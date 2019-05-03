Vornado; An Undercovered REIT That Needs Some Attention

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have gained widespread attention over the last decade due to the high dividend yields offered by these securities. However, the focus has remained on a select few REITs, and investors have often been late to identify attractive investment opportunities in this segment, due to the hype-like coverage received for a select few REITs, whereas many attractive-looking REITs have remained under-covered. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is such an under-covered REIT that needs some attention. With a dividend yield of 3.8% and an attractive outlook for 2019 and beyond, VNO is a buy at the current market price.

Business strategy

The business strategy of Vornado is to acquire premier office and retail assets. This strategy has helped the REIT acquire some crown assets in New York, which has in return fueled the earnings growth of Vornado. The core portfolio of Vornado includes a number of best-in-class properties in New York.

Portfolio snapshot (New York office properties)

The real highlight is the quality of the tenants that occupy most of the New York office properties owned by Vornado. This is especially important when it comes to turbulent times in the U.S. economy as tenants who are billion dollar companies will continue to rent out high-quality properties such as the ones owned and operated by Vornado.

Blue-chip tenants

TheMart and 555 California Street are 2 of the most significant properties owned by Vornado outside New York. Tenants of these properties include some of the largest companies in the U.S. as well.

Major tenants of theMart

Major tenants of 555 California Street

Earnings

Vornado reported Q1 2019 earnings results on April 29. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for the quarter was reported at $0.79 per share, which is a decline from the comparable figures of $0.91 reported in Q1 2018. The negative impact primarily resulted from the noncash stock-based compensation expense of $16.2 million.

"FFO as adjusted for the first quarter was lower than the first quarter of the prior year principally from the previously announced $16.2 million of noncash stock-based compensation expense resulting from the accelerated vesting of certain restrictive stock awards, which will be completely offset by lower expense in future periods." - Micheal Franco, President

The New York segment accounted for the bulk of revenue, and subsequently, consolidated net operating income (NOI) and cash basis NOI.

Same store cash basis NOI at 555 California Street marked the biggest percentage gain with 15%, whereas New York and theMart reported modest gains. The cash basis same store NOI growth of 4.4% in New York office segment provided a boost to earnings as this represents one of the most important contributors to the bottom line.

For the 3 months ended March 31, New York contributed the most to Vornado's NOI, which does not come as a surprise considering the management's vision of positioning the REIT as a pure-play New York property owner.

One of Vornado's key strengths is the marketability of its high-quality portfolio of properties. Since most of these properties are located at prime locations, overall occupancy rates have historically remained at very high levels. The all-important New York segment occupancy rates for the quarter came in at 96.9%.

The pipeline of Vornado is promising, and reflects the management's strategy of focusing on New York and its suburbs. While 2 property development projects are expected to reach operational level in 2019, another 2 projects are expected to be ready by 2020. As these properties become available for occupancy, Vornado's top and bottom lines will receive a boost.

In addition to these projects, the management has identified several other opportunities to invest in. Earlier in April, Vornado received approval from the New York City Landmarks Commission for a redevelopment of 260 11th Avenue.

"And earlier this month, we received the unanimous approval from the New York City Landmarks Commission for a redevelopment of 260 11th Avenue designed by the world-renowned architect Lord Richard Rogers. It is directly across the street from Starrett-Lehigh and a couple of blocks south of Hudson Yards. This approximately 350,000 square foot building will uniquely combine historic and new buildings and feature the best of Roger's signature design elements creating exactly what creative class tenants you are looking for today." - Micheal Franco, President.

In addition to this development project, Vornado has identified other development opportunities in New York.

Considering the pipeline of Vornado is focused primarily on New York, it's fair to assume that the demand for these properties will remain at robust levels for many years to come, which should help occupancy rates of new projects to remain at the expected levels.

Over the last several years, the jobs growth in New York remained consistently higher than the average growth rate across the U.S. This favorable industry dynamic has certainly resulted in higher occupancy rates for New York properties of Vornado.

As per latest figures available, private sector jobs grew 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in March, which confirms the continued momentum in the private sector.

