Anheuser-Busch InBev: Hope For Short-Term Investors - With A Catch

Valuation and PE expansion are the keys to profiting from BUD in the short term. After a 33% rally since January, the buying window is currently closed.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) can be somewhat difficult to put a finger on. Sin stocks are traditionally lucrative business models (tobacco and alcohol), and Anheuser-Busch's position as the largest beer company on the planet gives it strong leverage positioning within the sector. However, the company's decision to chase market share by relentlessly spending on M&A (both large and small) has sunken the balance sheet. While the business performs well operationally, the balance sheet has already cost investors in both short- and long-term. With how slowly the company is deleveraging, we conclude that Anheuser-Busch has little near-term appeal at today's price levels.

Despite shares of BUD being down almost 30% over the past three years while the S&P 500 is up 41%, there is still a ton to like in Anheuser-Busch the business. For example, the business is extremely profitable - typical of an alcoholic beverage business.

Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

BUD produces a favorable combination of cash flows and EBITDA from its revenue base. The company converts nearly $0.27 of every one of its $54 billion revenue dollars into CFO. Approximately $0.17 of that ends up as free cash flow. Additionally, the company sports a robust EBITDA margin of nearly 40%.

This profitability will continue to improve as BUD continues to work towards and realizes cost synergies that occur when you combine two huge (and similar) businesses such as Anheuser-Busch and SABMiller.

Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

The company has saved nearly $3 billion since merging with SABMiller, and 2018 synergies alone totaled $805 million.

Lastly, the company holds dominant market share and continues to grow. As the largest beer producer in the world, the company's global brands have a strong footing in mature markets such as the United States and throughout the world. These brands include Bud Light, Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona. While these brands are global powerhouse names, they can sometimes be more mature and slower growing. Despite their large size, the global brands can still pack a punch. This "core" group saw revenues climb 9.0% in 2018. They helped drive total revenue growth of 4.8% in 2018 for the company as a whole.

Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

The volume trends in mature markets are favoring smaller "craft" brands. Volume share of craft brewers has climbed year by year, stealing share from mainstream brands such as Bud Light.

Source: Brewer's Association

When you are the largest beer company on earth, you don't stress over the competition - you simply buy them. BUD has been strategically snapping up smaller players to flesh out its craft portfolio in what it has deemed its "premiumization" strategy. This strategy dates back to 2011 when its purchase of Goose Island got the ball rolling in the direction of premium offerings. The company has found time and money to make continued purchases despite the state of its balance sheet in recent years. The beer industry is a mature market that will grow modestly on a global scale. However BUD's size, leverage, and financial muscle will likely mean that growth by acquisition continues to be utilized to drive growth in the years to come.

The Bad

Despite these positive traits that make BUD a dominant player in a stable and highly profitable industry, the balance sheet is so bad that it has reverberated to investors both in the near term and long term.

BUD has become a poster child for how excessive leverage can suffocate what is otherwise a fantastic business. As of the end of FY 2018, the company currently holds a total of approximately $110 billion in interest-bearing loans and borrowings.

One of the saving graces here is that the debt is structured in a way that BUD can continue to operate its business as normal. There is liquidity. This is due to a combination of $7 billion in cash on hand and moves the company has made to refinance its debt to essentially spread it out so that not too much is due at once.

Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev

This debt load comes at a sizable cost however. The company is paying almost $4.4 billion annually in interest expenses, which is acting as an almost 20% penalty on CFO.

To help aid the deleveraging process, management decided to make a 50% cut to the dividend in 2018 - the most immediate harm shareholders have felt as a result of the balance sheet. The dividend paid in 2018 was 1.80 euros per share, or US$2.01. Based on the current share price, this results in a yield of 2.29%. This falls below even the median yield of 2.62% that BUD has offered throughout the decade before the dividend cut. This is one of the largest strikes against BUD as an investment because it greatly reduces the incentive for an investor's patience. This fiscal mess will not be cleaned up quickly.

This brings us to our other major issue with BUD the investment. The time frame is not playing out well for near- to medium-term investors. From end of FY2017 to end of FY2018, BUD saw its net debt position fall from $104.4 billion to $102.5 billion. In a year, BUD realized a net debt reduction of just $1.9 billion (2% reduction).

Management has stated a leverage goal of 2.0X net debt to EBITDA. However, it is currently forecasting that by the end of 2020, the company will bring leverage to below 4.0X net debt to EBITDA. In other words, it's going to take a really long time for this ship to turn. It could be five years before BUD hits its targeted 2.0X ratio. Management has said until deleveraging is complete, dividend growth will be very modest. The debt load is just choking BUD, and it has simultaneously damaged any foundation for a near-term investment thesis.

Wrapping Up

Source: YCharts

The most effective way to benefit from an investment in BUD is to obtain shares at a fire-sale price where PE expansion can carry water as the balance sheet heals. The market going crazy since January has not helped this cause, with shares rallying a whopping 33% since the beginning of the year. Using underlying earnings for FY18 of $4.38, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of about 20X earnings. While this is a discount to the stock's 10-year median of 24X (17% discount), we don't find the current valuation to be appealing because the financial conditions have severely deteriorated within BUD over the past few years. Despite the strong underlying business, we would want a multiple on shares in the 15X-17X range - pricing shares between $65 and $74. At this level, the short-term headwinds begin to make sense when you consider the long-term underlying strength of the business.

Anheuser-Busch InBev can be a tricky investment to evaluate because the underlying business is so strong. Unfortunately the balance sheet is so bad that it has resulted in a poor dividend and a significant reduction in cash flow. If investors can acquire shares at a strong valuation, there is room for success in the short term. Otherwise, we will be waiting on the sidelines until significant progress is made deleveraging the balance sheet.

Author's Note: Based in Belgium, Anheuser-Busch InBev's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be affected.

