Biogen's ALS Treatment Is Exciting, But Market Is Microscopic

One could try to make the case that Biogen and Ionis are buys now because ALS has much more awareness than SMA.

Remember Exondys 51 (eteplirsen), developed by Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy? It was the big biotech story of 2016, a saga really, involving internal fights and resignations at the Food and Drug Administration over its approval. The medication is an antisense oligonucleotide. That means it binds to mRNA like a lock and key with opposing (antisense) teeth corresponding to the nucleotides of the mRNA. The purpose of it is to block genetic code where it binds, changing the structure of the protein produced.

Sarepta is up about 90% since eteplirsen's immediate post approval peak in 2016. The gains have inspired a search for the next antisense oligonucleotide success story, and one appears to be in the making for Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). The two companies have a new drug called tofersen with the same mechanism of action (hence the same -sen suffix) in development for a certain specific form of ALS, with very exciting results so far in early stage clinical trials. The results were good enough for the company to initiate a Phase III study.

The form of ALS that tofersen aims to treat is caused by a mutation in the SOD1 protein. The protein misfolds and gathers in clumps around motor neurons, causing them to die. Tofersen binds to the mRNA at that mutation, blocking that part of the protein synthesis. The Phase I trial showed that 10 people who got the highest dose out of a total of 50 subjects experienced a 37% reduction of the SOD1 protein in their spinal fluid compared to placebo.

More than just a reduction in the toxic protein, patients on the highest dose performed better on tests including breathing capacity and muscle strength, so it appears to be working. More to the point, Biogen and Ionis have already succeeded with yet another antisense oligonucleotide drug called Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA). It is blockbuster and it saves lives, selling $1.7 billion last year.

ALS enjoys much more public awareness thanks to fortuitous factors like the late Dr. Stephen Hawking who had the disease, so on the face of it, it could make sense to assume that this could become the next big biotech story and cause Biogen and Ionis to catapult higher. A step towards a cure for ALS certainly has that flavor to it, so what's the issue?

The issue is incidence. Thanks to recent cultural phenomena like the ice bucket challenge that encouraged a chain reaction of people dumping ice on their heads and donating to ALS research, the disease has exploded into cultural consciousness, even though it is extremely rare. Tofersen, if approved, would only be applicable to 10% of the20% of ALS cases known to be caused by this genetic mutation generally. That's about 2% of cases overall. Overall incidence, or the number of new cases a year, is about 2 per 100,000, or 1 in 50,000, meaning incidence for the specific tofersen mutation is about 1 in 2.5 million.

Compare that to Spinraza's addressable total SMA market with an incidence of 1 in 6,000, and the addressable ALS market here is about 1/416th the size of Spinraza's. Tofersen also cannot be compared to Sarepta's Exondys 51, because incidence for DMD is 1/3,500 males, or 1/7,000 overall, and 14% of those cases are theoretically amenable exon 51 skipping that Exondys 51 addresses. That puts the calculation of total applicable cases for Exondys 51 to about 1 in 50,000, same as the ALS total, but again tofersen would cover only 2% of that. It's certainly good for both companies, but we're not talking about anything close to blockbuster here, unless the drug is about 500x as expensive as Spinraza, which would put it at $375M for the first year, which would be a ludicrous price tag.

In the end, any decision to invest in either Biogen or Ionis would need to factor in the whole framework of the deal between the two companies that includes the Ionis discovery platform for these types of drugs rather than the prospects of tofersen alone. There may indeed be a legitimate investment case here, but despite the excitement being generated over ALS currently, that case is not based on just tofersen.

Biogen is still at 6 year lows after its recent Alzheimer's failure, and it could take years for the development deal with Ionis for antisense drugs to find another blockbuster. It could be a decent value or potential takeover play, but any move on the back of ALS data is probably just a head fake. Plus, its CEO recently made suggestions that it is interested in other acquisitions, which are risky for shareholders if they sour.

As for Ionis, its stock has been extremely volatile for most of this past decade and is just off all-time highs. Any move higher on the back of this data can be chased at your own risk.

The better buy between the two is Biogen, but any decision should not put too much weight on this admittedly positive and exciting ALS development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.