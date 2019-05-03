Whitecap Resources Earnings: Still Undervalued

Despite the recent stock price increase, the company is still undervalued.

I discuss why I don't agree with the decision to increase the dividend.

The GAAP net losses and production drop are the consequences of prudent management.

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) reported Q1 results that can be interpreted in different ways.

One side of the story says the company reported a net loss of C$52.6 million while production dropped.

On the other hand, free cash flow was positive after the payment of the dividend. Also, management announced the divided would increase.

Let's clarify the situation before getting into the valuation.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The production drop was expected

The Q1 production dropped 3.4% year over year and quarter over quarter.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The production volume was actually better than the midpoint of the guidance of 69,000 boe/d, due to a strong operating performance in several areas. The midpoint of the 2019 production guidance range is still 71,000 boe/d.

Thus, the production drop exceeds management's expectations. The strategy announced with the 2019 guidance is to stop growing production and focus on free cash flow due to infrastructure challenges and oil prices volatility in Canada.

Negative net income is the result of prudent management

Another area of concern is the largely negative net income of C$52.6 million. Even worse, excluding C$16.4 million of tax recovery, operating income before taxes was negative C$68.9 million.

Usually, GAAP net income for oil and gas producers is disturbed by the mismatch between accounting depreciation & amortization and the real costs to sustain the production. With Whitecap Resources, that's currently not the case. For instance, during Q1, depreciation and amortization amounted to C$116.8 million, which is close to the Q1 capital program of C$124.9 million. This capital program corresponded to a slight production decline.

In fact, the unrealized losses on commodity contracts are the cause of the negative GAAP net income.

Source: Q1 2019 financial statements

The company hedged 45% of its forecasted 2019 oil production as shown in the chart below.

Source: Investor presentation May 2019

These unrealized losses are an accounting representation of these hedges based on current oil prices. If oil prices stay higher than these hedges, the accounting losses will translate into lower revenue over the next quarters. Whitecap won't capture the full potential of higher oil prices because of these hedges. But the net effect of higher oil prices is still positive for the company. These hedges actually provide important downside protection.

Thus, the negative net income is the result of prudent management. Without hedges, Whitecap would have reported a profit of about C$50 million. But the company wouldn't have any protection against lower oil prices in the context of volatile prices.

The positive total netback above C$8/boe, before and after hedges, as detailed below, shows the company operated at a profit during Q1.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The dividend increase

A few months after several Canadian producers slashed their dividend, management announced a 5.6% dividend increase. This decision is surprising, as a few months ago, management had announced its focus on reducing the net debt.

It's the third dividend increase after the dividend was slashed in 2016. The new dividend corresponds to a 6.58% dividend yield with the stock price at C$5.20.

Data by YCharts

At current oil and gas prices, Whitecap can afford this dividend raise. Even at a WTI price at US$53/bbl, the free cash flow would be positive after payment of the dividend.

Source: Investor presentation May 2019

The dividend increase isn't such an important decision, as it represents an extra cash outflow of only C$7.4 million. But considering the stock price, I'd have preferred the company to repurchase shares or further decrease the net debt.

The decision of another dividend increase in the short term is unlikely. Management indicated the strategy of reducing the net debt in the scenario of extra free cash flow from improving oil prices.

Reducing the net debt is even more relevant, as during the earnings call, management discussed the possibility of acquisitions after 2019:

So from our perspective, we have not – this isn't a year for us to be active on the acquisition front. We thought this was a year that we should really focus on balance sheet strengthening and, perhaps, look to the future on any consolidation opportunities that may exist in 2020 or 2021."

Valuation is cheap

In my previous article, I had calculated my fair value estimate with the assumption that Whitecap would generate a total netback of C$8/boe over the long term. This quarter, the company just did that.

Considering the guidance didn't change and Q1 was more or less in line with expectations, my calculation of intrinsic value doesn't change. I apply a 12x multiple to my estimation of profit at C$8/boe, while holding production flat.

Source: Author

At C$5.20 per share, the market values Whitecap at a 17% discount to my fair value estimate.

Also, the stock price corresponds to a 4.41% and 39.53% discount to the PDP and proved NAV, respectively.

Thus, despite the 20% stock price increase since the beginning of the year, the company is still undervalued.

Conclusion

The apparent mixed results from the Q1 earnings are actually positive. The production drop was expected, and the important GAAP net losses are the result of prudent hedges. The company generated positive free cash flow after payment of the dividend.

In the context of improving oil prices, management decided to increase the dividend. Considering the valuation and the potential for acquisitions after 2019, I'd have preferred management to repurchase shares or further reduce the net debt.

In any case, despite the increase in stock price over the past few months, the market still undervalues Whitecap.

