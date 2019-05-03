Attractiveness Of Hedging S&P 500 In Current Conditions

In a recent post, I demonstrated how to invert options prices to build the option-implied distribution of future returns. I built the implied distribution of returns on the S&P 500 (using options on SPY) from April 25th to December 20th of 2019. The outlook for returns on SPY are a rational basis upon which to consider the relative merits of options strategies because this distribution reconciles the options prices. Not least because my previous post elicited some discussion of options, I thought it would be interesting to explore various options strategies using the option-implied distribution.

Let’s start with an overview of the problem. We have been in a bull market for a long time, and many investors are getting jumpy. The idea of locking in some gains and/or limiting risk exposure by purchasing put options is appealing. The prices of put options get more expensive relative to simplistic estimates of fair value as the strike price gets lower, and this manifests itself in what is called the volatility smirk. The underlying cause of the smirk is that the consensus view of the options markets is that extreme losses happen considerably more frequently than a Gaussian / normal distribution would suggest - which is undeniable true. By building an empirical distribution of returns, as I did in my last post, we can easily see these effects.

Option-implied probability distribution of price returns from April 25th to December 20th, 2019

If you use a model like Black-Scholes (BS) to price options at various strikes, you will end up with implied volatilities that are much higher for lower strike prices than for at-the-money (ATM) strike prices.

This distribution is the options market’s consensus outlook for the returns than can be expected. Another way to look at the probability distribution is via percentiles. This is the same data in both charts, but the different views emphasize different features.

Option-implied percentiles of price returns from April 25th to December 20th, 2019

While the mode of the returns (the most-likely outcome) is very clear in the probability distribution, the percentiles provide a much clearer sense of the probability of loss or gain. The percentile chart ranges from the 1st percentile up to the 99th percentile. The 1st percentile is the return that you expect to be at or below for this period in the worst 1% of outcomes. Naturally, it is naive to think that we can estimate this number with any real confidence, but it’s a useful estimate to have. The 1st percentile price return for this 0.65-year period is -41%. The 10th percentile is -17%. The potential gains are muted compared to losses. This, in a nutshell, is the risk management challenge. When you are long the S&P 500, you can expect to make money most of the time, in return for which you must deal with the possibility of substantial loss in value every so often.

Let’s consider a simple scenario in which you want to consider buying a put option to control your downside risk. You can either pay for the put option in cash or sell a covered call to fund the put. Because the option-implied distribution has already reconciled the current prices at which the options are trading, we can quickly explore hedging alternatives. If you buy a put with cash, you must consider that the put will expire worthless and you will end up having to come up with more cash to buy another put when the first expires. Over time, this will tend to add a time decay to total value of the portfolio. For these examples, let’s plan to buy a put and cover the cost by selling a call option.

When I wrote the previous article, SPY closed at $292.05, so we will use that as the assumed "current" price to explore hedging options.

Hedging Case

Consider the case in which we buy a put with a strike of $230 and cover the cost by selling an equal-value call (both expiring on December 20, 2019)

A quick calculation demonstrates that we would need to sell a call with a strike of $315 for its fair price of $2.97 to cover the cost of the $230 put ($2.16). The call is going to generate a bit of extra cash, which adds to return, but the next cheapest call is at $3.20 and it won’t quite cover the cost of the put. The outcomes are very intuitive when you look at the percentile chart. Note: Going forward, I will just refer to the put with a strike of $230 as the $230 put, etc.

Percentiles of return until from April 26 to December 20, 2019, for the S&P 500 (SPY) and for the hedged portfolio (buy SPY, sell $315 call and buy $230 put)

The most you can lose is -21%, thereby substantially limiting the loss potential compared to the S&P 500. The most you can possibly gain is 7.8%. The beauty of this hedge is that you have no real impact on the percentiles between $230 and $315. On the face of it, this looks like a reasonable trade-off. Let’s look a bit deeper. First, you have to realize that you are considerably more likely to lose money on the call (the price of SPY goes above the strike and your shares get called away) than you are to make money on the put (the price of SPY falls below the strike). We can see this because the gains are capped at the 80th percentile, while the losses are capped at the 8th percentile. In other words, 20% of the time you will lose money from having sold the call, and you will get paid on the put only 8% of the time.

Now let’s look at the probability distribution of the returns on the hedged scenario.

Probability distribution of price return S&P 500 (SPY) vs. for hedged position (long SPY, sell $315 call, buy $230 put) for the period from April 26 to December 20, 2019.

The probability distribution of returns is now bi-modal, with one peak at the lower tail where the put option pays out and caps losses and the other peak at the upper tail where the call option caps gains. The higher probability for the right-hand mode reflects the higher probability of this outcome as compared to the lower mode.

The mode of the S&P 500 is at 6.5%, so the most probable outcome is a price gain of 6.5% between April 26th and December 20th. There is substantial downside, too. The hedged position has a most probable outcome of 8% in price gain and the downside is capped at a 21% loss. What you are giving up is the potential for price gains greater than 8%.

Discussion

I have used the option-implied distribution of returns to examine a hedging strategy for the S&P 500 for the balance of 2019 (technically for options expiring on December 20). As I discussed in my previous post, the option-implied distribution reconciles the options prices, so it is a good basis for evaluating hedging. A case designed to limit severe loss (worse than 20%), and that covers the cost by selling a call, looks quite attractive. Given that VIX remains low by historical standards and the market has risen substantially for the year to date, it is not surprising that hedging with puts would like quite reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.