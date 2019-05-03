MEM Investments - Cardlytics, Inc.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was a new addition to our portfolio in 1Q. Two banking-industry veterans founded the company a decade ago. Their goal was to harness the power of the data that banks have about their customers. Have you ever logged in to your bank’s website or mobile app and been offered 20% off at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) or $10 off at Home Depot (NYSE:HD)? If so Cardlytics probably enabled that promotion. Cardlytics has partnered with most of the large US banks to offer national brands a way to market to consumers through bank websites and mobile apps. Cardlytics and their advertisers never see personally identifiable information about the bank customers, so as to avoid the sort of trouble that has embroiled Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Despite that, Cardlytics can target customers highly specifically. For example, Starbucks may want to offer promotions to people who live within five miles of a Starbucks store, and who frequent coffee shops but have not spent money at Starbucks in the last year. Cardlytics offers people who fit that description a cash-back promotion for Starbucks, delivered within their bank website or app. When a bank customer sees this promotion, clicks on it, and then uses the associated debit or credit card at Starbucks, the discount is automatically deposited in his or her bank account. There are no coupons or discount codes or membership numbers. Consumers get “free” money. Banks get loyal, happy customers. Starbucks gets new customers.

One of the keys to Cardlytics’ value proposition to advertisers is that it can offer a true closed-loop feedback system for offline purchases, which account for almost 90% of consumer spending in the US. Cardlytics can tell an advertiser exactly how many consumers saw a promotion, clicked on that promotion, and made a purchase in a store. I cannot find another company that can offer that level of quantifiable feedback about offline purchases. Shortly after Cardlytics went public last year the company faced a tough decision. Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), the two largest banks who were not yet partners, both wanted to sign on. Cardlytics did not want to say no, but the company had to spend extra time, money, and resources to integrate these two enormous banks onto the platform. This limited the effort Cardlytics could devote to selling its services to new advertisers. As sales suffered, so did the stock price. This gave me the chance to initiate our position at attractive levels. Clearly, Cardlytics will be more valuable in the long run with Chase and Wells Fargo on the platform. Since we are long-term investors, we can buy shares now and wait for that investment to pay off.