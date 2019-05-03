O'Day: The Man Of The Hour For Gilead

Given O'Day's track record and his plan to grow in part by acquisitions, I think the Street will be patient with this turnaround situation.

GILD may be a stock with under-utilized, under-appreciated assets that may be able to grow again while also seeing a step-up in its depressed P/E.

This article briefly reviews his performance on his first GILD conference call (I know him from many Roche calls) and gives him an 'A.'

A new CEO, Daniel O'Day, is two months into the job and appears to represent the proverbial new broom that is sweeping clean.

Background - can GILD go from despised to loved?

The easiest way to learn if a drug stock is disliked is its relative P/E. Gilead (GILD) is certainly at a discount to the S&P 500 (SPY), for which S&P projects roughly $150 GAAP EPS for 2019. At Thursday's close of $291, that puts the P/E of the SPY at 19.4X. GILD, on the other hand, which reported a largely in-line Q1 after a one-time tax benefit and provided unchanged guidance, is suggesting the following GAAP EPS, per my estimates using GILD's ranges:

sales = $21.6 B

gross margin = 87%

R&D = $3.8 B

SG&A = $4.0 B

tax rate = 20.0%

diluted share count = 1.28 B.

This leads to a non-GAAP number of $6.87.

Then, since all the adjustments are normal business costs, I subtract the upper end of the guided other charges of $1.50 per share, to get a projected 2019 EPS of $5.37, which I round up to $5.40 as the "real" projected EPS.

At Thursday's after-hours price of $65.60, I estimate a mere 12.1X P/E for GILD for this calendar/fiscal year. This is 63% of the market's P/E. (See Slide 19 of the PowerPoint Presentation for more details regarding GAAP/non-GAAP reconciliation of these projections.)

Despite being one of the only large biopharma companies left with a positive tangible net worth, GILD remains in the doghouse of the mythical - but powerful - Mr. Market.

Here's why I'm hopeful that buying into GILD in advance of Daniel O'Day's advent as CEO will prove fruitful.

GILD - so bad it can be really good again

Who can forget the executive, now departed, to whom Dr. Milligan gave a prominent role on conference calls but who had trouble completing a sentence without stammering?

Or this back and forth between an analyst and the CEO, from Jan. 2017?:

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities LLC ... what commitment can you make to growing the overall business beyond 2017?... investors would like some commitment to growth... John F. Milligan - Gilead Sciences, Inc. ... we can get the company back to growth. But at this point, I'm not going to give you a point in time when that's going to happen.

Or the buybacks at inflated stock prices? Or compounds dropping out of the pipeline with no explanation, or rushing into Phase 3 on pure optimism? Or missing guidance time and time again both by not understanding even short term HCV sales issues as well as accounting for rebates? Or every product acquisition from the Great Recession onward (up to Kite and filgotinib) being a failure?

Possibly the final, or at least most recent, blow to GILD's credibility was the admission last year that filgotinib was delayed due to a problem with the FDA's request for a male fertility study.

Enter Daniel O'Day.

O'Day shakes things up

Former CEO of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) pharma division, O'Day's basic expertise is business rather than science. But as head of the world's most important biotech company, he has learned plenty of science and has overseen Roche's best-in-class biotech R&D ambit. However, he also was getting busy taking costs out of Roche's sales and marketing effort before taking the opportunity to be CEO of an entire company, not "just" Roche where he reported to Switzerland.

As O'Day was entering, a former Novartis (NVS) executive - Dr. Riva, who may have hankered for CEO status at GILD - departed to head up a smaller company. Now we have just learned the GILD's CFO, Robin Washington, is departing within a year. And, more subtly, the head of R&D, Dr. McHutchison, has suddenly lost control of the sexiest, "growthiest" part of GILD, the cell therapy division, Kite. Kite is now going to be a separate business within GILD, with its own CEO. That CEO will report directly to O'Day, not to Dr. McHutchison. Hmmm... has there been a demotion? In law firms and Wall Street, after a certain number of years, either one makes partner or departs. What is Dr. McHutchison's future at GILD?

