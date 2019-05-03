Seadrill May Soon Employ Up To 5 Jack-Ups

Up to five more rigs may be employed, but the agreement has not been finalized yet.

Seadrill (SDRL) has recently announced that it may receive some contracts from the award of six drilling contracts from Qatar Petroleum to Gulf Drilling International. The announcement itself is short so I will quote it in full:

“Seadrill Limited refers to the announcement by Gulf International Services, which makes reference to Seadrill, made in connection with the award of 6 drilling contracts By Qatar Petroleum to Gulf Drilling International (GDI). Seadrill has an existing Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) with GDI under which one rig is currently operating in Qatar. The company is working with GDI to finalize an agreement to provide up to 5 additional jack-up rigs under the terms of SCA. The company believes this is an attractive opportunity that will further strengthen the relationship between the parties. A further announcement will be made once the agreement is reached”.

Seadrill’s jack-up rig that is currently working in Qatar is West Tucana. The rig is on contract with GDI until December 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate. This contract has options from January 2020 to April 2021, also at an undisclosed dayrate.

West Ariel

It is no coincidence that Seadrill speaks about offering five jack-ups – currently, it has exactly five benign-environment jack-ups without contracts. These jack-ups are West Prospero (2007, KFELS B Class, warm stacked in Malaysia), West Vigilant (2008, LeTourneau Super 116C Class, cold stacked in Malaysia), West Ariel (2008, KFELS B Class, warm stacked in UAE), West Freedom (2009, LeTourneau Super 116E Class, warm stacked in Colombia) and West Leda (2010, Baker Marine Pacific Class 375, warm stacked in Malaysia) (class and status data from the most recent fleet status report and Bassoe Offshore database).

It will be interesting to see whether all these rigs get contracts or only the select ones. The top contenders appear to be West Prospero, West Ariel and West Leda due to their geographical position and warm stacked status. West Freedom is in Colombia – a rather long journey – while West Vigilant is cold stacked. However, one can be sure that in case Seadrill is able to get all five contracts, it will spend the money both on the journey and on the reactivation of the cold stacked jack-up. Should this scenario play out, Seadrill will be fully booked on the jack-up side except for the harsh-environment jack-up West Epsilon (1993) which looks like a scrap candidate at this point.

While the news will have to be confirmed with an actual contract, and it is not clear how many rigs will land jobs, the announcement is still a material positive catalyst for Seadrill. The company’s stock is still holding in the current $8.00 - $10.00 range despite the huge pressure on offshore drilling stocks in recent days. This setup may lead to a quick rebound back to the center or the high end of the current range once the pressure on offshore drilling stocks decreases, making Seadrill an interesting candidate for a short-term trade.

The longer-term worries stay the same: the fate of Seadrill Partners (SDLP) is unclear (the market obviously votes for bankruptcy as the current unit price is $0.67), the debt load is big, the semi-sub segment is in a challenging situation. The next earnings release and conference call, scheduled for May 23, will be very interesting. Stay tuned!

