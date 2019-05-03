Geron: A Very Long Wait For A Very Long Shot

Imetelstat is a minimum of four years away from approval, and Geron will need to either secure debt financing or severely dilute existing shareholders to secure the capital necessary to keep the company alive until such an approval.

After Geron's (GERN) stock price experienced a meteoric rise and equally spectacular fall in the second half of 2018, it appears as though the stock might finally be about to stabilize. After reaching an intra-day high of $6.99 (market cap of $1.29B) on 09/13/18, Johnson & Johnson-owned (JNJ) Janssen's announcement on 09/27/18 of its decision to terminate the collaboration agreement between the two companies caused stock price to plummet into the $1 range. After briefly dropping below $1.00/share in December 2018, Geron's stock has gradually climbed throughout 2019 and closed at $1.81 (market cap of $337.5M) on 04/24/19.

GERN Stock Price Chart (September 2018 - April 2019)

Conventional investing wisdom would suggest that after Geron's rather spectacular crash in September 2018, the battered stock might be worth a look. Indeed, Geron's lead drug candidate, imetelstat, has now successfully completed two Phase 2 clinical trials and shows definite clinical promise. However, despite Geron's solid science, the company is several years and several hundred million dollars away from potential FDA approval, and in the event that imetelstat does get approved, I think that Geron may have trouble raising even more money to finance commercialization. Though investor exuberance may well propel Geron to further short-term price increases, unless Geron is able to secure a partnership deal with a larger pharmaceutical company, I see little long-term potential for substantial profitability and long-term stock price growth.

Clinical Overview & Progress

Imetelstat's Mechanism of Action

Geron's sole drug candidate, imetelstat, is being developed for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies, specifically myelodysplastic syndromes (NYSE:MDS) and myelofibrosis (MF), two rare forms of cancer. The company has identified a path to treatment through inhibition of the enzyme telomerase, a naturally occurring enzyme that plays a critical role in the regulation of cell growth. Though telomerase is repressed in most ordinary cells, telomerase is highly upregulated in a large majority of cancerous cells, which leads to the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant cells that is a hallmark of cancer. By inhibiting telomerase activity, imetelstat should theoretically inhibit the ability of cancer cells to proliferate, thereby preventing the spread of the disease and extending patient survival.

Source: Geron April 2019 Investor Presentation

Previous Collaboration Agreement with Janssen

In November 2014, Geron announced that it had entered into a worldwide collaboration and licensing agreement with Janssen for the development and commercialization of imetelstat. Under the terms of this agreement, Geron received $35M upfront and the two companies evenly split the costs of Phase 2 development; after completing Phase 2, Janssen was given the option to elect whether or not to continue development of imetelstat into Phase 3. In the event that Janssen elected to continue development, Geron's opt-in rights would allow the company to contribute 20% of imetelstat's development and commercialization costs in exchange for a higher royalty rate.

As I mentioned above, unfortunately for Geron, Janssen decided in September 2018 not to continue with development of imetelstat. With this decision, development, commercialization, and intellectual property rights related to imetelstat reverted to Geron.

IMerge - Geron's MDS Trial

Thus far, imetelstat has undergone two Phase 2 clinical trials: IMerge, which evaluated the drug's ability to combat low or intermediate-1 risk MDS, and IMbark, which evaluated imetelstat's effect on patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk MF. Overall, the trial results have been good - though, wisely, neither IMerge nor IMbark identified specific primary endpoint thresholds which imetelstat needed to reach, it is clear that the drug offers at least some clinical benefit in both MDS and MF.

IMerge, Geron's MDS trial, is actually a two-part Phase 2/3 trial targeting red blood cell (NYSE:RBC) transfusion-dependent patients with low or intermediate-1 risk MDS (also referred to as lower-risk MDS) who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA). Given that transfusion dependency is associated with iron overload, shorter survival, and increased risk of progression to anemia, Geron believes that imetelstat could potentially represent an improvement over the currently available treatment options for patients who have not seen improvement after treatment with an ESA.

