Alluvial Capital Management - Nuvera Communications, Inc.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Nuvera Communications (OTCQB:NUVR) remains Alluvial Fund’s largest holding. The combined effects of increased FCC funding and the 2018 acquisition of Scott-Rice Telephone will result in record earnings and cash flow in the coming years. 2019 will be a watershed year for the company. We will see a full year’s contribution from Scott-Rice, including administrative cost savings. The fourth quarter was burdened with some expenses related to transitioning Scott-Rice employees and services from Zayo. These costs will abate as the year continues. Nuvera will receive an additional $812,000 annually from the FCC action. Interest expense will also decline. Once Nuvera’s leverage ratio declines to 2.0x trailing EBITDA, the company’s CoBank loan facility will reprice to LIBOR plus 2.25%. Because CoBank provides an annual refund of 1% of a borrower’s average loan balance in the form of patronage, Nuvera will effectively borrow at less than 4%.

I was a little too optimistic in my initial expectations for 2019 free cash flow. The company announced a capital budget of $13.6 million for the year, the largest planned investment spend in its history. In conversations with Nuvera’s CEO, I learned the company plans to invest heavily in downtown New Ulm in order to attract additional business customers. The company also plans to build out its fiber network in Scott-Rice’s service area, which was neglected by the company’s previous owner. Despite the higher short-term capex needs, I remain extremely confident in Nuvera’s free cash flow profile. Fiber is an attractive asset in that once installed, it lasts for decades and decades with minimal maintenance. I now estimate normalized earnings per share of $2.20 and normalized free cash flow per share of $3.00. At a trading price of $19, Nuvera’s prospective P/E ratio of 8.5 and free cash flow yield of nearly 16% represent excellent value, even if that free cash flow yield takes a little longer than originally projected to materialize.