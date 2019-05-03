EnscoRowan: The Chickens Have Come Home To Roost

I recommend ESV as a hold/reduced for the long-term and use the volatility to trade the stock short-term based on technical analysis.

Total revenues decreased to $405.9 million from $417.0 million in the year-ago quarter and up 1.7% sequentially. ESV reported a loss of $1.75 per share for the first quarter of 2019.

Ensco PLC - Semi-submersible Ensco 5005

Investment Thesis

The London-based EnscoRowan (ESV) continues to be one of my long-term investments in the offshore drilling sector with Transocean (RIG).

However, I have significantly decreased my long-term position in this company and increased my short-term trading position considerably in the past two years. I based my decision to cut my Ensco holding drastically on two significant new developments.

First, I believe Ensco made a huge and costly mistake by merging with Atwood Oceanics (I was strongly opposed to the deal at the time), which severely weakened the company's balance sheet and created an unhealthy relationship between Ensco shareholders and its management who forced the sale on hazy assumptions that were overinflated. As an investor, you cannot hold a long-term investment in a company where you believe management is not up to the task.

Second, as I said in my preceding article on Ensco, the offshore drilling industry is experiencing a puzzling period of transition that seems to get more severe than previously expected.

The so-called recovery often proclaimed "just around the corner" is barely noticeable, and daily rates have reached a rock-bottom level, but are not likely about to bottom out due to a severe oversupply and significant reduction of exploration CapEx.

As I said in my analysis of Transocean yesterday, the industry is entering a new paradigm and will have to readjust to survive. It will take several lean years, in my opinion. This transition period creates high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by solely trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your ESV position based mainly on the future oil price outlook.

Here is the fleet composition after the merger with Rowan.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 33 2 59 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 78 2 108

It is perhaps the reason why Ensco decided to merge with Rowan recently?

By creating fewer but more prominent players, the rig oversupply that seems uncontrollable will be more manageable, so it seems. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "rivals" in the field, lessening the competition to allow a healthy rate trend. It is a fact that daily rates are now too low and are shrinking profit margins so profoundly that it is killing the long-term prospect of this industry.

A quick look at the first quarter of 2019 is evidencing my thesis. It comes to a point where without an essential increase in daily rates, the underlying financial structure of this industry, as it is now, will have to change drastically.

If you look at the backlog history, degradation is right in front of our eyes. Do not be lured by the Q1'19 which includes Rowan. In fact, without Rowan, the contract backlog would have been $2 billion.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold/reduced for the long-term and use the volatility to trade the stock short-term based on technical analysis.

Ensco - 1Q'19 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Ensco 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 457.5 460.2 454.20 417.0 458.5 430.9 399.0 405.9 Net Income in $ Million −45.5 −25.4 −206.8 -140.1 -151.0 -145.0 -203.6 -190.4 EBITDA $ Million 142.8 151.7 10.6 67.4 71.4 66.9 2.2 35.0 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Profit Margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0 −0.08 −0.59 -0.32 -0.35 -0.33 -0.47 -1.75 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 25.9 89.1 39.8 39.5 -57.5 -64.2 26.5 -24.4 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 50.0 141.5 62.6 269.3 62.6 46.8 48.0 29.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −24.1 −52.4 −22.8 -229.8 -120.1 -111.0 -21.5 -53.4 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 1.85 1.79 0.89 0.86 0.74 0.63 0.604 0.54/1.5 ESV and ESVRDC pro forma Total long-term debt in $ Billion 4.75 4.75 5.10 4.99 4.99 5.00 5.01 5.02/7.10 ESV and ESVRDC pro forma Dividend/Share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 75.2 109.5 106.8 108.4 108.5 108.6 108.6 108.7

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues

Total revenues decreased to $405.9 million from $417.0 million in the year-ago quarter and up 1.7% sequentially. ESV reported a loss of $1.75 per share for the first quarter of 2019 (loss of $190.4 million) compared to a loss of $1.29 per share a year ago. The adjusted loss was $1.69 per share in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of $1.27 per share a year ago.

