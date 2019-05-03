Whirlpool: Still A Buy

I show you why looking at the company's valuation, I still consider this stock a buy and have increased my exposure somewhat today (May 2nd).

In this article, I'll look at the world's largest appliance company, Whirlpool (WHR). I opened a position in this stock based on the grotesque undervaluation that the company presented the market with a few months ago, and have since increased my position size to pretty much the desired portfolio allocation. The incredibly capable Chuck Carnevale was a large inspiration for this investment decision.

I'll show why despite some impressive short-term market-beating gains, I still consider this stock a buy at today's market price, and I consider it a long-term hold in my portfolio.

The largest appliance manufacturer in the world

With 120+ years of company history and $20B in annual sales, Whirlpool is the largest appliance manufacturer in the entire world.

The company is active in four main business segments/categories, as can be seen above. It's mainly a North American company, with most of the sales centered on this region. It is, however, expanding into other sales areas as well, namely EMEA/Southern America, and it already does have strong sales in many of these areas. Whirlpool boasts over 90,000 employees worldwide, and the company has 65 manufacturing and so-called technology centers across the world.

While the company brand itself, Whirlpool, may be comparatively smaller in areas such as Europe/Scandinavia, the corporation owns multiple brands that generate strong revenues of $1B+ annually.

Few Europeans or Swedes have gone without hearing, or owning, for instance, a KitchenAid. So apart from the company's own brands, which are gathering more steam in markets like these, the company is diversified into many other brands that themselves represent strong cash cows.

Despite being a consumer cyclical, the company has paid uninterrupted dividends for 47 years straight, with six current years of dividend growth under its belt. While it's not a dividend King, or close to one, it nonetheless boasts some impressive dividend history for a cyclical.

A history of innovation

The company has a history of not only manufacturing, marketing and selling qualitative products, but in fact also coming up with innovative new products that gain widespread acclaim across the globe. Whirlpool is credited with inventing, among other things, the following:

The electric wringer washer

The stand mixer

The side-by-side refrigerator

The bottom-mount refrigerator

The countertop microwave

The self-ventilated cooktop

Apart from inventing innovative products, the company also keeps an eye out for excellent ideas, and goes out of its way to acquire them, if it wasn't the one to invent or perfect them. KitchenAid is an example, a brand that Whirlpool has owned since 1986.

Whirlpool has in fact the number #1 market share position in every market except EMEA (Source: SimplySafeDividends).

Strong scale advantages

Due to its size, the company enjoys advantages related to its economies of scale, which is not only important, but also a necessity in an industry characterized by wafer-thin margins such as home appliances. The company uses its scale to target a wide sort of strategy - and one it, thanks to its size, may be able to execute over time. Rather than focusing on one market segment and price point, the company markets brands for every price point - from the lofty premium brands such as KitchenAid to the low-cost budget brands such as Indesit and Amana.

Diversified Capital Allocation Strategy

Management in Whirlpool targets, much like with its wide brand appeal, a wide capital allocation strategy set to deliver everything a shareholder could ask for.

As an appliance manufacturer, the company needs to invest heavily in CapEx/R&D and continues to pursue M&As where it sees them as profitable. The company also targets an appealing dividend growth, however, trying to return 25-30% to shareholders, and also wants to repurchase further shares, while at the same time lowering its debt.

Heavy on development

Given Whirlpool's business areas, the company needs to invest heavily to stay current in terms of technology. In the spirit of this, the company spent $1B in R&D during FY17 and continues to spend during FY18/FY19. Current company focal areas are water and power usage, IoT and the integration of modern technology such as surfaces, touchscreens, etc. (Source: FY18 Report).

The company expects to be selling 2M products annually, and it wants all of these products to be IoT-based, connected to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)/Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and similar services to offer customers/consumers the latest conveniences.