Jobs growth in New York will rely on the overall economic growth of the U.S. as well. Even though U.S. economic growth is expected to slowdown in 2019 in comparison to 2018, the growth is still expected to remain at a high level of 2.9%. The U.S. economy could receive a boost from the expected trade deal with China as well. The tit-for-tat trade tariffs implemented by both these parties in 2018 led to a pessimistic outlook for many industries including real estate, and the possibility of a trade deal in the next few months brightens the future for both these regions.

However, investing in REITs and any other real estate focused securities is a tricky task as the success of these companies is closely tied to economic growth expectations. While the systematic risk of an economic recession can never be diversified away, it's better to invest in high quality REITs and real estate companies to minimize the damage under adverse economic conditions.

The top 30 tenants of Vornado account for over 34% Vornado's revenues, which is a plus point given most of these tenants are billion dollar companies.

Overall, Vornado looks an attractive play from the earnings front as the REIT is poised to grow its earnings as the New York economy grows, and pipeline projects become available for occupancy. The quality of the tenants improves the earnings quality of Vornado as well.

Financial health

The capital structure of Vornado consists of debt, preferred shares, and common shares. As of March 31, Vornado had over $10 billion in debt, incorporating the pro-rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities.

REITs tend to have a high level of debt in the capital structure, and historically, the debt to equity ratio of Vornado has been above or close to 2.

Debt maturities are well staggered, and a significant portion of debt is scheduled to mature beyond 2021, which reduces the refinance risk in the short-term.

Unit closings at 220 Central Park South will continue in 2019 and 2020, which is expected to provide a boost to the cash position of Vornado. The management expects to pay down a portion of debt with the expected cash flows from unit closures, and to declare a special capital gains dividend. The remainder will most likely be allocated for development projects. The expected cash flows, the ability of Vornado to generate operating cash flows, and the available line of credits are all contributing to a higher liquidity level for the REIT.

Asset sales throughout the last few years have helped Vornado strengthen its balance sheet, and this enables the company to capitalize on growth opportunities in the New York market.

Dividends

As noted earlier, one of the primary objectives of investing in REITs is to capture the high dividend yield offered by many of these REITs. VNO trades with a dividend yield of 3.8% at the current market price. Following the financial crisis, Vornado cut its dividend distributions significantly, which needs to be incorporated into the analysis as there is a possibility of an economic recession within the next 5 years.

The FFO payout ratio for the quarter was 83.5%, which doesn't leave any room for dividend growth. However, a special capital gains dividend is on the cards as confirmed by the management. In addition, the expected growth in earnings will provide a boost to dividend distributions in the future as well.

Valuation

The expected growth in the New York jobs market will keep occupancy rates at high levels throughout the next couple of years. As current development projects become available for occupancy, additional revenue streams will be added to Vornado's revenue.

As per Morningstar analysts, the net asset value (NAV) is $85 per share, which implies that shares are trading at a 23% discount to the NAV. This is a significant discount considering the growth opportunities present for Vornado and the ability of the REIT to capitalize on these opportunities due to its balance sheet strength.

In addition to the expected capital appreciation return, investors can bank on the dividends as well. The current yield of 3.8% provides an acceptable rate of return to hold VNO shares in a dividend oriented investor's portfolio.

VNO currently trades close to the lower-end of the analyst estimates, and provides an attractive risk-adjusted upside to converge with the median and high-end estimates.

The favorable industry outlook, pipeline projects, strong balance sheet, and the attractive dividend yield make VNO a buy at the current market price.

Risks

Increasing competition in the New York property market is one of the primary risks of investing in VNO. The company relies on its New York property portfolio for continued growth, and price cutting in New York due to competition might negatively impact earnings in the future. Vornado's core portfolio consists of high-quality office properties. As such, the company depends on the macro-economic outlook for the U.S. economy to a significant extent. Slower than expected growth of the American economy, resulting from the possibility of an economic recession, will significantly affect the earnings of Vornado. The growth of freelancing and work-from-home concept might affect Vornado as well, even though this remains a negligible development from the perspective of earnings at present.

Conclusion

Vornado is focused on capitalizing on the attractive growth opportunities in the New York market. New York commercial properties stabilize the earnings of the REIT, and blue-chip quality tenants assure a steady stream of income. VNO shares are attractively priced from a risk-return perspective, and dividend distributions provide an added stream of income to investors. VNO is a buy at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.