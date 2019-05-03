April 2019 Passive Income Update

With all the new buys I'd like to do in the coming months (Telus/Bell/Nutrien), I can see these months becoming our highest in the future.

May 1st already?

Is it just me that feels like the older I get the faster time goes by?

April was a fantastic month. I got the yard all ready for the season - weeding, mulching, pruning, edging, fertilizing, aerating and even got one cut in already. The last week has been cold though, so the grass stopped growing. We have gotten a tonne of rain here, but nothing like up north or in Ottawa. I hope none of you are experiencing any of those floods.

My son has taken a interest in road hockey (finally!), so we have been playing on the driveway quite a bit and kicking the ball around the backyard as well. It feels good to be back outside after what felt like a long winter.

Our daughter is flying around now. So, it should be a great summer now that we don't need to worry about her crawling over dog poop in the yard or what not.

I got a new car this month and absolutely love it... Sometimes we try to keep a car up and running, but it sure feels good driving in a newer/safer/better-looking car.

Now let's check out these totals!

Raises or Cuts

Procter & Gamble (PG) raised its dividend by 4%. This adds $2.75 to our forward income.

IBM raised its dividend by 3.2% adding $3.60 to our forward income.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises so far in 2019 - $137.89

Dividend Income

13 companies paid us this month.

Stocks April 2018 Income April 2019 Income Restaurant Brands (QSR) 19.04 30.53 Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 2.42 Sold Nutrien (NTR) 29.91 Sold AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.48 2.40 Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 Sold BMO US Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDY) 7.67 Sold Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 19.29 (3 Drips) Sold Cisco (CSCO) 43.89 (One Drip) 46.90 USD Transcontinental Inc. (OTCPK:TCLAF) 0 24.64 (1 Drip) TD Bank (TD) 88.44 (One Drip) 89.54 (1 Drip) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 0 81.78 (1 Drip) Shaw Communications ([SJR) 30.22 (One Drip) 31.40 (1 Drip) RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 39.24 (One Drip) 28.68 ( 1 Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 16.40 (One Drip) 17.32 (2 Drips) Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) 0 27.50 (1 Drip) Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DUNDF) 0 20.47 (1 Drip) Telus Corp. (TU) 17.68 51.23 (1 Drip) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 29.47 (2 Drips) 35.72 (2 Drips) Totals 351.55 488.11

12 Drips this month. Got to love getting that first BNS drip.

April 2019 Dividend Total = $488.11 (38.84% higher year over year)

April 2018 Dividend Total = $351.55 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $16.63 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Wow, an over 38% growth rate? I knew it would be good, but that's really nice. With all the new buys I'd like to do in the coming months (Telus/Bell/Nutrien), I can see these months becoming our highest in the future.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment (I don't even have to edit this part every month). Steady eddy...

Solar Income

In March (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 695 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $200.16 into our chequing account this month. Not bad. It's nice to see these winter months pass and the sun come out! Total income for 2019 so far - $406.07.

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $2,922.03

_____________________________________________

Amount to Breakeven - $29,474.43

Total April 2019 Passive Income - $1188.27

Total Passive Income Increase over last year. - $50

Not a massive increase overall in the grand scheme of things. Solar was down $87 compared to last April. I saw this coming because last March was nice. Meanwhile, we were still getting snow this year. Also, the sales for purchasing 2 cars in the last 7 months were bound to hurt.

Totals For 2019

Dividends Year-to-Date Total - $1,917.3

Other Passive Income Year-to-Date - $2,960.66

Total Passive Income for 2019 - $4,877.96

Year-End Goal - $15,500 - 31.47%

March 2019 Purchases/ Sales

To buy our new car, I decided to sell our positions in both Shaw and Russell Metals. This lost us $446.94 in forward dividend income. A huge blow, but it's better than car payments. Also, I want to focus more on Dividend Growth stocks, and these two aren't them.

We also started a position in 3M (MMM) by buying 6 shares. This is a long-term hold and a solid dividend growth stock, having raised its dividend over 60 years. I'll be adding to this position in the coming months if the price drops or stays sideways. This added $34.56 in forward income.

Goals Update

I want to read 10 books this year. I finished that real estate book and started reading the compounding effect this month. 2/10 all year.

I finished that real estate book and started reading the compounding effect this month. 2/10 all year. Get a will - Done. You can read about that here.

- Done. You can read about that here. Picked up some garbage - Grabbed some while hiking or walking dog. Haven't made a trip out of it though, i.e., just go to beach etc. to pick up garbage for a hour or two.

Charities - Committed to donating $50 a month to The Nature Conservancy of Canada.

- Committed to donating $50 a month to The Nature Conservancy of Canada. Increase dividends by $1,100 this year. With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month we added $57.54 to our dividend portfolio. So far in 2019, we have added $429.65. 39.05% of our goal. (Lost $446.94 on the sale of the car, but want to keep this separate.)

With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month we added $57.54 to our dividend portfolio. So far in 2019, we have added $429.65. 39.05% of our goal. (Lost $446.94 on the sale of the car, but want to keep this separate.) Reduce screen time before bed - Failed big time! I might have read a bit some nights before bed, but that phone always comes out...

Conclusion

Overall, a great month. I love finally seeing that BNS drip, as I've been slowing working on that position. The numbers are a little mucked up with all these sales the last year, but moving forward, things should be a lot cleaner in that regard. The Shaw sale is going to hurt these totals moving forward though.

How about this last season of Game of Thrones? My wife's really into it, but I have never been (and have no clue of what's going on). This season I have been watching it with her for the final battles. (Lord of the Rings style) Got to say, I'm pretty impressed! Looking forward to the final 3 episodes.

Well, that's it for our April 2019 Passive Income update.

How was your month?

Wish you all the best, Cheers!

"If you don't build your dream, Someone will hire you to help build theirs."



- Tony Gaskins

