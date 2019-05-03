Borr Drilling Suffers Setback As 2 Letters Of Intent Get Canceled

Bad news for Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) shareholders: the company has just released its fleet status report, which shows that two letters of intent for jack-ups have been canceled and no new contracts were awarded.

As per the report, jack-ups Saga and Skald are no longer expected to receive contracts. The previous fleet status report which was published in April indicated that Saga and Skald had letters of intent for multi-year contracts starting in the first quarter of 2020 with an undisclosed operator. This news comes at a time when Seadrill (SDRL) announces that it may potentially employ up to five additional jack-up rigs in Qatar. It is worth noting that the previously mentioned letter of intent for jack-up Mist turned into a contract with Vestigo Petroleum from May 2019 to November 2019 in Malaysia as indicated by the latest fleet status report.

Not surprisingly, Borr Drilling shares were under major pressure following this announcement. The company has amassed a vast jack-up fleet and its success is directly tied to its ability to employ the rigs in a timely fashion. Currently, the company has seven modern jack-ups without any contracts available in Singapore. Later, the company will have to find employment for nine newbuild jack-ups whose delivery dates range from Q2 2019 to December 2020. In total, 16 jack-ups need contracts, and four jack-ups that are currently working will roll off contracts in 2019. This is a major challenge for the marketing team which will have to find multiple jobs in 2019-2020.

Prospector 5

So, how will the news affect Borr’s share price in the near and longer terms? Before the announcement, Borr’s shares have been mostly immune to the major pressure on offshore drilling stocks. I think that this will change for the near term as the announcement shows that Borr’s modern jack-ups are not immune to negative developments in the market or competition. Since no details have been reported on the letters of intent, the market can only guess where in the world the jobs should have been awarded. However, a speculation that Seadrill took Borr’s contracts, even if completely untrue, may impact the mood of traders and investors in the near term.

Longer-term, I believe that Borr’s value proposition is still valid. The company has been rapidly expanding its working fleet, and the loss of a few letters of intent cannot be seen as the beginning of some negative trend at this point. The market for modern jack-ups is clearly rebounding as operators prefer contemporary equipment, and shallow water activity is not as dependent on oil price fluctuations as deepwater activity. Currently, I view this development as a temporary obstacle on the way up for the company as a business and maintain my longer-term bullishness on Borr. Short-term, general sentiment on offshore drillers and oil price fluctuations will play a major role in determining Borr’s share price movements.

