Natural Gas Prices Fall More Than 1% After Weekly Inventory Build Comes In Stronger Than Expected; Demand Remains Weak

The blocking pattern is a bearish signal for this upcoming cooling season. As long as it's in play, May will be mostly bearish and possibly threatening the first part of the summer (cooling) season.

Demand to ease and remain mostly mild with average to slightly above average demand over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

After a stronger than expected inventory build combined with easing demand, selling pressure shifted risk to the downside. With no signs of any heat developing across the Lower 48 over the next couple of weeks, downside risk should continue to outweigh upside potential in the days ahead.

Bears take control after a strong inventory build report and weak national demand over the next couple of weeks

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed a bearish inventory build of 123 BCF for the week ending April 26, topping consensus estimates of 115 BCF. The build of 123 BCF for the week ending April 26 is compared to the 50 BCF build from a year ago and the 5-year avg. build of 70 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 1,462 BCF vs. 1,334 BCF a year ago and the 5-year avg. of 1,778 BCF. That's 128 BCF higher than last year and 316 BCF less than the 5-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of April 22-26.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas prices fell more than 1% on Thursday. The June natural gas futures contract closed down 1.37% or 3.1 cents (-$0.031) lower on Thursday to $2.589. Meanwhile, the front-month July contract traded lower 3.4 cents (-$0.034) to $2.624, and the August contract traded 3.3 cents lower (-$0.033) at $2.643. Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, traded Thursday lower 1.02% at $22.39.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded lower 3.20% and 2.67% at $24.83 and $18.22, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 3.41% and 2.57% at $121.40 and $24.86, respectively.

The cash market on Thursday was lower. Most locations reported loses due to mild weather and a lack of demand.

The nation, over at least the next couple of weeks, will continue to be under the influence of a high latitude blocking regime that will translate to temperatures at the surface being warm across the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast U.S., while cool risk will continue across the northern and central U.S. Showers and thunderstorms riding along an active jet stream that separates the cooler air to the north from the warmer air to the south will continue to hammer the central U.S. The blocking pattern recently has been under the configuration of a -PNA, -EPO, -AO, and -NAO. In the 11-16 day timeframe, that looks to change into a +PNA, -AO, -NAO configuration which support a mild/warm Arctic, cool Canada with continued cool risk located over the northern and central U.S., a warmer Northwestern U.S. Heating demand will begin to fade away as we move deeper into the month of May. Overall, the weather pattern over the next couple of weeks will be mild with fairly weak demand nationally. This will continue to support strong, bearish, triple digit injections in the weeks ahead.

Figure 4 below are temperature anomaly comparisons from the 12z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day timeframe or from May 12-18.

Source: WeatherBell

In Figure 5 below are images of the PNA, NAO and AO indexes. All three are forecasted to be in a negative phase over the next couple of weeks which support cooler air across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 6 below is a temperature departure from normal map for much of Meteorological Spring (from early March to early May) that shows a mild eastern and western U.S. vs. a cooler central U.S. with much of the cooler air being located across the north-central U.S.

Source: NOAA

Figure 7 below is the newly released (this evening) long-range 46-day ECMWF Weeklies depicting a continuation of this blocking pattern with a cool northern and central U.S. in 14-21 day timeframe (May 15-22).

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 is the long-range CFSv2 model indicating a continuation of this blocking pattern with a warm Arctic (-AO), weakness/cool risk over the central U.S., and mild/warm over the Northwest and Southeast U.S. in the 15-21 day timeframe (May 16-23).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts - Seasonal buying could be offset by mild weather, weak demand, and strong injections

As of now, it appears that the bears have more going from them than the bulls given the variables mentioned above. Until we begin to see either this blocking pattern break down and/or heat ridges showing up in the models, downside risk will outweigh upside potential. I'm going to keep my price range of $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.