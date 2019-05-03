Wall Street Breakfast: It's Jobs Day

Fedspeak coming up

Following Jerome Powell's "transitory" remarks regarding inflation, market watchers are again on the lookout for more Fedspeak. Speeches from seven Fed officials are on the radar today, just days after the central bank kept policy unchanged despite a strategy rethink and calls to tilt dovish. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will additionally deliver a speech about "Models, Markets, and Monetary Policy" at a conference in Stanford, CA, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

IPO watch

Yesterday's rally in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is beyond description, with shares sizzling 135% to $65.75 and giving the company a market value of $3.52B. "I think the reaction from the market is a reflection of the fact that we're highly focused on collapsing the gap between our products and animal protein," said CEO Ethan Brown. The red-hot demand for Beyond Meat shares - which are up another 17% premarket - could be considered a positive sign for Uber (UBER) ahead of its public launch next week.

Project Libra

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is recruiting dozens of financial firms and online merchants to help launch a crypto-based payments system, WSJ reports. Users would be able to use the digital coins to send payments to each other and make purchases both on Facebook and across the internet. Another idea under consideration is rewarding Facebook users with fractions of the currency in exchange for looking at advertisements. Seeking total investments of about $1B, Facebook is talking with Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) for money that would underpin the value of the coin and protect it from wild price swings.

Berkshire takes stake in Amazon

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money... bought some Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)," Warren Buffett (BRK.A, BRK.B) told CNBC ahead of this weekend's Capitalist Woodstock. The Oracle himself did not make the purchases (meaning it was either Todd Combs or Ted Weschler), but Buffett said he's been a fan of Amazon and "an idiot for not buying." Berkshire Hathaway has lagged the broader market this year, with the stock up just 6.6% in 2019, compared to a nearly 18% gain for the S&P 500.

More bank earnings

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) reported banner first quarter results as wealth management and retail banking earnings lifted group pretax profits 31% to $6.35B Y/Y. Revenue growth outpaced the increase in expenses, a phenomenon known in industry jargon as "positive jaws," while net interest margin was 1.59% (lower than the 1.66% seen at the end of 2018). CEO John Flint also said the bank remains "alert to risks in the global economy" and has positioned itself accordingly in terms of costs and investment. HSBC +2.4% premarket.

Sinclair, Disney ink $10B network deal

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, has reached a deal valued at more than $10B to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), sources told the WSJ. Disney, which owns cable sports network ESPN, acquired the networks as part of its $71B acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) film and TV assets, but was required by the DOJ to divest Fox's sports programming for regional and local markets.

Tesla self-driving to $500B