Source: Geron Website

IMerge's primary endpoint was the rate of red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) for any consecutive period of eight weeks or longer, known as 8-week RBC-TI rate. Over the course of the study, imetelstat achieved a 37% 8-week RBC-TI rate, which is a significant improvement over the performance of the existing options for lower-risk MDS patients for whom treatment with an ESA has not been effective. Hypomethylating agents such as decitabine (branded as Dacogen) and azacitidine (branded as Vidaza), which are some of the standard-of-care drugs for lower-risk MDS, achieve an average 8-week RBC-TI rate of around 17%. Lenalidomide (branded as Revlimid), a drug approved for treatment of MDS in patients who also have a deletion abnormality in Chromosome 5, demonstrates an 8-week RBC-TI rate of 27%.

Source: Geron April 2019 Investor Presentation

Though it is clear that imetelstat does offer potential treatment advantages over currently approved drugs, it is also important to understand how the drug compares to luspatercept, a competing MDS drug being developed by Acceleron (XLRN) and Celgene (CELG). As the slide shown above demonstrates, imetelstat and luspatercept targeted relatively similar patient populations, and had similar effects on 8-week RBC-TI rate; however, it is clear that imetelstat has a clear advantage over luspatercept in patients with a high baseline transfusion burden (defined as at least 4 units over 8 weeks).

Source: Geron April 2019 Investor Presentation

After receiving a strong data readout from Part 1 of IMerge, Geron has decided to advance imetelstat to Phase 3 for lower-risk MDS. Building upon the insights received from the Phase 2 data readout, the trial will focus on patients with higher transfusion burdens, as imetelstat has shown advantages over luspatercept in treating those patients. Given that Geron hopes to begin patient screening and enrollment sometime this year, management has indicated that Phase 3 results from IMerge Part 2 will not be available until at least mid-2022. Notably, luspatercept's BLA was filed with the FDA on April 5 of this year, meaning that the drug, if approved, will have around a three-year head start on imetelstat; as such, it will be critical for imetelstat to demonstrate strong results in patients with high transfusion burdens in order to significantly differentiate itself from luspatercept in the market.

IMbark - Geron's MF Trial

IMbark was a Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate imetelstat's ability to treat patients with intermediate-2 or high risk MF who had relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with a JAK inhibitor (such as ruxolitinib). The trial evaluated two separate dosage levels (4.7 mg/kg and 9.4 mg/kg), and its co-primary efficacy endpoints were spleen response rate and symptom response rate. No threshold for success was defined for either endpoint.

Source: Geron Website

The first endpoint, spleen response rate, was defined as the percentage of patients who experienced at least a 35% reduction in spleen volume. This endpoint was selected because splenomegaly (an enlarged and often painful spleen) is a hallmark symptom of MF - since MF impairs ordinary hematopoiesis (formation of blood cells), which normally occurs in bone marrow, and shifts production of blood cells to the spleen and liver, around 80% of MF patients experience splenomegaly. The second endpoint, symptom response rate, is much more general, and was defined as the percentage of patients who experienced at least a 50% reduction in Total Symptom Score (a general scoring system to assess severity of a patient's symptoms as a whole).

In December 2018, Geron announced its presentation of the data from IMbark - spleen response rate was 0% for the 4.7 mg/kg dose and 10.2% for the 9.4 mg/kg dose, while overall symptom response rate was 6.3% for the 4.7 mg/kg dose and 32.2% for the 9.4 mg/kg. Median survival, a key secondary endpoint, was 19.9 months in the 4.7 mg/kg dose and 29.9 months in the 9.4 mg/kg dose. Notably, the median overall survival rate for the 9.4 mg/kg dose is around double the 14-16 month median survival rate experienced by patients who discontinue treatment with a JAK inhibitor, indicating that imetelstat could have an application in extending the lifespan of some subsets of MF patients.

