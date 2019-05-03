Extreme Networks' Earnings: Yet Another Issue

If the company delivers according to management's mid-term ambitious goals, the stock price is cheap. It's a risky bet, though.

The soft outlook for next quarter is the cause of the drop in the stock price.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) delivered fiscal Q3 results within the guidance. The weak outlook for next quarter is the cause of the 14.5% drop in the stock price.

After the challenges related to the acquisitions and tariffs, management now justifies a part of the weakness with the Brexit. I have concerns the issues are more structural and the company has limited pricing power.

Management is more optimistic, though. If the company delivers as announced, the stock price is cheap. But, considering the ambitious goals and my doubts, it's not a risk I want to take.

Weak gross margin

The table below summarizes the guidance management communicated during the previous quarter.

The company announced fiscal Q3 results at the low end of this guidance. Revenue reached $250.9 million and gross margin was 55.4%. Net income and GAAP EPS were negative at $6.9 million and $0.06, respectively.

In any case, the guidance for next quarter, presented in the table below, was the most disappointing outcome of the earnings release.

Due to the seasonality of the business, fiscal Q4 is usually a strong quarter. But the guidance forecasts a revenue decline compared to modest fiscal Q3 results.

And, compared to last year, the midpoint of the revenue guidance corresponds to a 12% revenue drop of $33.3 million. Management justified the weak revenue guidance in the earnings press release:

Our outlook for Q4 reflects the weakening economic environment in EMEA, lengthening sales cycles in our wireless business reflecting the introduction of WiFi6, and a lower backlog entering Q4."

The challenges in the EMEA region are indeed already visible in fiscal Q3 results. Management highlighted the uncertainties around the Brexit impacted German customers that serve the U.K. market.

The uncertainties related to the Brexit aren't new and I wonder why these challenges appear now.

The gross margin forecast of 52.9% to 55.1% is also disappointing. A few months ago, management expressed its confidence in exceeding 60% gross margin. During the Q2 earnings call, management said, speaking about gross margin:

We have other benefits occurring in Q4 and our expectation is to guide over 60% in our fourth quarter."

Such a different expectation within three months is puzzling but there are several reasons. Management explained the delays in moving the manufacturing of products out of China (to avoid the impact of tariffs) impacted the gross margin. This temporary situation isn't worrying. More troubling is the following statement from management during the earnings call:

Discounting in Q3 has been higher than expected. It’s hard to say if that’s going to continue into Q4."

In my previous article, I had expressed my doubt about Extreme's pricing power. A couple of quarters ago, the company discussed pricing issues due to the tariff situation with China. A part of the Q3 revenue increase was due to customers anticipating the price increase Extreme implemented in November. The modest price increase, even after 4 years without any price increase, impacted the quarterly results. In contrast, Cisco (CSCO) and Arista (ANET) had reported price increases didn't have any impact on quarterly results.

Also, in a previous article, 10 months ago, I highlighted management discussed the goal of reducing the abnormal discounts from the acquired Avaya business. The higher-than-expected discount activity during fiscal Q3 shows challenges in reducing discounts. Thus, pricing challenges may be a structural issue rather than a temporary situation.

In any case, the challenges to reach a 60% gross margin impact Extreme's competitivity. Many network vendors reported gross margins above 60% over the last several quarters.

Extreme Network is reducing the gap but the difference is still important. Rising pricing won't help to boost volume and reach the scale Extreme Network needs.

Cheap... based on an ambitious outlook

Beyond the small year-over-year expected revenue increase for fiscal 2019, management forecasted a revenue growth in the range of 3% to 5% in fiscal 2020.

Also, besides the challenges experienced this year, management still expects gross margin to reach 60% next year. And the goal is still to reach a 15% operating margin by the end of fiscal 2020.

Considering the historical operating margin shown below, the 15% target in four quarters is ambitious, to say the least.

If the company delivers as announced, the stock price is cheap.

Assuming a tax rate of 20% and a 3% revenue growth in 2021, the company would report a fiscal 2021 net income of $1.06 billion * 15% operating margin * (1 - 20% tax rate) = $126 million.

The current stock price at $6.84 corresponds to a P/E ratio of 7.4x, based on estimated fiscal 2021 earnings.

Thus, investing in the company implies trusting management will deliver as announced. Considering the mixed results over the last several quarters and my doubts about the pricing power, it's not a bet I want to take.

Conclusion

The soft guidance for the next quarter doesn't give confidence in the mid-term goal of reaching 15% operating margin. Management justified the weakness with short-term issues. But I have concerns the actual issue is a more structural limited pricing power.

If the company delivers according to management's forecasts in fiscal 2021, the stock price is cheap. Based on ambitious goals, the market values the company at 7.4x the expected fiscal 2021 GAAP net income.

Considering my concerns and the gap between the ambitious goals and the current situation, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

