Wabash National: A Strong Start To The Year And Positioned For An Even Stronger Finish

Wabash National Corporation delivered another beat in the first quarter of 2019. Wabash saw margin expansion take hold and accordingly saw a boost in free cash flow for the quarter. The company plans to use new cash to pay down debt later in the year, which will help boost future returns by eliminating interest expense. The company continues to see improving margins and has provided guidance for between $1.50 and $1.70 for the full year 2019. The company is working to diversify its revenue streams to mitigate the impact on the cyclicity of the commercial trailer market.

Source: Wabash National Corporation

Earnings

The company reported earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on May 1, with $0.27 per share, which came in ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. This is a decline year over year from $0.35 per share in 2018, though those earnings were higher due to $7.9 million in ‘other income’. Actual gross profits for the quarter were 7% greater than the quarter a year ago, and income from operations was essentially flat, only decreasing slightly YOY. The company also saw gross and operating margins increase from last quarter, though lower than quarter one of 2018, largely due to increasing raw material costs as well as supply chain issues. The company announced measures, such as raising pricing in accordance with rising prices and improving supply chain efficacy, to address short-term pressure on the company’s margins in the fourth quarter. These efforts have begun to take hold and should continue to be reflected in improved margins throughout 2019.

Looking Forward

Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Dividend

The company’s free cash flow conversion for the quarter was 182% for FCF of $27 million. The company said in its earnings call that it plans to use its cash build up to pay down debt later in the year, though which debt specifically will be paid down has not been identified. Regardless, this will free up more money for the company to return to shareholders. The company is poised to return more cash to shareholders in the future and is likely to raise its dividend again next year. While the dividend payout on a per share basis increased by half a cent per share per quarter since the first quarter in 2018, the actual total amount paid decreased year over year by $65 thousand due to a smaller number of shares outstanding. The dividend payout ratio for the company is 25.63% which leaves plenty of room for other expenses without the need to cut the dividend as well as the possibility to increase the payout in the future.

The first quarter saw an interest expense of $7.1 million, which if eliminated, could be used to increase the quarterly dividend payment per share by 12 cents, with over $443 thousand in cash leftover. This saved expense could, theoretically, be used to increase the annual dividend payout by $0.48 to $0.80 annually, which would give the company a forward yield of 5.3%. It is unlikely that the company will fully pay down its debt within the coming year, but I anticipate a substantial decrease will come. It is further improbable that the saved interest cost from lowering debt will be fully applied to a dividend payment, but shareholders will see benefits in increased earnings and free cash flow.

Diversification

The company is providing guidance for 2021 with EPS between $1.90 and $2.10 with an 8% operating margin on $2.2 billion in revenue. The company is working towards the diversification of their income away from their commercial trailer business, which is decelerating, and into other segments, such as their Final Mile and Diversified Products Group segments as a key component for sustainable growth. This Final Mile segment has seen spectacular growth, with revenue increasing 33.6% YOY, though the segment still has lower operating margins than its other businesses with a margin of only 1.9%. Meanwhile, the company’s Diversified Product Group grew its revenue by 4.7% YOY and its operating margin improved by an impressive 280 basis points to 8.1%, the highest out of any business segment for the quarter.

Valuation

The company is currently valued at 10 times forward earnings and 12.78 times trailing earnings. This is lower than the trailing P/E for the S&P 500, which stands at 18.94 as of the end of April. In my view, this is a fair price for a company with strong earnings growth and succeeding diversification efforts. The company offers a forward dividend yield of 2.36% which is higher than the S&P forward yield of 2%. The company’s upcoming dividend was declared in-line with previous at 8 cents per share and payable May 25th for shareholders of record on May 4th, the ex-dividend date being May 3rd.

Conclusion

Wabash National is an attractive investment because they are succeeding in their strategic initiatives and growing their business. The company’s intention to pay off its debt is a smart move that will free up cash in the future. They are shareholder friendly, returning income to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Wabash is succeeding in diversifying its revenue, which will benefit shareholders by cushioning them from the cyclical impacts of Wabash’s commercial trailer business as well as provide greater opportunities for growth. The company’s first quarter was an example of solid execution by management and further evidence that the company as a whole is moving in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.