Source: Geron April 2019 Investor Presentation

Based on the results from IMbark's readout, Geron plans to evaluate the feasibility of conducting a Phase 3 trial to further evaluate imetelstat's ability to combat MF. Having lost its partnership with Janssen, Geron is now responsible for 100% of all Phase 3 trial costs, and must weigh the potential costs of what it would take to achieve clinical and regulatory success in treating MF against the revenue imetelstat is expected to generate in that particular market segment. To help better inform this important business decision, Geron is in the process of meeting with key opinion leaders and regulatory authorities in MF; by Q3, Geron plans to inform the public of its decision regarding whether to advance imetelstat to Phase 3 for MF.

Current Financial Status

In its most recent 10-K, Geron reported a balance of $182.1M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities (both current and noncurrent). Net loss for the year totaled $27.0M, and the company has no short- or long-term debt.

Though the company currently has quite a significant cash balance, the simple fact of the matter is that the company does not have enough money to cover the costs of completely developing and commercializing imetelstat. In Geron's last earnings call, CFO Olivia Bloom indicated that the company expects operating expenses of around $65-70M in 2019 (of which approximately $10-15M is one-time costs), and this figure does not include additional costs the company will incur if it conducts a Phase 3 trial for MF. Given that IMerge Part 2 will not read out until at least mid-2022, and the drug would thus likely not be approved until the end of 2023 at earliest, Geron needs to fund its operations for five more years at minimum before it can even begin commercializing imetelstat and generating revenue.

Geron Faces A Tough Road to Profitability On Its Own

If Geron cannot secure a partnership with another pharma company, I think it is safe to assume that the 2019's estimated recurring burn rate ($50-55M) will likely remain relatively constant from 2020-2023. In all, given current guidance, I'd expect that Geron will need at least $275-300M to fund its operations from 2019-2023: about $100M more than the company currently holds on its balance sheet. Assuming that imetelstat scores an approval, Geron will need even more funding to begin commercialization, and will likely ramp up its burn rate further as it pushes its product onto the market.

Obviously, if it continues to develop imetelstat on its own, Geron will need to secure funding via debt or equity financing. Personally, I think it is likely that Geron will need to issue an equity offering - though the company might take on some debt, I do not see any institution loaning the company anywhere near $100M. However, Geron's ability to raise money via equity offerings is tied to the strength of its stock price, and the company's stock is coming off of a severe beating - not exactly the best time to issue an offering. Unfortunately for Geron, it seems unlikely that stock price is going to climb all that much higher - there are no catalysts on the immediate horizon, and the knowledge that dilution for Geron shareholders is imminent will likely limit any long-term gains for the stock.

If Geron wants to raise $100M at the current share price to finance development, not even commercialization, of imetelstat, the company would be forced to issue over 50 million shares, a massive dilution of around 30%. Even if Geron's stock price somehow doubles and jumps into the high $3 range before any offering, dilution will still be around 15% - a massive hit to shareholders. Once again, this scenario still only accounts for the money the company needs for development of imetelstat. Commercialization will require even more money, and I doubt investors will be happy about facing further dilution.

Geron projects that imetelstat could generate peak US sales of around $1B - $500M in MDS and $500M in MF; even if these figures are achievable, they are still ten (or more likely fifteen) years away. However, as is often the case in biotech, I believe these projected sales figures may be somewhat optimistic. To me, the fact that Geron is still considering whether or not developing imetelstat is worth it from a financial standpoint at the very least indicates that management does not expect the drug to be a blockbuster. If there were no question that the drug would be profitable in the long run, it seems to me that Geron would probably have announced a Phase 3 trial by now; indeed, they would have wanted to do so, as announcing another Phase 3 trial would have been a positive catalyst for the stock. Regardless, even if these peak sales estimates of $1B are within the realm of possibility, I do not think the company has the operational runway to make it to that point - I do not see investors continuing to pour money into the company for the amount of time it takes Geron to reach profitability on its own.