On the conference call, I thought that O'Day struck a pitch-perfect tone. He was humble: he had just performed a listening tour, both of major parts of the company and of its shareholder base. He praised GILD's scientists and employee attitude to the skies, but he did not praise the way it has been operating.

In telling analysts about capital allocation, his #1 priority was just what they want to hear: growth via acquisition. He plans bolt-on deals to strengthen the pipeline, some of which would be late-stage pipeline assets. Translation: more business for the Street, and with his acumen, potentially important value creation for GILD. Noting the wasted money on buybacks, he put dividends as his second priority for cash flow allocation, with buybacks third and last.

He also made sure people knew this is not a quick turnaround situation. His goal is the long term creation of value.

One specific point is a metaphor for how GILD can change:

Getting filgotinib in gear

O'Day waxed rhapsodic about this JAK inhibitor, which has completed three Phase 3 studies for rheumatoid arthritis, with other autoimmune disease indications being studied. He is not taking the male fertility issue - a question raised by an animal study or studies - lying down. He is insisting that an EU filing be done ASAP, i.e. in H2 this year. As far as the FDA, the company will meet with the FDA ASAP as well to discuss next steps. I would expect that the CEO will want to be present for this meeting. GILD will argue that filgotinib may be best in its class, and that most cases of RA are in women; and that in men, many are beyond child-bearing age anyway. O'Day made it clear that time is of the essence in launching this important product for RA.

I interpret the new sheriff in town as implicitly criticizing the prior leadership (including Dr. McHutchison?) for being insufficiently aggressive on a key product launch. The times are changing at GILD. Under O'Day's leadership at Roche, the company has led the industry in Breakthrough Designation Therapies from the FDA. This only happens by understanding the science and pushing a drug that exemplifies the scientific insight rapidly through development so that the drug is actually a breakthrough rather than a me-too.

The above sorts of points lead me to summarize...

The case for GILD to wake up

For us as investors, all the above is a means to an end. If one's thing is dividend growth, as it may be for a giant such as Roche, GILD may serve that purpose for years to come if it resumes growth. For most of us, the dividend is a kicker and what counts is capital appreciation. To that end, we can win two ways. First, if the Street sees a coherent way up from the investment muck and mire for GILD, it can push the P/E a good deal higher in short order. Second, there is the potential for the reality: GILD's operations can improve. That improvement can come from sales growth, but GILD's SG&A ratio is a little too high for its sales base, and its gross margins of only about 87% strike me as too low. So I think we may see improved efficiency, just as Bob Bradway brought to Amgen (AMGN) several years ago, and sales revitalization.

That in turn could allow a (much?) higher P/E coupled with higher EPS, which if they are large enough could send GILD much higher.

Risks

GILD is not 'there' yet. Hope may be an investment reason, but it's no guarantee. Please see GILD's regulatory disclosures, such as in its 10-K, for its recitation of the many risks inherent in owning GILD stock.

Concluding thoughts - lots of dry tinder at GILD

If things break right, it's possible that GILD's market cap around $84 B could be accounted for by the present value of its marketed and pipeline HIV franchise. It's also possible that Kite will fly high: it's a high-risk proposition, but O'Day oversaw one of the world's largest and most successful oncology portfolios at Roche. Thus I expect a strong CEO choice for Kite, so the investment community may get more optimistic about its longer term prospects. Filgotinib should make a lot of money for GILD, and who knows if the remaining drug combo for NASH may pan out?

Thus GILD may be a washed-out undervalued stock, both fundamentally and technically. The question is: can and will Daniel O'Day light GILD's fire? In 5 years, just as Satya Nadella is being lionized by Bloomberg Businessweek as the man who transformed Microsoft (MSFT), will pharma trade journals or even Businessweek say something similar about O'Day and GILD?

My answer: it's too soon to say. But I like the odds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,RHHBY,MSFT,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.