New product lines are coming - both emerging markets and otherwise

The company is also developing some interesting new product lines which may seem odd for some people (at least they do for me), but are not only relevant but also necessary for others. Among other things, Whirlpool is investing in consumer-grade water purifiers and selling these in China and India. It's also developed something which I can't wait to try - the B.blend machine, which is able to create almost any beverage on command (much like coffee pod machines).

In short, Whirlpool is always on the lookout for new innovations, and while many of the prospective ones may fail, there are some that seem interesting, to say the least.

Looking at fundamental finances

Company finances are looking acceptable in most respects. Let's go through some numbers here.

WHR is close to its own issued goal of ~30% payout ratio and well below the safe-considered 60% here (which I find to be a relevant metric). It's been able to deliver some rather impressive EPS growth over the past few years, with a 216% increase since 2009. While earnings and FCF growth have remained largely volatile, going up and down in tandem with market cycles, the company has continued to show an overall increase in sales. Perhaps more importantly, management shows a good capacity to allocate its capital, delivering above-preference RoIC for the past ~9 years.

The company staggers somewhat in terms of RoE however. This is somewhat attributable to the 2018/2019 trade war and market uncertainties that tend to hit a cyclical company like Whirlpool, which is tied to the housing market and general health (or perceived health) of the economy rather harshly.

Company margins are truly nothing to write home about. Even the company's own margin goals are below the preference level of 12%/5% shown here. One should consider, however, that margins for a company in this space tend to be on the smaller side, and this is simply something one must accept when investing in a company such as this. The fact is Whirlpool's margins are better than many of its competitors.

Yeah, the company's debt simply isn't very appealing. In every metric, WHR has taken on too much debt for most investors' comfort. It's a risk, and perhaps one of the big ones. Of course, the company is simply too profitable and large to "just fail" overnight, and the debt is nonetheless an issue that needs to be addressed prior to an investment in this company.

Company risks

Naturally, Whirlpool comes with a great deal of risks (as indicated previously). It's a cyclical company active in a tricky market - what else is there to expect? Let's go through some of them one by one.

Cyclical goods tied in large parts to one economy

Whirlpool, despite its international sales, is tied largely to the American economy. During the recession of 2007-2010, sales fell by 13%, impacting earnings greatly.

While this drop may not actually sound like much considering the heavy impact of the recession, the characteristics of manufacturing these sorts of product that sort of drop in sales bring with it incredible amounts of waste, CapEx and inventory write-downs/losses/later clearances. Clothing companies like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) remind me of what Whirlpool goes through here in terms of inventory and what to do when company products aren't in demand. Company earnings by comparison dropped by a full 40%, close to half, during this time period.

Its ties in large parts to a single economy make it sensitive to trouble here.

Dividend growth is extremely hard to calculate/foresee

The company is aware of its own risks. In fact, I argue that its comparatively low payout ratio is a result of this awareness - as is the conservative growth policy despite a 45+ year dividend history. There are many aspects to this, but they all boil down to the single fact that an investment in Whirlpool needs to be tempered in terms of dividend growth. Dividend growth may come; it may even come in large leaps. In fact, the company has increased the dividend on average 14% per year over the past five years (Source: SimplySafeDividends).

One really shouldn't expect this to continue going forward, however, looking at the company's history and current finances.

Trade conflicts

It's no secret that Whirlpool is a company that's affected by how trade politics are being executed. The tariffs can be both positive and negative for the company, with Whirlpool gaining some sales due to the imposed tariffs on foreign washing machines. However, at the same time, raw material cost increases due to tariffs virtually all but wipe out these sales increases. A company like Whirlpool is, of course, prone to using massive amounts of material like steel, aluminum, plastics and other thing (with metals in specific being targeted by tariffs).

So, current and future tariffs are a thing, and one can expect volatility if and when such things are implemented. The fact is that company CapEx has increased by $350M extra in raw material costs, already squeezing slim margins.

