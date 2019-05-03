Suncor: Growth Story Plays Out In The Quarter But Seems Likely To Stall

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite good as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. A closer look at the company's results does indeed show that there was a lot to like here as the company performed much better than it did in the year-ago quarter. This clearly tells us that the company's growth story has resumed after a few bad quarters, which is something that any shareholder in the company should appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Suncor Energy brought in total revenues of C$9.397 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.39% improvement over the C$8.750 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

Operating earnings were C$1.209 billion in the first quarter of the year. This compares favorably to the C$985 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor produced an average of 764,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the current quarter. This represents a 10.87% increase over the 689,400 boe/day that the company averaged a year ago.

Funds from operations were C$2.585 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 19.45% increase over the C$2.164 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Net income was C$1.470 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a significant 87.45% increase over the C$789 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the year-ago quarter. This year-over-year improvement came despite the fact that oil prices were generally lower during the quarter than they were a year ago. Suncor reports that the average WTI price was $54.90 per barrel and the average Brent price was $63.20 per barrel. These figures were both lower than in the year-ago quarter:

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 WTI Crude Oil (Cushing) $54.90/bbl $62.90/bbl Brent Crude Oil $63.20/bbl $66.80/bbl

Curiously though, the price of Alberta crude actually went up year-over-year, going from $38.60/barrel to $42.50/barrel over the period. This is an overall good sign as it clearly shows us that the efforts of the Alberta government late last year to boost the price of its province's oil have paid off. As I have explained in past articles though (most notably this one), Suncor Energy receives Brent pricing for the lion's share of its production, including that produced in the oil sands. This price declined year-over-year, as already mentioned, which served as a drag on the company's performance.

Fortunately, oil prices alone are not the only factor that contributes to an oil company's financial performance. Another very relevant factor is the company's production as this dictates how much oil the company has to sell. As we saw in the highlights, this was an area that the company performed quite well in as it managed to grow its production by 10.87% year-over-year. This production growth was primarily due to the new projects that came online last year that the company has been ramping up since, such as the Fort Hills project. In fact, Fort Hills produced an average of 78,400 barrels/day in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 24,600 barrels/day a year ago. This project alone thus boosted the company's production by 53,800 barrels/day, which was a sizable portion of the 85.5 mbbls/day increase that Suncor delivered across all of its oil sands operations.

The other major project that Suncor brought online over the past year was Hebron, which is located off of the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. This project certainly did contribute positively to Suncor's production growth during the most recent quarter as the company saw this project produce an average of 18,300 barrels per day compared to 8,200 barrels per day a year ago. This was not, however, enough to overcome the natural declines that the company has been seeing across its conventional oil fields. Outside of the oil sands, Suncor produced an average of 107,100 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 117,700 barrels per day a year ago. Suncor seems to be focusing all of its efforts on the oil sands though, so the slight decline here is not really anything that we need to worry about.

Unfortunately, the second quarter will likely not be as good for the company from a production as the first quarter was. This is due to the fact that the company is going to be conducting significant maintenance activity at several of its oil sands production facilities during the quarter. These production sites include Firebag, Fort Hills, and Oil Sands Upgrader 1 and will result in these facilities having lower production than normal while the maintenance is ongoing and thus adversely affecting the company's totals. This will also likely have a negative impact on the company's financial performance in the quarter unless we see a spike in oil prices, which is unlikely.

It is also unlikely that we will see much in the way of production growth from Suncor in the near-term. This is due to the fact that the company has previously stated that it will not be engaging in any new projects in the oil sands until the pricing environment improves significantly. It is uncertain how high a price the company requires, but with the company having production costs of $29.95 per barrel in the recent quarter, it seems unlikely that current prices are high enough to justify oil sands expansion. With that said, the lifting of the mandatory production cuts may have some positive influence on oil sands production.

I mentioned earlier in this article that Suncor Energy is able to sell most of its production at Brent crude prices despite the fact that the majority of the company's production comes out of the Canadian oil sands. This is due to the company's refinery and marketing operation as its four refineries are able to buy about 80% of the company's oil sands production at WCS prices and sell the refined products at Brent-based prices. This operation also performed well during the fourth quarter as we can see here:

As we can see here, with the exception of operating revenues, essentially every measure of financial performance improved year-over-year. This improvement was mostly due to a FIFO gain due to the consumption of less expensive refinery feedstock that was held in inventory at the beginning of the quarter. However, as the spread between WCS and WTI declined compared to the year-ago quarter, some of the benefits that would have otherwise been seen as a result of the lower costs were offset. Even so though, we can clearly see that the presence of this unit proved quite beneficial to the company.

In conclusion, we saw Suncor hand in a very solid performance after a few weak quarters. Perhaps the most important thing that we saw here is that the spread between WCS crude and WTI prices has begun to narrow. As the huge differential is something that has been weighing on oil sands producers throughout 2018, this is clearly a good sign. Unfortunately though, Suncor's forward growth potential remains quite limited due to its lack of new projects.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.