to how much foreign companies can mitigate U.S. inflationary pressures, though. It's hard to import a haircut or a hotel room.

So, economic growth per se does not cause inflation, but growth of spending beyond growth of productive capacity does become inflationary.

For the U.S. economy in 2019, I expect that we are, indeed, running close to capacity, which will push inflation up in the coming months. I've certainly tempered my inflation forecast based on global competition, but some inflation acceleration seems inevitable.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.