That's not even mentioning or considering that China is Whirlpool's fastest-growing market, and the trade war is harming said market - not a good thing.

The Debt

Company finances, as we discussed earlier, are prone to increased levels of debt. In the past few years, Whirlpool has spent $2.3B on M&As, mostly funded with debt. Among other companies, Whirlpool acquired a majority stake in Indesit (From Italy) and a majority stake in Hefei Sanyo (China).

Now, the company remains at an investment-grade BBB credit rating (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs). However, it doesn't take a degree in accounting to understand that to lower risk and avoid the harmful impact of future rising interest rates and requiring debt refinancing, Whirlpool is in dire need of lowering its leverage. Also, take into consideration that Whirlpool is going into a period of market uncertainty with such a leveraged sheet, which generally isn't something you'd want to do.

Naturally, such downpayment of debt will affect the company's ability to grow the dividend.

Company valuation

With risks now being mentioned and somewhat elaborated upon, let's go into why you would even want to consider the company. The argument here can be summed up in a single picture.

Looking at the above graph, we can see the reason for my article. The company tends to trade at a discount to its ability to generate capital and profit, and even going by that discount, its current undervaluation, at least in terms of the blended P/E metric, is obvious. There are, as we've mentioned in the risk section, reasons for this discount that need to be understood prior to investing here.

If you are fine with a tried-and-true household appliance name with above-average debt and the need to pay down debt going forward, however, there are reasons enough for optimism here.

Calculating Whirlpool in terms of a blended P/E of 15.0 would be inaccurate to market tendencies and realistic forward expectations. Instead, we'll use two points for comparison. First, the discounted level of 13.2. Additionally, we'll look at an even more conservative, discounted valuation of 10-11.9.

In both of these comparisons, an investment in Whirlpool has the potential for market-beating or market-equal returns at a yield of 3.5%. When looking at the more conservative valuation, we're still reaping returns of between 10.80% and 14.90% annually, including company dividends.

The analyst scorecard is interesting, to put it mildly, showing an increasing failure/error rate in company forecasting both on a 1Y and 2Y basis. This needs to be taken into consideration, and it's also the reason for me using two points of reference for forecasting Whirlpool at this juncture.

All things being equal, however, the opportunity for investment is still very much here. While nothing table-pounding or an opportunity that would make me write the article title in large, capitalized letters, it's enough for me to write this article and draw your attention to the largest manufacturer of appliances in the world.

Using a historically accurate 6.3% CAGR and using conservative estimates of between 10.5 and 12.0 in blended P/E, your invested capital would nonetheless grow at a rate of between 11.85% and 14.19% on an annual basis.

In short, I believe the valuation opportunity, while not as favorable as when I purchased back in 2018, is still very much evident.

Wrapping up

Moderating your expectations and being aware of company risks are two things that are important when it comes to Whirlpool. This is a time-tested giant with a strong global portfolio that won't disappear overnight, in one year or even in 5-10 years. The company has a stellar track record of maintaining a dividend not only as a cyclical but during downturns as well, and increasing payout ratio during good times.

The company is active in emerging markets and targets new demographics effectively, as well as allocating between 6% and 7% of sales into expansion and manufacturing/CapEx, which works well to maintain the company's leading global position. The dividend can easily be considered safe, a sentiment that SimplySafeDividends agrees with, giving it a score of 85/100.

With that being said, and before you rush to your broker to lock in a potential 10-15% annual return, I believe this to be an investment for the more risk-tolerant and patient investor. Future dividend growth is not only likely to be minimal, but there are also global tariff concerns, trade wars and other factors that need to be taken into consideration.

Provided you're comfortable with them, however, Whirlpool remains an appealing company and, in my view, a very appealing investment at this valuation. That is also the reason why I today extended my position even further.

Recommendation

I believe Whirlpool at these levels of ~$138/share to be a "BUY." A P/E valuation of ~10 or below is something I consider appealing and potential for a buy. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.