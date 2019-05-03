Royal Dutch Shell Is Built For Long-Term Investors

The company has had to work through the collapse of oil prices in 2015 and the company's massive merger with BG Group in 2016. Immense progress has been made.

The oil & gas industry is chock full of companies that continually pay large and growing dividend payments to shareholders. These companies are complex operations with large capital expenditures and resulting cash flows that fluctuate with commodity prices. That is why it takes strong management and careful financial planning to succeed over the long term. Energy company Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is one of the more forward-looking companies in its sector. The company has heavily invested in rising energy sources such as natural gas via its merger with BG Group and green energy management via its purchases of sonnen, Limejump, and Greenlots. Additionally, the company has paid down debt and offers one of the highest dividend yields in the industry. These factors combine to make Royal Dutch Shell an investment for long-term investors to consider.

Robust Dividend

Let's begin with the most obvious and upfront benefit Shell investors can expect to receive, and that is a large dividend payment. Paid as a quarterly $0.94 payment, the dividend totals $3.76 per share each year. The yield, currently at 5.75%, more than doubles what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (yielding 2.53%) and is higher than its immediate competitors, including BP plc (BP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX).

This type of yield sets a high floor, with just 4% earnings growth needed to reach total returns of 10% over the long term. Imagine stowing $10,000 worth of shares in a tax-sheltered account where those dividends can be reinvested tax-free. A $10,000 investment would get you approximately 150 shares pumping out $564 per year - or, in other words, your income stream would add another 8-9 shares, each generating its own dividend. This type of compounding can create vast cash streams over time.

The quarterly dividend of $0.94 hasn't been raised since 2014, when it was bumped to $0.94 from $0.90. This may turn off some dividend growth investors, but it's important to put this in context. Some major events - both internal and external to Shell - took place after the latest increase. First, 2014 marked the end of $100 per barrel oil prices. At the end of the year, the price of oil plummeted, which would obviously create immense financial distress for Shell and others.

Second, Shell was bold and executed a massive $53 billion merger with BG Group in order to massively expand its footprint in LNG. This deal was done at a time when oil prices were very weak. It made complete sense to conserve cash flow and freeze the dividend, and the high yield that reached 8-9% at times made that a bit easier to tolerate. The fact that Shell hasn't cut its dividend since World War II should give comfort to investors in light of the current dividend freeze.

Multi-Year Transformation

While mentioning the BG Group deal, it's important to discuss the changes that have taken place at Shell, both financially and operationally. First, the acquisition of BG Group turned Shell on its head financially. At a time when oil prices were lacking, the company's total debt shot up to more than $90 billion, approximately $75 billion on a net debt basis.

Since then, Shell has divested tens of billions of dollars' worth of non-core assets to trim the fat off of BG Group and deleverage the balance sheet. The company is expecting another $2 billion in divestment proceeds in 2019. The balance sheet still has room to come down, but it has become manageable at a 21.9% gearing ratio as of Q1 2019 (if you pull out IFRS 16). The company added $4.7 billion in net debt to its balance sheet this past quarter, $2.3 billion of which was used to buy back stock. In Shell's case, buying back stock is a smart move because it retires the dividend payments for those shares. It's like the inverse of taking out a loan at 5.75% interest. This past quarter, the downstream segment was cash flow-negative, so investors should keep an eye on cash flows to make sure that there is enough cash to continue deleveraging while buybacks are executed. We don't want to see Shell continue to take on debt for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, the company intends to retire $25 billion worth of stock by the end of 2020.

On the operational side of the business, Shell has begun to heavily diversify as a means to hedge against the macro-economic risks of oil price volatility. The company's deal with BG Group makes it one of the largest producers of natural gas in the world. Meanwhile, Shell has begun to invest in green energy. It has acquired niche companies that deal in avenues of green energy, such as energy storage systems (sonnen) and electric vehicle charging and management (Greenlots). The company has also launched its first utility business in Shell Energy after acquiring First Utility for approximately 200 million British pounds. The utility provides green energy to its 700,000 customers. This is a very, very small piece of the pie that is Royal Dutch Shell, but it shows where management's mindset is at.

It's no coincidence that Shell has invested in what are projected to be the two fastest-growing energy sources between now and 2040. Oil prices are uncertain moving forward given the United States' rise as a leading producer (it could be a while before $100 oil is held consistently), and the phasing out of coal-powered production will leave a hole in demand that needs to be filled with cleaner sources. Time will be the ultimate judge, but Shell's forward-thinking approach could set the company up very well for sustainable success in the decades ahead.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

Similar to many oil majors, Shell trades closely with the price of oil because it directly impacts the company's profits. At $65 per share, Shell is currently trading in the middle of its 52-week range.

Based on analyst projections that the company will earn approximately $5.68 per share for the full fiscal year, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 11.44X. This is a 9% discount to Shell's 10-year median P/E ratio.

Additionally, the dividend's current 5.75% yield is slightly above the company's 10-year median yield of 5.50% (a difference of 4.5%) - despite multiple price collapses over this time frame that have boosted the median yield figure.

It can be difficult to project operational performance far into the future when something as volatile as oil prices has such an impact on profits. However, as of Q1 2019 earnings, management has maintained its commitment to reach guided cash flow levels of $25-30 billion for 2019-2021. As long as management hits its goals in the quarters ahead and oil prices remain stable, we are bullish at these levels on a long-term basis.

Author's Note: Based in The Netherlands, Royal Dutch Shell's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. This could change depending on whether you own "A" shares, or "B" shares. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be affected.

