Alluvial Capital Management - LICT Corporation

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Our second-largest telco holding, LICT Corporation, continues to report excellent operating results. The company has an advantage over other rural telcos: geography. In years past, LICT had the luck or the foresight to buy telcos in areas with growing populations and healthy local economies.

While the annual effect is small, it adds up over time. Consider two different areas with the same population: one having a population growing at 1% annually, and the other having a population doing the opposite and shrinking 1%. In a decade’s time, the population of the first area will be 22% higher than that of the second area. That’s quite a difference in potential customers, not to mention the number of businesses that likely exist to serve these populations. LICT owns multiple subsidiaries with service areas just outside growing cities. The revenue trends for telcos in suburban/exurban communities is far superior to those of, say, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula or Central Kansas. (LICT has subsidiaries in both of these regions, too. Suffice to say these are not the company’s growth engines.)

LICT invested aggressively in fiber over the past decade, and the investment has paid off. The company also paid down nearly all of its debt, which actually creates a bit of a conundrum. A telco should carry a reasonable amount of debt. The company could lever up and tender for shares, or pay a large special dividend, but there are obstacles to each. Insiders and other large shareholders own probably 70% of the shares outstanding, so there are simply very few shares available for the company to buy. A special dividend would create a taxable event for the company’s largest shareholder, Mario Gabelli. As one of the first analysts and investors to understand the business model of cable companies, Mr. Gabelli understands the value of tax deferral. Acquiring other telcos seems the most achievable and lowest-risk approach to growing the value of LICT Corporation, and I hope that is the approach the company will take.