Revenues for the floater segment were $232.7 million in the first quarter, down 10.2% or $259.0 million from a year ago. Conversely, revenues from the jack-up segment increased 9.5% to $157.0 million from $143.4 million a year ago.

The problem is that the day rate average is still dropping in both segments: Jack-ups and Floaters.

In the jack-up sector, day rates went from $73,529/d last year to $72,146/d now ($76,222/d in Q4'18). On the floaters side, with a day rate average currently at $240.4k/d from $262.7k/d last year ($258.8K/d in Q4'18).

Tom Burke, the CEO, said in the press release:

The successful completion of our merger creates an industry-leading offshore driller across all water depths and geographies. Our rig fleet of 28 floaters and 53 jackups is the largest and among the most technologically-advanced in the industry, capable of providing a wide range of drilling services to an expanded base of clients around the world, and is ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jackups.

2 - Free Cash Flow

The quarterly free cash flow has been negative for many quarters as we can see in the graph above. It is not a surprise in this market environment, but a wake-up call, showing the caustic effect of revenue degrading steadily. I have estimated the free cash flow for Q1'19 at minus $53.4 million and a yearly FCF of minus $306 million.

ESVRDC is not passing the FCF test.

3 - April Fleet Status 4/29/2019

The new fleet status that I covered here was decent in terms of contracting, but represented an insufficient added backlog. The latest backlog estimated as of the end of April 2019 is now around $2.6 billion including Rowan ($2.0 billion ESV standalone).

I have estimated a backlog addition of $187 million from Feb. FSR.

Source: Ensco FSR 04/29/2019

I estimate the contract backlog related to 2019 at $1.29 billion.

4 - Net debt ESV and net debt pro forma

ESV's net debt is approximately $4.48 billion. Net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") is 28.5x, which is concerning.

At the end of fourth-quarter 2018, liquidity totaled $2.6 billion, including approximately $600 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $2 billion revolving credit facility (with no covenants).

(Note: Ensco currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024).

Net debt is now $5.6 billion, and total cash is $1.5 billion, on a pro forma basis (including Rowan). The LT debt of $7.1 billion includes approximately $200 million of debt due August 2019.

Note from the PR:

On April 11, 2019, Ensco and Rowan merged to form Ensco Rowan plc. EnscoRowan's pro forma financial position reflects the impact of the transaction as if it occurred on March 31, 2019.

Source: ESVRDC presentation April 11, 2019 (contract revenue is now $2.6 billion)

Moody's published on April 26, 2019, its periodic review of the company:

Ensco Rowan plc's (EnscoRowan) B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its extremely high financial leverage, ongoing negative cash flow generation in 2019, and elevated re-contracting risks in a weak global offshore contract drilling market. While the business combination with Rowan Companies plc has significantly improved EnscoRowan's business risk profile, fleet quality and re-contracting prospects, leverage metrics will remain elevated due to slowly improving industry conditions through 2020. Ensco's significant liquidity cushion, $2.75 billion of contracted backlog as of December 31, 2018, high quality rig fleet, and strong operating track record will remain its core credit supports.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

EnscoRowan has entered a new survival phase with a tremendous amount of uncertainties which are blurring the horizon.

I have been a supporter of the industry, but I believe it is time to express my concerns honestly. The industry must quickly adapt to a new business model based on reduced exploration CapEx and dismal day rates.

I do not believe this "new normal" will fade in a few quarters, but will be the rule instead and until the US shale begins to decline probably in 2024-2025.

Thus, I do not recommend investing in this industry because of the tremendous amount of volatility and an unclear outlook it represents at the moment. However, trading the sector is a valid option as long as you correctly understand what is going on and define a short-term strategy.

ESV: Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

ESV experienced a negative breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern yesterday. Line support is now line resistance at about $14.75 (I recommend to take some profit at this level), and the new line support could be around $13 (double bottom).

However, with these results out, it is possible that the stock will experience some selling pressure, and I recommend waiting for a little while before deciding your next move. Potential long-term support could be around $11.75-12.25 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short-term and I have reduced my long-term position significantly.