Finally, imetelstat will likely have competitors for its target market - luspatercept, Acceleron/Celgene's MDS candidate, if approved, will challenge imetelstat in the MDS market. Though imetelstat appears to hold a definite advantage over luspatercept in patients with high transfusion burdens, luspatercept, if approved, will hit markets at least a year before imetelstat, and will have a time to establish itself as the first next-generation MDS therapy to market.

Geron is several years away from profitability if it markets imetelstat on its own, and profitability itself certainly is not assured. The company's already hefty burn rate will only continue to increase as development and commercialization efforts ramp up, and as I mentioned before, I am not sure that investors will be willing to pony up more and more money to finance Geron for the years it takes to reach profitability on its own. Though the company may manage to stretch its funding through a potential FDA approval, I think Geron may have trouble raising the significant capital it will need to launch a commercialization effort on its own.

Partnership Might Solve The Profitability Problem - But How Will Investors Fare?

As I discussed above, I think Geron is a long shot to become profitable if it is forced to commercialize imetelstat on its own. However, a partnership for commercialization might solve the company's problem of where to find the funding and resources necessary to bring the approved drug to market. The only issue is that in order to secure a partnership, Geron will likely have to surrender the commercialization rights to imetelstat in return for royalties. Even if Geron can score a 15% royalty rate for imetelstat (which would be on the high end as far as pharmaceutical royalty rates go), this would mean that Geron would be entitled to just $150M of the drug's potential $1B in peak sales.

Per NYU Stern's research, the actual price-to-sales ratio in the pharmaceutical industry is around 4.37; as such, we can extrapolate that Geron's theoretical market cap, if imetelstat reaches peak sales of $1B, should be somewhere around $655.5M. Although this theoretical market cap is nearly double the company's current market cap of $337.5M, it is important to note that peak sales (and thus that valuation of $655.5M), are at least ten years away. Not only that, but this valuation is based on what I believe to be optimistic estimates of peak sales. Let's say Geron elects not to advance imetelstat to Phase 3 for MF - its peak sales will drop to around $500M by default, and the company's valuation, calculated using the actual industry average price-to-sales ratio, drops to $327.3M, several million below the company's current value. A commercialization partnership may keep Geron alive and propel it to eventual profitability, but unless ideal business conditions are met, I do not see partnership generating a huge amount of long-term value for Geron's shareholders beyond the current market cap. Even under ideal conditions, the theoretical market cap of $655.5M is less than a 2x return for what could end up being a decade-long investment - not exactly the type of return I look for when I'm investing in pre-commercial, highly speculative biotech companies.

Strong Science, But A Weak Business Plan

Overall, I am impressed by the science behind imetelstat - I would not be surprised if the drug ends up making it to market and having a significant impact on the current MDS treatment paradigm. However, as I have elaborated above, I think that Geron faces a tough road to profitability, let alone significant stock price appreciation for its current shareholders. Interestingly enough, I think that a buyout might actually make a lot of sense and be the best option for the company and its shareholders - imetelstat is a valuable clinical asset, and there are many companies with existing commercialization capabilities that could bring the drug to market with greater efficiency and ease than Geron. However, I'm not willing to stake my money on the hopes that Geron might get bought out.

Though I do think that Geron has a long, tough path to profitability, I don't think that it is impossible. However, my issue with the company is that there is no margin of safety in an investment. I simply don't see the company surviving and becoming profitable if it takes imetelstat to market on its own, and per my calculations above, a commercialization partnership for imetelstat will likely only lead to a long-term return of 1x - 2x, a rather low potential long-term return for an investment in a highly speculative biotech company. At the end of the day, I think that Geron is currently overvalued, and that there are better opportunities for speculation. With that said, I would urge caution to any who are thinking of shorting the stock - although I don't see any long-term potential for the company, I wouldn't be surprised to see some investor exuberance cause some price spikes in the short to medium term.

Author's note: If you liked this article and want to read more pharma ideas like it, click here for my profile - then click the big, orange "Follow" button. Thanks, and good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.